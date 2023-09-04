Tyler Higbee was not a guy who got anyone excited during Fantasy Football draft season, but you might be glad you've got him around for Week 1, at least. Because, with Cooper Kupp dealing with a hamstring injury, Higbee might just be Matthew Stafford's No. 1 target for the season opener against the Seahawks.

Now, that doesn't mean Higbee is necessarily going to be a must-start Fantasy option moving forward, even in Week 1. Running back injuries tend to create an absence in a team's game plan that is pretty easy to figure out, but that's not necessarily how things work in the passing game. Kupp being out means the Rams targets will be concentrated among different players, but it also might mean that they just throw less often, giving Higbee (and Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, and Puka Nacua) fewer opportunities to earn targets.

In fact, Higbee saw more targets in the games Kupp played last season (7.11 per game) than the ones he missed (5.12), though the fact that Matthew Stafford missed nearly all of the games Kupp also missed certainly factors in there. But still, it's worth acknowledging that, we don't have a lot to go on when it comes to projecting an increased target share for Higbee with Kupp out.

And yet, the low-end TE1 tier is so underwhelming that I'm willing to roll the dice on Higbee this week over the likes of Evan Engram, David Njoku and Gerald Everett, among others. Higbee is my No. 8 TE for Week 1, but there's a clear tier gap between him and the top seven, all of whom have both big roles in their offense and the potential to break off multiple big plays. I think Higbee has one of those going for him, but after watching him average 9.2 and 8.6 yards per catch over the past two seasons, I'm not expecting much in the way of big plays.

If Higbee thrives with Kupp out, it'll be as a short-area security blanket in a high-volume pass game. He can fill that role, and that might be enough to make him worth starting in Fantasy. I wouldn't start him over any of the seven guys drafted as sure things this year, but I'm fine rolling the dice with him over the rest of the also-rans for Week 1.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here are my full rankings for Week 1 at tight end for PPR leagues: