Let's say you drafted your Fantasy Football team a few weeks ago and then stopped paying attention to NFL news until today. Let's further stipulate that you drafted a receiving corps with Cooper Kupp, Terry McLaurin, Jerry Jeudy, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba at the top of your depth charts. Chances are, you probably felt pretty good about that team leaving your draft, right?

Are you sitting down?

Alright, well, I've got some bad news for you: I'm not projecting any of those four players to play in Week 1. None of them have been officially ruled out as of Sunday afternoon, but it doesn't look great for any of them as they deal with the following injuries:

Kupp: Hamstring strain, a setback from a previous injury that has him set to visit a specialist this week.

Jeudy: Also a hamstring strain suffered in practice last week, and hasn't been spotted at practice since.

McLaurin: Dealing with turf toe suffered in the team's second preseason game, and I'd guess he has the best chance of these four of playing, but he also hasn't been practicing.

Smith-Njigba: Had wrist surgery about 10 days ago and was back at practice last week, though it's not clear if he's been cleared for contact yet.

Maybe we'll see all four of them out there for Week 1, but I'd bet on at least two of them being out. Which is going to leave pretty significant holes in a lot of lineups for the season opener. You hopefully have some depth to help overcome them, but if not, here are the five wide receivers I have ranked highest for Week 1 who are currently rostered in less than 50% of CBS Fantasy leagues:

Zay Jones (42%) – WR40 – Jones has been buried in a lot of rankings and projections because of the addition of Calvin Ridley, but I think he'll still be useful in a pinch, ala Tyler Boyd in Cincinnati.

Marvin Mims (35%) – WR43 – I've drafted Mims on a bunch of my rosters of the past few weeks. He's locked into a top-three role even if Jeudy plays, but he'll be a starter if Jeudy is sidelined. Courtland Sutton has every opportunity to get off to a fast start, but Mims could be a factor, too.

Van Jefferson (23%) – WR47 – I'll admit, I'm pretty lukewarm on Jefferson, who has just five games with 65-plus yards out of 47, including the playoffs. But he's the most proven thing in this Rams offense if Kupp is out – though don't be surprised if fifth-round rookie Puka Nacua is the Rams WR everyone is running to add on waivers next week.

Darnell Mooney (32%) – WR50 – Like Jones, Mooney is kind of a forgotten man after the Bears added D.J. Moore, and I do expect he'll take a back seat in this offense. But he's a big-play receiver who should still be on the field a lot, and might only need one play to be worth starting.

DeVante Parker (12%) – WR51 – Parker has, by all accounts, had a great camp for the Patriots. I expect JuJu Smith-Schuster to be the team's No. 1 target, but Parker can be a weapon when he's healthy, and he's currently healthy.

In an ideal world, you won't need any of those guys. But, if you drafted any of those four big-name wide receivers currently not projected to play, you aren't living in an ideal world. Hopefully, all four will be back soon.

Here are my full rankings for Week 1 at wide receiver for PPR leagues: