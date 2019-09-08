Week 1 NLF DFS: Tournament strategies and top player picks for FanDuel, DraftKings
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player picks by position.
Week 1 DFS is always its own animal. Salaries are released very far in advance, which is unquestionably entertaining, but it also creates a ton of mispriced players by the time the games actually come around.
Of course, we also don't know much at this point. There are plenty of things we believe, but we haven't actually seen these teams suit up in games that count. Thursday Night Football reminded us of that — ask anyone who rostered David Montgomery.
So the main themes of Week 1 DFS are:
- You can play anyone you want!
- We don't know who to play!
It's kind of a mess.
Each week this season, I'll go through some tournament strategies for that week's slate, then give out some picks I like at each position. Let's start this week's article by discussing some strategies to consider to differentiate tournament lineups in Week 1.
Week 1 strategy session
When playing DFS tournaments, we're always looking for ways to gain leverage on the field. Typically that means thinking long and hard about the most popular plays in a given week. It's not as simple as just fading popular plays — if those players do go off, they are virtual locks to be in the winning lineup, because so many lineup variations in the contest will feature those players.
Whether you're making one lineup or 150, you have to be willing to take stands. Where are the smart fades? And if you do like a chalky play, are you willing to be overweight on them?
The highest-owned players are high-owned for a reason: They are good plays! But you can still take a stand by playing them in more of your lineups than their ownership comes out to. Players typically won't approach 50% ownership, especially in Week 1, so there's always room to be over the field. And if you like a popular play, it makes a lot of sense to make a stand by doing that. Just make sure to differentiate elsewhere.
Last year's Week 1 Millionaire Maker winning lineup on DraftKings was a great example of this. The value of stacking is well known, and this lineup featured five players from the Buccaneers' 48-40 upset win over the Saints. When a game shoots out with that much scoring, it's obviously nice to be heavily invested in it.
But apart from a Ryan Fitzpatrick (1.3% ownership), Mike Evans (2.8%), DeSean Jackson (0.9%) double-stack, this lineup was incredibly chalky. Every other player was in at least 12.5% of lineups and five of the other six carried ownership rates over 18%, including Alvin Kamara (33.5%) and Michael Thomas (19.1%) on the other side of that game. Kamara and the other running back in this lineup, James Conner, carried the two highest ownership percentages on the slate, per RotoGrinders. The other four players were the most-owned defense, the fourth and sixth most-owned wide receivers, and the third most-owned tight end.
This is just one example, and this year's Week 1 slate may not play out this way — in particular, we likely won't see a game with 88 total points scored. But it's a reminder of an important point that you don't have to differentiate across your entire roster. Here are some additional tips to consider this week.
- The Evans play in the above lineup is most interesting, in particular because he is a great player who came in at 2.8% ownership. Ownership this week will cluster around the top values like Dalvin Cook, Chris Carson and Curtis Samuel, which creates an opportunity to get other top talents at lower ownership simply because they aren't exactly values. In a week where salaries are light, it doesn't hurt to have exposure to players with identifiable ceilings that are underowned just because they are fairly priced.
- If you're going to fade a high-owned player, consider who would benefit from that player underperforming. If Cook has a bad Week 1, it probably means he didn't catch as many passes as many expect against Atlanta, which in turn likely means one or more of Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen or perhaps even Kyle Rudolph has a big game. Or, it could mean the Vikings struggle as an offense overall, which would be a plus situation for the opposing lead back, Devonta Freeman. Inserting one of those players into a lineup where you are fading a high-owned Cook means doubling down on a low-probability bet you're already making. Since you're sitting Cook, a good play, you're predicting something outside the conventional wisdom to happen. Take it a step further and identify what that is.
- If you like a relatively chalky lineup and are looking for a good spot to differentiate, consider tight end. In a week where salary isn't tight, paying up for the top names at the position with the clearest tiers will be a popular move. You don't necessarily need to find a low-priced tight end that can match the highest-scorer among the top six at the position, because paying down will allow you to afford another higher-priced option at another position. If someone like Delanie Walker or Greg Olsen does have a big game, you're in great shape.
Top players
Position
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Winston will be a popular play, but for good reason. A home favorite in a projected close game with a high over/under of 51, Winston should get plenty of opportunity to sling the ball around. He also has three clear stack options in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard. If you want to get a little more contrarian, you can go to Jimmy Garoppolo, who has essentially the same game situation but will come in at far lower ownership.
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Dak comes in with a price tag $100 off of Lamar Jackson's at the two major sites. Jackson's a good play, but he'll be popular, which presents a leverage opportunity. Dak has plenty of rushing ability that gives him similar upside to Jackson in any given week, but whereas Jackson's on the road, Dak's at home in a game with an over/under more than a touchdown higher than the Baltimore-Miami tilt. I love the idea of a low-owned stack with Michael Gallup in a game where Ezekiel Elliott may not play full snaps.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
It's probably not great process to play a rookie making his first career start who is unlikely to go low-owned and didn't exactly have a great preseason. But obviously, I buy in. I'm a Kyler believer, and think his dual-threat ability presents a massive potential ceiling. We have no idea how this offense will look other than we didn't see much in the preseason. Here's to hoping when the training wheels come off, it can fly.
ARI Arizona • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
This certainly isn't a cash game play, as there are much safer options at the position. But you can basically copy/paste my blurb on Kyler Murray and realize I'm high on Johnson. While I'm a bit concerned about Johnson's usage in the passing game if Kyler scrambles a decent amount, my hope and expectation is a more spread offense will split him out fairly frequently, allowing him to build out a solid receiving line. The Lions project to have a solid rush defense, but forget 2018 — Johnson's weekly upside is still sky high.
Dalvin Cook RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Dalvin Cook is just mispriced on DraftKings at $6000, and he's a hard guy to fade even though he'll likely be the highest-owned player on the slate. The Falcons have led the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs for four straight seasons, and Cook has been a solid pass-catcher in his young career. He also displayed his rushing upside with an 85-yard touchdown run in the preseason. As a four-point home favorite, Cook should be in for a big workload Sunday.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Given how much value there is across the slate, the discount we're getting on Ekeler is sure to go a bit overlooked. But with Melvin Gordon out, Ekeler should be in line for plenty of work Sunday. Yes, Justin Jackson will also be involved. But the Chargers are big home favorites over the Colts, so there should be plenty of running back work to go around.
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Golladay is a perfect example of the type of option that would make a lot of sense this week if there wasn't so much value, but will go overlooked because he's fairly priced. The biggest knock on Golladay is not whether he can play, it's the offense. But there's plenty of available opportunity, and it's a great spot with the Lions facing the projected up-tempo Cardinals — without Patrick Peterson. Week 1 is a great time to be on Golladay, and it's just gravy that he's easy to overlook.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I've given you every reason to be on Moore in seasonal all offseason. Now we're entering Week 1 and Christian McCaffrey will be a popular high-priced running back while Curtis Samuel looks like a massively discounted starting wide receiver. Moore is himself plenty affordable, and he'll go underowned as great leverage on two of the most popular plays on the slate. I'm practically giddy about playing him.
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Seattle will likely control their home matchup with the Bengals by the second half, but that still gives Lockett plenty of time to rack up targets. Even if Russell Wilson only throws 25 times, Lockett might see 8-10 looks. The Seattle pass-catching corps is just that thin. His big-play ability adds to his upside, while his price is very reasonable.
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Kittle's sure to be a popular play, but as the top pass-catching weapon for the 49ers in the aforementioned potential shootout with the Buccaneers, he's still a solid option. Travis Kelce could benefit from Jalen Ramsey shadowing Tyreek Hill, while Zach Ertz is a bit cheaper than Kittle and also in a good matchup, but Kittle's the top tier tight end option for me.
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Howard's a lot more affordable on DK than FD, but he's a good play at both sites. Always an efficient receiving tight end, Howard played nearly every first-team snap this preseason and looks in line for an expanded role this season. The volume is the only concern, but in a game where pass attempts should be flying, he's a great option.
Greg Olsen TE
CAR Carolina • #88
Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs.
With both McCaffrey and Samuel likely chalky plays, Olsen is another way to gain leverage through the Panthers offense. While he's been banged up the past two seasons, Olsen had a quiet offseason and all signs seem to indicate he's healthy and ready to go for Week 1. He's just a tournament play, and mostly just an option for lineups where you go away from the other Panthers. Olsen's another tight end that's a substantially better discount on DK.
