The NFL trade deadline did not exactly bring Fantasy blessings, outside of Minnesota. And we have four teams on a bye, including the Chicago Bears. So we need some positive injury news to keep us from scraping the bottom of the barrel for starting options in Week 10. So far, the results are best described as mixed and questionable. This is how we're viewing the injury report ahead of Thursday Night Football, where the Giants will get Cam Skattebo back and we'll start him as an RB2.

Garrett Wilson and Omar Cooper Jr. working their way back

This is fantastic news for everyone except for Adonai Mitchel managers. Wilson progressed to a non-contact jersey on Thursday and we expect him to clear the concussion protocol in plenty of time. He's a WR2 in all formats. Cooper and Mitchell are both boom-bust WR3s. It is tough to guess which one will be ranked higher by Sunday morning, but it may come down to whether Cooper logs a full practice by Friday. Geno Smith is one of the top streaming options against the Bills, with all of his pass catchers expected to play.

Xavier Worthy a surprise full practice on Wednesday

We expected Worthy to miss Week 10 but this report changed our minds. There may just be too many mouths to feed in Kansas City after the addition of Josh Downs. For now, we are projecting Rashee Rice as a WR2, Travis Kelce as a TE1, and we are waiting to see how Worthy and Downs are deployed before we start him. If you can only roster one, we would prefer Downs. But it may take him a couple of weeks to earn Patrick Mahomes' trust.

David Montgomery returned to practice on Thursday, Woody Marks absent

If both guys play, Woody Marks would lose all his appeal as an RB2 and Montgomery would be a touchdown-dependent flex. For now, we are still projecting Montgomery out and Marks in, which puts Marks around RB20 in a fantastic matchup against the Browns. But it is worth noting that Marks tweaked his knee at Wednesday's practice and missed Thursday's practice. So he could be in trouble. If both Montgomery and Marks miss Week 10, Emari Demercado is the next man up. He is worth an add in very deep leagues.

Rhamondre Stevenson and A.J. Brown both in Germany with team

In a bit of a surprise, Stevenson was seen working on the side at Thursday's practice. It is important to note that neither of these players has been ruled out, which makes Thursday decisions a little more difficult. For now, we aren't expecting either and rank Corey Kiner as a borderline RB2 and Demario Douglas as a low-end WR2. If either returns, you probably have to start them and bench Kiner. Douglas would still be an upside WR3 even if Brown is able to go this week.

George Pickens still limited

Pickens missed last week with a hamstring injury after getting in multiple limited sessions and so far he is on the same path in Week 10. We aren't ranking him yet and you should have a backup plan in place. That being said, Pickens has not been ruled out yet and we are hopeful for a full practice on Friday. If Pickens is out, Ryan Flournoy is a WR3. If Pickens gets a full practice in and plays, we will rank him as a top 24 wide receiver.

Zonovan Knight looks to return from concussion protocol

Like Garrett Wilson, Knight shed the non-contact jersey on Thursday. We expect him to clear the concussion protocol and rank him as the best Cardinals running back this week. This is a bad matchup and Carson Beck may not have a great debut, which is why the Cardinals have an implied total of 15. In other words, neither Knight nor Wilson are ranked as starters, but if you need a flex, we prefer Knight.