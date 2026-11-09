Prominent players we projected last week that we are not projecting to play in Week 10 as of Monday evening:

Josh Jacobs, Rhamondre Stevenson, Omar Cooper Jr., Xavier Worthy, Ladd McConkey, Jake Ferguson

At the bottom of this article are my Week 10 projections for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. They will be updated throughout the week as we get more information.

Risers

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers

Bryce Young CAR • QB • #9 CMP% 60.4 YDs 2197 TD 16 INT 6 YD/Att 7.13 View Profile

In some ways, Young was always going to be a Week 10 riser. That's because he faced the Broncos in Week 9 and will play against the Saints in Week 10. What we didn't expect was Young throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns against one of the best pass defenses in the NFL. Young has now produced multiple touchdowns in five of eight starts and at least 276 yards passing in six of eight. Against the Saints, he looks close to a must-start option.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 64.2 YDs 2251 TD 16 INT 2 YD/Att 7.98 View Profile

Stroud gets the Browns this week, which is not a good matchup for QBs at all. I'm not sure it matters. With Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, and Marvin Harrison, Stroud has arguably the deepest collection of pass catchers in the NFL. The Texans' inability to sustain a run game has led to Stroud throwing 35 times per game, and he's averaging a very impressive eight yards per attempt. I am not sure I see a matchup left in the Fantasy regular season that will cause me to rank Stroud outside of the top 12.

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 66 Yds 224 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

In his first game back, Hall had 18 touches. That's enough to move him back inside my top 20 running backs, especially with four teams on a bye and more injuries to the position in Week 9. I actually think against the Bills you may be able to start both Hall and Braelon Allen as RB2s. They face the Bills in Week 10 and heading into Monday night, the Bills have given up the second-most points to opposing running backs.

Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers, Ravens

Derrick Henry BAL • RB • #22 Att 175 Yds 689 TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

Zay Flowers BAL • WR • #4 TAR 64 REC 43 REC YDs 614 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

I am not sure Jacoby Brissett can save the Ravens season, but I do expect him to save the Fantasy season for Henry and Flowers. Brissett has been mostly bad so far this season, but still levels above Joe Fagnano. Teams will have to respect the pass at least a little bit, which should open up running lanes for Henry. Flowers has already proven that he can deliver with Tyler Huntley, and projects as a borderline top 12 wide receiver once again. What will be interesting is the Ravens run/pass split. Brissett has led a pass-heavy offense in Arizona the past two years. I would expect a balanced approach from Baltimore, especially against the Chargers.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints

Jordyn Tyson NO • WR TAR 5 REC 4 REC YDs 30 REC TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

I'm not ready to rank Tyson as a starter yet, but I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. He was second on the team in targets in his debut despite running just 34.8% of the team's routes. I expect him to be over 50% this week and inch towards 75% in the coming month. This week he may not need more than 50% in a shootout against the Panthers. View Tyson as a low-end WR3, but he has more reason for optimism than most of the guys projected in that range.

Fallers

Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 66.5 YDs 2374 TD 16 INT 9 YD/Att 6.86 View Profile

If Puka Nacua's knee injury is serious, Stafford may fall out of the top 24, but even with Nacua, Stafford is a faller. He already has his most interceptions in a season since 2023 and he hasn't reached even 230 yards since Week 5. His 6.9 yards per pass attempt this year is tied for his worst mark since joining the Rams. Stafford could still turn this around, but we need to see it before we want to start him again. Hopefully Terrance Ferguson will help whenever he gets back.

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

Quinshon Judkins CLE • RB • #10 Att 116 Yds 385 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

If we can't trust Judkins against the Saints, I don't know who we can trust him against. He even got an extra 10 minutes in Week 9 thanks to overtime and still only scored 5.5 PPR Fantasy points. The two major problems are horrible rush efficiency and Dylan Sampson hogging the running back targets. We have no reason to expect either to change in Week 10 when the Browns take on the Texans.

Devin Singletary, RB, Giants

Devin Singletary NYG • RB • #26 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

This is actually good news: Cam Skattebo is expected back! Singletary should go back to a role on third downs and the two-minute drill, which makes him a desperation flex at best. Skattebo is ranked about where Singletary was last week, around RB24. This is a huge opportunity for the second-year back even if the Commanders run defense has been good for most of the season.

Nico Collins, WR, Texans

Nico Collins HOU • WR • #12 TAR 39 REC 28 REC YDs 384 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

It is rare that we have a quarterback as a riser and his number one receiver as a faller. The problem is that Collins, despite an amazing touchdown catch on Sunday, barely looks like a WR1. Collins hasn't seen more than five targets in a game since Week 5. In his last three games, he has a 14.4% snap share and he's only played 62.9% of the offensive snaps. The Texans have a heavy rotation at receiver right now and it is capping Collins' upside. You're still probably starting him as a WR2 but he is no longer a must-start in leagues where you only start two receivers.

Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars

Brenton Strange JAC • TE • #85 TAR 37 REC 30 REC YDs 356 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

This has less to do with Strange than it does the Jaguars blowing everyone out. Trevor Lawrence has thrown a combined 40 passes in his last two games. Strange's best games came when the volume was much higher. This week they are 10-point favorites against the Titans. There is no reason to hope for more than 25 pass attempts from Lawrence. Strange is still a high-end TE2 but he will probably need a touchdown to score double-digit Fantasy points.

Week 10 quarterback projections

Week 10 running back projections

Week 10 wide receiver projections

Week 10 tight end projections