Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: Buying into Marvin Jones? Will Ezekiel Elliott play? Check out what our experts have to say
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.
Teams on bye in Week 10: Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland, Philadelphia
PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.
Quarterback Rankings
- First three out ... Jamey: Eli Manning, Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick; Dave: Philip Rivers, Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins; Heath: Josh McCown, Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick
- On bye... Joe Flacco, Alex Smith, Derek Carr, and Carson Wentz. This is a bad week for QB byes, as three different starting-caliber options are sidelined. If you need to take to the wire for help, Fitzpatrick is probably your best widely available bet - though he'll be playing without a suspended Mike Evans. It's tough out there.
- Watch the injury report ... Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and Paxton Lynch (shoulder) are both getting closer to being cleared to play, but neither is expected to be a factor in Week 10.
Running Back Rankings
- First three out ... Jamey: Isaiah Crowell, Kenyan Drake, Tevin Coleman; Dave: Doug Martin, DeMarco Murray, Isaiah Crowell; Heath: Ameer Abdullah, Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson
- On bye... Alex Collins, Javorius Allen, Kareem Hunt, Marshawn Lynch, Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount... That's a lot of starting-caliber Fantasy options out this week, without even getting into the likes of Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, DeAndre Washington, or Jalen Richard, who have been intermittently useful as bye week replacements in their own right. You're going to have some holes to fill. Without even considering the looming possibility of Ezekiel Elliott's suspension.
- Watch the injury report... There aren't many running back injuries to worry about this week. DeMarco Murray (knee) is dealing with an issue, but he already showed he could play through it in Week 9. The question, as has been the case with him all season, is how effective can he be while less than 100 percent? Eddie Lacy is a bigger risk of sitting out this week with a groin injury, putting Thomas Rawls into starting territory. Of course, given how bad he has been this season, it's hard to get too excited about him.
Wide Receiver Rankings
- First three out ... Jamey: Robert Woods, Kelvin Benjamin, Marqise Lee; Dave: DeVante Parker, Marquise Goodwin, Kelvin Benjamin; Heath: Larry Fitzgerald, T.Y. Hilton, Marquise Goodwin
- On bye... Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Jeremy Maclin... Add in Mike Evans' suspension too! This is a tough week at the position, though one player I think could rise quite a bit in the coming days is Benjamin, who has to get up to speed in Buffalo, and essentially got a bye in Week 9, sitting out Thursday's game after being traded to Buffalo, just days before. If you're looking for someone to buy low on before Sunday, he's the best target out there.
- Watch the injury report... Julio Jones is dealing with a lower leg injury that will likely keep him off the field during practice. We'll keep an eye on it to see if you need to make contingency plans... Zay Jones had a breakout game in Week 9, and could have had even more if not for his knee injury. Now, we'll see if it keeps him out. His absence would help Benjamin... Dez Bryant (ankle) and Terrance Williams (knee) both came out of Week 9 with injuries, though the team downplayed both. Keep an eye on their progress through the week, because they've got a nice matchup against Atlanta on the way... The bye week wasn't enough to get Chris Hogan healthy, at least not yet, as his shoulder injury kept him off the field for Tuesday's practice...
Tight End Rankings
- First three out ... Jamey: Eric Ebron, C.J. Fiedorowicz, Ed Dickson; Dave: O.J. Howard, Garrett Celek, Tyler Higbee; Heath: Eric Ebron, Tyler Kroft, Ed Dickson
- On bye... Travis Kelce, Benjamin Watson, Jared Cook, Zach Ertz... Two of the top tight ends in the league out in the same week. Good luck filling in for those guys, but if you need to, Austin Hooper is a nice option. He's been hit or miss, but has four games with double-digits in Fantasy points in PPR so far.
- Watch the injury report... Delanie Walker was solid in Week 9, hauling in five passes for 71 yards despite his ankle injury. He seems like a lock to play in Week 10, but expectations should rise if he gets through practice without issue... George Kittle has already been ruled out for Week 10... C.J. Fiedorowicz is hoping to return this week, and could be a nice security blanket for Tom Savage to lean on.
