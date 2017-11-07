Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: Buying into Marvin Jones? Will Ezekiel Elliott play? Check out what our experts have to say

Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

Teams on bye in Week 10: Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland, Philadelphia

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST   

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.   

Quarterback Rankings

1 Dak Prescott DAL (at ATL) Dak Prescott DAL (at ATL) Russell Wilson SEA (at ARI)
2 Russell Wilson SEA (at ARI) Matthew Stafford DET (vs CLE) Matthew Stafford DET (vs CLE)
3 Matthew Stafford DET (vs CLE) Russell Wilson SEA (at ARI) Dak Prescott DAL (at ATL)
4 Jared Goff LAR (vs HOU) Jared Goff LAR (vs HOU) Tom Brady NE (at DEN)
5 Drew Brees NO (at BUF) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs NO) Jared Goff LAR (vs HOU)
6 Tom Brady NE (at DEN) Tom Brady NE (at DEN) Drew Brees NO (at BUF)
7 Matt Ryan ATL (vs DAL) Drew Brees NO (at BUF) Cam Newton CAR (vs MIA)
8 Cam Newton CAR (vs MIA) Josh McCown NYJ (at TB) Matt Ryan ATL (vs DAL)
9 Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs NO) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at IND) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs NO)
10 Josh McCown NYJ (at TB) Cam Newton CAR (vs MIA) Eli Manning NYG (at SF)
11 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at IND) Matt Ryan ATL (vs DAL) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at IND)
12 Marcus Mariota TEN (vs CIN) Eli Manning NYG (at SF) Marcus Mariota TEN (vs CIN)
  • First three out ... Jamey: Eli Manning, Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick; Dave: Philip Rivers, Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins; Heath: Josh McCown, Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick
  • On bye... Joe Flacco, Alex Smith, Derek Carr, and Carson Wentz. This is a bad week for QB byes, as three different starting-caliber options are sidelined. If you need to take to the wire for help, Fitzpatrick is probably your best widely available bet - though he'll be playing without a suspended Mike Evans. It's tough out there. 
  • Watch the injury report ... Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and Paxton Lynch (shoulder) are both getting closer to being cleared to play, but neither is expected to be a factor in Week 10. 

Running Back Rankings

1 Le'Veon Bell PIT (at IND) Todd Gurley LAR (vs HOU) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at IND)
2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at ATL) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at IND) Todd Gurley LAR (vs HOU)
3 Todd Gurley LAR (vs HOU) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at ATL) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at ATL)
4 Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAC) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs NO) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAC)
5 Mark Ingram NO (at BUF) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAC) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs NO)
6 Jordan Howard CHI (vs GB) Jordan Howard CHI (vs GB) Jordan Howard CHI (vs GB)
7 Melvin Gordon LAC (at JAC) Melvin Gordon LAC (at JAC) Melvin Gordon LAC (at JAC)
8 LeSean McCoy BUF (vs NO) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at WAS) Mark Ingram NO (at BUF)
9 Jerick McKinnon MIN (at WAS) Mark Ingram NO (at BUF) Carlos Hyde SF (vs NYG)
10 Alvin Kamara NO (at BUF) Adrian Peterson ARI (vs SEA) Alvin Kamara NO (at BUF)
11 Carlos Hyde SF (vs NYG) Alvin Kamara NO (at BUF) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs DAL)
12 Devonta Freeman ATL (vs DAL) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs MIA) Lamar Miller HOU (at LAR)
13 Matt Forte NYJ (at TB) Matt Forte NYJ (at TB) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at WAS)
14 Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs MIA) Carlos Hyde SF (vs NYG) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs MIA)
15 Orleans Darkwa NYG (at SF) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs DAL) Adrian Peterson ARI (vs SEA)
16 Lamar Miller HOU (at LAR) Orleans Darkwa NYG (at SF) Orleans Darkwa NYG (at SF)
17 Bilal Powell NYJ (at TB) Lamar Miller HOU (at LAR) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs CIN)
18 Doug Martin TB (vs NYJ) Chris Thompson WAS (vs MIN) Chris Thompson WAS (vs MIN)
19 Joe Mixon CIN (at TEN) James White NE (at DEN) Bilal Powell NYJ (at TB)
20 Derrick Henry TEN (vs CIN) Ameer Abdullah DET (vs CLE) Matt Forte NYJ (at TB)
21 Adrian Peterson ARI (vs SEA) Joe Mixon CIN (at TEN) Doug Martin TB (vs NYJ)
22 Thomas Rawls SEA (at ARI) Kenyan Drake MIA (at CAR) Joe Mixon CIN (at TEN)
23 Chris Thompson WAS (vs MIN) Marlon Mack IND (vs PIT) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs DAL)
24 DeMarco Murray TEN (vs CIN) Bilal Powell NYJ (at TB) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NE)
  • First three out ... Jamey: Isaiah Crowell, Kenyan Drake, Tevin Coleman; Dave: Doug Martin, DeMarco Murray, Isaiah Crowell; Heath: Ameer Abdullah, Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson
  • On bye... Alex Collins, Javorius Allen, Kareem Hunt, Marshawn Lynch, Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount... That's a lot of starting-caliber Fantasy options out this week, without even getting into the likes of Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, DeAndre Washington, or Jalen Richard, who have been intermittently useful as bye week replacements in their own right. You're going to have some holes to fill. Without even considering the looming possibility of Ezekiel Elliott's suspension.
  • Watch the injury report... There aren't many running back injuries to worry about this week. DeMarco Murray (knee) is dealing with an issue, but he already showed he could play through it in Week 9. The question, as has been the case with him all season, is how effective can he be while less than 100 percent? Eddie Lacy is a bigger risk of sitting out this week with a groin injury, putting Thomas Rawls into starting territory. Of course, given how bad he has been this season, it's hard to get too excited about him. 

Wide Receiver Rankings

1 Antonio Brown PIT (at IND) Antonio Brown PIT (at IND) Antonio Brown PIT (at IND)
2 A.J. Green CIN (at TEN) A.J. Green CIN (at TEN) Julio Jones ATL (vs DAL)
3 Julio Jones ATL (vs DAL) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs PIT) A.J. Green CIN (at TEN)
4 Golden Tate DET (vs CLE) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at LAR) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at LAR)
5 Doug Baldwin SEA (at ARI) Julio Jones ATL (vs DAL) Brandin Cooks NE (at DEN)
6 Marvin Jones DET (vs CLE) Doug Baldwin SEA (at ARI) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs NE)
7 Adam Thielen MIN (at WAS) Michael Thomas NO (at BUF) Michael Thomas NO (at BUF)
8 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at LAR) Marvin Jones DET (vs CLE) Doug Baldwin SEA (at ARI)
9 Brandin Cooks NE (at DEN) Brandin Cooks NE (at DEN) Marvin Jones DET (vs CLE)
10 Michael Thomas NO (at BUF) Sammy Watkins LAR (vs HOU) Golden Tate DET (vs CLE)
11 Stefon Diggs MIN (at WAS) Jarvis Landry MIA (at CAR) Devin Funchess CAR (vs MIA)
12 Robby Anderson NYJ (at TB) Golden Tate DET (vs CLE) Adam Thielen MIN (at WAS)
13 Dez Bryant DAL (at ATL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs NE) Dez Bryant DAL (at ATL)
14 Devin Funchess CAR (vs MIA) Robby Anderson NYJ (at TB) Sterling Shepard NYG (at SF)
15 Sterling Shepard NYG (at SF) Ted Ginn NO (at BUF) Stefon Diggs MIN (at WAS)
16 Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs NE) Dez Bryant DAL (at ATL) Robby Anderson NYJ (at TB)
17 Jarvis Landry MIA (at CAR) DeSean Jackson TB (vs NYJ) Ted Ginn NO (at BUF)
18 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at IND) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at IND) DeSean Jackson TB (vs NYJ)
19 DeSean Jackson TB (vs NYJ) Sterling Shepard NYG (at SF) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at IND)
20 Sammy Watkins LAR (vs HOU) Adam Thielen MIN (at WAS) Keenan Allen LAC (at JAC)
21 Mohamed Sanu ATL (vs DAL) Robert Woods LAR (vs HOU) Robert Woods LAR (vs HOU)
22 Rishard Matthews TEN (vs CIN) Stefon Diggs MIN (at WAS) DeVante Parker MIA (at CAR)
23 Ted Ginn NO (at BUF) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NE) Jarvis Landry MIA (at CAR)
24 DeVante Parker MIA (at CAR) Devin Funchess CAR (vs MIA) Kelvin Benjamin BUF (vs NO)
  • First three out ... Jamey: Robert Woods, Kelvin Benjamin, Marqise Lee; Dave: DeVante Parker, Marquise Goodwin, Kelvin Benjamin; Heath: Larry Fitzgerald, T.Y. Hilton, Marquise Goodwin
  • On bye... Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Jeremy Maclin... Add in Mike Evans' suspension too! This is a tough week at the position, though one player I think could rise quite a bit in the coming days is Benjamin, who has to get up to speed in Buffalo, and essentially got a bye in Week 9, sitting out Thursday's game after being traded to Buffalo, just days before. If you're looking for someone to buy low on before Sunday, he's the best target out there. 
  • Watch the injury report... Julio Jones is dealing with a lower leg injury that will likely keep him off the field during practice. We'll keep an eye on it to see if you need to make contingency plans... Zay Jones had a breakout game in Week 9, and could have had even more if not for his knee injury. Now, we'll see if it keeps him out. His absence would help Benjamin... Dez Bryant (ankle) and Terrance Williams (knee) both came out of Week 9 with injuries, though the team downplayed both. Keep an eye on their progress through the week, because they've got a nice matchup against Atlanta on the way... The bye week wasn't enough to get Chris Hogan healthy, at least not yet, as his shoulder injury kept him off the field for Tuesday's practice... 

Tight End Rankings

1 Rob Gronkowski NE (at DEN) Rob Gronkowski NE (at DEN) Rob Gronkowski NE (at DEN)
2 Evan Engram NYG (at SF) Evan Engram NYG (at SF) Jimmy Graham SEA (at ARI)
3 Jimmy Graham SEA (at ARI) Jimmy Graham SEA (at ARI) Evan Engram NYG (at SF)
4 Jack Doyle IND (vs PIT) Charles Clay BUF (vs NO) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at WAS)
5 Kyle Rudolph MIN (at WAS) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at WAS) Cameron Brate TB (vs NYJ)
6 Cameron Brate TB (vs NYJ) Jack Doyle IND (vs PIT) Jack Doyle IND (vs PIT)
7 Vernon Davis WAS (vs MIN) Cameron Brate TB (vs NYJ) Hunter Henry LAC (at JAC)
8 Delanie Walker TEN (vs CIN) Delanie Walker TEN (vs CIN) Vernon Davis WAS (vs MIN)
9 Hunter Henry LAC (at JAC) Hunter Henry LAC (at JAC) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at TB)
10 Charles Clay BUF (vs NO) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at TB) Jason Witten DAL (at ATL)
11 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at TB) Vernon Davis WAS (vs MIN) Delanie Walker TEN (vs CIN)
12 Tyler Kroft CIN (at TEN) O.J. Howard TB (vs NYJ) Charles Clay BUF (vs NO)
  • First three out ... Jamey: Eric Ebron, C.J. Fiedorowicz, Ed Dickson; Dave: O.J. Howard, Garrett Celek, Tyler Higbee; Heath: Eric Ebron, Tyler Kroft, Ed Dickson
  • On bye... Travis Kelce, Benjamin Watson, Jared Cook, Zach Ertz... Two of the top tight ends in the league out in the same week. Good luck filling in for those guys, but if you need to, Austin Hooper is a nice option. He's been hit or miss, but has four games with double-digits in Fantasy points in PPR so far. 
  • Watch the injury report... Delanie Walker was solid in Week 9, hauling in five passes for 71 yards despite his ankle injury. He seems like a lock to play in Week 10, but expectations should rise if he gets through practice without issue... George Kittle has already been ruled out for Week 10... C.J. Fiedorowicz is hoping to return this week, and could be a nice security blanket for Tom Savage to lean on. 
