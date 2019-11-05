Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: Experts give top waiver targets, bye stashes and Kareem Hunt advice

If the rankings for Week 10 feel a bit lighter than usual, you can thank the NFL schedule makers. Six teams are on bye this week, and they aren't light on Fantasy talent. Between the Patriots, Eagles, Jaguars, Texans, Broncos and Washington, you've got at least three starting-caliber quarterbacks, eight running backs and wide receivers, and even a few tight ends we're going to be playing without this week.

This is the worst we'll be hit by byes all season, which means this is probably the toughest week to set your lineup, too. You don't just have to deal with finding replacements, but you'll have to make tough decisions on who to cut and who to hold on to as you go about finding those replacements. It's going to take some work.

But that's why we're here. Our trio of experts, Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, are here to answer the toughest questions facing Fantasy players in Week 10, from how to handle those bye week stashes to how to approach the Cardinals and Browns backfields, to their top streaming options, and everything in between.

Check out their responses to these eight big questions to make sure you've got everything you need to set a winning lineup for Week 10:

1. With six teams on a bye in Week 10, who are the three toughest stashes and how are you handling them?

Jamey Eisenberg: The three toughest stashes for me are Carson Wentz, Will Fuller and Miles Sanders. I expect Wentz to be a great Fantasy quarterback to close the season given his schedule (he gets Seattle, Miami, the Giants and Washington from Weeks 12-15), so I want him for that stretch run. I'm hopeful Fuller comes back healthy from his bye after being out for the past two games with a hamstring injury. And I'm still hopeful for Sanders to get a big role in the Eagles backfield, although that's hard to imagine now with how well Jordan Howard has played in the past two games.

2. Who is your top waiver-wire priority for Week 10?



3. Who is your favorite second-half buy-low candidate?



Jamey: I'll go back to Wentz given the schedule. If you can get him cheap — and he might be dropped because of the bye — then get him now for what could be a strong finish.

4. Who is your top sell-high candidate?

Jamey: I've tried to sell high on Nick Chubb of late just with the uncertainty of what could happen with Kareem Hunt coming back. It might be that Hunt has a minimal role, or he could take 30-40 percent of Chubb's touches. It's an unknown. But if I can get great value in return for Chub, I'm selling.

5. What are your expectations for the Browns' backfield with Kareem Hunt returning?

Jamey: I think the Browns will still give Chubb most of the work, at least for Week 10 against Buffalo, which is a great matchup. Hunt should take on more work each week, but hopefully not enough to ruin Chubb's value. That said, as stated above, I'd be looking to see Chubb now, just in case this gets messy moving forward.

6. How are you handling Arizona's backfield this week?

Jamey: I'm going back to David Johnson if he's healthy, and he's a No. 2 running back in all leagues. I'll use Drake as a flex option, with his value higher in PPR. I'm just hopeful Chase Edmonds (hamstring) stays out to avoid this being a three-headed backfield.

7. Mark Andrews only played 34% of the Ravens snaps in Week 9. Is he still a must-start TE? If not, who should I add?

Jamey: Yes, especially in Week 10 against the Bengals. He had six catches for 99 yards on eight targets against Cincinnati in Week 6. If he doesn't do anything this week then panic.

8. What is your top streaming defense for this week?