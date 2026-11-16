We've arrived officially at the stretch run of your Fantasy football season. Trade deadlines are coming this week or next and your final push for a playoff spot or the bye week starts now. Week 10 of the NFL season was jam-packed with unexpected breakouts, big-time performances from stars of the past like Christian McCaffrey, as well as our future breakouts like Jordan Tyson.

However, the biggest takeaways from Week 10 weren't limited to the box scores. Injuries to key players, including Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, could have significant fantasy implications, while the health of several other stars will be worth monitoring as managers prepare their Week 11 lineups. Chiefs rookie Emmett Johnson made the most of his opportunity with Kenneth Walker sitting this week out -- he racked up 171 total yards and two touchdowns.

With the fantasy playoffs getting closer, we'll break down the biggest Week 10 performances, identify players whose fantasy stock is rising or falling, examine the injuries that could reshape depth charts and look ahead to the Week 11 matchups, waiver-wire targets and lineup decisions that could make all the difference.

Let's take a look at several standouts from Week 10 that should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 11.

Early waiver wire adds for Week 11

Emmett Johnson, RB, Chiefs

If you play in a shallow league and Johnson wasn't claimed in time for this week following the news that Walker would be out, scoop him up now. Walker's status for Week 11 is unknown and if Johnson gets another start he will slot in as one of the top-six overall plays on the slate due to his role in the passing game (both in the screen game and checkdowns), the offensive environment he plays in and his individual ability to create missed tackles. Even when Walker returns, Johnson could hold down a role as a valuable flex like Blake Corum has evolved into with the Rams.

Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

The 49ers offense remains one of the most explosive in the NFL and will likely stay that way as long as Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy and Trent Williams stay together. For Fantasy football purposes, that means getting skill players from the 49ers in your lineup. Samuel is a well-oiled machine in the Shanahan scheme and Shanahan schemes to get him the football regularly. Samuel racked up over 100 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 10 and should not only be rostered everywhere but used as an every-week flex.

Keenan Allen, WR, 49ers

Allen looked like a natural fit for the Shanahan scheme in his 49ers debut with 61 yards receiving on five receptions and seven targets. His role will expand as he gets more acclimated with the system and his rapport with Purdy will only grow stronger. Allen has a real chance to emerge as an every-week PPR starter down the stretch run.

Kaelon Black, RB, 49ers

There's no better roster stash than Black right now. He continues to produce big plays when given opportunities, plays in one of the most effective offenses in the NFL and is the handcuff to Christian McCaffrey. Make sure you get this lottery ticket on your benches now.

Elic Aymonaor, WR, Titans

With Carnell Tate out, it wasn't Wan'Dale Robinson but Ayomanor who stepped up as the No. 1 target for Cam Ward in Week 10. The Titans' passing game has taken a jump of late with 220+ passing yards in Week 10, and Ayomide Chioma chipped in with 79 yards on double-digit (10) targets. Any receiver with double-digit targets belongs on your Fantasy radar.

Seth McGowan, RB, Colts

Out of nowhere, the rookie racked up not just 12 carries but a goal-line rushing attempt that resulted in a touchdown. Jonathan Taylor had just four more carries in a game script where the Colts held the lead and won. What does that mean moving forward? McGowan belongs on your bench as a high-upside stash with potential flex upside even though Taylor wasn't traded at the deadline.