We've reached the point of the year where who you stash should be significantly impacted by your record. There are teams out there that have seven or eight wins who should be stashing more with an eye towards the playoffs. There are others, with four wins or fewer, who are just trying to stay alive, and shouldn't be looking much past Week 10 or 11. Be honest with yourself, and know who you are. Once you get to the playoffs, all bets are off, but you have to get there first.

In the four categories below you'll find future streamers, rookie stashes, backup running backs, and deep-league stashes. For the first three categories, I am looking for guys rostered in 65% of leagues or less. For the deep-league stashes, I'll target guys rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues who I haven't mentioned yet.

You can also plan further in the future by checking out my Dynasty Trade Chart available at SportsLine.

Week 11 streamers

QB Gardner Minshew (38%)

Minshew is a solid bet to live in the 18-to-20 point range as he has for most of his career. The Colts will struggle to run against the Titans, which means you should be safe from another run-heavy game script like we saw in Week 9.

TE Logan Thomas (60%)

Thomas is TE12 on the season, averaging 10 Fantasy points per game, so if he was younger or more exciting he likely wouldn't even be available. Any week you need a starter, he's one of the first guys you should look for. A Week 11 matchup with the Giants shouldn't scare you away.

DST Washington Commanders (31%)

I hate to keep picking on the Giants, but they have allowed 3.5 more Fantasy points per game to opposing defenses. The Raiders, of all teams, just scored 22 Fantasy points against them. It may be worth carrying two defenses if you can just stay a week ahead of the Giants' matchup.

K Riley Patterson (42%)

You know the drill. Patterson is at home, as a big favorite against the Bears, in controlled conditions. This is everything we look for in a steaming kicker.

Rookie stashes

We may have to wait for Douglas to score his first NFL touchdown before he gets bumped off this list, but the roster rate is continuing to creep towards 65%. I project him as the No. 1 Patriots' wide receiver rest of season and a No. 3 WR in Fantasy on a per-game basis. He should be rostered in 90% of leagues.

We have already seen Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kincaid emerge as must-start rookie tight ends. That rule doesn't seem to apply to this rookie class. Musgrave may have already done the same if not for injuries. As it is, he scored his first touchdown last week and is now averaging 8.1 FPPG in games where he plays at least 67% of the snaps.

Wilson's roster rate has plummeted due to his injury, but he's getting healthy, Kyler Murray will be back in Week 10 and the Cardinals offense could look a lot better with their QB1 under center. Wilson has been elite on a per target basis, averaging 12.2 yards per target. If he earns more volume in the second half he could be an upside WR3 with Murray.

Backup running backs

Singletary is a must-add if only because Dameon Pierce is unhealthy and is expected to miss Week 9. The truth is that Singletary has looked better than Pierce at times this season and looks to clearly be their choice at running back on passing downs. If Pierce misses this week and Singletary shines, we could have a new lead back in Houston.

Bigsby is one injury away from a feature role in an above-average offense that is having a lot more success running than throwing in the red zone. His roster rate has cratered, and I get it, but he's still one of the top backup stashes.

McKinnon scored a touchdown last week and his roster rate went down three points, that's pretty hilarious. His impact in Kansas City has come almost entirely in the second half of the season or the playoffs. With the way the Chiefs' wide receivers have panned out I expect McKinnon to come out of the bye with his biggest role yet.

Deep-league stashes

The Raiders could start featuring younger players at just about any position down the stretch and it wouldn't be that surprising. I even saw White dropped in a Dynasty league last week. He's not a must-roster but he's easily the highest upside running back rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues.

Williams appears to be the clear backup to Joe Mixon, and would be a top-20 running back if something happened to Mixon. Most backs in his position are rostered in at least 20% of leagues. If you have an extra roster spot, he has the upside to justify it.

Darren Waller is a 31-year-old with chronic hamstring problems on a 2-7 team that traded away one of their best defenders. We have no reason to expect him back any time soon. That opens the door for Daniel Bellinger, who should see at least five targets per game rest of season.