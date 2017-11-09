Week 10 Fantasy Football Streaming options: Eli Manning looks like a multi-week option and Andy Dalton looks to bounce back

More Week 10: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet — Sleepers — DFS Values

It's a strange week of streaming in Week 10.

For one, we only have two starting quarterbacks... for now. Andy Dalton is 75 percent owned and I think there's a chance he's dropped in a lot of leagues after his stinker against Jacksonville. That would be a mistake, because he's largely been fine against good matchups. If his ownership drops, I'll add him to the mid-week update.

There are also a lot of options either coming off a bye or coming off injury. They're more good adds than good streamers, but they're under-owned and good starts in Week 10 so here they are. I'd expect their ownership will spike mid-week and I'll have someone different for you on Thursday.

Finally, the Steelers and Lions are both 75 percent owned and have outstanding matchups. If they're available, I would grab them before anyone listed below.

*This is the mid-week update and guess what? Andy Dalton's ownership did drop slightly to 71 percent. Surprisingly Charles Clay is still just 38 percent owned, and easily the most enticing of all the options below. I did remove Chris Boswell because he's up to 89 percent owned but no one else from earlier in the week went above 75 percent ownership.

Quarterback 1 Eli Manning New York Giants QB Eli Manning has struggled this year and still doesn't have his best receiver, but he gets a great matchup against a 49ers defense that allows 7.6 yards per attempt and has already given up 16 touchdowns through the air this season. Manning could be a multi-week streamer with several good matchups down the stretch. 2 Josh McCown New York Jets QB In the ultimate revenge game, Josh McCown faces his old team (Tampa Bay) while Ryan Fitzpatrick does the same. We even get an Austiin Seferian-Jenkins revenge game as well. While that's mostly a joke, it's not as big a joke as Tampa Bay's pass defense. 3 Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton's matchup against the Titans is not all that difficult and we are expecting a monster bounceback for A.J. Green. Dalton hasn't been good this year, but he's had a really difficult schedule as of late. He's a fine option against this defense.

Tight End 1 Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE Clay isn't really a streamer because if he's healthy he's a top-10 tight end. Still, he's available in 70 percent of leagues and I'd be remiss if I didn't tell you to grab him first. The Saints have been pretty good against tight ends, but Tyrod Taylor loves targeting Clay so I'm not sure that matters. 2 Eric Ebron Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron has shown signs the past couple of weeks of breaking out of his funk. But you know what can really get a tight end going? A matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns allow the third most Fantasy points to the position. 3 Ed Dickson Carolina Panthers TE Ed Dickson was a complete bust last week, but I still like the target opportunity and the matchup against the Dolphins, who just got torched by Jared Cook.

DST 1 Bears Did you watch Brett Hundley on Monday night? That's really all you need to know. Also, this Bears defense has been ferocious at home. 2 Giants The Giants get C.J. Beathard, and I believe Eli Manning's success will force the Niners to sling the ball around the field. That's a good thing for the Giants defense, especially with Janoris Jenkins back. 3 Patriots Brock Osweiler is getting another start for the Broncos and he's one of the few NFL quarterbacks employed that I would feel comfortable starting this Patriots defense against.