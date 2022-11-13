Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR

Allen (hamstring) is out for Sunday night's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence and that of Mike Williams (ankle), Joshua Palmer, who eclipsed the 100-yard mark against the Falcons in Week 9, will once serve as the clear No. 1 receiver for Justin Herbert, while Austin Ekeler could also take on an even bigger pass-catching role than usual out of the backfield.

Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR

Williams (ankle) remains out for Sunday night's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Keenan Allen (hamstring), Joshua Palmer will serve as the clear No. 1 receiver for Justin Herbert, while Austin Ekeler could also take on an even bigger pass-catching role than usual out of the backfield.

Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR

Samuel (hamstring) is off the injury report after missing the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Rams before the bye but then putting in three full practice sessions this past week. Therefore, Samuel is expected to return in his usual No. 1 receiver role for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.

Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions WR

Reynolds (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. In his absence, Khalif Raymond should be in line to handle No. 2 receiver duties and most of Reynolds' usual downfield work as well.

Jarvis Landry New Orleans Saints WR

Landry (ankle) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. His return should see him slot into a No. 2 receiver role alongside top target Chris Olave and potentially lead to a reduction in snaps and targets for complementary options such as Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway.

Treylon Burks Tennessee Titans WR

Burks (foot/toe) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is set to play in Sunday's game against the Broncos. Burks produced a 10-129 line on 16 targets over four games before his four-game absence, and he could return to a de facto No. 1 receiver role versus Denver.

Jahan Dotson Washington Commanders WR

Dotson (hamstring) is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Eagles after finishing the week with two full practices. Dotson will likely profile as no less than the No. 3 receiver behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel versus Philadelphia.

Hamler (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after finishing the week with back-to-back missed practices. In his absence, Kendall Hinton (illness) should slot into the No. 3 receiver role if he can overcome his questionable designation, while tight end Greg Dulcich could also see a few extra targets in the shorter areas of the field Hamler often works.

Mecole Hardman Kansas City Chiefs WR

Hardman (abdomen) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. His absence could lead to more downfield targets for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and more opportunity overall for recent arrival Kadarius Toney, rookie Skyy Moore and Justin Watson.

Kenny Golladay New York Giants WR

Golladay (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Golladay will play for the first time since Week 4 and receive significant playing time, although exactly where he'd slot into the wide receiver pecking order is difficult to predict given his only two catches on the season came in Week 1.

Russell Gage Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Gage (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Germany after missing all week. His ongoing absence should equate to a possible split of No. 4 receiver snaps between Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman.

Brandin Cooks Houston Texans WR

Cooks (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Cooks traveled with the team to New York and is expected to fill his usual No. 1 receiver role in the interconference clash.

Hunter Renfrow Las Vegas Raiders WR

Renfrow (oblique) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next four games, at minimum. In his absence, Mack Hollins should serve as the No. 2 receiver for Las Vegas, while Keelan Cole will likely get first crack at the majority of Renfrow's usual slot duties beginning with Sunday's game against the Colts.

Nico Collins Houston Texans WR

Collins (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Collins isn't able to suit up, Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore should see extra opportunity.

Romeo Doubs Green Bay Packers WR

Doubs (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. In his absence, Sammy Watkins should operate in the No. 2 receiver role opposite Allen Lazard versus Dallas.

Marquise Goodwin Seattle Seahawks WR

Goodwin (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in Germany but worked back to a full practice Friday. In his absence, Dee Eskridge should be in line to handle No. 3 receiver duties versus Arizona.

Kendall Hinton Denver Broncos WR

Hinton (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing Friday's practice. If Hinton is able to go, he'll slide into the No. 3 receiver role, while rookie Montrell Washington would slot into that spot if Hinton sits out.

Greg Dortch Arizona Cardinals WR

Dortch (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after turning in a limited practice Friday. If Dortch can't suit up, A.J. Green could see some run as the No. 4 receiver.

Amari Rodgers Green Bay Packers WR

Rodgers (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after turning in a limited practice Friday. If Rodgers can't suit up, Samori Toure should serve as the No. 4 receiver versus Dallas.

Ashton Dulin Indianapolis Colts WR