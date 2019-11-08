Week 10 NFL DFS: Tournament strategies and player picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Each week this season, I'll go through some tournament strategies for that week's slate, then give out some picks I like at each position. Let's start this week's article by discussing some strategies to consider for tournament lineups in Week 10.

Week 10 tournament strategy session

The big question last week was what to do with Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook at the top of the RB pricing. And as it turned out, McCaffrey put up another 40-point game that made him essential to top lineups.

McCaffrey is now priced at $10,500 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. And whether to keep paying that type of price tag for McCaffrey is a central talking point this week, especially given Saquon Barkley and Alvin Kamara come in under $9,000 on both sites as the next two highest-priced running backs.

I talked a bit in this week's Stealing Signals about McCaffrey's dominance so far in 2019:

"He's leading the NFL in high-value touches per game, but is also tied for the league lead in touchdowns on low-value touches, which is to say long runs, and all four of his have come from at least 40 yards out, including a 58-yarder in Week 9. I suppose we can try to poke holes by saying he likely can't keep that up, and then maybe we could talk about how he's on pace for "only" 84 catches after 107 last year ... but the reality is his profile is pretty unimpeachable."

While his profile is unimpeachable for season-long, there is a strong case to be made that his weekly upside has been inflated in recent weeks by the big plays. His current price tag is somewhat relative to what value you can find — points are points, and if he puts up 30 points instead of 40 in a week where we get multiple boom games from cheap options, he could still find himself in the optimal lineup — and his matchup with a Packers defense that has allowed a ton of yards on the ground all year is a great one.

But for tournaments this week, I'm trending toward being underweight on him, and I want to take that a step further. I don't want to fade top running backs entirely, but one of the bigger trends this season is the value we've been able to find on a weekly basis at wide receiver, which has made the lineup construction where you pay up at running back and down at wide receiver a popular option.

But the past few weeks, the puzzle that is DFS has been solved by lineups that featured top-end wide receivers. Last week, the Millionaire Maker winner on DraftKings did have McCaffrey, but Jaylen Samuels at $4,000 was the only other running back and Tyler Lockett, Mike Evans and Russell Wilson were the three other higher-priced options.

The week before, in Week 8, the winning lineup again featured Evans, as well as DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Thomas as the other top-priced options. All three running backs — Latavius Murray, Tevin Coleman and David Montgomery — were priced below $6,000.

We can get in trouble chasing recent trends like this, as we're looking at a very small sample and they typically become more popular in the weeks that follow, often too popular relative to the probability of success. But in this case, the overall focus on top running backs seems unlikely to shift too much, and there are some enticing mid-range running backs with big upside in Week 10.

I won't be fading all the top guys this week — I will almost certainly have some of McCaffrey, as well as Barkley given the state of the Giants skill position group with Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard both out — but I'll also be building several lineups that feature higher-priced wide receivers and no top running back names. That lineup construction won't have as much contrarian appeal as it did in recent weeks, but I still expect it to provide some leverage on the field.

Let's get to the player picks.

Week 10 DFS Picks Top players

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN KC -6 O/U 49.5 DK Salary $7000 FD Salary $8400 YTD Stats PAYDS 2180 RUYDS 82 TD 15 INT 1 FPTS/G 24.7 Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson at the top of the quarterback pricing list are both great options. Jackson draws a Bengals defense that has been carved up on the ground, particular by speed to the edge, and Jackson torched them for a season-high 152 rushing yards and a score on a season-high 19 carries the last time they met. But I suspect Jackson will come in a bit higher-owned than Mahomes, and a sickness Jackson had all week might limit Baltimore's willingness to use him on designed runs as much this time around. So instead, I'm siding with Mahomes, and I'm thrilled it's looking like he might come in a bit underowned given his always-present upside. He's been practicing for a couple of weeks now, and while the Chiefs have been cautious, he seems fully healthy. Fire him up. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4.5 O/U 52 DK Salary $6500 FD Salary $7700 YTD Stats PAYDS 2229 RUYDS 313 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.4 You know I love dual-threat quarterbacks. And while the Cardinals will get David Johnson back this week, I suspect they'll put this game in Kyler Murray's hands against a Bucs defense that's great against the run but very beatable in the secondary. Both Johnson and Kenyan Drake are excellent pass-catchers out of the backfield, and with Christian Kirk fully healthy, Murray has his best weaponry in some time, perhaps for the full season. Murray hasn't really shown off his theoretical upside yet, and this is the spot to bet on it.

Running Backs Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA IND -11 O/U 44 DK Salary $7000 FD Salary $7400 YTD Stats RUYDS 679 REC 11 REYDS 68 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.5 If Mack doesn't run for 100 yards this week, I'll be legitimately surprised. The Colts draw Miami, and should control the game, but they are likely to play with either an injured starter or a backup quarterback. Meanwhile, Parris Campbell drew some short-area targets and rush attempts last week in a role that perhaps limited Mack's receiving a bit, but he'll miss this game. Both from a game script and personnel perspective, this game favors Mack seeing a ton of touches. Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN KC -6 O/U 49.5 DK Salary $4900 FD Salary $6000 YTD Stats RUYDS 225 REC 17 REYDS 118 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.9 I'm not buying into the 91-yard touchdown run last week, but I am buying into Damien Williams' upside as the likely lead back in the Chiefs backfield. With Mahomes returning and Williams seemingly back to the lead role, we should see Williams running some downfield routes out of the backfield like we saw in Weeks 1 and 2, and even in the preseason when he caught a 62-yard touchdown. Just a few weeks ago, the Titans gave up a 41-yard touchdown pass down the sideline to Austin Ekeler. A play like that would go a long way to us seeing Williams' upside at this price tag. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI TB -4.5 O/U 52 DK Salary $4300 FD Salary $6300 YTD Stats RUYDS 381 REC 8 REYDS 124 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.9 It's finally Ronald Jones week! We've made it. Bruce Arians has denoted him the lead back, and while he's still giving up too much passing game work to Dare Ogunbowale, he should be able to find some success running against the Cardinals. Jones' low price tag on DraftKings is makes that the site to bet on him, especially considering they also have the 100-yard bonus and what we're shooting for here is a big rushing day. Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 44 DK Salary $6300 FD Salary $6200 YTD Stats RUYDS 60 REC 26 REYDS 156 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Jaylen Samuels' salary rose a bunch this week, but I'm absolutely going back to the well after 13 of his 21 touches last week were receptions. It's easy to get bogged down looking at his eight-carry, 10-yard rushing line, but what we have here is a passing back playing the majority of the snaps, a la Austin Ekeler in the early part of the season. Samuels' 16 high-value touches last week were the most by any back in a game this season, and with James Conner and Benny Snell likely out and Trey Edmunds also looking like he might miss, Samuels' workload might only increase this week.

Wide Receivers Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -13.5 O/U 51.5 DK Salary $8300 FD Salary $8700 YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 89 REYDS 875 TD 4 FPTS/G 22.6 Even with Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara missing time recently, and defenses certainly trying to contain him, Michael Thomas has been impossible to stop. Now that Brees is back and the Saints are playing a Falcons team that has been absolutely hammered by wide receivers, there's little reason to expect anything other than a typical high-efficiency day from Thomas with perhaps double-digit receptions. Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR GB -5.5 O/U 47 DK Salary $6900 FD Salary $7800 YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 47 REYDS 419 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.4 Davante Adams looked mostly healthy last week in what was an outlier game for the Packers, one where Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the offense just looked flat all day. He's underpriced relative to his ability, in a great matchup with the Panthers and the Packers have to be motivated to put last week behind them. There's a potential blowup game incoming from Adams. Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYG -3 O/U 44.5 DK Salary $5900 FD Salary $6300 YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 42 REYDS 322 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.4 Tate has been remarkably consistent over the past month, catching at least six balls in every game. With Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram out, Daniel Jones will need to lean on him once again, and the Jets aren't well-equipped to take away an opposing team's top option. Tate averaged 10 targets per game from Weeks 6-8 before seeing six last week, but expect him to be up around double digits again in Week 10. Josh Reynolds WR LAR L.A. Rams • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT LAR -3.5 O/U 44 DK Salary $3800 FD Salary $5200 YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 18 REYDS 107 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.6 The Rams were on a bye last week, but before their bye in Week 8 Josh Reynolds had a pretty solid day after Brandin Cooks left with a concussion. Reynolds wasn't super efficient with just three catches on eight targets, but he totaled 73 yards and a score and led the Rams with 138 air yards. The way the Rams operate, they'll play their three main receivers a bunch, and when any of them is out, Reynolds goes from a complete afterthought to a nearly every-down player. The matchup isn't great and Jared Goff has been far worse on the road throughout his career, but there are few better options than Reynolds at this price point.