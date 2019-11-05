Week 10 Quarterback Preview: Projections, streaming options, matchups that matter and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including streaming options and projections.
In Week 10 Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz, Tom Brady and Gardner Minshew are all on bye. A week ago they were all top-14 options, which means Fantasy managers may need to consider some unconventional options at quarterback. That has been the theme this season.
Minshew, Daniel Jones, Kyler Allen and Ryan Tannehill have all come off the bench to have stretches as Fantasy relevant quarterbacks. Both Jones and Tannehill could do it again this week with fantastic matchups against the Jets and Chiefs. Speaking of the Chiefs, Matt Moore currently projects as a top-10 quarterback. Unfortunately for him, it looks like Patrick Mahomes could return.
On the flip side, some of the hottest quarterbacks in the league have terrible matchups. Russell Wilson has the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Matthew Stafford has to travel to Chicago to face the Bears. Matt Ryan faces the Saints in the Superdome. I'm confident enough in Wilson and Stafford to stick with them this week and you're probably not benching Ryan for anyone available on the waiver wire either.
Two guys who could be on your bench -- Jameis Winston and Kyler Murray -- face off in Tampa Bay. This matchup has the highest over-under on the slate and features two of the worst pass defenses in the league. Unsurprisingly, Murray and Winston both rank inside the top 10 this week. I would sit Ryan and Wilson for them.
Week 10 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 32.6 - Pass attempts per game for Russell Wilson. That's up 26% over 2018 and is a big part of the reason he's the No. 1 quarterback. The 49ers present his biggest challenge yet.
- 1,240 - Air yards tossed by Matthew Stafford the past three weeks. That's the most in the NFL by 230 yards. He's been unleashed since Kerryon Johnson went down.
- 10.8 - Average intended air yards per attempt for Winston this season, more than any other starting quarterback.
- 637 - Rushing yards for Lamar Jackson. He's on pace to smash the quarterback rushing record. He's also on pace to throw for more than 3,600 yards.
- 9.3% - Sack rate for Sam Darnold this season. Even against a great matchup like the Giants, it's tough to trust him.
- 84% - On-target rate for Dak Prescott. It's even more impressive because of how much more often he's looking downfield this season.
Jones couldn't hold on to the ball on Monday night against the Cowboys, but things get much easier in Week 10 against the Jets. They've surrendered 29 Fantasy points in back-to-back weeks to Gardner Minshew and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Jones should be a nice low-end starter with upside thanks to his running.
Moore is the clear No. 2 if Patrick Mahomes misses another game, but you may not know his status when you do your waiver claims. This is where it's really important to know your league. If it will be easy to find Tannehill or Darnold later in the week, pick up Moore now. Prioritize Tannehill if this is your one shot to get a starter for Week 10.
In his three starts this season, Tannehill has thrown for 836 yards and six touchdowns. Only three quarterbacks have scored more Fantasy points since he became the starter. This Chiefs defense has improved but isn't near as stingy on the road as at Arrowhead.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #17
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Waiver Wire Targets
Nick Foles QB
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
It's not easy to stash a quarterback, but the expectation is that he's taking his job back from Gardner Minshew after the bye. He has good weapons and a great schedule.
DFS Plays
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jackson has a 15% edge on everyone else in my quarterback projections this week. The Bengals can't stop the run or the pass and Jackson should take advantage of both, but he's not one of those quarterbacks with whom you necessarily want to stack receivers.
Go right back to Moore if Mahomes doesn't return. He was very good in Week 9, but just came up one touchdown short of a good day.
Heath's projections
Rank
QB
FPTs
1
Lamar Jackson
30.47
2
26.96
3
26.61
4
Jameis Winston
26.02
5
Dak Prescott
25.10
6
Matt Moore
24.65
7
Matthew Stafford
24.62
8
Kyler Murray
24.09
9
Russell Wilson
24.05
10
24.00
11
Matt Ryan
23.57
12
Daniel Jones
23.47
13
22.72
14
Ryan Tannehill
22.19
15
22.13
