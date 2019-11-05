Week 10 Quarterback Preview: Projections, streaming options, matchups that matter and more

In Week 10 Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz, Tom Brady and Gardner Minshew are all on bye. A week ago they were all top-14 options, which means Fantasy managers may need to consider some unconventional options at quarterback. That has been the theme this season.

Minshew, Daniel Jones, Kyler Allen and Ryan Tannehill have all come off the bench to have stretches as Fantasy relevant quarterbacks. Both Jones and Tannehill could do it again this week with fantastic matchups against the Jets and Chiefs. Speaking of the Chiefs, Matt Moore currently projects as a top-10 quarterback. Unfortunately for him, it looks like Patrick Mahomes could return.

On the flip side, some of the hottest quarterbacks in the league have terrible matchups. Russell Wilson has the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Matthew Stafford has to travel to Chicago to face the Bears. Matt Ryan faces the Saints in the Superdome. I'm confident enough in Wilson and Stafford to stick with them this week and you're probably not benching Ryan for anyone available on the waiver wire either.

Two guys who could be on your bench -- Jameis Winston and Kyler Murray -- face off in Tampa Bay. This matchup has the highest over-under on the slate and features two of the worst pass defenses in the league. Unsurprisingly, Murray and Winston both rank inside the top 10 this week. I would sit Ryan and Wilson for them.

QB Preview Numbers to know

32.6 - Pass attempts per game for Russell Wilson. That's up 26% over 2018 and is a big part of the reason he's the No. 1 quarterback. The 49ers present his biggest challenge yet.

- Pass attempts per game for Russell Wilson. That's up 26% over 2018 and is a big part of the reason he's the No. 1 quarterback. The 49ers present his biggest challenge yet. 1,240 - Air yards tossed by Matthew Stafford the past three weeks. That's the most in the NFL by 230 yards. He's been unleashed since Kerryon Johnson went down.

- Air yards tossed by Matthew Stafford the past three weeks. That's the most in the NFL by 230 yards. He's been unleashed since Kerryon Johnson went down. 10.8 - Average intended air yards per attempt for Winston this season, more than any other starting quarterback.

- Average intended air yards per attempt for Winston this season, more than any other starting quarterback. 637 - Rushing yards for Lamar Jackson. He's on pace to smash the quarterback rushing record. He's also on pace to throw for more than 3,600 yards.

- Rushing yards for Lamar Jackson. He's on pace to smash the quarterback rushing record. He's also on pace to throw for more than 3,600 yards. 9.3% - Sack rate for Sam Darnold this season. Even against a great matchup like the Giants, it's tough to trust him.

- Sack rate for Sam Darnold this season. Even against a great matchup like the Giants, it's tough to trust him. 84% - On-target rate for Dak Prescott. It's even more impressive because of how much more often he's looking downfield this season.

Top Streamers Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 64% Jones couldn't hold on to the ball on Monday night against the Cowboys, but things get much easier in Week 10 against the Jets. They've surrendered 29 Fantasy points in back-to-back weeks to Gardner Minshew and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Jones should be a nice low-end starter with upside thanks to his running. Matt Moore QB KC Kansas City • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Ownership 28% Moore is the clear No. 2 if Patrick Mahomes misses another game, but you may not know his status when you do your waiver claims. This is where it's really important to know your league. If it will be easy to find Tannehill or Darnold later in the week, pick up Moore now. Prioritize Tannehill if this is your one shot to get a starter for Week 10. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 23% In his three starts this season, Tannehill has thrown for 836 yards and six touchdowns. Only three quarterbacks have scored more Fantasy points since he became the starter. This Chiefs defense has improved but isn't near as stingy on the road as at Arrowhead.

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK LAC -1 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2609 RUYDS 24 TD 12 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.2 Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI TB -4 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2407 RUYDS 99 TD 16 INT 12 FPTS/G 21.4 Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 2229 RUYDS 313 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.4

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

One to Stash Nick Foles QB JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 8% It's not easy to stash a quarterback, but the expectation is that he's taking his job back from Gardner Minshew after the bye. He has good weapons and a great schedule.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 10 Prices FanDuel $8,600 DraftKings $7,300 Jackson has a 15% edge on everyone else in my quarterback projections this week. The Bengals can't stop the run or the pass and Jackson should take advantage of both, but he's not one of those quarterbacks with whom you necessarily want to stack receivers.

Top Contrarian Play Matt Moore QB KC Kansas City • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Week 9 Prices FanDuel $6,700 DraftKings $4,900 Go right back to Moore if Mahomes doesn't return. He was very good in Week 9, but just came up one touchdown short of a good day.

QB Preview Heath's projections