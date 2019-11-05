Week 10 Running Back Preview: Ronald Jones could be worth all of your FAAB if he's available
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 10 including how to prioritize Ronald Jones.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have finally decided to turn over the reins of their offense over to their best running back, and it's just in time for the playoff run. They gave Ronald Jones 20 touches Sunday and he delivered with 16.2 PPR Fantasy points. His teammates, Peyton Barber and Dare Ogunbowale, combined for just six touches.
The "may have" in the first sentence is necessary because they've fooled us before. Jones led the backfield in Weeks 3 and 4, too. He had more touches than Barber and scored double-digit Fantasy points in both games. Then he saw 27 touches in his next three games combined.
But this does this feel different. Bruce Arians spoke about how Jones had earned the starting role and more touches. Also, it's just hard to imagine Tampa Bay making the same mistake for a third time this season.
So how good could Jones be? He's had four games with at least 14 touches this season. He's scored 10.3, 13.1, 15.2 and 16.2 PPR Fantasy points. A fair expectation would be 12-15 Fantasy points per week, which makes him a solid No. 2 running back. He gets the Cardinals this week, the Falcons in the first week of the Fantasy playoffs and the Colts in Championship Week. I don't want to overstate it, but he could be the guy we look back at as the add that turned your season around.
What's he worth in FAAB? Up to and including all of it. Of course this depends a lot on your league and your team. If you have $0 bids in your league and you're battling for a playoff spot and you have a need at running back, don't hold back. If you don't have $0 bids, I'd want to leave at least $5 for future moves. If you don't have a running back need, I'd still give up to 40%. After this week against Arizona, he could have trade value.
For 60% of you he's not available, but there are plenty of other waiver wire options below.
Week 10 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:
Mark Walton RB
MIA Miami • #22
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Kalen Ballage is one of the worst backs in the league, but he may get enough volume to be a flex against the Colts.
Numbers to know
- 20% - Target share for Le'Veon Bell, the highest mark among running backs. If his knee is OK, I'd expect a big game sooner than later.
- 22.4 - Touches per game for Nick Chubb. Kareem Hunt is back in Week 10 and the Browns plan to use him. I have Chubb projected for 18 touches this week, but we'll watch the split closely.
- 6.7 - Yards per carry for Devin Singletary. He won't keep that up, but I do expect he'll be one of the more efficient backs in football.
- 5.2% - Broken tackle rate for David Johnson. Both Chase Edmonds and Kenyan Drake have delivered big games in his absence. It will be interesting to see the touch distribution with Johnson back.
- 19 - Targets for Jamaal Williams over the past four games. That keeps him flex viable in PPR even after the touchdown luck runs dry.
- 6 - Snaps for LeSean McCoy in Week 9. The pendulum has swung back in Damien Williams' favor, but I have no confidence it will stay there.
Matchups that matter
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Todd Gurley RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Ronald Jones RB
TB Tampa Bay • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Did I mention he's already had his bye week as well? Jones is the No. 1 priority no matter what you need. I expect him to be a top-20 running back for the rest of the season.
Bilal Powell RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #29
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
This is purely speculative, but Bell did have an MRI on Monday and we don't yet know his status for Week 10. Powell would share with Ty Montgomery if Bell was out, but I'd expect Powell to get the majority of the touches. He'd be a solid flex against the Giants if he starts.
Ty Johnson RB
DET Detroit • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
That's quite a dropoff. Johnson did get 12 touches last week and I'd expect him to be more efficient than he was in Week 9, at least in the passing game. If there's any indication at all from the Lions that they want McKissic more involved, I'd move him ahead of Johnson.
DET Detroit • #41
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
McKissic has been by far the most productive Lions back (besides Kerryon Johnson), but seven touches seems to be his ceiling so far. He's a fine flex due to all the byes.
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ballage gets a big opportunity with Walton suspended, but it's hard to overstate how bad he's been. He's averaging 2 yards per carry and has only caught 33.3% of the passes thrown his way. Still, I'd expect 15 touches against a fine matchup this week, so he's flex-worthy.
Trey Edmunds RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edmunds looked like the better running back on Sunday and is not a bad deep-league flex until James Conner returns. I'd still expect Samuels to be much better, especially in PPR.
Myles Gaskin RB
MIA Miami • #37
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
As bad as Ballage has been, it's probably not a bad idea to stash the only other healthy back on the Dolphins with the hope that he falls into volume. Gaskin was a seventh-round pick and hasn't seen the field yet, but he did rush for more than 5,000 yards and 57 touchdowns at Washington. He's worth a speculative add in any league deeper than 12 teams.
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
You know the drill. Mattison is one Dalvin Cook injury away from being a top-10 running back.
WAS Washington • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Guice is a top stash priority. He's supposed to be back for Week 11, and that's right when the run schedule gets easier for Washington.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
DFS Plays
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
What a way to welcome back Kamara, with a home game against the Atlanta Falcons. This is one of the worst defenses in the league, and I expect Kamara to gash them, even if he does share slightly more with Latavius Murray. They finally priced Christian McCaffrey high enough that he's not the top running back play.
GB Green Bay • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
There's good reason Williams' price doesn't match his Fantasy production. He's ben very fortunate to put up the numbers he has on such low volume. But this is another excellent matchup and I do like his involvement in the passing game. He's a better play on DraftKings.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
RB
FPTs
PPR FPTs
2
1
Alvin Kamara
20.49
26.51
3
2
Dalvin Cook
20.23
24.33
1
3
Christian McCaffrey
21.32
24.04
4
4
Ezekiel Elliott
18.68
21.80
8
5
Saquon Barkley
16.27
21.28
7
6
Aaron Jones
17.10
20.62
5
7
Marlon Mack
17.36
19.23
6
8
Josh Jacobs
17.14
18.66
9
9
Mark Ingram
15.87
18.52
10
10
Nick Chubb
14.65
16.77
12
11
Chris Carson
13.55
16.41
16
12
Le'Veon Bell
12.23
16.07
13
13
David Johnson
12.83
15.66
19
14
Austin Ekeler
11.26
15.64
15
15
Devin Singletary
12.79
15.44
11
16
Tevin Coleman
13.67
15.29
25
17
Jaylen Samuels
9.58
15.02
24
18
Devonta Freeman
9.82
14.74
20
19
Latavius Murray
11.19
14.13
18
20
David Montgomery
11.67
14.00
26
21
Jamaal Williams
9.55
13.84
14
22
Derrick Henry
12.80
13.84
17
23
Ronald Jones
11.68
13.40
22
24
Melvin Gordon
10.79
13.23
21
25
Todd Gurley
10.86
12.38
23
26
Matt Breida
10.22
11.66
27
27
Ty Johnson
9.03
11.45
28
28
JD McKissic
8.64
11.13
29
29
Joe Mixon
8.61
10.71
30
30
Damien Williams
8.27
10.38
38
31
Tarik Cohen
5.17
9.33
31
32
Lesean McCoy
7.14
8.39
36
33
Kalen Ballage
6.35
7.82
35
34
Kenyan Drake
6.37
7.69
33
35
Frank Gore
7
7.17
32
36
Trey Edmunds
7.06
7.06
37
37
Peyton Barber
5.93
7.00
41
38
Myles Gaskin
4.26
6.82
34
39
Gus Edwards
6.55
6.79
42
40
Nyheim Hines
3.91
6.22
