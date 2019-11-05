Week 10 Running Back Preview: Ronald Jones could be worth all of your FAAB if he's available

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have finally decided to turn over the reins of their offense over to their best running back, and it's just in time for the playoff run. They gave Ronald Jones 20 touches Sunday and he delivered with 16.2 PPR Fantasy points. His teammates, Peyton Barber and Dare Ogunbowale, combined for just six touches.

The "may have" in the first sentence is necessary because they've fooled us before. Jones led the backfield in Weeks 3 and 4, too. He had more touches than Barber and scored double-digit Fantasy points in both games. Then he saw 27 touches in his next three games combined.

But this does this feel different. Bruce Arians spoke about how Jones had earned the starting role and more touches. Also, it's just hard to imagine Tampa Bay making the same mistake for a third time this season.

So how good could Jones be? He's had four games with at least 14 touches this season. He's scored 10.3, 13.1, 15.2 and 16.2 PPR Fantasy points. A fair expectation would be 12-15 Fantasy points per week, which makes him a solid No. 2 running back. He gets the Cardinals this week, the Falcons in the first week of the Fantasy playoffs and the Colts in Championship Week. I don't want to overstate it, but he could be the guy we look back at as the add that turned your season around.

What's he worth in FAAB? Up to and including all of it. Of course this depends a lot on your league and your team. If you have $0 bids in your league and you're battling for a playoff spot and you have a need at running back, don't hold back. If you don't have $0 bids, I'd want to leave at least $5 for future moves. If you don't have a running back need, I'd still give up to 40%. After this week against Arizona, he could have trade value.

For 60% of you he's not available, but there are plenty of other waiver wire options below.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

Mark Walton RB MIA Miami • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Kalen Ballage is one of the worst backs in the league, but he may get enough volume to be a flex against the Colts.

RB Preview Numbers to know

20% - Target share for Le'Veon Bell, the highest mark among running backs. If his knee is OK, I'd expect a big game sooner than later.

- Target share for Le'Veon Bell, the highest mark among running backs. If his knee is OK, I'd expect a big game sooner than later. 22.4 - Touches per game for Nick Chubb. Kareem Hunt is back in Week 10 and the Browns plan to use him. I have Chubb projected for 18 touches this week, but we'll watch the split closely.

- Touches per game for Nick Chubb. Kareem Hunt is back in Week 10 and the Browns plan to use him. I have Chubb projected for 18 touches this week, but we'll watch the split closely. 6.7 - Yards per carry for Devin Singletary. He won't keep that up, but I do expect he'll be one of the more efficient backs in football.

- Yards per carry for Devin Singletary. He won't keep that up, but I do expect he'll be one of the more efficient backs in football. 5.2% - Broken tackle rate for David Johnson. Both Chase Edmonds and Kenyan Drake have delivered big games in his absence. It will be interesting to see the touch distribution with Johnson back.

- Broken tackle rate for David Johnson. Both Chase Edmonds and Kenyan Drake have delivered big games in his absence. It will be interesting to see the touch distribution with Johnson back. 19 - Targets for Jamaal Williams over the past four games. That keeps him flex viable in PPR even after the touchdown luck runs dry.

- Targets for Jamaal Williams over the past four games. That keeps him flex viable in PPR even after the touchdown luck runs dry. 6 - Snaps for LeSean McCoy in Week 9. The pendulum has swung back in Damien Williams' favor, but I have no confidence it will stay there.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 406 REC 18 REYDS 133 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.6 Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 267 REC 12 REYDS 103 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Todd Gurley RB LAR L.A. Rams • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT LAR -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 355 REC 15 REYDS 81 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.4

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Adds Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 62% Did I mention he's already had his bye week as well? Jones is the No. 1 priority no matter what you need. I expect him to be a top-20 running back for the rest of the season. Bilal Powell RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #29

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ownership 1% This is purely speculative, but Bell did have an MRI on Monday and we don't yet know his status for Week 10. Powell would share with Ty Montgomery if Bell was out, but I'd expect Powell to get the majority of the touches. He'd be a solid flex against the Giants if he starts. Ty Johnson RB DET Detroit • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 64% That's quite a dropoff. Johnson did get 12 touches last week and I'd expect him to be more efficient than he was in Week 9, at least in the passing game. If there's any indication at all from the Lions that they want McKissic more involved, I'd move him ahead of Johnson. J.D. McKissic RB DET Detroit • #41

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 16% McKissic has been by far the most productive Lions back (besides Kerryon Johnson), but seven touches seems to be his ceiling so far. He's a fine flex due to all the byes. Kalen Ballage RB MIA Miami • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 20% Ballage gets a big opportunity with Walton suspended, but it's hard to overstate how bad he's been. He's averaging 2 yards per carry and has only caught 33.3% of the passes thrown his way. Still, I'd expect 15 touches against a fine matchup this week, so he's flex-worthy. Trey Edmunds RB PIT Pittsburgh • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 4% Edmunds looked like the better running back on Sunday and is not a bad deep-league flex until James Conner returns. I'd still expect Samuels to be much better, especially in PPR. Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 0% As bad as Ballage has been, it's probably not a bad idea to stash the only other healthy back on the Dolphins with the hope that he falls into volume. Gaskin was a seventh-round pick and hasn't seen the field yet, but he did rush for more than 5,000 yards and 57 touchdowns at Washington. He's worth a speculative add in any league deeper than 12 teams.

Stashes Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownwership 61% You know the drill. Mattison is one Dalvin Cook injury away from being a top-10 running back. Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 45% Guice is a top stash priority. He's supposed to be back for Week 11, and that's right when the run schedule gets easier for Washington. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 34% Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 7% Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 10 Prices FanDuel $8,300 DraftKings $8,200 What a way to welcome back Kamara, with a home game against the Atlanta Falcons. This is one of the worst defenses in the league, and I expect Kamara to gash them, even if he does share slightly more with Latavius Murray. They finally priced Christian McCaffrey high enough that he's not the top running back play.

Contrarian Plays Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 10 Prices FanDuel $5,600 DraftKings $5,200 There's good reason Williams' price doesn't match his Fantasy production. He's ben very fortunate to put up the numbers he has on such low volume. But this is another excellent matchup and I do like his involvement in the passing game. He's a better play on DraftKings.

RB Preview Heath's Projections