Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: The Jameis Winston roller coaster ready for another ride

This should be a fun week for Fantasy lineups. With the six teams on a bye, as well as players dealing with injuries, you might have some interesting players starting for you this week. For example, quarterbacks like Matt Moore, Brian Hoyer and Ryan Tannehill could look attractive in favorable matchups. Running backs you might have to rely on include Kareem Hunt, J.D. McKissic and Gus Edwards – if you're lucky.

At receiver, guys like Zach Pascal, DeVante Parker and Ted Ginn could be must-start options, as well as tight ends like Mike Gesicki, Vance McDonald and Jonnu Smith. Desperate times call for desperate lineups, and you might be stuck in some deeper leagues.

It's not easy having to replace stars like Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady, Carson Wentz, Phillip Lindsay, Leonard Fournette, DeAndre Hopkins, Courtland Sutton, Julian Edelman, D.J. Chark and Zach Ertz, among others, who are on bye. And then you have key injuries to players like Adam Thielen (hamstring), T.Y. Hilton (calf), Brandin Cooks (concussion), Evan Engram (foot), James Conner (shoulder) and Patrick Mahomes (knee).

With the Fantasy playoffs approaching in a few weeks, you need wins. So whoever helps you accomplish that goal, plug them into your lineup and hope for the best.

We'll do our part to help with the best suggestions for your roster. And hopefully Week 10 is successful for you in your matchups.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Start of the Week

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI TB -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2407 RUYDS 99 TD 16 INT 12 FPTS/G 21.4

Welcome back to the Jameis Winston roller coaster. Strap in, because you never know what twists and turns await.

It's been a wild ride again with Winston in 2019. There have been several highs, including five games with at least 21 Fantasy points. And a few lows, including three games with 14 Fantasy points or less, highlighted with a six-turnover outing in Week 6 against Carolina in London.

He comes into Week 10 against Arizona on a nice two-game stretch with his Fantasy production with consecutive games of 23 Fantasy points. But in those two outings against Tennessee and Seattle he has five turnovers, and nothing seems to come easy for Winston.

This week, he should have the chance for a monster game. The Cardinals are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Russell Wilson in Week 4 and Daniel Jones in Week 7 have failed to score at least 22 Fantasy points against this defense. Six quarterbacks have actually scored at least 32 Fantasy points against Arizona, including the past two with Drew Brees and Jimmy Garoppolo.

You also get the narrative of Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians facing his former team since he was the Cardinals coach from 2012-17. Maybe Arians wants to prove something to his former employer and allow Winston the chance for some extra production.

There's always risk with trusting Winston. But this feels like a relatively safe scenario for him to succeed, especially since he's playing at home for the first time since Week 3. I'm confident Winston will deliver a big game against the Cardinals.

I'm starting Winston over: Dak Prescott (vs. MIN), Jared Goff (at PIT), Matt Ryan (vs. NO), Matthew Stafford (at CHI), Kirk Cousins (at DAL)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DAL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2380 RUYDS 175 TD 18 INT 8 FPTS/G 24.6 The matchup against the Vikings might seem tough on paper, but I still expect Prescott to play well. Two of the past four quarterbacks against Minnesota have scored at least 24 Fantasy points, and Prescott has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three of his past four outings. At home this year, Prescott is averaging 28.5 Fantasy points in four games, and he should excel again this week. He remains a top-10 quarterback in all formats. Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK LAC -1 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2609 RUYDS 24 TD 12 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.2 In his past five games in Oakland, Rivers is averaging 288 passing yards with 11 total touchdowns and three interceptions. He only has one game with more than 18 Fantasy points in his past five outings, but he's due for a big performance this week. The past three quarterbacks against the Raiders – Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford – have averaged 38.7 Fantasy points per game, with Rodgers and Stafford each passing for at least 406 yards. Rivers has the chance to go off Thursday night against this defense, which allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the year. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2229 RUYDS 313 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.4 Tampa Bay is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and six quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 21 points. Murray just had a quality performance against San Francisco with 26 Fantasy points, which was the best game against the 49ers this year. Murray's past two road games weren't good at the Giants in Week 7 and at New Orleans in Week 8, combining for 15 Fantasy points over that span, but I expect that to change in Week 10. The Buccaneers aren't good on defense, and this game should be high-scoring between Murray and Jameis Winston. Murray will do his part as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues. Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1653 RUYDS 247 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 19 Allen snapped a three-game streak of scoring at least 20 Fantasy points when he finished with just 19 in Week 9 against Washington. We'll see how he does against the Browns this week, but he seems safe as a low-end starter in all leagues. Cleveland has allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, including Brandon Allen last week in Denver. In his past two road games at the Giants in Week 2 and at the Titans in Week 5, Josh Allen is averaging 22.0 Fantasy points per game. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1806 RUYDS 32 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.4 In two games with Emmanuel Sanders, Garoppolo has 492 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He just had his best game of the season in Week 9 at Arizona with 36 Fantasy points, and he should build on that this week in the showdown with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Seattle has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and my only worry with Garoppolo this week is the 49ers run game taking over. But if this game becomes a shootout, Garoppolo should hold his own Monday night.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYG -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1676 RUYDS 188 TD 13 INT 8 FPTS/G 15.8 My only real concern with Jones this week is not having Evan Engram (foot) and Sterling Shepard (concussion), but he's still worth using as a streamer against the Jets. The past two quarterbacks against the Jets, Gardner Minshew and Ryan Fitzpatrick, have each scored 29 Fantasy points. And the last time Jones had a favorable matchup of this caliber was Week 8 against the Lions when he scored 35 Fantasy points. I don't expect Jones to do that here, but he could be above 20 points for the third time this year. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 980 RUYDS 46 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.8 Tannehill has been a solid Fantasy quarterback in place of Marcus Mariota, scoring at least 22 points three games in a row. And now he faces a Chiefs defense at home that has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 26 Fantasy points. If Patrick Mahomes (knee) comes back, the Titans could be chasing points, which would help Tannehill potentially rack up stats. He's a low-end starter in all leagues. Matt Moore QB KC Kansas City • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN KC -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 0.6 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 659 RUYDS 1 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 12.3 If the Chiefs decide to rest Mahomes for another week, Moore would be a borderline starter in all leagues. The Titans have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 19 Fantasy points, with three quarterbacks in a row passing for multiple touchdowns. They also just lost cornerback Malcolm Butler (broken wrist) for the foreseeable future. And Moore is averaging 19.0 Fantasy points in two starts in place of Mahomes.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF CLE -3 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 1963 RUYDS 75 TD 8 INT 12 FPTS/G 13 It's so bad with Mayfield right now that I'm concerned about starting him in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues even with six teams on a bye. Now, part of that is facing the Bills, who have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 18 Fantasy points this season, which was Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 7. But it's also that Mayfield has yet to throw multiple touchdowns in a game and has one game with exactly 20 Fantasy points, which was Week 6 against Seattle when he ran for a touchdown. This is a game where Cleveland can run the ball against Buffalo, and Mayfield is a questionable starter in any format in Week 10. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2217 RUYDS 44 TD 17 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.8 Cousins has been a solid Fantasy quarterback of late, scoring at least 24 Fantasy points in four of his past five games. But this is typically the spot where he fails with a road game at night against a team with a winning record. The Cowboys have only allowed two quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season, which were Case Keenum in Week 2 and Sam Darnold in Week 6. While those two performances surprised the Cowboys, it's doubtful Cousins will have similar success in Dallas, especially with Adam Thielen (hamstring) banged up. Cousins is just an option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues in Week 10. Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -1 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1984 RUYDS 27 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.5 Deshaun Watson in Week 3 and Ryan Tannehill in Week 7 are the only quarterbacks with at least 20 Fantasy points against the Chargers this year, and they just held Aaron Rodgers to 14 Fantasy points in Week 9. With Melvin Ingram now back from his hamstring injury, along with Joey Bosa, the pass rush should be a problem for Carr. Now, he does have consecutive games with at least 23 Fantasy points, but he has a bad history against the Chargers. In his past five meetings with the Chargers, Carr is averaging 227.6 yards per game with four total touchdowns, five interceptions and two fumbles. Carr is a low-end option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1195 RUYDS 51 TD 9 INT 7 FPTS/G 12.1 Fitzpatrick has three games in a row with multiple touchdowns, and he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of his past three outings against Buffalo in Week 7 and the Jets in Week 9. But now he's down two more key offensive players with Preston Williams (ACL) and Mark Walton (suspension) out, and this is a tough matchup against the Colts on the road. Only two quarterbacks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Indianapolis this year, and none since Matt Ryan did it in Week 3. The Dolphins had a feel-good moment in Week 9 with their win against the Jets at home, but things will come back to reality in Week 10 on the road against the Colts, including a disappointing game for Fitzpatrick.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT LAR -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2367 RUYDS 16 TD 13 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.4 Goff went into the Rams' bye in Week 9 playing well with consecutive games of at least 26 Fantasy points against the Falcons and Bengals. Both games were away from Los Angeles, which is a good sign for Goff given his usual road woes, but I expect that to be a problem again at Pittsburgh this week. In his first three road games this year, Goff averaged 15.7 Fantasy points per game. And the Steelers have allowed just three quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this year, with Tom Brady in Week 1, Russell Wilson in Week 2 and Brian Hoyer last week. Prior to Hoyer's surprise performance in Week 9, the previous five quarterbacks against Pittsburgh averaged 11.6 Fantasy points per game. Goff is only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 267 REC 12 REYDS 103 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 I had Singletary listed as a sleeper for the past two weeks, and he's delivered both times, including the best outing of his rookie campaign in Week 9 against Washington. Finally, the Bills turned him loose with 20 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 45 yards on four targets. I hope he continues to get around 20 carries, and he now has seven catches on 10 targets in his past two outings. This week, he gets a Browns defense that has allowed a running back to score in three of their past four games, with six guys gaining at least 74 total yards over that span. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 406 REC 18 REYDS 133 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.6 In Week 8 against the Chargers, I said that Montgomery would have the best game of his season, and he did with 27 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 12 yards. In Week 9 against Philadelphia, I thought Montgomery would struggle, and I was wrong after he had 14 carries for 40 yards and two touchdowns, along with three catches for 36 yards on four targets. At this point, you should just plan to start Montgomery until he has a terrible outing, especially against Detroit this week. The Lions allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and a running back has either scored or gained at least 100 total yards against Detroit in every game this year. Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 355 REC 10 REYDS 74 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.2 Coleman was a dud in Week 9 at Arizona with five PPR points, but he should rebound in a big way this week. The 49ers are getting help on offense with offensive linemen Joe Staley (lower leg) and Mike McGlinchey (knee), as well as fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee), set to return in Week 10 against Seattle. Since Week 5, the Seahawks have allowed seven touchdowns to running backs, and Coleman has scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five games. Matt Breida is a sleeper this week, but Coleman should be considered a standout Fantasy option in all leagues. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI TB -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 381 REC 8 REYDS 124 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.9 Let's see if Jones will build off his performance in Week 9 at Seattle or let us down coming off a big game. He was great against the Seahawks with 18 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 15 yards on two targets. It prompted coach Bruce Arians to name him the starter and hopefully not use Peyton Barber or Dare Ogunbowale as much. Jones has a favorable matchup in Week 10 against the Cardinals, who have allowed a running back to gain at least 90 total yards in seven games in a row, with five touchdowns allowed to the position over that span. Jones is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back this week. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -13 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 359 REC 23 REYDS 153 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.1 Alvin Kamara (ankle) is expected to return this week after a two-game absence, but I'm still counting on Murray to perform as at least a flex option in all leagues, if not better. The last full game he played with Kamara and Drew Brees was Week 1, and Murray had 12 PPR points with six carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 4 yards on three targets. There should be enough production for the Saints in this matchup with Falcons for Murray to thrive with about 12 total touches. The Falcons have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in six games in a row.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR GB -5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 228 REC 25 REYDS 166 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.8 It's risky to trust Williams since he hasn't had more than 10 total touches in each of his past three games. But he's scored four touchdowns over that span and has 13 catches on 14 targets. He's better in PPR than non-PPR leagues, but he's worth using as at least a flex option in all formats this week against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs in the past four games. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF CLE -3 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 46th YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 He's making his 2019 debut following his eight-game suspension, and I'm expecting him to have about 10-12 total touches in tandem with Nick Chubb. That should be enough to make him a flex option against the Bills, who have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in every game this season. Chubb should still be started in all leagues, but Hunt will hopefully do well with fresh legs in this matchup. J.D. McKissic RB DET Detroit • #41

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 5.6 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 140 REC 13 REYDS 115 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 The Lions running back situation is a mess with Ty Johnson struggling, so McKissic might be the best this week based on his role in the passing game. He has six catches in his past two games on seven targets, and he played well in Week 9 at Oakland with four carries for 32 yards, as well as three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. The Bears are fourth in the NFL with 54 receptions allowed to running backs for the season, and McKissic should be considered a flex option in PPR. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN BAL -10 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 2.5 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 261 REC 4 REYDS 29 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.1 Edwards could be in play as a flex option this week against the Bengals, and he just scored against New England in Week 9 with seven carries for 27 yards. He has at least six carries in three games in a row, including a 6-34 line against Cincinnati in Week 6. Mark Ingram is a must-start running back this week, but the Bengals have allowed a running back to score in seven of eight games this season, so maybe Edwards falls into the end zone for the second week in a row. Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 7.5 RB RNK 40th YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 With Mark Walton (suspension) out, the Dolphins are expected to use Kalen Ballage and Gaskin as their top running backs. Ballage should get more work, but Gaskins could be a sneaky flex option in deeper leagues this week. He doesn't have a touch in the NFL yet this season, but the seventh-round pick from Washington might give this Miami backfield a spark against the Colts.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -10 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 320 REC 19 REYDS 110 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 The last time we saw Mixon before Cincinnati's bye in Week 9 he actually looked good against the Rams in London with 17 carries for 66 yards, as well as four catches for 11 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He's now scored a receiving touchdown in consecutive games coming into Week 10 against the Ravens. But he played Baltimore once this year already in Week 6 and finished with eight carries for 10 yards, as well as two catches for 29 yards on three targets. I'd only use Mixon as a flex option this week in most leagues LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN KC -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 6.1 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 371 REC 20 REYDS 129 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 Damien Williams appears to have taken over this backfield after McCoy saw just 10 percent of the snaps in Week 9 against Minnesota. He finished with three carries for 9 yards, as well as one catch for no yards on one target. McCoy has now scored single digits in PPR in five games in a row, and he's borderline droppable in all leagues. Williams, meanwhile, should be considered a No. 2 running back in all formats, and he's scored in consecutive games coming into this matchup with the Titans in Week 10. Frank Gore RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 437 REC 7 REYDS 48 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Gore seemingly got replaced by Singletary last week, and we hope that continues moving forward. That makes Gore someone you could potentially drop in most leagues. He's scored single digits in PPR in four games in a row, and his best performances this season have come when Singletary was out with a hamstring injury. Gore hasn't scored since Week 3, and he has just three catches for 20 yards on four targets in his past five games. There's no upside with Gore, so I wouldn't even consider him a flex option in most formats in Week 10 against the Browns. Kalen Ballage RB MIA Miami • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 70 REC 4 REYDS 40 TD 2 FPTS/G 2.6 Ballage gets the chance to start for the Dolphins this week with Walton out, but I wouldn't trust him in most formats. He's not likely going to excel in this expanded role. The hope for Ballage if you start him as a flex option is that he scores, and he did have two touchdowns earlier this season in Week 6 against Washington and Week 7 at Buffalo. But he's limited as a receiver, and he rarely makes defenders miss. It's doubtful he'll produce at a high level against the Colts this week. Ty Johnson RB DET Detroit • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 4.4 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 137 REC 12 REYDS 55 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.1 Johnson might be considered the starting running back for the Lions, but he's struggled in two games without Kerryon Johnson (knee). Ty Johnson has 16 carries for 54 yards, as well as four catches for 20 yards on seven targets over that span. He was outplayed by McKissic last week at Oakland, and McKissic is a better fit for this offense right now given his role in the passing game. While the Bears defense has struggled of late against the run, it's hard to trust Johnson as anything more than a desperation flex in deeper formats. I'd rather role with McKissic if you need a Lions running back, especially in PPR.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 284 REC 26 REYDS 226 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 We're expecting David Johnson (ankle) to return this week following a two-game absence, and he should come back as the lead running back for the Cardinals. Drake will still have a role, but his touches will clearly be limited. He was exceptional in Week 9 against San Francisco in his first game for Arizona with 15 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 52 yards on four targets. I have no problem using him as a flex option this week, especially in PPR. But on top of Johnson's return, this is also a tough matchup against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. We might have seen Drake's best game of the season in Week 9, and he likely won't replicate that again as long as Johnson is healthy.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em Emmanuel Sanders WR SF San Francisco • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 16th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 58 REYDS 504 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.7 In two games with the 49ers, Sanders has 11 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. He should continue to be a focal part of San Francisco's passing game, especially this week against Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed eight receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in their past five games, and I expect Sanders to stay hot this week. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 18th OWNED 67% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 52 REYDS 400 TD 4 FPTS/G 11 Parker continues to play well, and he should see a boost in production with Preston Williams (ACL) now out. Parker has at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row, and he's scored a touchdown in four of those outings. He has 24 targets in his past three games, and that number could rise without Williams, who was averaging eight targets per game as well over that span. The Colts secondary is tough, but volume should help Parker here, making him at least a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA IND -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 23rd OWNED 61% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 27 REYDS 321 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.1 Pascal was solid in Week 9 at Pittsburgh with T.Y. Hilton (calf) out, finishing with five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He now has at least 11 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he has at least six targets in each of those outings. I'm not sure how much the Colts will throw against the Dolphins in Week 10, but Pascal is worth starting as a No. 2 receiver with Hilton out. For the season, Miami allows the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK LAC -1 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 31st OWNED 79% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 54 REYDS 530 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.8 It's been a strange season for Williams so far. After scoring 10 touchdowns in 2018, he has yet to score this year. But his production has been solid of late, with at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five games. He just had his first game with at least 100 receiving yards, and he has a great matchup against the Raiders this week. Oakland is No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers, and five receivers in the past three games against the Raiders have scored or gained at least 100 receiving yards. Williams and Keenan Allen should have the chance for a big game Thursday night. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 21st OWNED 77% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 52 REYDS 329 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.2 Kirk struggled in Week 9 against San Francisco, but that was a tough matchup. He only had two catches for 8 yards on five targets, but I'm expecting a breakout game this week. Tampa Bay allows the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Kirk and possibly Larry Fitzgerald have the chance to post quality stats in Week 10. Kirk scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past five games, but he hasn't scored a touchdown yet. In their past five games, the Buccaneers have allowed 10 touchdowns to receivers, as well as five receivers to go over 100 receiving yards.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 59 REYDS 405 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.8 Crowder played great against Miami last week with eight catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He now has three games this season with more than six targets, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in each of those outings. This is a great matchup against the Giants, who allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and I like Crowder as a starting option in PPR in Week 10. Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN KC -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 56 REYDS 473 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.6 We'll see if Patrick Mahomes (knee) can play in Week 10 at the Titans, but Watkins has actually done well the past two weeks with Matt Moore. He has 18 targets over that span against Green Bay and Minnesota with 12 catches for 108 yards. He hasn't scored since Week 1, but the Titans are now down cornerback Malcolm Butler (wrist), which will hurt their secondary. Watkins is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in PPR. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 8.6 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 54 REYDS 337 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Beasley has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he now has at least 10 PPR points in five of eight games this year. He has five games with at least six targets, and he could be a sneaky play this week in all leagues. Cleveland has struggled with slot receivers this year, including Cooper Kupp in Week 3 (33 PPR points), Tyler Lockett in Week 6 (12 PPR points) and Julian Edelman in Week 8 (27 PPR points). Those players are on a different level than Beasley, but he's worth using as a No. 3 receiver in PPR this week. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYG -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 8.6 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 31 REYDS 273 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.6 With Evan Engram (foot) and Sterling Shepard (concussion) likely out this week against the Jets, we could see Slayton in a bigger role as the second receiver behind Golden Tate. He had a rough game in Week 9 against Dallas with one catch for 6 yards on four targets, but he scored twice in Week 8 at Detroit. The Jets have allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past two games. Ted Ginn WR NO New Orleans • #19

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -13 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 8.6 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 33 REYDS 296 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 Ginn is worth using as a No. 3 receiver this week with a home matchup against the Falcons. He's scored in his past two games against Atlanta, and the Falcons secondary has given up plenty of big plays this year. With Drew Brees back and the Saints coming off a bye, I can see Ginn connecting on a long touchdown at home.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF CLE -3 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 67 REYDS 575 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.4 Beckham deserves some credit for his performance against Chris Harris and the Broncos in Week 9. That's not an easy matchup, and Beckham managed five catches for 87 yards on six targets. In PPR, you'll take the 13 points, but he's now scored in single digits in non-PPR leagues in all but two games this season. And he still has just one touchdown. This week, he gets another tough matchup against a Bills secondary led by standout cornerback Tre'Davious White. Only two receivers have scored against the Bills this year, and Beckham should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -10 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 82 REYDS 536 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.3 We'll find out if A.J. Green (ankle) is able to return this week, but I'm avoiding Boyd whether Green plays or not. He only has one touchdown on the season, and he's averaging just 8.0 PPR points in his past three games. Now, with Ryan Finley starting in place of Andy Dalton, it could be tough for the Bengals receivers, especially in a tough matchup with the Ravens. Boyd is just a No. 3 receiver in most leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Robert Woods WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT LAR -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 60 REYDS 471 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 I'm hopeful that Woods will get a boost in targets and production if Brandin Cooks (concussion) is out as expected, but I don't like this matchup against the Steelers. Woods has yet to catch a touchdown this season, and he's been in single digits in PPR in three of his past four games. The Steelers have a tough secondary and pass rush, so Woods could have another rough outing this week. Pascal's 76 receiving yards last week is the most against Pittsburgh since Week 2. I'm only using Woods as a No. 3 receiver in PPR this week. D.K. Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 54 REYDS 525 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.9 Metcalf has been great the past two weeks with nine catches for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets. But there are two things of concern this week against the 49ers. For starters, we don't know if Josh Gordon is going to make his Seattle debut, which could take away targets from Metcalf. You also have the tough matchup against San Francisco, and the 49ers are the lone defense yet to allow 1,000 receiving yards on the season. Only two receivers have scored against the 49ers since Week 3, and Metcalf should be considered a risky No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Marvin Jones WR DET Detroit • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 57 REYDS 535 TD 6 FPTS/G 16 It's been five weeks since the Bears have allowed a touchdown to an opposing receiver, and the last receiver to score against Chicago was Terry McLaurin in Week 3. Now, Stefon Diggs and Michael Thomas have both gone over 100 receiving yards against the Bears over that span, but Chicago has also limited the production for Adam Thielen, Keenan Allen and Alshon Jeffery. Jones is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but I would only start him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week on the road. He has one touchdown in four career trips to Chicago, and he had three catches for 55 yards there last year.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 52 REYDS 459 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.4 Smith-Schuster has a tough matchup this week against the Rams, and he could see a lot of standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He also has just one game with more than four PPR points in his past three outings, which was Week 8 against the Dolphins. We'll see if Mason Rudolph will feed the ball to Smith-Schuster in a tough matchup, but I'm concerned about his production this week, even at home. I would only use Smith-Schuster as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN BAL -10 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 58 REYDS 470 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.1 Andrews has struggled of late with just one game with double digits in PPR points in his past four outings. That one game was against the Bengals in Week 6, and he should do well in the rematch. He had six catches for 99 yards on eight targets against Cincinnati in that game, and this should be another quality outing for Andrews as a key weapon for Lamar Jackson. Gerald Everett TE LAR L.A. Rams • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT LAR -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 7 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 44 REYDS 297 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 The Steelers have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in their past three games, and Everett will hopefully see an uptick in targets with Brandon Cooks (concussion) out. He has at least 15 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Jared Goff. I like Everett as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 10. Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA IND -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 10.5 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 34 REYDS 232 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.1 Doyle has two touchdowns this season, and both have come when T.Y. Hilton (calf) has been out. Doyle also has at least 10 PPR points in two games in a row, and hopefully he stays hot against Miami this week. Now, the Dolphins have only allowed one touchdown to a tight end this season, which was Week 1, but I'll gamble on Doyle as a starter if Hilton is still out as expected.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 31 REYDS 248 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 Gesicki has played well of late, and he could see a boost in production with Preston Williams (ACL) out. Gesicki has scored at least eight PPR points in three of his past four games, including a season-high 15 points in Week 9 against the Jets. Williams was averaging eight targets per game in his past three outings, and Gesicki has a good matchup in Week 10 against the Colts, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends this year. Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 23 REYDS 257 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 Delanie Walker (ankle) could return this week for the Titans, but if he's out again then continue to use Smith as a starter, especially against the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed two tight ends to score at least 11 PPR points in the past four weeks, and Smith has at least nine PPR points in two of his past three games. Vance McDonald TE PIT Pittsburgh • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 6.7 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 28 REYDS 176 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.9 McDonald found the end zone for just the second game this season in Week 9 against the Colts, and hopefully he can build on that performance this week against the Rams. It helps that the Rams have struggled with tight ends this season with either a touchdown or at least 70 receiving yards allowed to the position in six games in a row. McDonald has the chance to keep that streak alive, and he's worth starting in deeper formats.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Herndon TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 It seems like Herndon is going to make his 2019 debut after he was active in Week 9 at Miami but did not play. Even if he does start against the Giants in Week 10, I'd give it a week before starting him in most formats. The Giants have actually done well against tight ends this season, with only Blake Jarwin (twice) and Jason Witten scoring against them in two games. You should stash Herndon in most leagues, but he's a risky start if he plays. Kyle Rudolph TE MIN Minnesota • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 6 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 25 REYDS 170 TD 2 FPTS/G 5 Rudolph has scored in two of his past three games, but I'm skeptical of trusting him this week against the Cowboys. He only has one game this season with more than three catches and one game with more than 50 yards. Now, his best games have come with Adam Thielen (hamstring) banged up, but the Cowboys have allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends all year. Even with Thielen out, keep Rudolph reserved in most leagues. T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 7.2 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 38 REYDS 296 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 Hockenson is banged up and might not play in Week 10, but even if he does keep him reserved in most leagues against the Bears. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4, and he's been held to single digits in PPR in his past four games. The Bears also have allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends all season.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Graham TE GB Green Bay • #80

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR GB -5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 37 REYDS 251 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.3 It's been a rough stretch of games lately for Graham, and he's not worth starting in most leagues. He has scored seven PPR points or less in four of his past five games, and the Panthers have only allowed one touchdown to a tight end since Week 1. Graham also has been at five targets or less in five games in a row, and it's doubtful his targets will rise now that Davante Adams is healthy again.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Ravens (at CIN) —12.1 projected points

Sleepers

Colts (vs. MIA)

Giants (at NYJ)

Rams (at PIT)

Sit 'Em

Panthers (at GB) – 6.6 projected points

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Zane Gonzalez K ARI Arizona • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS K 31st PROJ PTS 7.2 K RNK 6th

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Aldrick Rosas K NYG N.Y. Giants • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYG -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS K 21st PROJ PTS 6.2 K RNK 13th Adam Vinatieri K IND Indianapolis • #4

Age: 46 • Experience: 24 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA IND -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS K 28th PROJ PTS 8.4 K RNK 15th Chris Boswell K PIT Pittsburgh • #9

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS K 18th PROJ PTS 7.2 K RNK 16th