Week 10 Tight End Preview: Mike Gesicki and Irv Smith emerging as options

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including a pair of young tight ends with increased usage.

It's common knowledge that rookie tight ends generally struggle in Fantasy. For the most part we advise against drafting them, and when we break that code we usually regret it. The weird thing is it seems like we forget that tight ends who are bad as rookies might be good in the coming year. Mike Gesicki could be the next example.

As a rookie, Gesicki was a non-factor. He caught 22 passes for 202 yards and didn't reach the end zone. He lost playing time at various points to Nick O'Leary, Durham Smythe and A.J. Derby. Needless to say, his second year has been better. Gesicki still hasn't reached the end zone, but he does have at least eight PPR Fantasy points in three of his past four games. 

In Week 9, Gesicki posted the best line of his young career (six catches, 95 yards) and should have more opportunity moving forward with Preston Williams out for the year and Mark Walton out for the next month. He's a top 12 tight end for me against the Colts in Week 10.

One rookie who has been more involved lately is Irv Smith. He has 12 catches in his past three games and has seen a bigger share of the targets when Adam Thielen has been off the field. This probably only matters in keeper and dynasty leagues, but Smith is someone to watch in deep re-draft leagues as well. He's played more than 40 snaps in three straight games.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

T.J. Hockenson TE
DET Detroit • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I'm not getting excited about Jesse James.
Ricky Seals-Jones TE
CLE Cleveland • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Demetrius Harris is the main beneficiary, but I'm not using him against the Bills.
Numbers to Know
  • 10.71 - Yards per target for Jonnu Smith, tops among tight ends.
  • 12 - Targets for Jack Doyle in two games without T.Y. Hilton. Doyle has scored in both games. 
  • 54 - Evan Engram does not have more than 54 yards in a game started by Daniel Jones
  • 75 - Air yards for Mike Gesicki in Week 9. That was the third-most at the position.
  • 24 - Mark Andrews only played 24 snaps in Week 9. I'm still starting him in Week 10, but it's a trend I'm keeping an eye on.
Matchups that matter
Jacob Hollister TE
SEA Seattle • #48
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -6 O/U 45.5
OPP VS TE
1st
PROJ PTS
3.7
TE RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
14
REYDS
75
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.8
Demetrius Harris TE
CLE Cleveland • #88
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF CLE -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS TE
2nd
PROJ PTS
1.2
TE RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
8
TAR
13
REYDS
64
TD
2
FPTS/G
3.4
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownewrship
49%
Smith's Week 9 production was disappointing, but I'm going right back to him as long as Delanie Walker is still out. He still caught three of five targets, and I expect the Titans will have to throw more against the Chiefs.
headshot-image
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
3%
I believe in Gesicki's talent, and it looks like he's finally starting to figure out how to play in the NFL. Fitzpatrick trusted him downfield in Week 9, and Gesicki came through so I'd expect more shot plays in Week 10, especially without Preston Williams.
headshot-image
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Ownership
65%
There's nothing exciting about starting Witten, but he's a top 12 tight end who has consistently produced 7-10 Fantasy points per week.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
Austin Hooper TE
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 10 Prices
FanDuel
$6,600
DraftKings
$5,500
Even coming off his bye week, Hooper is still the No. 1 tight end in PPR scoring this season and still has more receptions than anyone else at the position. Some of that is an indictment of the other tight ends, but Hooper is also having a legitimate breakout. He only has two games this season with fewer than six catches, and his volume should be secure with Mohamed Sanu gone.
Contrarian Play
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 9 Prices
FanDuel
$5,100
DraftKings
$3,500
Smith's price dropped more than it should and his disappointing Week 9 should keep his ownership down.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

TE

NON-PPR

PPR

1

1

Hunter Henry

11.97

17.52

2

2

George Kittle

11.00

17.01

4

3

Austin Hooper

9.81

15.79

3

4

Travis Kelce

10.08

15.73

5

5

Darren Waller

8.72

13.99

6

6

Mark Andrews

8.71

13.13

8

7

Evan Engram

6.97

11.28

7

8

Jonnu Smith

7.25

10.85

9

9

Mike Gesicki

6.14

9.82

12

10

Jason Witten

5.46

9.66

14

11

Vance McDonald

5.21

9.09

10

12

Josh Hill

5.67

8.73

13

13

Greg Olsen

5.40

8.33

15

14

Jack Doyle

4.88

7.79

11

15

Eric Ebron

5.49

7.69

16

16

Gerald Everett

4.64

7.40

17

17

Jimmy Graham

4.54

7.28

18

18

Irv Smith

4.13

7.09

