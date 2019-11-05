Week 10 Tight End Preview: Mike Gesicki and Irv Smith emerging as options
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including a pair of young tight ends with increased usage.
It's common knowledge that rookie tight ends generally struggle in Fantasy. For the most part we advise against drafting them, and when we break that code we usually regret it. The weird thing is it seems like we forget that tight ends who are bad as rookies might be good in the coming year. Mike Gesicki could be the next example.
As a rookie, Gesicki was a non-factor. He caught 22 passes for 202 yards and didn't reach the end zone. He lost playing time at various points to Nick O'Leary, Durham Smythe and A.J. Derby. Needless to say, his second year has been better. Gesicki still hasn't reached the end zone, but he does have at least eight PPR Fantasy points in three of his past four games.
In Week 9, Gesicki posted the best line of his young career (six catches, 95 yards) and should have more opportunity moving forward with Preston Williams out for the year and Mark Walton out for the next month. He's a top 12 tight end for me against the Colts in Week 10.
One rookie who has been more involved lately is Irv Smith. He has 12 catches in his past three games and has seen a bigger share of the targets when Adam Thielen has been off the field. This probably only matters in keeper and dynasty leagues, but Smith is someone to watch in deep re-draft leagues as well. He's played more than 40 snaps in three straight games.
Week 10 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:
DET Detroit • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I'm not getting excited about Jesse James.
CLE Cleveland • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Demetrius Harris is the main beneficiary, but I'm not using him against the Bills.
Numbers to Know
- 10.71 - Yards per target for Jonnu Smith, tops among tight ends.
- 12 - Targets for Jack Doyle in two games without T.Y. Hilton. Doyle has scored in both games.
- 54 - Evan Engram does not have more than 54 yards in a game started by Daniel Jones.
- 75 - Air yards for Mike Gesicki in Week 9. That was the third-most at the position.
- 24 - Mark Andrews only played 24 snaps in Week 9. I'm still starting him in Week 10, but it's a trend I'm keeping an eye on.
Matchups that matter
SEA Seattle • #48
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
CLE Cleveland • #88
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Smith's Week 9 production was disappointing, but I'm going right back to him as long as Delanie Walker is still out. He still caught three of five targets, and I expect the Titans will have to throw more against the Chiefs.
I believe in Gesicki's talent, and it looks like he's finally starting to figure out how to play in the NFL. Fitzpatrick trusted him downfield in Week 9, and Gesicki came through so I'd expect more shot plays in Week 10, especially without Preston Williams.
There's nothing exciting about starting Witten, but he's a top 12 tight end who has consistently produced 7-10 Fantasy points per week.
Smith's Week 9 production was disappointing, but I'm going right back to him as long as Delanie Walker is still out. He still caught three of five targets, and I expect the Titans will have to throw more against the Chiefs.
I believe in Gesicki's talent, and it looks like he's finally starting to figure out how to play in the NFL. Fitzpatrick trusted him downfield in Week 9, and Gesicki came through so I'd expect more shot plays in Week 10, especially without Preston Williams.
There's nothing exciting about starting Witten, but he's a top 12 tight end who has consistently produced 7-10 Fantasy points per week.
DFS Plays
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Even coming off his bye week, Hooper is still the No. 1 tight end in PPR scoring this season and still has more receptions than anyone else at the position. Some of that is an indictment of the other tight ends, but Hooper is also having a legitimate breakout. He only has two games this season with fewer than six catches, and his volume should be secure with Mohamed Sanu gone.
Smith's price dropped more than it should and his disappointing Week 9 should keep his ownership down.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
TE
NON-PPR
PPR
1
1
11.97
17.52
2
2
11.00
17.01
4
3
9.81
15.79
3
4
10.08
15.73
5
5
8.72
13.99
6
6
Mark Andrews
8.71
13.13
8
7
Evan Engram
6.97
11.28
7
8
Jonnu Smith
7.25
10.85
9
9
Mike Gesicki
6.14
9.82
12
10
5.46
9.66
14
11
5.21
9.09
10
12
5.67
8.73
13
13
5.40
8.33
15
14
Jack Doyle
4.88
7.79
11
15
5.49
7.69
16
16
4.64
7.40
17
17
4.54
7.28
18
18
4.13
7.09
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rankings: Bye stashes, waiver adds
Issues with Kareem Hunt, Mark Andrews, David Johnson, bye-week waiver help and trade advice?...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Newton goes to IR: Fantasy fallout
Cam Newton won't finish the season for the Panthers. Dave Richard analyzes what his absence...
-
Week 10 WR preview: Look to Miami
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 Waivers: Survive the byes
With six teams on bye in Week 10, you're going to need more help than ever. Here are Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.