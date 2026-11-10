This is going to be a crazy week on the waiver wire, and a lot could change throughout the day Tuesday. If you're reading this column prior to the NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, then I would suggest checking it one more time at night before making any moves. There will likely be an updated version.



We had several major injuries in Week 9, including Puka Nacua (knee), Michael Wilson (neck), Josh Jacobs (finger) and Rhamondre Stevenson (knee). And we have four teams on a bye in Week 10 (Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay), which means we're without several stars.



We'll cover all the different scenarios with the injuries, but running back feels like the story of the week, depending on any trades. Several waiver wire options could be impactful in Week 10.



Audric Estime might be the No. 1 running back to add this week if Travis Etienne (hamstring) remains on IR. Estime just scored 14.7 PPR points with the Saints in Week 9 against Cleveland, and he gets an amazing matchup in Week 10 against the Panthers, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.



Corey Kiner is also a priority if Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson (illness) are out in Week 10 against Detroit. It's not an easy matchup against the Lions, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but Kiner just scored 11.8 PPR points against the Packers in Week 9 with Henderson out and Stevenson injured.



In Green Bay, I'm going to let other managers chase Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd. Both struggled earlier this season when Jacobs was on the Commissioner's Exempt List, but Pierre Strong proved more valuable before Jacobs was reinstated. It's not an ideal matchup against Minnesota in Week 10 since the Vikings are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Strong should be needed in the passing game.



Other running backs to consider adding this week include Zonovan Knight, Emmett Johnson, Dylan Sampson and Justice Hill, among others. And we could have a lengthy post about Seth McGowan if Jonathan Taylor is traded.



Stay tuned to the news Tuesday. You could be making roster-altering moves if the NFL trade deadline is crazy.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield and Joe Milton III

Injuries: Patrick Mahomes (elbow), Malik Willis (groin), Sam Darnold (quadriceps), Kyler Murray (hamstring), Justin Herbert (finger), Gardner Minshew (elbow), J.J. McCarthy (finger), Drew Lock (oblique) and Lamar Jackson (thumb)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Malik Willis (71 percent rostered). Willis struggled in Week 9 against Detroit with just 3.8 Fantasy points, and he could be dealing with a groin injury, which is something to monitor. If healthy, I would go back to Willis as a starter in deeper leagues in Week 10 against the Colts, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. He also gets Buffalo in Week 11 and the Jets in Week 12, which are favorable matchups. As long as Willis can play in Week 10, then he should be added in all leagues.



Drop candidates: Matthew Stafford (98 percent rostered), Lamar Jackson (78 percent), Sam Darnold (66 percent) and Baker Mayfield (47 percent). Stafford will be without Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) for the foreseeable future, and the Rams are on bye in Week 11. Stafford has scored 13.2 Fantasy points or less in each of his past two games against the Chargers and Commanders and will be tough to trust without his top two receivers. ... It's doubtful Jackson will return from his thumb injury in time to help Fantasy managers, even in the playoffs, so it might not be worth it to stash him even in an IR spot. Darnold will miss Week 10 with his quadriceps injury and Seattle is on bye in Week 10. There's little reason to roster Darnold in any one-quarterback leagues while he's injured. Mayfield has scored 8.7 Fantasy points or less in each of his past three games, and Tampa Bay is on bye in Week 10. It's doubtful you'll have any trust in Mayfield in one-quarterback leagues for the rest of the season, even when he has a favorable matchup.

Add in this order:

Week 10 Waiver Priority List Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats PAYDS 2078 RUYDS 54 TD 12 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.1 Smith was bad in Week 9 at Kansas City with 7.4 Fantasy points, but that was a tough matchup, along with Garrett Wilson (concussion) being out. Hopefully, Wilson will play in Week 10 against the Bills, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Wilson had scored at least 22 Fantasy points in each of his two previous games against Miami and Las Vegas prior to facing the Chiefs, and Smith is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues against Buffalo. He should be added for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB, and Smith also gets the Chargers in Week 11 and Miami in Week 12 if you're looking ahead. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats PAYDS 1871 RUYDS 23 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.9 Rodgers hasn't been a great Fantasy quarterback in his past two games prior to Pittsburgh's bye in Week 9 with 15.1 Fantasy points or less in each outing against New Orleans and Cleveland. He faces Cincinnati in Week 10, and Rodgers scored 28.7 Fantasy points in that matchup. The Bengals have only allowed three quarterbacks all season to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and the Steelers have become a run-heavy team of late. That said, I still like Rodgers as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Jacoby Brissett QB BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC BAL -5.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 11th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats PAYDS 1719 RUYDS 87 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.4 Brissett will make his first start for the Ravens in Week 10 against the Chargers after Baltimore acquired him via trade from Arizona last week. It's been a rough season for Brissett with the Cardinals, scoring 18.5 Fantasy points or less in six of eight games, including three in a row. We'll see how he does with the Ravens, but he should have enough weapons, led by Zay Flowers, to help Fantasy managers as a low-end starter in all leagues. Brissett is worth adding for at least 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Carson Beck QB ARI Arizona • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 Beck will take over as the starting quarterback for the Cardinals with Gardner Minshew (elbow) out, and Beck is worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. It's not an ideal situation with Michael Wilson (neck) out for the season, but Beck could be a bye-week replacement if needed over the next several weeks. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB heading into Week 10 against the Rams. And, depending on how Beck does, he has a favorable schedule to close the season against the Jets in Week 15, New Orleans in Week 16 and Las Vegas in Week 17.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Jonah Coleman, J.K. Dobbins, Saquon Barkley, Elijah Mitchell, Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell

Injuries: Josh Jacobs (finger), Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), TreVeyon Henderson (illness), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Zonovan Knight (concussion), Cam Skattebo (hamstring), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring), MarShawn Lloyd (knee), Christopher Brooks (ankle), RJ Harvey (knee), David Montgomery (groin), Kyle Monangai (toe), Travis Etienne (hamstring), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), Jonathon Brooks (groin), Tyjae Spears (knee), Tank Bigsby (abdomen), Will Shipley (foot), Isiah Pacheco (back) and James Conner (foot)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Rico Dowdle (83 percent rostered), David Montgomery (81 percent), Mike Washington Jr. (78 percent), Kaelon Black (77 percent), TreVeyon Henderson (73 percent) and Chris Rodriguez Jr. (70 percent). Dowdle went into his bye in Week 9 having scored at least 11.6 PPR points in each of his previous two games against the Saints and Browns. He's a flex in tandem with Jaylen Warren, but Dowdle would be a must-start running back in all leagues if Warren were to miss any time. Montgomery could return to practice prior to Week 10 after missing the past three games, and he still has the upside to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He only had one game in his first five outings with double digits in PPR points, which was Week 1. Still, Woody Marks didn't do enough with Montgomery out to lock up the top spot for the rest of the season. ... Washington struggled in Week 9 at San Francisco with six carries for minus-3 yards and no targets, but he had 25 carries for 83 yards in Week 8 at the Jets.

I don't love his Week 10 matchup against Seattle, but I still want to roster Washington in all leagues. He will continue to get work in tandem with Ashton Jeanty, and Washington will have flex appeal in favorable matchups. Black ran well in Week 9 against Las Vegas with 11 carries for 70 yards, and he has 23 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown in his past two outings against the Falcons and Raiders. He also remains the ultimate lottery ticket as the backup to Christian McCaffrey, and Black should be rostered in all leagues. We don't know when Henderson will return to action after missing the past two games, but he could be a tremendous Fantasy asset if healthy given Stevenson's injury. Henderson averaged 24.3 PPR points in three games without Stevenson in 2025, and Henderson could be a top-20 Fantasy running back in all leagues in a featured role. Rodriguez Jr. has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games against Indianapolis and Baltimore, and he actually has three catches for 30 yards on three targets over that span. He has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in each against the Colts and Ravens and can be a flex option while playing in tandem with Bhayshul Tuten. Rodriguez would be a must-start running back in all leagues if Tuten were to miss any time.

Drop candidates: J.K. Dobbins (84 percent rostered), Devin Singletary (70 percent), Brian Robinson Jr. (48 percent) and Emanuel Wilson (45 percent). Dobbins can be considered a handcuff at this point to Jonah Coleman, and Dobbins has combined for just 17 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 4 yards on one target in his past three games going into Denver's bye in Week 10. Singletary completely flopped as the lead running back for the Giants in Week 9 at Philadelphia with 21 carries for 31 yards and two catches for 8 yards on three targets. Skattebo is expected to play in Week 10 against the Commanders, and you can drop Singletary in all leagues. ... Robinson was placed on IR and will be out until at least Week 15. Khalil Herbert is now the handcuff to Bijan Robinson, and you can drop Brian Robinson Jr. in all formats. Wilson has not touched the ball in the past two games against Chicago and Arizona since Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price returned to action. Wilson should not be rostered in any leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 10 Waiver Priority List Audric Estime RB NO New Orleans • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats RUYDS 91 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.3 Travis Etienne (hamstring) could return in Week 10 after being out for the past five games, which is something to monitor. But if Etienne remains out against Carolina then Estime is worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Panthers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Estime just had 15 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 5 yards on one target against Cleveland in Week 9. He would continue to share touches with Alvin Kamara, but Estime just had the most rushing yards of any Saints running back this season against the Browns. Estime is worth adding for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAAB. Corey Kiner RB NE New England • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats RUYDS 244 REC 2 REYDS 16 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 We don't know how long Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) or TreVeyon Henderson (illness) will be out, and ESPN reported that Stevenson will miss "a short amount of time." The Patriots face Detroit in Week 10 -- and the Lions are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs -- and then have a bye in Week 11. The post-bye schedule is favorable against the Chargers in Week 12 and Buffalo in Week 13, but Stevenson and Henderson could return by then. I like Kiner as a flex in Week 10, and we'll see what happens after that. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Seth McGowan RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA IND -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 208 REC 5 REYDS 9 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.7 I'm going to put McGowan in this spot with the chance that the Colts trade Jonathan Taylor at some point Tuesday. This post will be updated once the trade happens, but McGowan would be considered a flex option if he's the lead running back in Indianapolis. He just had his best Fantasy outing of the season in tandem with Taylor in Week 9 against Dallas with six carries for 45 yards and a touchdown and one catch for minus-3 yards on one target for 11.2 PPR points. D.J. Giddens would also have a role in tandem with McGowan if Taylor is gone, but McGowan is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats RUYDS 168 REC 6 REYDS 43 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.1 Knight (concussion) didn't play in Week 9 at Seattle, and we'll see if he can return in Week 10 against the Rams. Tyler Allgeier flopped against the Seahawks with Knight and Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out with 17 carries for 46 yards and two catches for no yards on three targets. Knight averaged 10.6 PPR points in the previous two games that Love was out, compared to 6.9 PPR points for Allgeier. This will be a tough offense to trust with Carson Beck now at quarterback, along with Michael Wilson (neck) out, and Knight and Allgeier will continue to split touches. But Knight can be a flex option in all leagues when healthy, and he's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Pierre Strong Jr. RB GB Green Bay • #22

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 59 REC 10 REYDS 61 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.4 The Packers will be without Josh Jacobs (finger) for potentially three weeks, which could only mean two games. Green Bay plays Minnesota in Week 10, has a bye in Week 11 and then plays the Rams in Week 12. Barring a trade, all four backup running backs for Green Bay -- Pierre Strong (1 percent rostered), Kaleb Johnson (5 percent rostered), MarShawn Lloyd (35 percent rostered) and Christopher Brooks (4 percent rostered) -- could be in play, depending on who is healthy. Lloyd missed Week 9 with a knee injury, and Brooks has been on IR since Week 5. Johnson just had his best game of the season in Week 9 at New England after Jacobs was injured with 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown for 12.8 PPR points, but Strong might have more upside given the upcoming opponents given his role in the passing game. In Week 6, before Jacobs came off the Commissioner's Exempt List, Strong had 11 carries for 28 yards and five catches for 39 yards on six targets against Dallas. Lloyd and Johnson mostly struggled through the first six games of the season, and Brooks could have an expanded role when healthy. For now, I would prioritize Strong over Johnson and just monitor Lloyd and Brooks. Strong is worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB, Johnson is worth up to 5 percent and Lloyd and Brooks are worth 1 percent. Kaleb Johnson RB GB Green Bay • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. MarShawn Lloyd RB GB Green Bay • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Christopher Brooks RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Emmett Johnson RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 111 REC 14 REYDS 237 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 Johnson had six carries for 34 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Jets, and he has now scored at least 9.4 PPR points in consecutive games against Denver and New York. We're not at the point where you can play Johnson in tandem with Kenneth Walker III yet, but the Chiefs' upcoming schedule is great, with games against Atlanta in Week 10, Arizona in Week 11 and Buffalo in Week 12. Johnson might be worth using as a flex in deeper leagues in those matchups, and he's a lottery ticket in case Walker were to miss any time. Johnson should be added in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Dylan Sampson RB CLE Cleveland • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats RUYDS 73 REC 12 REYDS 121 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.9 Sampson continues to play well in tandem with Quinshon Judkins, and Sampson is worth adding in all PPR leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. In his past three games, Sampson has 15 carries for 73 yards and 12 catches for 121 yards on 16 targets, and he scored at least 10.7 PPR points in two of those outings. He should be needed once again in the passing game against Houston in Week 10, and I like Sampson as a PPR flex option against the Texans. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC BAL -5.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats RUYDS 240 REC 20 REYDS 111 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 Hill broke off a 65-yard touchdown run in Week 9 against Jacksonville to boost his Fantasy production, and he finished the game with nine carries for 85 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 7 yards on three targets. I'm more interested in his role in the passing game, and Hill has at least three receptions in four games in a row. He should continue to have a prominent role in tandem with Derrick Henry, and Jacoby Brissett might lean on Hill more in the passing game than Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley did, especially if the Ravens are chasing points. Hill is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.

Handcuffs to stash: These are handcuffs to stash on your bench that we didn't already mention above if you have an open roster spot. They could be league winners if the starter ever got hurt, but these running backs mostly have minimal Fantasy value as backups. They are listed in the order that I want to stash them on my bench.

Kenneth Gainwell - 68 percent rostered

Tyler Goodson - 4 percent rostered

Samaje Perine - 27 percent rostered

Ray Davis - 8 percent rostered

Tyjae Spears - 24 percent

Kimani Vidal - 26 percent

Sione Vaki - 7 percent rostered

Khalil Herbert - 4 percent

On a bye: Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin

Injuries: Puka Nacua (knee), Luther Burden III (concussion), George Pickens (hamstring), Garrett Wilson (concussion), Michael Wilson (neck), Jaylen Waddle (concussion), Ladd McConkey (back), Carnell Tate (shoulder), Xavier Worthy (hamstring), Treylon Burks (foot), A.J. Brown (ankle), DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), Davante Adams (hamstring), Mike Evans (Achilles), Romeo Doubs (shoulder), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Michael Pittman (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), Alec Pierce (heel), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Jalen McMillan (knee), Rashid Shaheed (knee), Christian Kirk (knee) and Jaylin Noel (toe)



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Demario Douglas (82 percent rostered), Denzel Boston (80 percent), Keenan Allen (79 percent), Jordyn Tyson (75 percent), Caleb Douglas (73 percent), Germie Bernard (72 percent), KC Concepcion (68 percent) and Courtland Sutton (66 percent). Douglas continues to perform well with A.J. Brown out, with at least 15.2 PPR points in four of his past five games. Douglas just had five catches for 102 yards on nine targets against Green Bay in Week 9, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 10 against Detroit. Boston and Concepcion both played well in Week 9 at New Orleans, and both should be considered starters in three-receiver leagues in Week 10 against the Texans, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Boston scored 15.8 PPR points against the Saints and has now scored at least 12.9 PPR points in five of nine games this season. And Concepcion scored 18.8 PPR points in Week 9 and has hit that total in two of his past three games. Allen only had four catches for 26 yards on eight targets against the Cowboys, but he has at least seven targets in five of his past six games. He has three outings with at least 13.7 PPR points over that span, and he's worth starting in all three-receiver leagues in Week 10 against Miami.

Tyson made his NFL debut in Week 9 against Cleveland and four catches for 30 yards on five targets, and he also lost a fumble. His playing time was limited coming off the hamstring injury, but he could be a difference maker in Fantasy and reality down the stretch. Make sure Tyson is rostered in all leagues heading into Week 10 against Carolina. ... Douglas had another strong game in Week 9 against Detroit with six catches for 70 yards on eight targets, and he has now scored at least 13 PPR points in three of four healthy games this season. He's the best receiver for Miami this season, and he's worth starting in all three-receiver leagues in Week 11 against the Colts. Bernard struggled in his past two games prior to Pittsburgh's bye in Week 9 with a combined 13.7 PPR points against New Orleans and Cleveland. Prior to that, Bernard had scored at least 14.4 PPR points in consecutive games against the Colts and Buccaneers. I'm still hopeful that Bernard will be a quality Fantasy receiver coming off the bye, and he should be rostered in all leagues. Sutton had his best game of the season in Week 9 at Carolina with five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on nine targets for 15.5 PPR points, and he benefitted with Waddle getting hurt. The Broncos are on bye in Week 10, and Waddle will hopefully be able to play in Week 11 against Las Vegas. If Waddle is out, then Sutton and Pat Bryant would see an increase in Fantasy value in all leagues.

Drop candidates: Michael Wilson (97 percent rostered), Marvin Harrison Jr. (84 percent), Xavier Worthy (69 percent), Chris Godwin (67 percent) and Devaughn Vele (61 percent). Wilson suffered a fracture in his neck and will miss the rest of the season, which is unfortunate. Hopefully he will make a full recovery in time for 2027. In three games with the Texans, Harrison has combined for six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he has scored 7.6 PPR points or less in each outing. There are too many mouths to feed in Houston for Harrison to be started in most Fantasy leagues. ... Worthy was having a solid game in Week 9 against the Jets with six catches for 48 yards on six targets before suffering a hamstring injury. Andy Reid said Worthy is day-to-day, but he hasn't played well enough to warrant rostering in most leagues when he's hurt. Prior to Week 9, Worthy had combined for 8.4 PPR points in his past two games against Seattle and Denver. ... Godwin goes into his bye in Week 10 having failed to reach double digits in PPR in any game this season, along with no touchdowns. There's little reason to expect Godwin to turn things around after the bye, and he can be dropped in all leagues. Tyson made his NFL debut in Week 9 against Cleveland, and Vele had season lows in targets (four), catches (two) and yards (17). There's little reason to roster Vele now that Tyson is playing for the Saints.



Add in this order:

Week 10 Waiver Priority List Tank Dell WR HOU Houston • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE HOU -5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 10 REYDS 148 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 Dell was great in Week 9 at the Chargers with four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on a team-high nine targets in just his second game back from the brutal knee injury he suffered in 2024. Now, everyone played well for Houston in Week 9, with Kayshon Boutte (7 percent rostered) catching four passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and Xavier Hutchinson (6 percent rostered) added three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Hutchinson has now scored 11.9 PPR points in back-to-back games, and he's a good receiver to add for 1 percent of your FAAB. I would also add Boutte in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your FAAB, but this was easily his best game of the season. Dell could emerge as a starter in three-receiver leagues, and I would not be surprised if he is second on the team in targets moving forward behind Nico Collins. It's clearly a crowded receiving corps when you also factor in Marvin Harrison Jr., but we know C.J. Stroud has a great rapport with Dell. He should be added in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kayshon Boutte WR HOU Houston • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE HOU -5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 28 REYDS 319 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 Xavier Hutchinson WR HOU Houston • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE HOU -5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 45 REYDS 287 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.3 Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 23rd ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 34 REYDS 265 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 I know Mitchell was horrible in Week 9 at Kansas City with no catches on seven targets, but he should rebound in a better matchup against Buffalo in Week 10. I'm still looking to acquire Mitchell in most leagues, even if Garrett Wilson (concussion) is back from his absence against the Chiefs. Mitchell has 16 targets in his past two games, and he torched the Raiders in Week 8 for 27.2 PPR points. The Bills are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I'll still start Mitchell in three-receiver leagues in Week 10. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN Tennessee • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 262 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 We're expecting Carnell Tate (shoulder) to play in Week 10 against the Jaguars, but if Tate remains out, then Robinson should be started in all three-receiver leagues. Tate missed Week 8 at Cincinnati, and Robinson responded with six catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He has now scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past six games, and I would still pick up Robinson if Tate were healthy. Robinson should be added in all formats for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Makai Lemon WR PHI Philadelphia • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PHI -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 54 REYDS 312 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Lemon is on bye in Week 10, and we don't know if DeVonta Smith (hamstring) or Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) will return to action in Week 11 after missing the past three games. Lemon has taken advantage of both being out with at least 11.1 PPR points in each of his past three outings against Dallas, Washington and the Giants. He has at least eight targets in each game, and he has performed well enough to be a starter in three-receiver leagues with Tanner McKee and Joe Milton III at quarterback. Keep an eye on any news for Smith and Wicks, but Lemon is worth stashing through his bye for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Antonio Williams WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 284 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Van Jefferson (1 percent rostered) had the best game of any Commanders receiver in Week 0 against the Rams with five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he took advantage of Terry McLaurin (knee) and Treylon Burks (foot) being out more than Stefon Diggs and Williams. I still want to add Williams first, but Jefferson is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB, especially if Burks remains out in Week 10 against the Giants. Williams had three catches for 25 yards on six targets against the Rams. Still, he has more upside than Jefferson, as evidenced by his Week 8 performance against Philadelphia with five catches for 54 yards on seven targets. Williams is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Van Jefferson WR WAS Washington • #12

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 58 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.6 Ryan Flournoy WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -4.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 47 REYDS 395 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 I had high expectations for Flournoy in Week 9 at Indianapolis when George Pickens (hamstring) was ruled out, but Flournoy finished with just two catches for 53 yards on three targets. It was his fewest targets of the season and least amount of catches since Week 3. That game also ended a four-game streak of scoring at least 11 PPR points. We'll see if Pickens can play in Week 10 against San Francisco, but I would still add Flournoy in all formats for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. He could be a starter in three-receiver leagues in what should be a shootout against the 49ers. Jordan Watkins WR SF San Francisco • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL SF -4.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 224 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 Watkins had a career game in Week 9 against Las Vegas with four catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on four targets for 18.6 PPR points. Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) were out against the Raiders, and Watkins stepped up as the go-to option in the receiving corps. He could be needed again if Evans and Samuel can't play in Week 10 against Dallas, and I would start Watkins in three-receiver leagues if he remains atop the depth chart. Watkins is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Efton Chism III WR NE New England • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 25 REYDS 200 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.4 It doesn't appear that A.J. Brown (knee) will play in Week 10 against Detroit, which means Chism and Mack Hollins (12 percent rostered) are worth a look in three-receiver leagues. Demario Douglas (82 percent rostered) is my favorite New England receiver, but Chism has done well of late with Brown out, scoring at least 10.9 PPR points in three of his past six games, including 15.9 PPR points in Week 9 against Green Bay. Hollins missed four games prior to Week 9 with a calf injury, but he returned against the Packers with three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on six targets. In five games this season, Hollins has scored at least 12.6 PPR points in two of them. Chism and Hollins are both worth adding in all formats for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Mack Hollins WR NE New England • #13

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 26 REYDS 245 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Tutu Atwell WR LAR L.A. Rams • #8

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 13 REYDS 99 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.8 Puka Nacua (knee) could be headed to IR, which means he might be out until Week 15, and Davante Adams (hamstring) isn't eligible to return from IR until Week 12. It seems unlikely that Adams will be back that soon, but keep an eye on his recovery. The Rams don't have the best depth at receiver, but Atwell and Konata Mumpfield (8 percent rostered) seem like the best options to add as fliers for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. In deeper leagues, you can add Jordan Whittington (1 percent rostered) or CJ Daniels (1 percent rostered) to see if either of them will benefit with Nacua and Adams out, but most likely the Rams will lean on their tight ends. Nacua missed two games earlier this season with a hip injury while Adams was still healthy, but Mumpfield had a huge game in Week 3 at Denver with four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He hasn't come close to replicating that level of production with Adams out, but Mumpfield could emerge as the leader of the receiving corps now that Nacua is hurt. In 2024, before Adams was with the Rams, Nacua missed five games with a knee injury, and Atwell scored at least 11.1 PPR points in four of those outings and averaged 6.8 targets per game over that span. Atwell has nine targets in his past two games, and I would add him first of any Los Angeles receiver given his history with Matthew Stafford. Konata Mumpfield WR LAR L.A. Rams • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 23 REYDS 162 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.7 Jordan Whittington WR LAR L.A. Rams • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 12 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.4 CJ Daniels WR LAR L.A. Rams • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -7.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 42 REYDS 412 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 Shakir had a down game in Week 9 at Minnesota with four catches for 58 yards on four targets, but the Vikings are a tough matchup. Prior to Week 9, Shakir had scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row, and he remains a consistent starter in three-receiver leagues as a go-to option for Josh Allen. Shakir's upcoming schedule is difficult on paper, with matchups against the Jets, Dolphins and Chiefs, who all rank in the top eight in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Shakir should be fine with his production. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Pat Bryant WR DEN Denver • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 189 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Bryant returned from a four-game stint on IR with an ankle injury in Week 9 at Carolina and caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He took advantage of Jaylen Waddle (concussion) leaving the game, and we'll see what happens with Waddle after Denver's bye in Week 10. Prior to his ankle injury, Bryant only had one game with double digits in PPR in the first four games of the season, so he'll be tough to trust if Waddle and Courtland Sutton are both active. Bryant is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: Colston Loveland, Dallas Goedert, Cade Otton and Evan Engram

Injuries: Chigoziem Okonkwo (hip). Jake Ferguson (knee), Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) and David Njoku (leg)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Brenton Strange (78 percent rostered), T.J. Hockenson (71 percent), Mike Gesicki (71 percent) and Hunter Henry (69 percent). Strange's production has tailed off lately, with a combined 11.7 PPR points in his past two outings against Indianapolis and Baltimore, but prior to that, he had scored at least 9.4 PPR points in three straight games. I still consider him a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 10 at Tennessee, and hopefully Trevor Lawrence will start leaning on Strange again. We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Vikings in Week 10 at Green Bay, but Hockenson can still be a low-end starter in all leagues no matter who is under center. He has scored at least 13.5 PPR points in three of his past four healthy games, including two touchdowns over that span, and he has a great playoff schedule against Detroit in Week 15, Washington in Week 16 and the Jets in Week 17.

Gesicki's five-game touchdown streak ended in Week 9 at Atlanta, and he finished that game with two catches for 11 yards on two targets. Ideally, Gesicki gets more chances moving forward, and he has scored at least 12.7 PPR points in all four games this season when given at least three targets. He had three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 3 at Pittsburgh, and hopefully he can replicate that performance in the rematch in Week 10. Henry played through a foot injury in Week 10 against Green Bay but only had three catches for 35 yards on three targets. Prior to leaving early in Week 8 at Miami with the foot injury, Henry had scored at least 11.2 PPR points in his previous four games. He gets the best matchup of the week against the Lions in Week 10, and Detroit is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, so add and start Henry where available as a low-end No. 1 option.

Drop candidates: Dallas Goedert (89 percent rostered) and Greg Dulcich (38 percent). You can hold Goedert through his bye in Week 10 in PPR leagues if you want since he's scored at least 9.8 PPR points in four of his past five games. But he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, and we'll see what happens at quarterback and receiver for the Eagles after the bye in Week 11. Dulcich didn't take advantage of his matchup with the Lions in Week 9 with two catches for 14 yards on four targets. He was playing better prior to facing Detroit with at least 8.3 PPR points in four of his past five games, but he hasn't scored a touchdown yet this season. At best, you can continue to use Dulcich as a low-end starter in deeper leagues heading into Week 10 at the Colts.

Add in this order:

Week 10 Waiver Priority List Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 39 REYDS 287 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 The Rams are in crisis mode with Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) out, and the tight ends are likely going to benefit the most. I wish Ferguson (26 percent rostered) were healthy, but he injured his hamstring in practice last week after coming back from a six-game stint on IR with an ankle injury. I would stash Ferguson for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Higbee has struggled in his past four games with 4.2 PPR points or less in each outing, but he should see a spike in targets with the injuries at receiver. Higbee has three games this season with at least six targets, and he scored at least 11.7 PPR points in all three outings. Parkinson has scored at least 9.8 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he also should get more chances with the injuries. I would add Higbee for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB, and Parkinson for 1 percent. Hopefully, both tight ends become go-to options for Matthew Stafford with Nacua and Adams out. Colby Parkinson TE LAR L.A. Rams • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 23 REYDS 116 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 Terrance Ferguson TE LAR L.A. Rams • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 12 REYDS 63 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 31 REYDS 239 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Keep an eye on Okonkwo's hip injury heading into Thursday's game against the Giants, but if he can play as expected, then he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. He played well in Week 9 against the Rams with six catches for 57 yards on seven targets, and he now has at least 10 PPR points in three of his past four games. Terry McLaurin (knee) is on IR, and Treylon Burks (foot) missed the Rams game. Okonkwo could be a low-end starter for the remainder of the season, and he's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Darren Waller TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 22nd ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 35 REYDS 299 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.6 Waller was a star in Week 9 against Denver with eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, but that game came out of nowhere. Prior to facing the Broncos, Waller had only two targets in each of his previous three games and combined for two catches for 61 yards and a touchdown over that span. We'll see if Waller continues to get featured for the Panthers moving forward, but he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB to find out. Waller should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 10 at the Saints, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 46 REYDS 388 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 Mayer only had three catches for 37 yards on three targets in Week 9 at San Francisco, but he lost two touchdowns in that game. He lost a fumble at the goal line on one play and had another touchdown called back on a questionable offensive pass interference penalty. Prior to Week 9, Mayer had scored at least 10.3 PPR points in four of his previous six games, and I would use him as a low-end starter in Week 10 against Seattle. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Darnell Washington TE PIT Pittsburgh • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 28 REYDS 254 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 It will be tough to trust Washington in most leagues, but he scored three touchdowns in his past five games prior to Pittsburgh's bye in Week 9 and has scored at least 9.7 PPR points in four of his past six outings. In Week 8 against Cleveland, Washington had three catches for 94 yards on five targets, and he had three catches for 67 yards on four targets in Week 3 against the Bengals, whom he plays in Week 10. In deeper leagues, Washington is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.

DST streamers

Packers (59 percent rostered) vs. MIN

Ravens (41 percent rostered) vs. LAC

Bills (61 percent rostered) vs. NYJ

Dolphins (3 percent rostered) at IND

Kicker streamers