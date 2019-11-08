Week 10 Wide Receiver Preview: A.J. Brown could have big opportunity without Corey Davis
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 10, including what he thinks of the Titans wide receivers.
Coming into the week I was pretty thrilled with the waiver wire options at receiver. DeVante Parker had been shockingly consistent and Zach Pascal had been solid without T.Y. Hilton. They were facing off in a game that won't feature any exceptional defensive play. The bad news is they're both rostered in more than 75% of leagues. Those ships have sailed. But A.J. Brown's situation makes me feel a lot better about what is left.
Brown's teammate Corey Davis missed practice on Friday, and as of now we're expecting Davis will miss the Titans' Week 10 clash with the Chiefs. That should mean target security for Brown, who has been outstanding when they've thrown him the ball.
Brown's 10.5 yards per target ranks second among rookies this year and would be elite no matter how long he's been in the league.
In his past three games with Ryan Tannehill he's scored 12.4, 9.1, and 12.1 PPR Fantasy points. That's a top-30 receiver, especially in a week with six teams on a bye. But he could be better than that if Davis' absence opens up more targets.
Brown's matchup is a complicated one. The Chiefs have been better lately, but they've been terrible on the road. Six receivers have scored at least 14 PPR Fantasy points against the Chiefs in their four road games, including at least one in every game.
Week 10 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Josh Reynolds will fill in for Cooks, but he's only a deep flex.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Bisi Johnson has been productive without Thielen, but he's a No. 3 at best.
MIA Miami • #18
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
DeVante Parker's role as the No. 1 is solidified. The secondary receivers do not have much appeal.
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm adding and starting A.J. Brown.
Numbers to Know
- 17.4 - Average depth of target for Darius Slayton. As long as Sterling Shepard remains out, Slayton will remain a boom-or-bust flex. He has a pretty good matchup this week as well.
- 1268 - Air yards for Mike Evans. That's 262 more than any other player, and Evans has already had his bye.
- 28% - Target share for Cooper Kupp. He's being targeted like an elite wide receiver and he's delivering.
- 46% - Share of Washington's air yards for Terry McLaurin. That's tied with Tyreek Hill for the largest share in the league. Hopefully Case Keenum is ready after the bye and McLaurin bounces back.
- 13.7 - Odell Backham's Fantasy points in Week 9 against Chris Harris and the Broncos. Most No. 1s they've faced have done worse. I still believe in Beckham as a buy-low.
Matchups that matter
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown has been relatively consistent in three games with Ryan Tannehill. The Chiefs defense has been better as of late, but that's mostly been because it has been at home.
The good thing for Jamison Crowder is that he's been awesome whenever Sam Darnold's been passable. In the three games Darnold has with a passer rating over 75, Crowder has averaged 20.7 Fantasy points. The bad news is that Darnold only has three games this season with a passer rating over 75. He should make it a fourth on Sunday against the Giants, and Crowder should be a high-end No. 3.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Slayton has big weekly upside because of his downfield targets and this is a very good matchup.
Josh Gordon WR
SEA Seattle • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I'm not sure how Gordon will fit in Seattle, but it's worth a roster spot to find out.
DFS Plays
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It's an incredible matchup, and Thomas is under priced-relative to his floor. He's not been below 16 PPR Fantasy points once this season and has scored 22 or more in three of his past four.
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Parker projects as a top-20 receiver for me in Week 10, and he's priced like a No. 3. He has at least seven targets in every game started by Ryan Fitzpatrick, and his upside increases without Williams there.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
WR
NON PPR FPTS
PPR FPTs
1
1
Michael Thomas
16.90
25.61
4
2
Cooper Kupp
15.34
23.04
3
3
Mike Evans
16.06
22.23
2
4
Tyreek Hill
16.18
21.98
5
5
Chris Godwin
13.91
20.33
6
6
Julio Jones
13.28
19.89
9
7
Tyler Lockett
12.27
19.05
11
8
Davante Adams
11.59
18.38
8
9
Amari Cooper
12.97
18.22
7
10
Stefon Diggs
13.06
18.07
13
11
Golden Tate
10.62
17.49
10
12
Kenny Golladay
11.89
16.59
17
13
Allen Robinson
10.39
16.40
15
14
John Brown
10.50
16.12
18
15
Keenan Allen
10.15
15.72
12
16
DeVante Parker
10.67
15.61
25
17
D.J. Moore
9.58
15.57
14
18
D.K. Metcalf
10.53
14.81
20
19
Michael Gallup
10.05
14.74
16
20
Zach Pascal
10.45
14.55
24
21
Odell Beckham
9.63
14.54
26
22
Marvin Jones
9.50
14.54
28
23
Sammy Watkins
9.34
14.27
21
24
A.J. Brown
10.03
14.25
23
25
Emmanuel Sanders
9.65
14.25
19
26
Tyrell Williams
10.15
14.21
34
27
Christian Kirk
8.46
14.10
29
28
Jarvis Landry
9.24
13.74
33
29
Calvin Ridley
8.75
13.49
22
30
Marquise Brown
9.71
13.47
30
31
Curtis Samuel
9.24
13.42
35
32
Danny Amendola
8.26
13.35
27
33
Mike Williams
9.40
13.35
37
34
Jamison Crowder
8.10
13.27
31
35
Robert Woods
8.99
13.23
39
36
Tyler Boyd
7.59
13.08
32
37
JuJu Smith-Schuster
8.84
12.83
40
38
Alex Erickson
7.57
12.06
36
39
Robby Anderson
8.20
11.37
43
40
Larry Fitzgerald
6.72
10.74
