Week 10 Wide Receiver Preview: A.J. Brown could have big opportunity without Corey Davis

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 10, including what he thinks of the Titans wide receivers.

Coming into the week I was pretty thrilled with the waiver wire options at receiver. DeVante Parker had been shockingly consistent and Zach Pascal had been solid without T.Y. Hilton. They were facing off in a game that won't feature any exceptional defensive play. The bad news is they're both rostered in more than 75% of leagues. Those ships have sailed. But A.J. Brown's situation makes me feel a lot better about what is left.

Brown's teammate Corey Davis missed practice on Friday, and as of now we're expecting Davis will miss the Titans' Week 10 clash with the Chiefs. That should mean target security for Brown, who has been outstanding when they've thrown him the ball. 

Brown's 10.5 yards per target ranks second among rookies this year and would be elite no matter how long he's been in the league. 

In his past three games with Ryan Tannehill he's scored 12.4, 9.1, and 12.1 PPR Fantasy points. That's a top-30 receiver, especially in a week with six teams on a bye. But he could be better than that if Davis' absence opens up more targets. 

Brown's matchup is a complicated one. The Chiefs have been better lately, but they've been terrible on the road. Six receivers have scored at least 14 PPR Fantasy points against the Chiefs in their four road games, including at least one in every game. 

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Brandin Cooks WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Josh Reynolds will fill in for Cooks, but he's only a deep flex.
headshot-image
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Bisi Johnson has been productive without Thielen, but he's a No. 3 at best.
headshot-image
Preston Williams WR
MIA Miami • #18
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
DeVante Parker's role as the No. 1 is solidified. The secondary receivers do not have much appeal.
headshot-image
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm adding and starting A.J. Brown.
Numbers to Know
  • 17.4 - Average depth of target for Darius Slayton. As long as Sterling Shepard remains out, Slayton will remain a boom-or-bust flex. He has a pretty good matchup this week as well.
  • 1268 - Air yards for Mike Evans. That's 262 more than any other player, and Evans has already had his bye. 
  • 28% - Target share for Cooper Kupp. He's being targeted like an elite wide receiver and he's delivering. 
  • 46% - Share of Washington's air yards for Terry McLaurin. That's tied with Tyreek Hill for the largest share in the league. Hopefully Case Keenum is ready after the bye and McLaurin bounces back.
  • 13.7 - Odell Backham's Fantasy points in Week 9 against Chris Harris and the Broncos. Most No. 1s they've faced have done worse. I still believe in Beckham as a buy-low.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Christian Kirk WR
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -4 O/U 52
OPP VS WR
31st
PROJ PTS
10.7
WR RNK
31st
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
52
REYDS
329
TD
0
FPTS/G
11.2
headshot-image
Jamison Crowder WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
27th
PROJ PTS
10.8
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
59
REYDS
405
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.8
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 10 Adds
headshot-image
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
YTD Stats
Ownership
43%
Brown has been relatively consistent in three games with Ryan Tannehill. The Chiefs defense has been better as of late, but that's mostly been because it has been at home.
headshot-image
Jamison Crowder WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
68%
The good thing for Jamison Crowder is that he's been awesome whenever Sam Darnold's been passable. In the three games Darnold has with a passer rating over 75, Crowder has averaged 20.7 Fantasy points. The bad news is that Darnold only has three games this season with a passer rating over 75. He should make it a fourth on Sunday against the Giants, and Crowder should be a high-end No. 3.
headshot-image
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
14%
Slayton has big weekly upside because of his downfield targets and this is a very good matchup.
Stashes
headshot-image
Josh Gordon WR
SEA Seattle • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Ownership
60%
I'm not sure how Gordon will fit in Seattle, but it's worth a roster spot to find out.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Michael Thomas WR
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 10 Prices
FanDuel
$8,700
DraftKings
$8,300
It's an incredible matchup, and Thomas is under priced-relative to his floor. He's not been below 16 PPR Fantasy points once this season and has scored 22 or more in three of his past four.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Week 10 Prices
FanDuel
$5,800
DraftKings
$4,800
Parker projects as a top-20 receiver for me in Week 10, and he's priced like a No. 3. He has at least seven targets in every game started by Ryan Fitzpatrick, and his upside increases without Williams there.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

WR

NON PPR FPTS

PPR FPTs

1

1

Michael Thomas

16.90

25.61

4

2

Cooper Kupp

15.34

23.04

3

3

Mike Evans

16.06

22.23

2

4

Tyreek Hill

16.18

21.98

5

5

Chris Godwin

13.91

20.33

6

6

Julio Jones

13.28

19.89

9

7

Tyler Lockett

12.27

19.05

11

8

Davante Adams

11.59

18.38

8

9

Amari Cooper

12.97

18.22

7

10

Stefon Diggs

13.06

18.07

13

11

Golden Tate

10.62

17.49

10

12

Kenny Golladay

11.89

16.59

17

13

Allen Robinson

10.39

16.40

15

14

John Brown

10.50

16.12

18

15

Keenan Allen

10.15

15.72

12

16

DeVante Parker

10.67

15.61

25

17

D.J. Moore

9.58

15.57

14

18

D.K. Metcalf

10.53

14.81

20

19

Michael Gallup

10.05

14.74

16

20

Zach Pascal

10.45

14.55

24

21

Odell Beckham

9.63

14.54

26

22

Marvin Jones

9.50

14.54

28

23

Sammy Watkins

9.34

14.27

21

24

A.J. Brown

10.03

14.25

23

25

Emmanuel Sanders

9.65

14.25

19

26

Tyrell Williams

10.15

14.21

34

27

Christian Kirk

8.46

14.10

29

28

Jarvis Landry

9.24

13.74

33

29

Calvin Ridley

8.75

13.49

22

30

Marquise Brown

9.71

13.47

30

31

Curtis Samuel

9.24

13.42

35

32

Danny Amendola

8.26

13.35

27

33

Mike Williams

9.40

13.35

37

34

Jamison Crowder

8.10

13.27

31

35

Robert Woods

8.99

13.23

39

36

Tyler Boyd

7.59

13.08

32

37

JuJu Smith-Schuster

8.84

12.83

40

38

Alex Erickson

7.57

12.06

36

39

Robby Anderson

8.20

11.37

43

40

Larry Fitzgerald

6.72

10.74

