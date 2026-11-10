I anticipate this week's wide receiver waiver wire section will be one of the most important of the season. Fantasy managers need to replace Puka Nacua and Michael Wilson after it was announced they would be heading to Injured Reserve. Unfortunately, there aren't any receivers on those teams we expect to come anywhere close to replicating their production. Also, with four teams on a bye, it couldn't have come at a worse time.

Thankfully, we had some exciting performances in Week 9 from guys who are widely available. In fact, I am so excited about one of them that I am breaking my unwritten rule and talking about a waiver wire guy before we get to the waiver wire section. Tank Dell may be all the way back after nearly two years away, and if you have followed my writing, you know how much I love Dell's game. On Sunday, Dell scored 20.5 PPR Fantasy points in a game in which he played 47% of the offensive snaps. It was the 24th game of his career in which he played at least 47% of the snaps and he has averaged 13.2 PPR Fantasy points per game.

For reference, there are currently 23 receivers averaging 13.2 PPR FPPG and seven of them are dealing with some severity of injury. Head Coach Demeco Ryans has indicated that the 47% snap share will increase and they are still ramping Dell back up. In a suddenly pass-heavy Texans offense, he could be even better than 13.2 PPR FPPG. And he's available in 76% of leagues.

I do have to offer the disclaimer that the Texans are currently running a heavy rotation with Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Dell, Kayshon Boutte, and Marvin Harrison Jr. If that continues, Dell's upside is probably limited. And he does carry more injury risk than the average receiver. Still, he's our consensus top receiver on the waiver wire and the top overall add if you aren't desperate for a running back.

Here is the rest of the Week 10 WR preview:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

9.18 -- Tank Dell has averaged 9.18 yards per target for his career. That ranks 14th amongst receivers since he entered the league.

-- Tank Dell has averaged 9.18 yards per target for his career. That ranks 14th amongst receivers since he entered the league. 2.67 -- Luther Burden is averaging 2.67 yards per route run. That ranks eighth amongst qualified wide receivers.

-- Luther Burden is averaging 2.67 yards per route run. That ranks eighth amongst qualified wide receivers. 11.37 -- Over the last three weeks, Denzel Boston's aDOT is down to 11.37. That is much more palatable than his downfield role early in the year.

-- Over the last three weeks, Denzel Boston's aDOT is down to 11.37. That is much more palatable than his downfield role early in the year. 31.3% -- Jordyn Tyson had a 31.3% target per route run rate in his first game. Some of that is a product of his limited snap share, but it's a positive sign no less.

-- Jordyn Tyson had a 31.3% target per route run rate in his first game. Some of that is a product of his limited snap share, but it's a positive sign no less. 9.1% -- Devaughn Vele had a 9.1% TPRR in Tyson's first game. He's probably droppable.

-- Devaughn Vele had a 9.1% TPRR in Tyson's first game. He's probably droppable. 16.2 -- Demario Douglas has averaged 16.2 PPR FPPG since Week 5. He's a must-start as long as A.J. Brown is out and may still be a WR3 when Brown returns.

-- Demario Douglas has averaged 16.2 PPR FPPG since Week 5. He's a must-start as long as A.J. Brown is out and may still be a WR3 when Brown returns. 14 -- Jalen Coker only has 14 targets in his last three games. I'm giving him one more chance in a shootout against the Saints, but the volume has been bad.

-- Jalen Coker only has 14 targets in his last three games. I'm giving him one more chance in a shootout against the Saints, but the volume has been bad. 1.2 -- DK Metcalf's 1.2 Fantasy points per target ranks 42nd out of 42 receivers who have seen at least 45 targets this year. Start him this week because of byes and injuries, but it may be the last week.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Adds (WR Preview) Tank Dell WR HOU Houston • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE HOU -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 10 REYDS 148 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 Dell has the most upside on the waiver wire this week. He projects as a WR3 in Week 10 but he could be a top-24 wide receiver if he works his way back to a 67% snap share. C.J. Stroud is throwing 35 passes per game and playing exceptionally well, which means there is room for more than one receiver to be good in this offense. It would help Dell tremendously if one of the five guys in the rotation were phased out. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -8 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 23rd ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 34 REYDS 265 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 I know. Last week was awful. Some of you are probably spite-dropping him. His target share and TPRR were still very good. He had a bad game. I would not run away from him, especially with Garrett Wilson still questionable and Omar Cooper potentially out. Mitchell is a top 24 wide receiver this week if both of those guys are out. Konata Mumpfield WR LAR L.A. Rams • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 23 REYDS 162 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.7 Pick your favorite Rams receiver here. I prefer Mumpfield; Jamey Eisenberg prefers Tutu Atwell. One of them is about to see a huge increase in targets with Puka Nacua headed to IR. Mumpfield had one great game last time Nacua was out. Whichever Ram you choose, I don't want to start them in Week 10; I want to see who the preferred option is.

Stashes (WR Preview) Makai Lemon WR PHI Philadelphia • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 54 REYDS 312 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Lemon has eight or more targets in three straight games and has scored double-digit Fantasy points in all of them. He's also on bye this week, so he's more likely to be dropped than added. It is possible Devonta Smith crashes the party after the bye, but Smith could also open Lemon up to be more efficient. I want him on my roster if I have a spot to stash a receiver.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Golden WR GB Green Bay

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 15 WR RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 92 REYDS 783 TD 5 FPTS/G 18.2 Golden is cheaper than Christian Watson this week, which is the only reason I chose him. Well, that and the fact that Golden has double-digit targets in four straight games and caught all 10 of them last week. He has had an incredible second-year breakout, and I am not confident the Vikings can slow him down. Remember, he caught six passes for 95 yards against them in Week 1.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 49 REYDS 393 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 Coker's price has deservedly crashed after the last three weeks of low target volume. I may be foolish for going back to him, but he is the same price on FanDuel as Keon Coleman and Malik Washington. Coker's upside, if this turns into the shootout I suspect, is still top 12 on a weekly basis. He's cheap and he's certainly contrarian; let's hope Bryce Young gets enough time to give him the ball.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 10 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 10. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are updated throughout the week, so make sure you check back later in the week for changes.