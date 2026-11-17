I've been writing this waiver wire column for a long time, and this might be the worst week of options ever. There are players who can help you, but it's hard to find many must-start guys in Week 11.



Part of the problem is that we have six teams on bye -- Atlanta, Cleveland, Green Bay, the Rams, New England and Seattle -- but also the potential injury replacements aren't that inspiring. And they might not even be needed.



For example, Woody Marks (concussion) isn't expected to play Thursday night against Indianapolis. It appeared like Emari Demercado would start for the Texans, but now David Montgomery (groin) is on track to return from his four-game absence. I would still add Demercado, just in case he plays a positive role in tandem with Montgomery, but his upside is limited.



Pat Bryant could be a potential starter in all leagues if Jaylen Waddle (concussion) is out, but Waddle should play in Week 11 against Las Vegas. Elic Ayomanor would also have upside if Carnell Tate (shoulder) remains out, but he should return from a two-game absence against Dallas. And Michael Mayer would be a great streamer if Brock Bowers (ankle) is out in Week 11, but Bowers should play against the Broncos.



Mark Andrews looks like the best player to add after his first game with Jacoby Brissett in Week 10 against the Chargers. And there are several receivers that I'm interested in picking up, including Xavier Hutchinson and Makai Lemon.



But this is a good week to save your FAAB and start looking ahead to Week 12 and beyond, especially if you're a playoff team. Fill holes in your lineup if needed or stash some lottery-ticket handcuffs.



Maybe by the end of the week someone will emerge as a priority player to add due to a surprise injury. But as of Tuesday morning, this is a relatively weak group of free agents, and I don't expect many of these players to be difference makers in winning a Fantasy championship.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Jordan Love, Matthew Stafford, Michael Penix Jr., Deshaun Watson, Drake Maye, Sam Darnold and Drew Lock

Injuries: Drake Maye (ankle), Geno Smith (ankle), Baker Mayfield (foot), Malik Willis (groin), Sam Darnold (quadriceps) and Lamar Jackson (thumb)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Bo Nix (75 percent rostered). Nix played well prior to his bye in Week 10 with at least 19.7 Fantasy points in three consecutive outings against Arizona, Kansas City and Carolina. He has a great matchup in Week 11 against the Raiders, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and I would use Nix as a low-end starter in all leagues.



Drop candidates: Sam Darnold (53 percent rostered) and Baker Mayfield (40 percent). Darnold (quadriceps) has been out for the past two games and now has a bye in Week 11. Mike Macdonald is "really optimistic" that Darnold will return in Week 12, but he's tough to trust in one-quarterback leagues with only two games this season with more than 20 Fantasy points. I'd drop Darnold now and try to add him in Week 12 if healthy, if you're desperate for a quarterback. It doesn't appear that Mayfield (foot) will play in Week 11, which is disappointing since he's facing the Lions, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Mayfield has no games this season with 20-plus Fantasy points, and he's not worth rostering when he could be out due to injury.

Add in this order:

Week 11 Waiver Priority List Cam Ward QB TEN Tennessee • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8 O/U 55 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats PAYDS 1714 RUYDS 151 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 15 Cam Ward has scored at least 23.1 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Cincinnati and Jacksonville -- both without Carnell Tate (shoulder) -- and now he gets to face Dallas in Week 11. The Cowboys are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Ward then closes the season with matchups against the Jaguars again in Week 12, Washington in Week 13, Detroit in Week 14, Indianapolis in Week 15, Las Vegas in Week 16 and Pittsburgh in Week 17. He might emerge as a low-end starter in all leagues and is worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAAB. J.J. McCarthy QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 915 RUYDS 85 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 11 McCarthy just had his best Fantasy outing in Week 10 against Washington with 19.1 Fantasy points, and he attempted a season-high 36 passes. He will likely be throwing a lot in Week 11 against Jacksonville, and the Jaguars just allowed Cam Ward to score 23.1 Fantasy points in Week 10. It's risky to trust McCarthy against this defense, but he should also be able to make plays with his legs since he has at least 22 rushing yards in three of his past four games. I would use McCarthy as a low-end starter in deeper leagues, and he's worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAAB. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PIT -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats PAYDS 2014 RUYDS 22 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.1 Rodgers scored 19.6 Fantasy points in Week 10 at Cincinnati, which was his best outing since Week 6. He was forced to throw 29 passes against the Bengals with the Steelers trailing most of the game, and my only concern with Rodgers in Week 11 against Philadelphia is he could be handing off a lot. That said, the Eagles are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Rodgers is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He should be added for 1% of your remaining FAAB. Jacoby Brissett QB BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 11th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats PAYDS 2059 RUYDS 89 TD 11 INT 8 FPTS/G 15.8 Brissett only scored 11.8 Fantasy points in Week 10 against the Chargers, but he played well in his Baltimore debut with 33-of-49 passing for 340 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, along with 2 rushing yards. We love the volume, and the Ravens are struggling to run the ball now, as well as play defense. Brissett will hopefully throw 30-plus times again in Week 11 at Carolina, and this time find the end zone. He's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues, and he should be added for 1% of your remaining FAAB. Jalon Daniels QB TB Tampa Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 501 RUYDS 123 TD 3 INT 5 FPTS/G 8.3 It appears that Baker Mayfield (foot) will be out in Week 11 at Detroit, but keep an eye on the practice reports during the week. For now, add Daniels in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 5% of your remaining FAAB. It's a great matchup since the Lions are beat up on defense and rank No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Daniels started three games for Mayfield earlier this season when he was out with a thumb injury, and Daniels scored at least 13.2 Fantasy points in each outing. That's terrible in one-quarterback leagues, but he could be an asset in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues with six teams on bye.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: Bijan Robinson, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Josh Jacobs, Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, Christopher Brooks, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Rhamondre Stevenson, Corey Kiner, Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price

Injuries: Kenneth Walker III (groin), Woody Marks (concussion), David Montgomery (groin), Josh Jacobs (finger), TreVeyon Henderson (illness), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring), RJ Harvey (knee), Kyle Monangai (toe), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), Jonathon Brooks (groin), Tank Bigsby (abdomen), Will Shipley (foot), Isiah Pacheco (back) and James Conner (foot)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: David Montgomery (79 percent rostered), Kaelon Black (77 percent), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (73 percent) and J.K. Dobbins (69 percent). Montgomery (groin) was a full participant in Monday's walkthrough, and he appears on track to play Thursday night against Indianapolis after missing the past four games. With Marks (concussion) unlikely to play, Montgomery could be looking at a full workload in a great matchup against the Colts, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. He should be rostered in 100 percent of leagues. ... Black had his third game in a row with at least 11 carries, and he scored at least 10.9 PPR points in two of those outings. He continues to do well in tandem with Christian McCaffrey, and Black would be a must-start running back in all leagues if McCaffrey were to miss any time. His upcoming schedule is tough -- Minnesota in Week 11, Seattle in Week 12, the Rams in Week 14 and Kansas City in Week 16 -- but Black should still be rostered in 100 percent of leagues. And you can flex him in Week 13 against the Giants, Week 15 against the Chargers and Week 17 against Philadelphia if he maintains his current role. ... Rodriguez had a down game in Week 10 at Tennessee with four carries for 5 yards and no targets. Still, he scored at least 11.2 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Colts and Ravens. He's a touchdown-or-bust flex when Bhayshul Tuten is healthy, but he could be a league winner if Tuten were to miss any time. I would stash Rodriguez in all leagues. ... Dobbins lost his job to Jonah Coleman, and Harvey (knee) could return as early as Week 13. But I could see Dobbins being a useful flex in Week 11 against the Raiders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. He only has 12 combined touches in the past two games while playing Coleman, but if the Broncos have a big lead against Las Vegas, then Dobbins could be useful in a desperate situation.

Drop candidates: Corey Kiner (77 percent rostered), Audric Estime (76 percent) and TreVeyon Henderson (60 percent). Kiner is not worth keeping on your roster with Rhamondre Stevenson healthy, especially with New England on bye in Week 11. And Henderson (illness) is on IR with no timeline to return. He has to miss at least the next three games before being eligible to return in Week 15, and it's doubtful you'll trust him in the Fantasy playoffs if Stevenson is healthy. ... With Travis Etienne and Alvin Kamara healthy, there's little reason to roster Estime in most leagues. He was limited to seven carries for 6 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target in Week 10 against Carolina. You can go back to Estime in the future if Etienne or Kamara were to miss any time, but he has limited value in this three-headed backfield.

Add in this order:

Week 11 Waiver Priority List Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 239 REC 5 REYDS 40 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Croskey-Merritt (groin) could return to action in Week 11 against the Bengals after being out for the past four games. When healthy, he's a borderline starter in all leagues, and he should be added for at least 10% of your remaining FAAB. Prior to getting hurt, Croskey-Merritt had scored at least 12.6 PPR points in two of five outings, and he should return to his role as the lead rusher for Washington. He'll share touches with Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler, but Croskey-Merritt should lead the Commanders in carries and have the best touchdown potential. I would use him as a flex against Cincinnati if he plays. Seth McGowan RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -12.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats RUYDS 285 REC 5 REYDS 9 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.7 McGowan's role continues to expand each week, and he's taking advantage of the increased workload while playing in tandem with Jonathan Taylor. McGowan just had a season-high in carries (12) and rushing yards (77) against Miami in Week 10, and he scored a touchdown for the second week in a row. It's the second time in four games that McGowan has double digits in carries, and the Colts should continue to use him since both running backs are two of the best offensive weapons on the team. And if Taylor were to miss any time, then McGowan would be a potential must-start Fantasy option in all formats. He's worth adding for at least 5% of your remaining FAAB. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats RUYDS 244 REC 25 REYDS 145 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 Hill continues to have a strong role in the passing game for Baltimore, and he's worth adding in all PPR leagues for at least 5% of your remaining FAAB. He had five catches for 34 yards on seven targets in Week 10 against the Chargers, and he now has at least three receptions in five games in a row. He has scored at least 6.3 PPR points in four games in a row, and I would use him as a flex in all leagues in Week 11 given his matchup against the Panthers, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Hill would also be a league-winner if Derrick Henry were to miss any time. Emari Demercado RB HOU Houston

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND HOU -12.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats RUYDS 47 REC 2 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.9 You'll want to read the latest reports on David Montgomery (groin) before deciding what to do with Demercado, but Woody Marks (concussion) isn't expected to play Thursday night against the Colts in Week 11. Montgomery has missed the past four games, but he was a full participant in Monday's walkthrough, which puts him in line to return against Indianapolis. That said, Demercado could work in tandem with Montgomery and still get a decent workload in a plus matchup. The Colts are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Demercado could be a useful flex option in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAAB. Jonathon Brooks RB CAR Carolina • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CAR -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats RUYDS 30 REC 2 REYDS 43 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.9 Brooks (groin) might not return in Week 11 against Baltimore after being out since Week 2, but he's worth stashing in deeper leagues now for 1% of your remaining FAAB. I'm not expecting him to have a prominent role with the Panthers given how well Chuba Hubbard has played this year, but the Panthers had high hopes for Brooks before the season. They may want to play him in tandem with Hubbard, and Brooks could eventually become a flex option in deeper leagues. He has plenty of talent, but Brooks needs to stay healthy after playing in only five games so far in his three-year career. Will Shipley RB PHI Philadelphia • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 57 REC 5 REYDS 31 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 Shipley (foot) is eligible to return in Week 11 against Pittsburgh after being out for the past four games, and he could play in tandem with Saquon Barkley. Shipley would likely replace Elijah Mitchell as the No. 2 running back for the Eagles, and Mitchell has 17 carries for 51 yards and 10 catches for 46 yards on 14 targets in his past three games. Mitchell has at least three catches in three games in a row and has scored at least 5.6 PPR points in each outing over that span. Shipley could give you that level of production or more, and he's worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAAB.

Handcuffs to stash: These are handcuffs to stash on your bench that we didn't already mention above if you have an open roster spot. They could be league winners if the starter ever got hurt, but these running backs mostly have minimal Fantasy value as backups. They are listed in the order that I want to stash them on my bench.

Samaje Perine - 24 percent rostered

Kenneth Gainwell - 63 percent rostered

Ray Davis - 7 percent rostered

Tyjae Spears - 20 percent

Kimani Vidal - 24 percent

Sione Vaki - 6 percent rostered

Israel Abanikanda - 1 percent

Khalil Herbert - 4 percent

WAIVER WIRE WIDE RECEIVERS

On a bye: Drake London, Jahan Dotson, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Jerry Jeudy, Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, A.J. Brown, Demario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp

Injuries: Jordan Addison (thumb), Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle), Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring), Puka Nacua (knee), Luther Burden III (concussion), Jaylen Waddle (concussion), Ladd McConkey (back), Carnell Tate (shoulder), A.J. Brown (hamstring), DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), Davante Adams (hamstring), Mike Evans (Achilles), Romeo Doubs (shoulder), Michael Pittman (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), Alec Pierce (heel), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Jalen McMillan (knee), Christian Kirk (knee) and Chris Bell (knee)



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Keenan Allen (83 percent rostered), Ryan Flournoy (76 percent) and Caleb Douglas (72 percent). Allen had a good showing in his San Francisco debut in Week 10 at Dallas with five catches for 61 yards on seven targets for 11.1 PPR points. We'll see what happens when Evans (Achilles) is healthy, but Allen can be a starter in three-receiver leagues if he consistently gets around seven targets weekly from Brock Purdy. Flournoy had a standout game in Week 10 against San Francisco with six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He has now scored at least 11 PPR points in five of his past six games, including three touchdowns over that span, and he should be considered a weekly starter in three-receiver leagues even while sharing the field with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. I didn't have high expectations for Douglas in Week 10 at Indianapolis with Kyle McCord starting for the injured Malik Willis (groin), but Douglas did OK with three catches for 71 yards on eight targets. He has now scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should continue to be a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues heading into Week 11 against Buffalo.

Drop candidates: Tre Tucker (84 percent rostered), Jordan Addison (84 percent), Marvin Harrison Jr. (66 percent) and Xavier Worthy (54 percent). Tucker faced Seattle in Week 10, which is a tough matchup, but it was disappointing to see him get one catch for 9 yards on two targets in Fernando Mendoza's debut, especially with Brock Bowers (ankle) getting hurt. Tucker will have better days ahead with Mendoza, but I don't consider Tucker a safe start moving forward, especially against Denver in Week 11. Addison (thumb) is expected to have surgery and could be placed on IR. If that happens, then the earliest he could return to action is Week 15, and he would be too risky to trust in the Fantasy playoffs. It's too bad we won't get to see Addison at full strength with Kirk Cousins, but you can drop him in most formats because of his injury. We thought Harrison's Fantasy value would be saved going from Arizona to Houston, but he's failed to produce and is now dealing with an injured hamstring. He missed Week 10 and might not return in Week 11, and it's easy to drop Harrison in most formats. He has scored 7.6 PPR points or less in three games with the Texans. With Josh Downs now in Kansas City, it's easy to drop Worthy in most formats. Downs made his Chiefs' debut in Week 10 at Atlanta, and Worthy finished that game with no catches on three targets. It was already tough to trust Worthy in most leagues, but now he's the fifth option at best in the passing game behind Rashee Rice, Downs, Travis Kelce and either Kenneth Walker III or Emmett Johnson.



Add in this order:

Week 11 Waiver Priority List Xavier Hutchinson WR HOU Houston • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND HOU -12.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 54 REYDS 345 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Hutchinson continues to make plays for the Texans, and it's time to consider him a starter in three-receiver leagues. He has scored at least 11.9 PPR points in three games in a row against the Giants, Chargers and Browns, and he has a touchdown in each outing. Against Cleveland, Hutchinson had four catches for 58 yards on nine targets, which tied his season high. C.J. Stroud has a lot of mouths to feed with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz and Marvin Harrison Jr., but Hutchinson might be Stroud's second-favorite option behind Collins. I would add Hutchinson for at least 5% of your remaining FAAB, and he's worth starting in all three-receiver leagues in Week 11 against the Colts. Makai Lemon WR PHI Philadelphia • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 22nd ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 54 REYDS 312 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 It will be interesting to see how the Eagles use Lemon when one or both of DeVonta Smith (hamstring) or Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are healthy, but that might not happen in Week 11 against Pittsburgh. If both remain out, then I like Lemon as a starter in three-receiver leagues against the Steelers, and he's worth adding for at least 5% of your remaining FAAB. Lemon has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in each of his past three outings against Dallas, Washington and the Giants, and he has at least eight targets in each game over that span. Pat Bryant WR DEN Denver • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -10 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 189 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Keep an eye on Jaylen Waddle (concussion); if he's out in Week 11 against Las Vegas, Bryant and Sutton would see a big rise in value. For Bryant, he returned from a four-game stint on IR with an ankle injury in Week 9 at Carolina and caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown on five targets in the game where Waddle was injured. Sutton also did well against the Panthers with five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, which was his best game of the season. If Waddle plays, then I'd have minimal expectations for Bryant and Sutton, but both are worth adding heading into a solid matchup against the Raiders, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Bryant and Sutton should each be added for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -10 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 46 REYDS 266 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.1 Tre Harris WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 40 REYDS 348 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.6 Ladd McConkey (back) missed Week 10 at Baltimore, and Harris stepped up with five catches for 86 yards on five targets. We'll see if McConkey can play in Week 11 against the Jets, but I would use Harris as a starter in three-receiver leagues if McConkey is out again. Harris has five games this season with at least five targets, and he scored at least nine PPR points in three of them. I would be hesitant to use Harris if McConkey is healthy, but Harris should be added for at least 5% of your remaining FAAB. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 42 REYDS 324 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Mitchell has three games in a row with at least seven targets -- 24 total over that span -- but only one game with double digits in PPR during that stretch. Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) could be out in Week 11 against the Chargers, and that should keep Mitchell in line to get a hefty amount of targets again. Keep an eye on Geno Smith (ankle) as well because I would have less interest in Mitchell if Smith can't play in Week 11. But Mitchell is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5% of your remaining FAAB to see what develops for the Jets against the Chargers. Ja'Kobi Lane WR BAL Baltimore • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 25 REYDS 150 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 Lane had 11 targets in Week 10 against the Chargers in the first game with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback and finished with three catches for 61 yards. Lane was far from efficient and dropped a touchdown against the Chargers, but we should expect an uptick in volume for the Ravens with Brissett now under center. Lane could become a starter in three-receiver leagues if this continues, and he's worth adding in all formats for up to 5% of your remaining FAAB. Elic Ayomanor WR TEN Tennessee • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 36 REYDS 290 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 The Titans could be without Carnell Tate (shoulder) and Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) in Week 11 at Dallas, which would bode well for Ayomanor and Dike in that scenario. If Tate is out, I like Ayomanor better; he had 5 catches for 79 yards on 10 targets in Week 10 against Jacksonville. Ayomanor now has 15 targets in the past two games without Tate, and Ayomanor is worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAAB. Dike did well in Week 8 at Cincinnati without Tate with five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on six targets, but Dike could also help replace Robinson, who was injured against the Jaguars. I would add Dike for up to 5% of your remaining FAAB. This is a great matchup for all the Titans since Dallas is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Chimere Dike WR TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 140 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.3 Antonio Williams WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 41 REYDS 326 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 Williams scored a touchdown in Week 10 against the Giants and finished the game with two catches for 42 yards and the score on two targets for 12.2 PPR points. He's now scored at least 10.4 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he should continue to be a top target for Jayden Daniels to close the season. Williams should benefit from a potential shootout against the Bengals in Week 11, and he is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5% of your remaining FAAB. Myles Price WR MIN Minnesota • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 15 REYDS 81 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.6 Jordan Addison (thumb) is expected to have surgery on his thumb and could be placed on IR. That means he'll be out until at least Week 15, and the Vikings will need someone to step up and help Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson. Price and Tai Felton are the best candidates, and Price is the one I would target given his performance in Kirk Cousins' first start in his return to Minnesota in Week 10. Price had four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Packers, and he could emerge as a starter in three-receiver leagues. He's worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: Harold Fannin Jr., Kyle Pitts, Tucker Kraft, Tyler Higbee, Hunter Henry and A.J. Barner

Injuries: Brock Bowers (ankle), T.J. Hockenson (wrist), Jake Ferguson (knee) and Terrance Ferguson (hamstring)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Dallas Goedert (79 percent rostered) and T.J. Hockenson (69 percent). Goedert went into his bye in Week 10 having scored at least 9.8 PPR points or more in four of his past five games. We'll see if DeVonta Smith (hamstring) or Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are healthy in Week 11 against Pittsburgh, but Goedert should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues whether they play or not. He is averaging 6.8 targets per game in his past five outings. Hockenson (wrist) missed Week 10 at Green Bay, but he could return in Week 11 against San Francisco. When healthy, he should be considered a must-start Fantasy tight end for the rest of the season. He scored at least 13.5 PPR points in three of his past five games before getting injured, and now Jordan Addison (thumb) is out. Kirk Cousins is also a plus for Hockenson, and he should be rostered in 100 percent of leagues.

Drop candidates: Kyle Pitts (81 percent rostered) and Hunter Henry (68 percent). It's safe to drop Pitts with his bye in Week 11, and he has scored seven PPR points or less in three games in a row. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7, and he's been under 25 receiving yards in two of his past three games. You can add Pitts again in Week 13 when he faces the Lions. ... Henry goes into his bye in Week 11 having scored 6.5 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and now he might not have Drake Maye (ankle) for the foreseeable future. There's little reason to trust Henry moving forward if he's catching passes from Tommy DeVito.

Add in this order:

Week 11 Waiver Priority List Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 51 REYDS 319 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 Andrews was a star in Week 10 against the Chargers in the first start for Jacoby Brissett in Baltimore, with eight catches for 82 yards on eight targets. I hope that's a sign of things to come, and Brissett appears poised to be throwing a lot after attempting 49 passes against the Chargers. We know Andrews can be inconsistent with his production, but he should benefit from more volume. He has five games this season with at least six targets, and he scored at least 10.9 PPR points in three of them. I like Andrews as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end heading into Week 11 at Carolina, and he should be added for at least 10% of your remaining FAAB. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 39 REYDS 263 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 Okonkwo has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he has at least six targets in four of his past five outings. He still hasn't scored a touchdown this season, but he has a favorable matchup in Week 11 against the Bengals, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. I like Okonkwo as a low-end starter in Week 11, and he's worth adding for 5%-10% of your remaining FAAB. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -10 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 49 REYDS 404 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 It appears that Brock Bowers (ankle) will play in Week 11 against Denver after missing Week 10 against Seattle, but if he's out, then Mayer could be a low-end starter in all leagues. The Broncos are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Mayer would presumably be a go-to option for Fernando Mendoza. Mayer has four games this season with at least six targets, and he has scored at least 9.2 PPR points in all of them. He's worth speculating on for at least 5% of your remaining FAAB. Darren Waller TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CAR -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 39 REYDS 323 TD 4 FPTS/G 9 Waller struggled in Week 10 at New Orleans with two catches for 24 yards on four targets, and he remains tough to trust on a weekly basis. But the upside is there after he had eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 9 against Denver. I'm hopeful Bryce Young will feature Waller in Week 11 against the Ravens in a revenge game, and I would use Waller as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAAB. Gavin Bartholomew TE MIN Minnesota • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 12 REYDS 90 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.8 Bartholomew stepped up in Week 10 at Green Bay with T.J. Hockenson (wrist) out, with three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Bartholomew would be a good streamer in deeper leagues in Week 11 against San Francisco if Hockenson is out again, since it appears he earned Kirk Cousins' trust, and Bartholomew should be added for 1% of your remaining FAAB.

DST streamers

Bears (64 percent rostered) vs. NO

Chargers (18 percent rostered) vs. NYJ

Jets (16 percent rostered) at LAC

Kicker streamers