Deshaun Watson's season is over. While that will send Dynasty managers, particularly in Superflex leagues, scrambling for a better option, it also leaves Dynasty analysts scrambling to figure out where he ranks. Watson has now made 12 starts with the Cleveland Browns and he's averaged 184 passing yards per game with 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Now he's having shoulder surgery and will turn 29 at the beginning of next season. I dropped Watson to QB22 in my most recent Dynasty QB rankings update.

Of course, what we'll be watching in Week 11 is how Watson's backup, Dorian Thompson-Robinson does. Let's start there.

Thompson-Robinson was a fifth-round pick in the most recent NFL Draft who really struggled in his first NFL Start. But that was on the road against the Baltimore Ravens and Thompson-Robinson found out he was starting the morning of the game. He'll have more time to prepare and an easier matchup, so we should watch closely. If he can be even passable as a passer his legs provide serious upside. He ran for 1,254 yards and 21 touchdowns in his final two seasons at UCLA. For now, consider him a must-add in any Superflex league where he's not already rostered.

Elsewhere in the division, I am very interested to see if the Ravens actually intend to get Keaton Mitchell more work or if this will remain a four-headed committee (counting Lamar Jackson). Mitchell's upside is very hard to sit and that upside moved him up to RB29 in my Dynasty running back rankings, but four touches last week was very discouraging.

Of course, there is more to watch in Week 11 than just the AFC North. Here are four more questions I am watching closely in Week 11:

Can Justin Fields do anything to help his chances of having a starting job Week 1 of the 2024 season? The Bears currently have the No. 1 and No. 5 pick in next year's draft. Fields has a lot of work to do to convince them not to take a QB.

Is De'Von Achane a must-start running back or a low-volume, high-upside RB2? Achane was incredible earlier in the year, but he's small and he's had several injury concerns already. Here's hoping he's not in the Keaton Mitchell role in Week 11.

Was Puka Nacua's fast start a mirage? Nacua is getting Matthew Stafford back, so I'm hoping for a rebound. The rookie has scored seven or fewer Fantasy points in three of his last four outings.

Is a second-half surge building from Quentin Johnston? He just scored his first touchdown and he's caught 11 of 13 targets over the last three weeks. We've seen plenty of hot finishes from Round 1 rookie wide receivers in the past, is another coming?

For more Dynasty content, you can head over to SportsLine to find my complete Dynasty Trade Chart with values for both Superflex and one-QB leagues. These will be updated once a week on Wednesday nights throughout the season and are based on 12-team PPR leagues where you start two running backs, three receivers, and a tight end. The values assigned to the players factor in a combination of current year projection, age, and my perception of the player's upside and risk. There is also a factor for replacement cost at a given position. You can find the Dynasty Trade Charts here.