Week 11 Fantasy Football: Dive into our experts' rankings

More Week 11: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet — Sleepers — DFS Values

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

Teams on bye in Week 10: Carolina, Indianapolis, New York Jets, San Francisco

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Quarterback Rankings

Week 10 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Tom Brady NE (at OAK) Carson Wentz PHI (at DAL) Tom Brady NE (at OAK) 2 Carson Wentz PHI (at DAL) Russell Wilson SEA (vs ATL) Russell Wilson SEA (vs ATL) 3 Russell Wilson SEA (vs ATL) Tom Brady NE (at OAK) Carson Wentz PHI (at DAL) 4 Alex Smith KC (at NYG) Alex Smith KC (at NYG) Matthew Stafford DET (at CHI) 5 Derek Carr OAK (vs NE) Derek Carr OAK (vs NE) Alex Smith KC (at NYG) 6 Matthew Stafford DET (at CHI) Matthew Stafford DET (at CHI) Dak Prescott DAL (vs PHI) 7 Drew Brees NO (vs WAS) Drew Brees NO (vs WAS) Drew Brees NO (vs WAS) 8 Matt Ryan ATL (at SEA) Dak Prescott DAL (vs PHI) Derek Carr OAK (vs NE) 9 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs TEN) Kirk Cousins WAS (at NO) Jared Goff LAR (at MIN) 10 Philip Rivers LAC (vs BUF) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs TEN) Blake Bortles JAC (at CLE) 11 Eli Manning NYG (vs KC) Philip Rivers LAC (vs BUF) Kirk Cousins WAS (at NO) 12 Dak Prescott DAL (vs PHI) Ryan Fitzpatrick TB (at MIA) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs TEN)

Running Back Rankings

Week 10 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs TEN) Kareem Hunt KC (at NYG) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs TEN) 2 Melvin Gordon LAC (vs BUF) Todd Gurley LAR (at MIN) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs BUF) 3 Kareem Hunt KC (at NYG) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs TEN) Jordan Howard CHI (vs DET) 4 Mark Ingram NO (vs WAS) Leonard Fournette JAC (at CLE) Mark Ingram NO (vs WAS) 5 Leonard Fournette JAC (at CLE) Mark Ingram NO (vs WAS) Kareem Hunt KC (at NYG) 6 Todd Gurley LAR (at MIN) LeSean McCoy BUF (at LAC) Alvin Kamara NO (vs WAS) 7 Alvin Kamara NO (vs WAS) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs BUF) Todd Gurley LAR (at MIN) 8 Jay Ajayi PHI (at DAL) Alvin Kamara NO (vs WAS) Jay Ajayi PHI (at DAL) 9 LeSean McCoy BUF (at LAC) Tevin Coleman ATL (at SEA) Leonard Fournette JAC (at CLE) 10 Tevin Coleman ATL (at SEA) Jordan Howard CHI (vs DET) Lamar Miller HOU (vs ARI) 11 Jordan Howard CHI (vs DET) Lamar Miller HOU (vs ARI) Tevin Coleman ATL (at SEA) 12 Adrian Peterson ARI (at HOU) Adrian Peterson ARI (at HOU) Joe Mixon CIN (at DEN) 13 Doug Martin TB (at MIA) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs KC) LeSean McCoy BUF (at LAC) 14 Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs LAR) Chris Thompson WAS (at NO) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs LAR) 15 DeMarco Murray TEN (at PIT) DeMarco Murray TEN (at PIT) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs KC) 16 Lamar Miller HOU (vs ARI) Dion Lewis NE (at OAK) Chris Thompson WAS (at NO) 17 Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs KC) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs LAR) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs CIN) 18 Chris Thompson WAS (at NO) Ameer Abdullah DET (at CHI) Ameer Abdullah DET (at CHI) 19 Ameer Abdullah DET (at CHI) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs JAC) DeMarco Murray TEN (at PIT) 20 Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs JAC) Jay Ajayi PHI (at DAL) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs NE) 21 Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs NE) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs TB) Alfred Morris DAL (vs PHI) 22 Dion Lewis NE (at OAK) Joe Mixon CIN (at DEN) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs JAC) 23 Joe Mixon CIN (at DEN) Alex Collins BAL (at GB) Dion Lewis NE (at OAK) 24 Alex Collins BAL (at GB) Javorius Allen BAL (at GB) Alex Collins BAL (at GB)

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 10 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Mike Evans TB (at MIA) Antonio Brown PIT (vs TEN) Antonio Brown PIT (vs TEN) 2 Antonio Brown PIT (vs TEN) Tyreek Hill KC (at NYG) Mike Evans TB (at MIA) 3 Tyreek Hill KC (at NYG) Mike Evans TB (at MIA) Sterling Shepard NYG (vs KC) 4 Brandin Cooks NE (at OAK) Brandin Cooks NE (at OAK) Brandin Cooks NE (at OAK) 5 Doug Baldwin SEA (vs ATL) Amari Cooper OAK (vs NE) Tyreek Hill KC (at NYG) 6 Sterling Shepard NYG (vs KC) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs CIN) Golden Tate DET (at CHI) 7 Golden Tate DET (at CHI) A.J. Green CIN (at DEN) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs ATL) 8 Adam Thielen MIN (vs LAR) Julio Jones ATL (at SEA) Michael Thomas NO (vs WAS) 9 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs ARI) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at DAL) Adam Thielen MIN (vs LAR) 10 Alshon Jeffery PHI (at DAL) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs ARI) Julio Jones ATL (at SEA) 11 Julio Jones ATL (at SEA) Michael Thomas NO (vs WAS) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs ARI) 12 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at HOU) Sterling Shepard NYG (vs KC) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs NE) 13 Stefon Diggs MIN (vs LAR) DeSean Jackson TB (at MIA) A.J. Green CIN (at DEN) 14 A.J. Green CIN (at DEN) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at HOU) Robert Woods LAR (at MIN) 15 Michael Crabtree OAK (vs NE) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs ATL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs CIN) 16 Michael Thomas NO (vs WAS) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs NE) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs LAR) 17 Amari Cooper OAK (vs NE) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs CIN) Amari Cooper OAK (vs NE) 18 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs TEN) Jeremy Maclin BAL (at GB) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at HOU) 19 Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs CIN) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs TEN) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs CIN) 20 Keenan Allen LAC (vs BUF) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs LAR) Marvin Jones DET (at CHI) 21 Jeremy Maclin BAL (at GB) Adam Thielen MIN (vs LAR) Keenan Allen LAC (vs BUF) 22 Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs CIN) Golden Tate DET (at CHI) Dez Bryant DAL (vs PHI) 23 Marqise Lee JAC (at CLE) Rishard Matthews TEN (at PIT) Marqise Lee JAC (at CLE) 24 Jarvis Landry MIA (vs TB) Davante Adams GB (vs BAL) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at DAL)

Tight End Rankings