C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB
|The Texans' C.J. Stroud (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Titans after once again missing practice all week. Davis Mills, who completed 27 of 45 passes for 292 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding a 3-20-1 rushing line against the Jaguars in a Week 10 comeback win, will log a second straight start in Stroud's stead.
Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB
|The 49ers' Brock Purdy (toe) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after following up a limited Wednesday practice with consecutive full sessions to close out the week. Purdy may well have a bit of rust to work off after last having played in Week 4 and having suited up for just two games so far this season, but he'll at least have Ricky Pearsall at his disposal versus Arizona since the latter is also making his return from a six-game absence due to a knee injury.
Jaxson Dart New York Giants QB
|The Giants' Jaxson Dart (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. Dart was replaced by Russell Wilson when he exited the Week 10 matchup against the Bears with the head injury, but interim head coach Mike Kafka has opted to roll with Wilson's fellow veteran Jameis Winston as his starter against Green Bay. Winston hasn't thrown a regular-season pass to date in 2025, but he got plenty of run last season with the Browns and passed for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions across 12 games, adding 83 rushing yards and another score.
NFL Week 11 Fantasy Football Injury Report: Latest news and updates on Davante Adams, other lineup decisions
Who's in, who's out, who's still in question for Week 11
The injury bug has returned with vengeance in Week 10, with the quarterback and receiver positions particularly hit hard. However, there are also a couple of notable returns on tap, as well as more good news than bad on players with questionable designations. Without further ado, let's look at the latest impact to fantasy lineups as of Sunday morning:
Week 11 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Bucky Irving Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB
|The Buccaneers' Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bills despite managing to practice in limited fashion all week. In his continued absence versus Buffalo, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will once again helm Tampa Bay's ground attack, with the latter potentially set to continue eating into White's workload after gaining 95 yards and scoring a touchdown on 21 carries over the last two games.
J.K. Dobbins Denver Broncos RB
|The Broncos' J.K. Dobbins (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In Dobbins' absence beginning with Sunday's game against the Chiefs, rookie RJ Harvey is expected to serve as Denver's lead back, with Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin set to operate in rotational roles behind him.
Isiah Pacheco Kansas City Chiefs RB
|The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his continued absence, Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith are set to operate as Kansas City's top two backs, with Elijah Mitchell potentially set to serve as the No. 3 option if he's active.
Zonovan Knight Arizona Cardinals RB
|The Cardinals' Bam Knight (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Knight is expected to play. Despite his projected active status, Knight may cede a fair share of work to Emari Demercado, who exceeded 100 total yards in Week 10 against the Seahawks and has a combined 18-143-0 rushing line and 4-39-0 receiving tally in the last two games.
Justice Hill Baltimore Ravens RB
|The Ravens' Justice Hill (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after getting only a limited Friday practice in this week. In his absence against Cleveland, Keaton Mitchell should be primed for a bigger role behind Derrick Henry.
Samaje Perine Cincinnati Bengals RB
|The Bengals' Samaje Perine (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Pittsburgh, Chase Brown should take on a particularly heavy workload, while Tahj Brooks will be in line to absorb any leftover touches.
Davante Adams Los Angeles Rams WR
|The Rams' Davante Adams (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices following a Wednesday absence. As per Saturday night reports, Adams is expected to play and fill his usual No. 2 role alongside Puka Nacua, one that's led to a 42-568-9 on 78 targets in the veteran wideout's Rams debut campaign.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Arizona Cardinals WR
|The Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Xavier Weaver are in position to serve as Jacoby Brissett's top three wideout targets, but the biggest beneficiary and candidate to absorb the bulk of the average of 6.9 targets per game Harrison leaves behind may be star tight end Trey McBride.
Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR
|The Falcons' Drake London (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers but finished the week with consecutive limited sessions after missing Wednesday's session. As per Saturday night reports, London is expected to play and serve in his customary clear-cut No. 1 role, with Darnell Mooney set to bump up the depth chart should London experience any setback.
Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (fibula) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bills but managed to practice in limited fashion all week. In his ongoing absence and that of Mike Evans (IR, collarbone/concussion), Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson should continue to serve as Baker Mayfield's top two wideouts, with veteran Sterling Shepard operating as the No. 3 option.
Brian Thomas Jr. Jacksonville Jaguars WR
|The Jaguars' Brian Thomas (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Thomas is not expected to suit up versus Los Angeles. In the second-year receiver's projected absence, Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and Dyami Brown will once again serve as Trevor Lawrence's top three wideouts versus Los Angeles, while Travis Etienne could also see an uptick in pass-catching work.
Matthew Golden Green Bay Packers WR
|The Packers' Matthew Golden (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Golden were to sit out again, more downfield work might be available for Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson.
Quentin Johnston Los Angeles Chargers WR
|The Chargers' Quentin Johnston (shin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars but managed to work back to a full practice Friday after opening the week with consecutive limited sessions. As per Saturday night reports, Johnston is expected to play and fill his usual No. 3 role behind Ladd McConkey and Kennan Allen, with Tre' Harris on hand should there be any setbacks.
Ricky Pearsall San Francisco 49ers WR
|The 49ers' Ricky Pearsall (knee) is off the injury report after practicing in limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday and closing out the week with a full Friday practice following a six-game absence due to a knee injury. It remains to be seen if Pearsall will be afforded a normal snap allotment after the long layoff, but his return will result in a hit to Kendrick Bourne's opportunities.
Calvin Ridley Tennessee Titans WR
|The Titans' Calvin Ridley (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Ridley is expected to make his return from a three-game absence and likely bump Chimere Dike back down to a No. 3 role
Darius Slayton New York Giants WR
|The Giants' Darius Slayton (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Green Bay, Gunner Olszewski and Jalin Hyatt could serve as the main targets behind Wan'Dale Robinson for Week 11 starter Jameis Winston, although veteran and recent returnee Isaiah Hodgins, who's familiar with the overall offensive scheme, is also likely to be active and see his fair share of targets.
Tory Horton Seattle Seahawks WR
|The Seahawks' Tory Horton (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams getting only a limited Wednesday practice in this week. In Horton's absence, Jake Bobo and Cody White are likely to share No. 4 receiver snaps behind the top trio of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed.
Rashod Bateman Baltimore Ravens WR
|The Ravens' Rashod Bateman (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In Bateman's absence, DeAndre Hopkins is likely to operate as the No. 2 receiver alongside Zay Flowers, with Tylan Wallace bumping up to the No. 3 role.
Marvin Mims Denver Broncos WR
|The Broncos' Marvin Mims is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a concussion. In his return versus Kansas City, Mims will return to his customary No. 3 role behind Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin, bumping rookie Pat Bryant down to the No. 4 role.
Isaiah Bond Cleveland Browns WR
|The Browns' Isaiah Bond is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion twice before putting in a full Friday practice following a one-game absence due to a foot injury. In his return, the rookie will slot back into the No. 3 receiver role behind Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman.
Josh Palmer Buffalo Bills WR
|The Bills' Joshua Palmer is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to knee and ankle injuries. In his return versus Tampa Bay, Palmer will slot back into his No. 3 receiver role behind Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.
Isaac TeSlaa Detroit Lions WR
|The Lions' Isaac TeSlaa (oblique) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Eagles despite practicing in full all week. If TeSlaa can't play, Dominic Lovett could serve as Detroit's No. 4 receiver.
Sam LaPorta Detroit Lions TE
|The Lions' Sam LaPorta (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence beginning with Sunday night's showdown against the Eagles, Brock Wright (ankle) is expected to serve as Detroit's top tight end if healthy, while more targets could be available for Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs, among others, depending on matchup.
Dalton Kincaid Buffalo Bills TE
|The Bills' Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Tampa Bay, Dawson Knox and rookie Jackson Hawes should be set to absorb all of Buffalo's tight-end snaps, while Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer could be among those who see a bump in targets.
Josh Oliver Minnesota Vikings TE
|The Vikings' Josh Oliver is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bears after following consecutive limited practices with a full Friday practice following a two-game absence due to a foot injury. In his return against Chicago, Oliver should slide back into his usual No. 2 role behind T.J. Hockenson.
Hunter Long Jacksonville Jaguars TE
|The Jaguars' Hunter Long (hip) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chargers but finished the week with consecutive limited practices following a Wednesday absence. In his ongoing absence, Johnny Mundt and Quintin Morris are expected to handle the majority of tight-end reps for Jacksonville.
Brock Wright Detroit Lions TE
|The Lions' Brock Wright (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Eagles but finished the week with a pair of limited practices following a Wednesday absence. Assuming Wright is available versus Philadelphia, he'll be in line to serve as the top tight end due to Sam LaPorta (back) having been placed on injured reserve. In the event of any setback for Wright, journeyman Ross Dwelley will be the only available player at the position versus Philadelphia.
Kickers
The Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) remains out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. Matthew Wright, who made a field-goal and extra-point attempt apiece while filling in for Fairbairn against the Jaguars in Week 10, will once again serve as Houston's placekicker versus Tennessee.
The Packers' Brandon McManus (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants after being added to the injury report Saturday. In McManus' likely absence, Lucas Havrisik, who's gone 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 6-for-6 on PATs while filling in for McManus in two previous games this season, will serve as Green Bay's placekicker versus New York.
The Giants' Graham Gano (neck) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. In his absence beginning with Sunday's game against the Packers, Younghoe Koo, who went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on PATs in Gano's stead in Week 10 against the Bears, will serve as New York's placekicker.
Key defensive players
Cornerbacks
The Giants' Paulson Adebo (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.
The Broncos' Patrick Surtain (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
The Falcons' Dee Alford (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
The Lions' Terrion Arnold (concussion) is out for Sunday night's game against the Eagles.
The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (finger) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
The Seahawks' Josh Jobe is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams after a one-game absence due to a concussion.
The Bills' Taron Johnson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
The Cardinals' Will Johnson (back) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
The 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis (neck) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The Texans' Jalen Pitre (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Titans.
The Steelers' Darius Slay (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
The Chargers' Tarheeb Still (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Safeties
The Bears' Jaquan Brisker (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
The Giants' Tyler Nubin (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers.
The Titans' Xavier Woods (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
The Lions' Kerby Joseph (knee) remains out for Sunday night's game against the Eagles.
The Chargers' Elijah Molden (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Defensive Linemen
The Falcons' Leonard Floyd (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
The Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
The Bills' A.J. Epenesa is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after a one-game absence due to a concussion.
The Titans' Jeffery Simmons (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans. As per Saturday night reports, Simmons is expected to play.
The Rams' Kobie Turner (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
The Browns' Maliek Collins (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
The Falcons' Brandon Dorlus (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
The Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe) is doubtful for Sunday's games against the Packers.
Linebackers
The Bears' T.J. Edwards (hand) remains out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
The Vikings' Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.
The Steelers' Alex Highsmith (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
The Giants' Bobby Okereke (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.
The Seahawks' Ernest Jones is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams after a one-game absence due to a knee injury.
The Buccaneers' Haason Reddick (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bills.
The Broncos' Alex Singleton (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
The Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.
The Bills' Shaq Thompson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
The Cardinals' Mack Wilson (ribs) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.
The Panthers' Trevin Wallace (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.