The injury bug has returned with vengeance in Week 10, with the quarterback and receiver positions particularly hit hard. However, there are also a couple of notable returns on tap, as well as more good news than bad on players with questionable designations. Without further ado, let's look at the latest impact to fantasy lineups as of Sunday morning:

Week 11 Preview Injury Report Update

Kickers

The Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) remains out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. Matthew Wright, who made a field-goal and extra-point attempt apiece while filling in for Fairbairn against the Jaguars in Week 10, will once again serve as Houston's placekicker versus Tennessee.

The Packers' Brandon McManus (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants after being added to the injury report Saturday. In McManus' likely absence, Lucas Havrisik, who's gone 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 6-for-6 on PATs while filling in for McManus in two previous games this season, will serve as Green Bay's placekicker versus New York.

The Giants' Graham Gano (neck) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. In his absence beginning with Sunday's game against the Packers, Younghoe Koo, who went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on PATs in Gano's stead in Week 10 against the Bears, will serve as New York's placekicker.

Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The Giants' Paulson Adebo (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Broncos' Patrick Surtain (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Falcons' Dee Alford (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Lions' Terrion Arnold (concussion) is out for Sunday night's game against the Eagles.

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (finger) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Seahawks' Josh Jobe is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams after a one-game absence due to a concussion.

The Bills' Taron Johnson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals' Will Johnson (back) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis (neck) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Texans' Jalen Pitre (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Steelers' Darius Slay (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Chargers' Tarheeb Still (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Safeties

The Bears' Jaquan Brisker (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Giants' Tyler Nubin (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Titans' Xavier Woods (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Lions' Kerby Joseph (knee) remains out for Sunday night's game against the Eagles.

The Chargers' Elijah Molden (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Defensive Linemen

The Falcons' Leonard Floyd (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Bills' A.J. Epenesa is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after a one-game absence due to a concussion.

The Titans' Jeffery Simmons (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans. As per Saturday night reports, Simmons is expected to play.

The Rams' Kobie Turner (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Browns' Maliek Collins (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Falcons' Brandon Dorlus (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe) is doubtful for Sunday's games against the Packers.

Linebackers

The Bears' T.J. Edwards (hand) remains out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Vikings' Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Steelers' Alex Highsmith (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Giants' Bobby Okereke (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Seahawks' Ernest Jones is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams after a one-game absence due to a knee injury.

The Buccaneers' Haason Reddick (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Broncos' Alex Singleton (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Bills' Shaq Thompson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals' Mack Wilson (ribs) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Panthers' Trevin Wallace (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.