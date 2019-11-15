Week 11 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Surprising streamer options overflowing, plus DFS lineups

I'm excited about the sleepers for Week 11. There are a lot of players you could be relying on that you never expected, but they could deliver in a big way.

My favorite options might be at tight end, where guys like Ross Dwelley, Nick Boyle and Ryan Griffin could be potential starters. At quarterback, you could get quality production from guys like Kyle Allen and Sam Darnold.

The running backs to look at this week include Miles Sanders, Kalen Ballage and Nyheim Hines. And some receivers to consider are Deebo Samuel, Dede Westbrook and Russell Gage.

None of them are likely must-start options, but they could be standout performers by the end of the week. And they also could be good DFS options, which we'll talk about below with some lineup suggestions for FanDuel and DraftKings.

This is a fun week, and a lot of different players could be useful for you, if needed, to help you succeed in Week 11.

Quarterbacks Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 16th OWNED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 817 RUYDS -1 TD 5 INT 8 FPTS/G 11.8 Even though the Falcons just held Drew Brees to 13 Fantasy points in Week 10, I'll still gamble on Allen having a decent game this week at home. For the season, six of nine quarterbacks against Atlanta have scored at least 20 Fantasy points, and the Falcons allow an average of 25.4 Fantasy points per game to the position. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -10 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 21st OWNED 11% YTD Stats PAYDS 907 RUYDS 49 TD 6 INT 7 FPTS/G 9.3 It will be great if Garoppolo gets Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and George Kittle (knee) back for this game, and he would be a must-start quarterback in all leagues if that happens. But even with those guys, I still like Garoppolo as a low-end starter against the Cardinals. Only two quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against Arizona, and Garoppolo had 36 points against the Cardinals in Week 9. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 18th OWNED 27% YTD Stats PAYDS 384 RUYDS 1 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 10.7 Darnold matched his season high with 23 Fantasy points against the Giants in Week 10, and he should have the chance for another productive week at Washington in Week 11, making him a low-end starting option in all leagues. While the Redskins haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points in four games in a row, I'm expecting Darnold to be around 18 Fantasy points this week and be a serviceable starter.

Running backs J.D. McKissic RB DET Detroit • #41

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -7 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 35th OWNED 81% YTD Stats RUYDS 50 REC 13 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.6 We'll see if Ty Johnson (concussion) is able to play this week, but McKissic should continue to see more work for the Lions. He just had a career-high 10 carries in Week 10 at Chicago, and he has 12 catches in his past three games on 14 targets. It also helps his case in PPR that the Cowboys are fourth in the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs. Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 27th OWNED 82% YTD Stats RUYDS 383 REC 7 REYDS 49 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.9 I like Drake better than David Johnson this week, and hopefully the Cardinals give him a heavy workload. The last time he faced the 49ers in Week 9 with Johnson and Chase Edmonds out, Drake went off for 162 total yards and a touchdown. Johnson looks off, and the Cardinals should lean on Drake as much as possible. He's worth trusting as at least a flex this week, especially in PPR, since he has 10 catches on 11 targets in two games with Arizona. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NE -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 32nd OWNED 72% YTD Stats RUYDS 56 REC 32 REYDS 184 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 White should continue to be a must-start option in PPR, and he's worth using as a flex in non-PPR leagues. He has either a touchdown or 75 total yards in back-to-back games, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in every game this season. The Eagles have allowed 15 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown to running backs in their past three games. Kalen Ballage RB MIA Miami • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 40th OWNED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 331 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 Ballage got 24 total touches (20 carries and four catches) at Indianapolis in Week 10, but he managed 43 rushing yards and 2 receiving yards, which shows you that volume isn't always the answer for someone's Fantasy value. That said, he should get a heavy workload again in Week 11 against the Bills, especially if the Dolphins are competitive in this matchup. And the Bills have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in six games in a row, including when Ballage scored against the Bills in Week 7 when he was third on the depth chart behind Drake and Mark Walton. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 40th OWNED 11% YTD Stats RUYDS 66 REC 27 REYDS 218 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.3 Jordan Wilkins (ankle) could be out for the Colts, which would help Hines get a few additional touches in tandem with Marlon Mack. And he does have at least four catches in three of his past six games, so he's worth a look as a flex play in PPR. The last time he played Jacksonville in 2018 he had nine catches for 50 yards, and the Jaguars have allowed 21 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown to running backs in their past five games. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 27th OWNED 88% YTD Stats RUYDS 336 REC 22 REYDS 305 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 We'll see if Jordan Howard (shoulder) is able to play against the Patriots in Week 11, and Sanders could be a star if Howard is out. But even if Howard plays against New England we could see Sanders do well in a limited role, which has been the case all season, especially in PPR. In his past five games, Sanders has 16 catches on 17 targets, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past four outings. He's a good flex option in PPR, but he'd be a must-start option if Howard were out.

Wide receivers Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -10 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 30th OWNED 44% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 46 REYDS 343 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 Samuel could be the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers if Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) is out, and he played well in Week 10 against Seattle after Sanders went down. He finished the game with eight catches for 112 yards on 11 targets, and he now has 18 targets in his past two outings. He only had four catches for 40 yards on seven targets against the Cardinals in Week 9, but Sanders was excellent in that matchup with seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. I like Samuel as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week if Sanders doesn't play. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 20th OWNED 63% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 39 REYDS 347 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Crowder is hot right now, and he's worth playing in all leagues until he cools off. In his past two games against Miami and the Giants, he has 13 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets. This is a revenge game for him also against his former team, and I like him as a No. 2 receiver in PPR, as well as a high-end No. 3 option in non-PPR leagues. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ WAS -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 37th OWNED 26% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 39 REYDS 429 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 McLaurin has struggled over the past three games with a combined 16 PPR points against San Francisco, Minnesota and Buffalo. Those are tough matchups, but I like McLaurin's chances to succeed this week, even with Dwayne Haskins under center. The Jets have been awful against opposing receivers of late, allowing nine touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. If there was ever a week for Haskins to connect with McLaurin on a big play, this is it. Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NE -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 33rd OWNED 50% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 296 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 The Eagles secondary has played better of late, but they still have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in their past four games, including Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper going over 100 yards. Dorsett remains the top outside threat for the Patriots, so hopefully he gets the chance to make some plays down the field from Tom Brady. Julian Edelman is a must-start receiver, and Mohamed Sanu is a sleeper as well. But I like Dorsett as a No. 3 receiver with upside this week given the matchup with Philadelphia. Russell Gage WR ATL Atlanta • #83

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 35th OWNED 59% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 322 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 Austin Hooper (knee) is out for a month, and Gage has stepped up as a reliable target for Matt Ryan after Sanu was traded to New England. In two games without Sanu, Gage has 11 catches for 81 yards on 14 targets. He's only worth using in deep PPR leagues, but there is a chance for his production to rise with Hooper out. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are still the top options for Ryan, but don't discount Gage in this matchup with Carolina. Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 33rd OWNED 62% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 55 REYDS 383 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Westbrook should be fine coming off Jacksonville's bye after being out with a shoulder injury in Week 9. But prior to that, he had at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four healthy games, with 34 targets over that span. He also should benefit with Foles back under center, and hopefully Foles leans on Westbrook like we thought would happen in the preseason. I like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup with the Colts.

Tight ends O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 12th OWNED 28% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 27 REYDS 182 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.9 Hopefully, the Howard we saw in Week 10 against Arizona is the one we'll get for the rest of the season, and he had four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Now, it was the Cardinals, who struggle against tight ends, but Howard looked like a different player after missing two games with a hamstring injury. He could fool us and struggle in Week 11 against the Saints, but New Orleans has allowed a tight end to score 11 PPR points in each of the past two games. Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DAL -6 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 14th OWNED 74% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 31 REYDS 240 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 The Lions have allowed a tight end to score in four games in a row, and hopefully Witten can get back in the end zone for the first time since Week 2. He's better in PPR leagues compared to non-PPR because of the lack of touchdowns, but he does have at least 10 PPR points in two of his past four games. The matchup is worth buying into this week for Witten, so consider him a low-end starter in all leagues. Nick Boyle TE BAL Baltimore • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU BAL -4 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 11th OWNED 28% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 21 REYDS 151 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.6 Boyle has nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in his past two games, and he's scored a combined 24 PPR points over that span. He's doing well in a secondary role behind Mark Andrews, but the Ravens are featuring him more in the passing game. He's risky to trust, but he could be useful in deeper leagues. Ryan Griffin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 13th TE RNK 21st OWNED 6% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 25 REYDS 160 TD 3 FPTS/G 6 Griffin is the Jets No. 1 tight end for the rest of the season with Chris Herndon (ribs) hurt, and he was playing well before Herndon returned in Week 10 against the Giants. In his previous two games, Griffin had 10 catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets, and he had a touchdown called back against Miami in Week 9 that appeared to be good. Griffin can be a low-end starter in all leagues at Washington. Ross Dwelley TE SF San Francisco • #82

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -10 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 16th OWNED 7% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 16 REYDS 52 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.6 George Kittle (knee) is expected to be out again, which gives Dwelley the chance to start in a great matchup against the Cardinals. Dwelley had seven targets in Week 10 against Seattle in the game Kittle missed, although he finished with just three catches for 24 yards. Still, the hope would be Dwelley can beat up on Arizona like most tight ends have this year, and Kittle scored against the Cardinals in Week 9.

Week 11 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB - Derek Carr ($6,100) vs. CIN

RB - Ezekiel Elliott ($9,000) at DET

RB - Brian Hill ($4,800) at CAR

WR - Michael Thomas ($9,900) at TB

WR - Tyrell Williams ($5,400) vs. CIN

WR - Russell Gage ($3,300) at CAR

TE - Nick Boyle ($2,700) vs. HOU

FLEX - Devin Singletary ($6,000) at MIA

DST - Redskins ($2,800) vs. NYJ

Let's stack the Raiders with Carr and Williams, who have a great matchup against the Bengals at home. And I'll play some sleepers we talked about here with Gage and Boyle.

Hill will be popular as the replacement option for Devonta Freeman (foot), but you should still play him. He has a great matchup against the Panthers, who have allowed 13 total touchdowns to running backs in their past five games.

Elliott and Thomas should be awesome, as always, and Singletary is my Start of the Week. I love the setup for him at Miami in Week 11.

FanDuel

QB - Dak Prescott ($8,100) at DET

RB - Josh Jacobs ($8,000) vs. CIN

RB - Brian Hill ($5,900) at CAR

WR - Amari Cooper ($8,100) at DET

WR - D.J. Moore ($6,000) vs. ATL

WR - John Brown ($5,900) at MIA

TE - Greg Olsen ($5,100) vs. ATL

FLEX - Dalvin Cook ($8,600) vs. DEN

DST - Cowboys ($4,100) at DET

I'll stack two Cowboys here with Prescott and Cooper, and they should do well against the Lions, even on the road. I'll also play Hill here, and he'll be in plenty of my lineups.

At receiver along with Cooper, I'll go with Moore and Brown. Moore has consecutive games with at least 101 receiving yards, and Brown scored against Miami in Week 7.

Jacobs should roll through the Bengals, and Cook will once again be a star against the Broncos. I also like Olsen to stay hot against the Falcons after he had eight catches for 98 yards on 10 targets last week at Green Bay.