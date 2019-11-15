Week 11 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Surprising streamer options overflowing, plus DFS lineups
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and DFS lineups for Week 11.
I'm excited about the sleepers for Week 11. There are a lot of players you could be relying on that you never expected, but they could deliver in a big way.
My favorite options might be at tight end, where guys like Ross Dwelley, Nick Boyle and Ryan Griffin could be potential starters. At quarterback, you could get quality production from guys like Kyle Allen and Sam Darnold.
The running backs to look at this week include Miles Sanders, Kalen Ballage and Nyheim Hines. And some receivers to consider are Deebo Samuel, Dede Westbrook and Russell Gage.
None of them are likely must-start options, but they could be standout performers by the end of the week. And they also could be good DFS options, which we'll talk about below with some lineup suggestions for FanDuel and DraftKings.
This is a fun week, and a lot of different players could be useful for you, if needed, to help you succeed in Week 11.
Week 11 Sleepers
Kyle Allen QB
CAR Carolina • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Even though the Falcons just held Drew Brees to 13 Fantasy points in Week 10, I'll still gamble on Allen having a decent game this week at home. For the season, six of nine quarterbacks against Atlanta have scored at least 20 Fantasy points, and the Falcons allow an average of 25.4 Fantasy points per game to the position.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It will be great if Garoppolo gets Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and George Kittle (knee) back for this game, and he would be a must-start quarterback in all leagues if that happens. But even with those guys, I still like Garoppolo as a low-end starter against the Cardinals. Only two quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against Arizona, and Garoppolo had 36 points against the Cardinals in Week 9.
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Darnold matched his season high with 23 Fantasy points against the Giants in Week 10, and he should have the chance for another productive week at Washington in Week 11, making him a low-end starting option in all leagues. While the Redskins haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points in four games in a row, I'm expecting Darnold to be around 18 Fantasy points this week and be a serviceable starter.
DET Detroit • #41
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We'll see if Ty Johnson (concussion) is able to play this week, but McKissic should continue to see more work for the Lions. He just had a career-high 10 carries in Week 10 at Chicago, and he has 12 catches in his past three games on 14 targets. It also helps his case in PPR that the Cowboys are fourth in the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs.
Kenyan Drake RB
ARI Arizona • #41
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I like Drake better than David Johnson this week, and hopefully the Cardinals give him a heavy workload. The last time he faced the 49ers in Week 9 with Johnson and Chase Edmonds out, Drake went off for 162 total yards and a touchdown. Johnson looks off, and the Cardinals should lean on Drake as much as possible. He's worth trusting as at least a flex this week, especially in PPR, since he has 10 catches on 11 targets in two games with Arizona.
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
White should continue to be a must-start option in PPR, and he's worth using as a flex in non-PPR leagues. He has either a touchdown or 75 total yards in back-to-back games, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in every game this season. The Eagles have allowed 15 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown to running backs in their past three games.
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ballage got 24 total touches (20 carries and four catches) at Indianapolis in Week 10, but he managed 43 rushing yards and 2 receiving yards, which shows you that volume isn't always the answer for someone's Fantasy value. That said, he should get a heavy workload again in Week 11 against the Bills, especially if the Dolphins are competitive in this matchup. And the Bills have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in six games in a row, including when Ballage scored against the Bills in Week 7 when he was third on the depth chart behind Drake and Mark Walton.
Nyheim Hines RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jordan Wilkins (ankle) could be out for the Colts, which would help Hines get a few additional touches in tandem with Marlon Mack. And he does have at least four catches in three of his past six games, so he's worth a look as a flex play in PPR. The last time he played Jacksonville in 2018 he had nine catches for 50 yards, and the Jaguars have allowed 21 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown to running backs in their past five games.
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We'll see if Jordan Howard (shoulder) is able to play against the Patriots in Week 11, and Sanders could be a star if Howard is out. But even if Howard plays against New England we could see Sanders do well in a limited role, which has been the case all season, especially in PPR. In his past five games, Sanders has 16 catches on 17 targets, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past four outings. He's a good flex option in PPR, but he'd be a must-start option if Howard were out.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Samuel could be the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers if Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) is out, and he played well in Week 10 against Seattle after Sanders went down. He finished the game with eight catches for 112 yards on 11 targets, and he now has 18 targets in his past two outings. He only had four catches for 40 yards on seven targets against the Cardinals in Week 9, but Sanders was excellent in that matchup with seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. I like Samuel as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week if Sanders doesn't play.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Crowder is hot right now, and he's worth playing in all leagues until he cools off. In his past two games against Miami and the Giants, he has 13 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets. This is a revenge game for him also against his former team, and I like him as a No. 2 receiver in PPR, as well as a high-end No. 3 option in non-PPR leagues.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
McLaurin has struggled over the past three games with a combined 16 PPR points against San Francisco, Minnesota and Buffalo. Those are tough matchups, but I like McLaurin's chances to succeed this week, even with Dwayne Haskins under center. The Jets have been awful against opposing receivers of late, allowing nine touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. If there was ever a week for Haskins to connect with McLaurin on a big play, this is it.
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Eagles secondary has played better of late, but they still have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in their past four games, including Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper going over 100 yards. Dorsett remains the top outside threat for the Patriots, so hopefully he gets the chance to make some plays down the field from Tom Brady. Julian Edelman is a must-start receiver, and Mohamed Sanu is a sleeper as well. But I like Dorsett as a No. 3 receiver with upside this week given the matchup with Philadelphia.
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #83
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Austin Hooper (knee) is out for a month, and Gage has stepped up as a reliable target for Matt Ryan after Sanu was traded to New England. In two games without Sanu, Gage has 11 catches for 81 yards on 14 targets. He's only worth using in deep PPR leagues, but there is a chance for his production to rise with Hooper out. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are still the top options for Ryan, but don't discount Gage in this matchup with Carolina.
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Westbrook should be fine coming off Jacksonville's bye after being out with a shoulder injury in Week 9. But prior to that, he had at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four healthy games, with 34 targets over that span. He also should benefit with Foles back under center, and hopefully Foles leans on Westbrook like we thought would happen in the preseason. I like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup with the Colts.
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Hopefully, the Howard we saw in Week 10 against Arizona is the one we'll get for the rest of the season, and he had four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Now, it was the Cardinals, who struggle against tight ends, but Howard looked like a different player after missing two games with a hamstring injury. He could fool us and struggle in Week 11 against the Saints, but New Orleans has allowed a tight end to score 11 PPR points in each of the past two games.
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
The Lions have allowed a tight end to score in four games in a row, and hopefully Witten can get back in the end zone for the first time since Week 2. He's better in PPR leagues compared to non-PPR because of the lack of touchdowns, but he does have at least 10 PPR points in two of his past four games. The matchup is worth buying into this week for Witten, so consider him a low-end starter in all leagues.
Nick Boyle TE
BAL Baltimore • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Boyle has nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in his past two games, and he's scored a combined 24 PPR points over that span. He's doing well in a secondary role behind Mark Andrews, but the Ravens are featuring him more in the passing game. He's risky to trust, but he could be useful in deeper leagues.
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Griffin is the Jets No. 1 tight end for the rest of the season with Chris Herndon (ribs) hurt, and he was playing well before Herndon returned in Week 10 against the Giants. In his previous two games, Griffin had 10 catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets, and he had a touchdown called back against Miami in Week 9 that appeared to be good. Griffin can be a low-end starter in all leagues at Washington.
Ross Dwelley TE
SF San Francisco • #82
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
George Kittle (knee) is expected to be out again, which gives Dwelley the chance to start in a great matchup against the Cardinals. Dwelley had seven targets in Week 10 against Seattle in the game Kittle missed, although he finished with just three catches for 24 yards. Still, the hope would be Dwelley can beat up on Arizona like most tight ends have this year, and Kittle scored against the Cardinals in Week 9.
DFS LINEUPS
DraftKings
QB - Derek Carr ($6,100) vs. CIN
RB - Ezekiel Elliott ($9,000) at DET
RB - Brian Hill ($4,800) at CAR
WR - Michael Thomas ($9,900) at TB
WR - Tyrell Williams ($5,400) vs. CIN
WR - Russell Gage ($3,300) at CAR
TE - Nick Boyle ($2,700) vs. HOU
FLEX - Devin Singletary ($6,000) at MIA
DST - Redskins ($2,800) vs. NYJ
Let's stack the Raiders with Carr and Williams, who have a great matchup against the Bengals at home. And I'll play some sleepers we talked about here with Gage and Boyle.
Hill will be popular as the replacement option for Devonta Freeman (foot), but you should still play him. He has a great matchup against the Panthers, who have allowed 13 total touchdowns to running backs in their past five games.
Elliott and Thomas should be awesome, as always, and Singletary is my Start of the Week. I love the setup for him at Miami in Week 11.
FanDuel
QB - Dak Prescott ($8,100) at DET
RB - Josh Jacobs ($8,000) vs. CIN
RB - Brian Hill ($5,900) at CAR
WR - Amari Cooper ($8,100) at DET
WR - D.J. Moore ($6,000) vs. ATL
WR - John Brown ($5,900) at MIA
TE - Greg Olsen ($5,100) vs. ATL
FLEX - Dalvin Cook ($8,600) vs. DEN
DST - Cowboys ($4,100) at DET
I'll stack two Cowboys here with Prescott and Cooper, and they should do well against the Lions, even on the road. I'll also play Hill here, and he'll be in plenty of my lineups.
At receiver along with Cooper, I'll go with Moore and Brown. Moore has consecutive games with at least 101 receiving yards, and Brown scored against Miami in Week 7.
Jacobs should roll through the Bengals, and Cook will once again be a star against the Broncos. I also like Olsen to stay hot against the Falcons after he had eight catches for 98 yards on 10 targets last week at Green Bay.
