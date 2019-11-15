Play

Week 11 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Surprising streamer options overflowing, plus DFS lineups

There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and DFS lineups for Week 11.

I'm excited about the sleepers for Week 11. There are a lot of players you could be relying on that you never expected, but they could deliver in a big way.

My favorite options might be at tight end, where guys like Ross Dwelley, Nick Boyle and Ryan Griffin could be potential starters. At quarterback, you could get quality production from guys like Kyle Allen and Sam Darnold.

The running backs to look at this week include Miles Sanders, Kalen Ballage and Nyheim Hines. And some receivers to consider are Deebo Samuel, Dede Westbrook and Russell Gage.

None of them are likely must-start options, but they could be standout performers by the end of the week. And they also could be good DFS options, which we'll talk about below with some lineup suggestions for FanDuel and DraftKings.

This is a fun week, and a lot of different players could be useful for you, if needed, to help you succeed in Week 11.

Week 11 Sleepers
Quarterbacks
headshot-image
Kyle Allen QB
CAR Carolina • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL CAR -4.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
28th
QB RNK
16th
OWNED
39%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
817
RUYDS
-1
TD
5
INT
8
FPTS/G
11.8
Even though the Falcons just held Drew Brees to 13 Fantasy points in Week 10, I'll still gamble on Allen having a decent game this week at home. For the season, six of nine quarterbacks against Atlanta have scored at least 20 Fantasy points, and the Falcons allow an average of 25.4 Fantasy points per game to the position.
headshot-image
Jimmy Garoppolo QB
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI SF -10 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
10th
QB RNK
21st
OWNED
11%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
907
RUYDS
49
TD
6
INT
7
FPTS/G
9.3
It will be great if Garoppolo gets Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and George Kittle (knee) back for this game, and he would be a must-start quarterback in all leagues if that happens. But even with those guys, I still like Garoppolo as a low-end starter against the Cardinals. Only two quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against Arizona, and Garoppolo had 36 points against the Cardinals in Week 9.
headshot-image
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS QB
16th
QB RNK
18th
OWNED
27%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
384
RUYDS
1
TD
3
INT
0
FPTS/G
10.7
Darnold matched his season high with 23 Fantasy points against the Giants in Week 10, and he should have the chance for another productive week at Washington in Week 11, making him a low-end starting option in all leagues. While the Redskins haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points in four games in a row, I'm expecting Darnold to be around 18 Fantasy points this week and be a serviceable starter.
Running backs
headshot-image
J.D. McKissic RB
DET Detroit • #41
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL DAL -7 O/U 51.5
OPP VS RB
7th
RB RNK
35th
OWNED
81%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
50
REC
13
REYDS
83
TD
1
FPTS/G
5.6
We'll see if Ty Johnson (concussion) is able to play this week, but McKissic should continue to see more work for the Lions. He just had a career-high 10 carries in Week 10 at Chicago, and he has 12 catches in his past three games on 14 targets. It also helps his case in PPR that the Cowboys are fourth in the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs.
headshot-image
Kenyan Drake RB
ARI Arizona • #41
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -10 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
14th
RB RNK
27th
OWNED
82%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
383
REC
7
REYDS
49
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.9
I like Drake better than David Johnson this week, and hopefully the Cardinals give him a heavy workload. The last time he faced the 49ers in Week 9 with Johnson and Chase Edmonds out, Drake went off for 162 total yards and a touchdown. Johnson looks off, and the Cardinals should lean on Drake as much as possible. He's worth trusting as at least a flex this week, especially in PPR, since he has 10 catches on 11 targets in two games with Arizona.
headshot-image
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI NE -3.5 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
9th
RB RNK
32nd
OWNED
72%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
56
REC
32
REYDS
184
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.9
White should continue to be a must-start option in PPR, and he's worth using as a flex in non-PPR leagues. He has either a touchdown or 75 total yards in back-to-back games, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in every game this season. The Eagles have allowed 15 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown to running backs in their past three games.
headshot-image
Kalen Ballage RB
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -6.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
31st
RB RNK
40th
OWNED
60%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
331
REC
3
REYDS
11
TD
1
FPTS/G
4.5
Ballage got 24 total touches (20 carries and four catches) at Indianapolis in Week 10, but he managed 43 rushing yards and 2 receiving yards, which shows you that volume isn't always the answer for someone's Fantasy value. That said, he should get a heavy workload again in Week 11 against the Bills, especially if the Dolphins are competitive in this matchup. And the Bills have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in six games in a row, including when Ballage scored against the Bills in Week 7 when he was third on the depth chart behind Drake and Mark Walton.
headshot-image
Nyheim Hines RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC IND -2.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
15th
RB RNK
40th
OWNED
11%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
66
REC
27
REYDS
218
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.3
Jordan Wilkins (ankle) could be out for the Colts, which would help Hines get a few additional touches in tandem with Marlon Mack. And he does have at least four catches in three of his past six games, so he's worth a look as a flex play in PPR. The last time he played Jacksonville in 2018 he had nine catches for 50 yards, and the Jaguars have allowed 21 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown to running backs in their past five games.
headshot-image
Miles Sanders RB
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
1st
RB RNK
27th
OWNED
88%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
336
REC
22
REYDS
305
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.1
We'll see if Jordan Howard (shoulder) is able to play against the Patriots in Week 11, and Sanders could be a star if Howard is out. But even if Howard plays against New England we could see Sanders do well in a limited role, which has been the case all season, especially in PPR. In his past five games, Sanders has 16 catches on 17 targets, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past four outings. He's a good flex option in PPR, but he'd be a must-start option if Howard were out.
Wide receivers
headshot-image
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI SF -10 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
19th
WR RNK
30th
OWNED
44%
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
46
REYDS
343
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.4
Samuel could be the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers if Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) is out, and he played well in Week 10 against Seattle after Sanders went down. He finished the game with eight catches for 112 yards on 11 targets, and he now has 18 targets in his past two outings. He only had four catches for 40 yards on seven targets against the Cardinals in Week 9, but Sanders was excellent in that matchup with seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. I like Samuel as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week if Sanders doesn't play.
headshot-image
Jamison Crowder WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS WR
23rd
WR RNK
20th
OWNED
63%
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
39
REYDS
347
TD
1
FPTS/G
11
Crowder is hot right now, and he's worth playing in all leagues until he cools off. In his past two games against Miami and the Giants, he has 13 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets. This is a revenge game for him also against his former team, and I like him as a No. 2 receiver in PPR, as well as a high-end No. 3 option in non-PPR leagues.
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ WAS -2.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
WR RNK
37th
OWNED
26%
YTD Stats
REC
21
TAR
39
REYDS
429
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.4
McLaurin has struggled over the past three games with a combined 16 PPR points against San Francisco, Minnesota and Buffalo. Those are tough matchups, but I like McLaurin's chances to succeed this week, even with Dwayne Haskins under center. The Jets have been awful against opposing receivers of late, allowing nine touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. If there was ever a week for Haskins to connect with McLaurin on a big play, this is it.
headshot-image
Phillip Dorsett WR
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI NE -3.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
8th
WR RNK
33rd
OWNED
50%
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
38
REYDS
296
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.6
The Eagles secondary has played better of late, but they still have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in their past four games, including Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper going over 100 yards. Dorsett remains the top outside threat for the Patriots, so hopefully he gets the chance to make some plays down the field from Tom Brady. Julian Edelman is a must-start receiver, and Mohamed Sanu is a sleeper as well. But I like Dorsett as a No. 3 receiver with upside this week given the matchup with Philadelphia.
headshot-image
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #83
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR CAR -4.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
18th
WR RNK
35th
OWNED
59%
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
50
REYDS
322
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.1
Austin Hooper (knee) is out for a month, and Gage has stepped up as a reliable target for Matt Ryan after Sanu was traded to New England. In two games without Sanu, Gage has 11 catches for 81 yards on 14 targets. He's only worth using in deep PPR leagues, but there is a chance for his production to rise with Hooper out. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are still the top options for Ryan, but don't discount Gage in this matchup with Carolina.
headshot-image
Dede Westbrook WR
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -2.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
8th
WR RNK
33rd
OWNED
62%
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
55
REYDS
383
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.4
Westbrook should be fine coming off Jacksonville's bye after being out with a shoulder injury in Week 9. But prior to that, he had at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four healthy games, with 34 targets over that span. He also should benefit with Foles back under center, and hopefully Foles leans on Westbrook like we thought would happen in the preseason. I like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup with the Colts.
Tight ends
headshot-image
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS TE
17th
TE RNK
12th
OWNED
28%
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
27
REYDS
182
TD
3
FPTS/G
6.9
Hopefully, the Howard we saw in Week 10 against Arizona is the one we'll get for the rest of the season, and he had four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Now, it was the Cardinals, who struggle against tight ends, but Howard looked like a different player after missing two games with a hamstring injury. He could fool us and struggle in Week 11 against the Saints, but New Orleans has allowed a tight end to score 11 PPR points in each of the past two games.
headshot-image
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DAL -6 O/U 51.5
OPP VS TE
29th
TE RNK
14th
OWNED
74%
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
31
REYDS
240
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.6
The Lions have allowed a tight end to score in four games in a row, and hopefully Witten can get back in the end zone for the first time since Week 2. He's better in PPR leagues compared to non-PPR because of the lack of touchdowns, but he does have at least 10 PPR points in two of his past four games. The matchup is worth buying into this week for Witten, so consider him a low-end starter in all leagues.
headshot-image
Nick Boyle TE
BAL Baltimore • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU BAL -4 O/U 51.5
OPP VS TE
30th
TE RNK
11th
OWNED
28%
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
21
REYDS
151
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.6
Boyle has nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in his past two games, and he's scored a combined 24 PPR points over that span. He's doing well in a secondary role behind Mark Andrews, but the Ravens are featuring him more in the passing game. He's risky to trust, but he could be useful in deeper leagues.
headshot-image
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS TE
13th
TE RNK
21st
OWNED
6%
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
25
REYDS
160
TD
3
FPTS/G
6
Griffin is the Jets No. 1 tight end for the rest of the season with Chris Herndon (ribs) hurt, and he was playing well before Herndon returned in Week 10 against the Giants. In his previous two games, Griffin had 10 catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets, and he had a touchdown called back against Miami in Week 9 that appeared to be good. Griffin can be a low-end starter in all leagues at Washington.
headshot-image
Ross Dwelley TE
SF San Francisco • #82
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI SF -10 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
32nd
TE RNK
16th
OWNED
7%
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
16
REYDS
52
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.6
George Kittle (knee) is expected to be out again, which gives Dwelley the chance to start in a great matchup against the Cardinals. Dwelley had seven targets in Week 10 against Seattle in the game Kittle missed, although he finished with just three catches for 24 yards. Still, the hope would be Dwelley can beat up on Arizona like most tight ends have this year, and Kittle scored against the Cardinals in Week 9.
Week 11 Preview
DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB - Derek Carr ($6,100) vs. CIN
RB - Ezekiel Elliott ($9,000) at DET
RB - Brian Hill ($4,800) at CAR
WR - Michael Thomas ($9,900) at TB
WR - Tyrell Williams ($5,400) vs. CIN
WR - Russell Gage ($3,300) at CAR
TE - Nick Boyle ($2,700) vs. HOU
FLEX - Devin Singletary ($6,000) at MIA
DST - Redskins ($2,800) vs. NYJ

Let's stack the Raiders with Carr and Williams, who have a great matchup against the Bengals at home. And I'll play some sleepers we talked about here with Gage and Boyle.

Hill will be popular as the replacement option for Devonta Freeman (foot), but you should still play him. He has a great matchup against the Panthers, who have allowed 13 total touchdowns to running backs in their past five games.

Elliott and Thomas should be awesome, as always, and Singletary is my Start of the Week. I love the setup for him at Miami in Week 11.

FanDuel

QB - Dak Prescott ($8,100) at DET
RB - Josh Jacobs ($8,000) vs. CIN
RB - Brian Hill ($5,900) at CAR
WR - Amari Cooper ($8,100) at DET
WR - D.J. Moore ($6,000) vs. ATL
WR - John Brown ($5,900) at MIA
TE - Greg Olsen ($5,100) vs. ATL
FLEX - Dalvin Cook ($8,600) vs. DEN
DST - Cowboys ($4,100) at DET

I'll stack two Cowboys here with Prescott and Cooper, and they should do well against the Lions, even on the road. I'll also play Hill here, and he'll be in plenty of my lineups.

At receiver along with Cooper, I'll go with Moore and Brown. Moore has consecutive games with at least 101 receiving yards, and Brown scored against Miami in Week 7.

Jacobs should roll through the Bengals, and Cook will once again be a star against the Broncos. I also like Olsen to stay hot against the Falcons after he had eight catches for 98 yards on 10 targets last week at Green Bay.

Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

