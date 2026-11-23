Week 11 of the NFL season brought another important weekend of Fantasy football action, with superstar performances, unexpected breakouts and plenty of developments that could shake up the fantasy landscape heading into the final stretch of the regular season. For your fantasy leagues, you're thinking about a playoff push and possibly even what to do with your rosters heading into your league's trade deadline. Whether it was established fantasy stars continuing to deliver, unexpected players stepping up in big spots or highly drafted players struggling to meet expectations, Week 11 provided plenty of talking points. From quarterback explosions and running backs finding the end zone to wide receivers dominating target share and tight ends emerging as reliable options, there were plenty of performances worth examining.

Beyond the box scores, injuries and changing offensive roles could prove just as important as the biggest fantasy performances this weekend. Several key developments could impact lineup decisions, waiver-wire priorities, and player values heading into Week 12, making it critical for fantasy managers to stay ahead of the latest news. We'll break down the biggest Week 11 fantasy performances, highlight the players whose stock is rising or falling, examine the most important injury situations, and identify potential waiver-wire additions who could make an immediate impact. With the fantasy playoffs quickly approaching, we'll also look ahead to the Week 12 matchups, identifying favorable opportunities, potential sleepers, and players managers should target as they make their final push toward the postseason.

Let's take a look at several standouts from Week 11 that should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 12.

Early waiver wire adds for Week 12

Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos

You can't add Coleman off waivers, but that doesn't mean you can't trade for him now prior to your trade deadline. For three weeks now, both Jacob Gibbs and I have been screaming from the rooftops to trade for Coleman. He is the definition of a buy high, now, after his breakout in Week 11. Coleman scored three touchdowns, touched the football 28 times and totaled over 100 yards. And I'm here to say you should still be looking to trade for him now. Buy high on Coleman. He projects as a top-10 play at the position in every coming game on the Broncos' schedule.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Raiders

There was something in the air that night, the stars to bright, Fernando! I've been waiting to type that out and thought it might take a few weeks or months before Mendoza jumped onto the Fantasy radar. It took just two starts at the NFL level. Mendoza racked up 267 passing yards and three passing touchdowns against one of the best defenses in football (Denver). He also added 22 yards rushing. That's the type of game that jolts him squarely onto the Fantasy radar.

Jack Bech, WR, Raiders

Speaking of Mendoza, he's got himself a new favorite target in the pass game -- second-year mid-round draft pick Jack Bech. It's good to see Bech finally getting the opportunity to showcase his abilities after the catch and at the catch point. His rapport with Mendoza is obvious and it's important to chase rapport in Fantasy. Bech had nine targets and turned them into an uber-efficient eight catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. He is not only in the WR3 but back-end WR2 discussion moving forward, given the state of WR in Fantasy right now.

Justice Hill, RB, Ravens

Hill continues to see his role grow because he has provided a spark for the Ravens offense as a perfect complement to Derrick Henry and a change of pace. While Henry cleared concussion protocol after the game, Hill should maintain his role rest of season. That role led to 96 yards of total offense and a touchdown in Week 11. He's worth adding in PPR leagues.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

Shakir topped the 100-yard receiving mark in Week 11 with five receptions on nine targets. His role has continued to expand in the second half of the season and he could make for a nice FLEX play the rest of the way.