Devin Singletary has graduated from the stash list after his 30-carry, 150-yard performance in Week 11. Even with Dameon Pierce expected to come back in Week 12, we're projecting Singletary as the best Texans back in Week 12 and rest of season. This list will take a little different look starting next week as we start to prep streaming options for the Fantasy playoffs. If you want to get a head start, the Rams face the Giants in the Fantasy championship. That might be worth holding for a month.

In the four categories below you'll find future streamers, rookie stashes, backup running backs, and deep-league stashes. For the first three categories, I am looking for guys rostered in 65% of leagues or less. For the deep-league stashes, I'll target guys rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues who I haven't mentioned yet.

You can also plan further in the future by checking out my Dynasty Trade Chart available at SportsLine.

Week 12 streamers

QB Gardner Minshew (30%)

Tampa Bay has allowed the seventh-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks and three of the last five QBs they've faced have scored at least 26 Fantasy points. Minshew and the Colts will be coming off a bye, so they should be rested and ready to put on a good show.

TE Pat Freiermuth (49%)

We expect Pat Freiermuth to return in Week 11 and there's real reason to hope he's more than a streamer. He could absolutely be a top-12 tight end the rest of season, but he should be in Week 12 against a Bengals defense that has allowed six different tight ends to score double-digit Fantasy points this season.

DST New England Patrtios (38%)

The Patriots have been a disappointing defense this week but they get Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants in Week 12. The Giants have not only allowed the most FPPG to DST, but they have allowed 20% more than any other team. All but two defenses this season have scored double-digit Fantasy points against the Giants.

K Matt Gay (28%)

Gay will be at home, in a dome, against the same mediocre Bucs defense that Minshew is facing. Gay has made every extra point he's attempted and he's 17-of-20 on fields goals, with only one miss inside the 50.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Rookie stashes

Douglas is on a bye right now, so his roster rate actually went down in the past week. I project him as the Patriots' No. 1 wide receiver rest of season and a No. 3 WR in Fantasy on a per-game basis. He should be rostered in 90% of leagues.

We have already seen Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kincaid emerge as must-start rookie tight ends. That rule of avoiding first-year tight ends doesn't seem to apply to this rookie class. Musgrave may have already done the same if not for injuries.

Wilson saw a 19% target share in Kyler Murray's first start of 2023 and the Cardinals offense should look a lot better with their QB1 under center. Wilson has been elite on a per target basis, averaging 11.2 yards per target. If he earns more volume in the second half he could be an upside WR3 with Murray.

Backup running backs

Bigsby is one injury away from a feature role in an above-average offense that is having a lot more success running than throwing in the red zone. His roster rate has cratered, and I get it, but he's still one of the top backup stashes.

McKinnon scored a touchdown in Week 9 and may be poised for another second half surge. His impact in Kansas City has come almost entirely in the second half of the season or the playoffs. With the way the Chiefs' wide receivers have panned out I expect McKinnon to come out of the bye with his biggest role yet.

Dowdle has seen his snap share trend towards more of a split the last few weeks and was flat out the better Cowboys back in Week 11. He's also been better in short yardage than Tony Pollard this year. Dowdle is an injury away from being a must-start back but he may work his way into flex consideration without any help.

Deep-league stashes

The Raiders could start featuring younger players at just about any position down the stretch and it wouldn't be that surprising. I even saw White dropped in a Dynasty league last week. He's not a must-roster but he's easily the highest upside running back rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues.

Darren Waller is a 31-year-old with chronic hamstring problems on a 2-7 team that traded away one of their best defenders. We have no reason to expect him back any time soon. That opens the door for Daniel Bellinger, who should see at least five targets per game for the remainder of the season.

Carter was signed by the Cardinals after being released by the Jets earlier in the week. He may just be one James Conner injury away from 15 touches a game in the Cardinals offense. He's good as a pass catcher and showed PPR upside when given starter's touches in his rookie season.