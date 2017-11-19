Fantasy Football Week 11: Sunday morning expert rankings update for QB, RB, WR, TE

More Week 11: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet — Sleepers — DFS Values

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Sunday at 10 a.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

Teams on bye in Week 11: Carolina, Indianapolis, New York Jets, San Francisco

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Quarterback Rankings

Week 11 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Tom Brady NE (at OAK) Carson Wentz PHI (at DAL) Tom Brady NE (at OAK) 2 Carson Wentz PHI (at DAL) Tom Brady NE (at OAK) Russell Wilson SEA (vs ATL) 3 Russell Wilson SEA (vs ATL) Russell Wilson SEA (vs ATL) Carson Wentz PHI (at DAL) 4 Derek Carr OAK (vs NE) Alex Smith KC (at NYG) Drew Brees NO (vs WAS) 5 Drew Brees NO (vs WAS) Derek Carr OAK (vs NE) Derek Carr OAK (vs NE) 6 Matt Ryan ATL (at SEA) Drew Brees NO (vs WAS) Matthew Stafford DET (at CHI) 7 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs TEN) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs TEN) Alex Smith KC (at NYG) 8 Alex Smith KC (at NYG) Kirk Cousins WAS (at NO) Dak Prescott DAL (vs PHI) 9 Kirk Cousins WAS (at NO) Dak Prescott DAL (vs PHI) Jared Goff LAR (at MIN) 10 Matthew Stafford DET (at CHI) Matthew Stafford DET (at CHI) Kirk Cousins WAS (at NO) 11 Philip Rivers LAC (vs BUF) Matt Ryan ATL (at SEA) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs TEN) 12 Jared Goff LAR (at MIN) Philip Rivers LAC (vs BUF) Philip Rivers LAC (vs BUF)

Running Back Rankings

Week 11 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs TEN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs TEN) Kareem Hunt KC (at NYG) 2 Melvin Gordon LAC (vs BUF) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs BUF) Todd Gurley LAR (at MIN) 3 Kareem Hunt KC (at NYG) Jordan Howard CHI (vs DET) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs TEN) 4 Mark Ingram NO (vs WAS) Mark Ingram NO (vs WAS) Mark Ingram NO (vs WAS) 5 Todd Gurley LAR (at MIN) Kareem Hunt KC (at NYG) Alvin Kamara NO (vs WAS) 6 Alvin Kamara NO (vs WAS) Alvin Kamara NO (vs WAS) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs BUF) 7 Jay Ajayi PHI (at DAL) Todd Gurley LAR (at MIN) LeSean McCoy BUF (at LAC) 8 Tevin Coleman ATL (at SEA) Jay Ajayi PHI (at DAL) Leonard Fournette JAC (at CLE) 9 Jordan Howard CHI (vs DET) Tevin Coleman ATL (at SEA) Tevin Coleman ATL (at SEA) 10 Doug Martin TB (at MIA) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs LAR) Jordan Howard CHI (vs DET) 11 LeSean McCoy BUF (at LAC) Doug Martin TB (at MIA) Lamar Miller HOU (vs ARI) 12 Adrian Peterson ARI (at HOU) Leonard Fournette JAC (at CLE) Chris Thompson WAS (at NO) 13 Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs LAR) LeSean McCoy BUF (at LAC) Dion Lewis NE (at OAK) 14 Chris Thompson WAS (at NO) Lamar Miller HOU (vs ARI) Adrian Peterson ARI (at HOU) 15 Lamar Miller HOU (vs ARI) Joe Mixon CIN (at DEN) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs KC) 16 Dion Lewis NE (at OAK) Chris Thompson WAS (at NO) Jay Ajayi PHI (at DAL) 17 Ameer Abdullah DET (at CHI) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs TB) DeMarco Murray TEN (at PIT) 18 Kenyan Drake MIA (vs TB) Dion Lewis NE (at OAK) Ameer Abdullah DET (at CHI) 19 Alex Collins BAL (at GB) DeMarco Murray TEN (at PIT) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs TB) 20 DeMarco Murray TEN (at PIT) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs JAC) Doug Martin TB (at MIA) 21 Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs KC) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs CIN) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs LAR) 22 Joe Mixon CIN (at DEN) Ameer Abdullah DET (at CHI) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs JAC) 23 Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs NE) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs KC) Rex Burkhead NE (at OAK) 24 Leonard Fournette JAC (at CLE) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs NE) Alex Collins BAL (at GB)

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 11 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Mike Evans TB (at MIA) Antonio Brown PIT (vs TEN) Antonio Brown PIT (vs TEN) 2 Antonio Brown PIT (vs TEN) Mike Evans TB (at MIA) Mike Evans TB (at MIA) 3 Brandin Cooks NE (at OAK) Brandin Cooks NE (at OAK) Brandin Cooks NE (at OAK) 4 Julio Jones ATL (at SEA) Julio Jones ATL (at SEA) Julio Jones ATL (at SEA) 5 Tyreek Hill KC (at NYG) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at DAL) Michael Thomas NO (vs WAS) 6 Golden Tate DET (at CHI) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs ARI) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs ATL) 7 Adam Thielen MIN (vs LAR) Michael Thomas NO (vs WAS) Tyreek Hill KC (at NYG) 8 Doug Baldwin SEA (vs ATL) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs CIN) Golden Tate DET (at CHI) 9 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs ARI) Tyreek Hill KC (at NYG) Adam Thielen MIN (vs LAR) 10 Alshon Jeffery PHI (at DAL) Amari Cooper OAK (vs NE) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs ARI) 11 Michael Thomas NO (vs WAS) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at HOU) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs NE) 12 A.J. Green CIN (at DEN) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs ATL) A.J. Green CIN (at DEN) 13 Michael Crabtree OAK (vs NE) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs CIN) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs CIN) 14 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at HOU) A.J. Green CIN (at DEN) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs LAR) 15 Amari Cooper OAK (vs NE) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs TEN) Amari Cooper OAK (vs NE) 16 Keenan Allen LAC (vs BUF) Adam Thielen MIN (vs LAR) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at HOU) 17 Stefon Diggs MIN (vs LAR) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs NE) Dez Bryant DAL (vs PHI) 18 DeVante Parker MIA (vs TB) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs TB) Robert Woods LAR (at MIN) 19 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs TEN) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs LAR) Keenan Allen LAC (vs BUF) 20 Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs CIN) DeSean Jackson TB (at MIA) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at DAL) 21 Jeremy Maclin BAL (at GB) Golden Tate DET (at CHI) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs CIN) 22 Jarvis Landry MIA (vs TB) Jeremy Maclin BAL (at GB) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs TEN) 23 Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs CIN) Keenan Allen LAC (vs BUF) DeVante Parker MIA (vs TB) 24 Marqise Lee JAC (at CLE) Marvin Jones DET (at CHI) DeSean Jackson TB (at MIA)

Tight End Rankings