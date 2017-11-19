Fantasy Football Week 11: Sunday morning expert rankings update for QB, RB, WR, TE

Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Sunday at 10 a.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

Teams on bye in Week 11: Carolina, Indianapolis, New York Jets, San Francisco

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST   

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.   

Quarterback Rankings

Week 11 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Tom Brady NE (at OAK) Carson Wentz PHI (at DAL) Tom Brady NE (at OAK)
2Carson Wentz PHI (at DAL) Tom Brady NE (at OAK) Russell Wilson SEA (vs ATL)
3Russell Wilson SEA (vs ATL) Russell Wilson SEA (vs ATL) Carson Wentz PHI (at DAL)
4Derek Carr OAK (vs NE) Alex Smith KC (at NYG) Drew Brees NO (vs WAS)
5Drew Brees NO (vs WAS) Derek Carr OAK (vs NE) Derek Carr OAK (vs NE)
6Matt Ryan ATL (at SEA) Drew Brees NO (vs WAS) Matthew Stafford DET (at CHI)
7Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs TEN) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs TEN) Alex Smith KC (at NYG)
8Alex Smith KC (at NYG) Kirk Cousins WAS (at NO) Dak Prescott DAL (vs PHI)
9Kirk Cousins WAS (at NO) Dak Prescott DAL (vs PHI) Jared Goff LAR (at MIN)
10Matthew Stafford DET (at CHI) Matthew Stafford DET (at CHI) Kirk Cousins WAS (at NO)
11Philip Rivers LAC (vs BUF) Matt Ryan ATL (at SEA) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs TEN)
12Jared Goff LAR (at MIN) Philip Rivers LAC (vs BUF) Philip Rivers LAC (vs BUF)

Running Back Rankings

Week 11 RB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs TEN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs TEN) Kareem Hunt KC (at NYG)
2Melvin Gordon LAC (vs BUF) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs BUF) Todd Gurley LAR (at MIN)
3Kareem Hunt KC (at NYG) Jordan Howard CHI (vs DET) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs TEN)
4Mark Ingram NO (vs WAS) Mark Ingram NO (vs WAS) Mark Ingram NO (vs WAS)
5Todd Gurley LAR (at MIN) Kareem Hunt KC (at NYG) Alvin Kamara NO (vs WAS)
6Alvin Kamara NO (vs WAS) Alvin Kamara NO (vs WAS) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs BUF)
7Jay Ajayi PHI (at DAL) Todd Gurley LAR (at MIN) LeSean McCoy BUF (at LAC)
8Tevin Coleman ATL (at SEA) Jay Ajayi PHI (at DAL) Leonard Fournette JAC (at CLE)
9Jordan Howard CHI (vs DET) Tevin Coleman ATL (at SEA) Tevin Coleman ATL (at SEA)
10Doug Martin TB (at MIA) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs LAR) Jordan Howard CHI (vs DET)
11LeSean McCoy BUF (at LAC) Doug Martin TB (at MIA) Lamar Miller HOU (vs ARI)
12Adrian Peterson ARI (at HOU) Leonard Fournette JAC (at CLE) Chris Thompson WAS (at NO)
13Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs LAR) LeSean McCoy BUF (at LAC) Dion Lewis NE (at OAK)
14Chris Thompson WAS (at NO) Lamar Miller HOU (vs ARI) Adrian Peterson ARI (at HOU)
15Lamar Miller HOU (vs ARI) Joe Mixon CIN (at DEN) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs KC)
16Dion Lewis NE (at OAK) Chris Thompson WAS (at NO) Jay Ajayi PHI (at DAL)
17Ameer Abdullah DET (at CHI) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs TB) DeMarco Murray TEN (at PIT)
18Kenyan Drake MIA (vs TB) Dion Lewis NE (at OAK) Ameer Abdullah DET (at CHI)
19Alex Collins BAL (at GB) DeMarco Murray TEN (at PIT) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs TB)
20DeMarco Murray TEN (at PIT) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs JAC) Doug Martin TB (at MIA)
21Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs KC) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs CIN) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs LAR)
22Joe Mixon CIN (at DEN) Ameer Abdullah DET (at CHI) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs JAC)
23Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs NE) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs KC) Rex Burkhead NE (at OAK)
24Leonard Fournette JAC (at CLE) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs NE) Alex Collins BAL (at GB)

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 11 WR Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Mike Evans TB (at MIA) Antonio Brown PIT (vs TEN) Antonio Brown PIT (vs TEN)
2Antonio Brown PIT (vs TEN) Mike Evans TB (at MIA) Mike Evans TB (at MIA)
3Brandin Cooks NE (at OAK) Brandin Cooks NE (at OAK) Brandin Cooks NE (at OAK)
4Julio Jones ATL (at SEA) Julio Jones ATL (at SEA) Julio Jones ATL (at SEA)
5Tyreek Hill KC (at NYG) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at DAL) Michael Thomas NO (vs WAS)
6Golden Tate DET (at CHI) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs ARI) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs ATL)
7Adam Thielen MIN (vs LAR) Michael Thomas NO (vs WAS) Tyreek Hill KC (at NYG)
8Doug Baldwin SEA (vs ATL) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs CIN) Golden Tate DET (at CHI)
9DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs ARI) Tyreek Hill KC (at NYG) Adam Thielen MIN (vs LAR)
10Alshon Jeffery PHI (at DAL) Amari Cooper OAK (vs NE) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs ARI)
11Michael Thomas NO (vs WAS) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at HOU) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs NE)
12A.J. Green CIN (at DEN) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs ATL) A.J. Green CIN (at DEN)
13Michael Crabtree OAK (vs NE) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs CIN) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs CIN)
14Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at HOU) A.J. Green CIN (at DEN) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs LAR)
15Amari Cooper OAK (vs NE) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs TEN) Amari Cooper OAK (vs NE)
16Keenan Allen LAC (vs BUF) Adam Thielen MIN (vs LAR) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at HOU)
17Stefon Diggs MIN (vs LAR) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs NE) Dez Bryant DAL (vs PHI)
18DeVante Parker MIA (vs TB) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs TB) Robert Woods LAR (at MIN)
19JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs TEN) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs LAR) Keenan Allen LAC (vs BUF)
20Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs CIN) DeSean Jackson TB (at MIA) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at DAL)
21Jeremy Maclin BAL (at GB) Golden Tate DET (at CHI) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs CIN)
22Jarvis Landry MIA (vs TB) Jeremy Maclin BAL (at GB) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs TEN)
23Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs CIN) Keenan Allen LAC (vs BUF) DeVante Parker MIA (vs TB)
24Marqise Lee JAC (at CLE) Marvin Jones DET (at CHI) DeSean Jackson TB (at MIA)

Tight End Rankings

Week 11 TE Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Rob Gronkowski NE (at OAK) Rob Gronkowski NE (at OAK) Rob Gronkowski NE (at OAK)
2Travis Kelce KC (at NYG) Travis Kelce KC (at NYG) Travis Kelce KC (at NYG)
3Zach Ertz PHI (at DAL) Zach Ertz PHI (at DAL) Zach Ertz PHI (at DAL)
4Jimmy Graham SEA (vs ATL) Evan Engram NYG (vs KC) Evan Engram NYG (vs KC)
5Evan Engram NYG (vs KC) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs ATL) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs ATL)
6Vernon Davis WAS (at NO) Vernon Davis WAS (at NO) Vernon Davis WAS (at NO)
7Cameron Brate TB (at MIA) Jermaine Gresham ARI (at HOU) Jared Cook OAK (vs NE)
8Jared Cook OAK (vs NE) Jared Cook OAK (vs NE) Austin Hooper ATL (at SEA)
9Delanie Walker TEN (at PIT) Cameron Brate TB (at MIA) Jason Witten DAL (vs PHI)
10Austin Hooper ATL (at SEA) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs LAR) Tyler Kroft CIN (at DEN)
11Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs LAR) Delanie Walker TEN (at PIT) Delanie Walker TEN (at PIT)
12Marcedes Lewis JAC (at CLE) Austin Hooper ATL (at SEA) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs LAR)
