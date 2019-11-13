Play

Week 11 Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant Fantasy players to help make every trade a fair one.

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player

Non

PPR

Christian McCaffrey

52

56

Dalvin Cook

49

52

Ezekiel Elliott

41

43

Saquon Barkley

32

36

Aaron Jones

28

31

Josh Jacobs

28

29

Nick Chubb

27

30

Chris Carson

27

29

Alvin Kamara

26

29

Leonard Fournette

26

29

Derrick Henry

26

26

Melvin Gordon

23

26

Le'Veon Bell

21

24

Todd Gurley

21

23

James Conner

21

23

Mark Ingram

18

20

Phillip Lindsay

15

18

Marlon Mack

15

16

Devin Singletary

14

16

David Montgomery

14

15

David Johnson

12

14

Damien Williams

12

14

Tevin Coleman

12

13

Austin Ekeler

11

14

Ronald Jones

11

13

Royce Freeman

9

12

Devonta Freeman

9

11

Joe Mixon

9

10

Sony Michel

9

9

Jordan Howard

9

9

Jamaal Williams

8

10

Miles Sanders

8

10

Kenyan Drake

8

9

James White

7

11

Carlos Hyde

7

7

Brian Hill

6

6

Alexander Mattison

6

6

Derrius Guice

6

6

Matt Breida

5

6

Latavius Murray

5

6

Tony Pollard

5

5

Adrian Peterson

5

5

Wide Receiver

Player

Non

PPR

Michael Thomas

35

39

Tyreek Hill

33

36

Amari Cooper

29

33

DeAndre Hopkins

29

33

Mike Evans

28

32

Julio Jones

26

30

Cooper Kupp

23

27

Davante Adams

23

26

Julian Edelman

20

24

Tyler Lockett

20

23

Chris Godwin

18

22

Kenny Golladay

18

21

Keenan Allen

14

18

Stefon Diggs

14

17

Adam Thielen

14

17

D.J. Moore

13

17

T.Y. Hilton

13

16

Allen Robinson

12

16

Odell Beckham

12

15

Courtland Sutton

12

14

Christian Kirk

11

14

Michael Gallup

11

13

Robert Woods

10

13

JuJu Smith-Schuster

10

12

A.J. Green

9

12

D.K. Metcalf

9

12

Calvin Ridley

9

11

Tyrell Williams

9

11

John Brown

8

11

Golden Tate

8

11

D.J. Chark

8

10

Tyler Boyd

7

10

Alshon Jeffery

7

10

Jarvis Landry

7

10

Marvin Jones

7

9

Marquise Brown

7

9

Curtis Samuel

7

9

Emmanuel Sanders

7

9

Darius Slayton

6

8

Mohamed Sanu

6

7

Tight End

Player

Non

PPR

Travis Kelce

20

23

George Kittle

18

21

Hunter Henry

16

19

Zach Ertz

15

18

Austin Hooper

14

18

Evan Engram

14

17

Mark Andrews

13

15

Darren Waller

12

15

Gerald Everett

5

7

Jack Doyle

5

6

Quarterback

Player

1QB

2QB

Lamar Jackson

29

58

Patrick Mahomes

26

52

Russell Wilson

22

44

Deshaun Watson

22

44

Dak Prescott

15

30

Aaron Rodgers

14

28

Matt Ryan

13

26

Drew Brees

13

26

Kyler Murray

11

22

Jameis Winston

9

18

Tom Brady

8

14

Josh Allen

7

14

Kirk Cousins

7

14

Matthew Stafford

5

10

So who should you sit & start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories