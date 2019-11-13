Week 11 Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player Non PPR Christian McCaffrey 52 56 Dalvin Cook 49 52 Ezekiel Elliott 41 43 Saquon Barkley 32 36 Aaron Jones 28 31 Josh Jacobs 28 29 Nick Chubb 27 30 Chris Carson 27 29 Alvin Kamara 26 29 Leonard Fournette 26 29 Derrick Henry 26 26 Melvin Gordon 23 26 Le'Veon Bell 21 24 Todd Gurley 21 23 James Conner 21 23 Mark Ingram 18 20 Phillip Lindsay 15 18 Marlon Mack 15 16 Devin Singletary 14 16 David Montgomery 14 15 David Johnson 12 14 Damien Williams 12 14 Tevin Coleman 12 13 Austin Ekeler 11 14 Ronald Jones 11 13 Royce Freeman 9 12 Devonta Freeman 9 11 Joe Mixon 9 10 Sony Michel 9 9 Jordan Howard 9 9 Jamaal Williams 8 10 Miles Sanders 8 10 Kenyan Drake 8 9 James White 7 11 Carlos Hyde 7 7 Brian Hill 6 6 Alexander Mattison 6 6 Derrius Guice 6 6 Matt Breida 5 6 Latavius Murray 5 6 Tony Pollard 5 5 Adrian Peterson 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player Non PPR Michael Thomas 35 39 Tyreek Hill 33 36 Amari Cooper 29 33 DeAndre Hopkins 29 33 Mike Evans 28 32 Julio Jones 26 30 Cooper Kupp 23 27 Davante Adams 23 26 Julian Edelman 20 24 Tyler Lockett 20 23 Chris Godwin 18 22 Kenny Golladay 18 21 Keenan Allen 14 18 Stefon Diggs 14 17 Adam Thielen 14 17 D.J. Moore 13 17 T.Y. Hilton 13 16 Allen Robinson 12 16 Odell Beckham 12 15 Courtland Sutton 12 14 Christian Kirk 11 14 Michael Gallup 11 13 Robert Woods 10 13 JuJu Smith-Schuster 10 12 A.J. Green 9 12 D.K. Metcalf 9 12 Calvin Ridley 9 11 Tyrell Williams 9 11 John Brown 8 11 Golden Tate 8 11 D.J. Chark 8 10 Tyler Boyd 7 10 Alshon Jeffery 7 10 Jarvis Landry 7 10 Marvin Jones 7 9 Marquise Brown 7 9 Curtis Samuel 7 9 Emmanuel Sanders 7 9 Darius Slayton 6 8 Mohamed Sanu 6 7

Tight End

Player Non PPR Travis Kelce 20 23 George Kittle 18 21 Hunter Henry 16 19 Zach Ertz 15 18 Austin Hooper 14 18 Evan Engram 14 17 Mark Andrews 13 15 Darren Waller 12 15 Gerald Everett 5 7 Jack Doyle 5 6

Quarterback

Player 1QB 2QB Lamar Jackson 29 58 Patrick Mahomes 26 52 Russell Wilson 22 44 Deshaun Watson 22 44 Dak Prescott 15 30 Aaron Rodgers 14 28 Matt Ryan 13 26 Drew Brees 13 26 Kyler Murray 11 22 Jameis Winston 9 18 Tom Brady 8 14 Josh Allen 7 14 Kirk Cousins 7 14 Matthew Stafford 5 10

