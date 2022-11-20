Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR

Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs but was able to work back to a full practice Friday after beginning the week with a pair of limited sessions. As per early Sunday reports, Allen expects to play, but the final call will be made by the coaching and training staffs, potentially as late as pregame warmups. If Allen isn't able to suit up, Joshua Palmer, who's generated a 20-207 line on 30 targets in the last three games, would remain in a starting role

Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR

Williams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs but was able to work back to a full practice Friday after beginning the week with a pair of limited sessions. As per early Sunday reports, Williams is expected to play and face a Chiefs defense that he produced an 8-113-1 line against on 10 targets back in Week 2.

Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders WR

Adams (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Adams is expected to suit up versus Denver and serve in his usual No. 1 receiver capacity. If he were to have a setback, Mack Hollins would be in line to move into the top role versus a tough Denver pass defense.

DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals WR

Hopkins (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the 49ers after finishing the week with two limited practices following a missed Wednesday session. Hopkins' availability could come down to how he looks in pregame warmups; if he's unable to suit up, it's possible Marquise Brown, whose 21-day practice window opened Monday after a four-game stint on injured reserve due to a foot fracture, is active and slides back into the No. 1 receiver role. Absent that scenario, Rondale Moore, who generated a 9-94 line in the Week 10 win over the Rams, would be in line to serve as the top target for Kyler Murray (hamstring) or Colt McCoy.

Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals WR

Brown (foot) saw his 21-day practice window open Monday when he was designated to return from injured reserve. Brown participated in some individual drills throughout the week and reportedly felt good, but a decision on his status isn't likely to be made until shortly before Monday night's kickoff against the 49ers. If Brown happens to garner active status and DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is forced to sit out, the returning wideout could potentially slot back into the No. 1 receiver role versus San Francisco.

Chase (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd should remain as Joe Burrow's top targets versus Pittsburgh.

Jerry Jeudy Denver Broncos WR

Jeudy (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. With KJ Hamler (hamstring) also sidelined, Russell Wilson will likely be targeting Courtland Sutton, Kendall Hinton (shoulder) and tight end Greg Dulcich heavily versus Las Vegas.

Corey Davis New York Jets WR

Davis (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In his absence, Garrett Wilson, Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore should serve as Zach Wilson's top targets versus New England.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Kansas City Chiefs WR

Smith-Schuster (concussion) is out for Sunday night's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. His absence, combined with that of Mecole Hardman (IR-abdomen), should create plenty of opportunity for Marques Valdez-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.

DeVante Parker New England Patriots WR

Parker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Parker is unable to suit up, Kendrick Bourne could move into the No. 2 receiver role, while Tyquan Thornton and Nelson Agholor could be in line for more downfield work.

Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions WR

Reynolds (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after only getting in a limited Thursday session this week. Reynolds' third straight absence coincides with the return of D.J Chark from injured reserve, and both he and Khalif Raymond should be in line to handle the majority of downfield work versus New York.

Chark (ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, and he could return to a significant role in Sunday's game against the Giants due to the absence of Josh Reynolds (back).

Hamler (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie Jalen Virgil, who scored a 66-yard touchdown on his first professional catch in Week 10, could work as the No. 3 receiver, while tight end Greg Dulcich could also see a few extra targets in the shorter areas of the field Hamler often works.

Mecole Hardman Kansas City Chiefs WR

Hardman (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. His absence should lead to more targets for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, rookie Skyy Moore and Justin Watson.

Wan'Dale Robinson New York Giants WR

Robinson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after sandwiching limited Wednesday and Friday sessions around a Thursday absence this past week. If Robinson isn't able to suit up, the likes of Isaiah Hodgins, Marcus Johnson and David Sills could all help fill in for him behind top target Darius Slayton.

Kenny Golladay New York Giants WR

Golladay (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Golladay isn't able to suit up, third-year wideout Isaiah Hodgins, who produced a 2-41 line in his team debut in Week 10, would likely be in line for a share of No. 3 receiver snaps.

Kendall Hinton Denver Broncos WR

Hinton (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session. If Hinton is able to go, he'll slide into the No. 3 receiver role, while rookie Montrell Washington or rookie Jalen Virgil would slot into that spot if Hinton sits out.