Week 11 NFL DFS: Tournament strategies and player picks for FanDuel, DraftKings
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 11 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player picks by position.
Each week this season, I'll go through some tournament strategies for that week's slate, then give out some picks I like at each position. Let's start this week's article by discussing some strategies to consider for tournament lineups in Week 11.
Week 11 tournament strategy session
We know team context heavily influences who we might consider for Fantasy Football, and we know things like pass/run ratio — and how game script can impact that — plays a huge role in determining the ceiling games we're seeking for tournaments.
But analyzing the distribution of team's offensive touches can go a little under the radar, largely because it's mostly just a look at how much the depth players — none of whom are actually Fantasy-relevant themselves — are incorporated.
I like to use the word concentration to talk about offenses in this sense, and what I mean by that is whether a few central players in an offense account for a heavy percentage of the offense's overall opportunity, or if an offense tends to get weekly production from some unpredictable place deeper on their depth chart, like a backup tight end, a third-string running back or a depth wide receiver.
And this can fluctuate. Early this year, the Raiders were heavily reliant on Tyrell Williams and Darren Waller in the passing game. But rookie Hunter Renfrow has started to come on in recent weeks, while acquisition Zay Jones is now also a more involved fourth option.
We've seen similar in Green Bay, where things were fairly clear early but during Davante Adams' absence got spread a lot thinner. Adams is back now and has seen clear No. 1 volume the past two weeks, but everything behind him is far more opaque.
One of the best ways to look at passing concentration on a weekly basis is Weighted Opportunity Rating (WOPR), a stat developed by Josh Hermsmeyer, who runs the site airyards.com where you can search the WOPR(s) of any player or offense for any week or combination of weeks. WOPR looks at a player's share of targets and air yards within his passing game, and weights those two figures based on what's most predictive of Fantasy points (target share is weighted about twice as heavily as air yards share).
Analyzing the opportunity share of pass-catchers can provide teams to target, like the Falcons. Earlier this season, Atlanta really only used four downfield options. They recently traded one, Mohamed Sanu, then lost another, Austin Hooper, this past week. Julio Jones' shares of the targets and air yards have been trending up, while I expect Calvin Ridley's to as well. Russell Gage is a third receiver who has been playing big snaps in Sanu's vacated role and is a solid low-priced DFS option.
Moving away from WOPR, the Colts offer another way to look at volume concentration. Without T.Y. Hilton, they've incorporated multiple players at each major position, and a lot of it is dependent on the game script. Last week, Marlon Mack took a back seat to more Nyheim Hines snaps as the Colts played catch-up. Eric Ebron's role as a pass-catching force expanded, especially because the Colts ran a lot of plays in the red zone where they like to feature him.
But while Ebron's four red-zone targets do indicate upside, he ran routes on 80% of dropbacks in that game, 25 percentage points more than his previous season high. That's not something I expect to stick, nor do I expect Mack's 46% snap share to be indicative of his potential role the next time the Colts lead a game by a comfortable margin.
There's no real trend there with the Colts, because the usage is situational. But it's still important to recognize that players in the Colts offense have expected usage with a much wider range than players in most offenses, with lower floors and potentially higher ceilings than they may appear to have at first glance. They make the most sense to use in DFS tournaments when they project to be low-owned and script projects to favor their roles — which, as the Miami game evidenced, can be hard to pin down.
One final important thing to remember is this is still dependent on the success or failure of the offense. A highly concentrated but bad offense may not support much production. A good offense that spreads touches around from week to week — the Patriots come to mind — can still have plenty of upside.
But it is one crucial piece to consider, and especially among average offenses we want to target those that concentrate their volume to specific players. The Panthers, for example, are a team that scarcely incorporates anyone outside their main four cogs. It's a big reason to consider Christian McCaffrey every week, and it's why you'll find more of their players below.
Let's get to the player picks.
Top players
Position
Kyle Allen QB
CAR Carolina • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Until shutting down the Saints last week, the Falcons had been one of the better quarterback matchups in football. I'm not convinced that one game changes things, especially as they embark on their second straight road trip. Allen's had his moments as a passer, but has just 10 touchdowns in seven starts. This is a game where he should be able to string a couple together at a lower salary.
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jackson's salary keeps rising, but he also keeps producing, and it's a tough week at quarterback. Allen will likely be my cash game option, and then my other lineups will fluctuate based on whether I'm stacking individual games. But the other quarterback I'm going to make sure I have some of is Jackson, whose floor-to-ceiling range is just massive due to his rushing ability.
Josh Jacobs RB
OAK Oakland • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
We'll need some clarity on Jacobs' health, but he does seem good to go for Sunday. And with the Bengals coming to town, it's a perfect matchup for the Raiders to ride him, as they've shown they want to do. I'm expecting 20-plus carries, plenty of rushing yardage and upside for multiple touchdowns. Ideally we'll get a couple of catches, as well.
SF San Francisco • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Matt Breida is doubtful and Raheem Mostert has been a bit banged up, but should go. But I expect Coleman to see a larger share of the RB touches this week in a perfect situation for RB production, as a double-digit home favorite.
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It's tough to write up Zeke, because playing him likely means forgoing both Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook. But that's also why Elliott projects for lower ownership than both. With Matthew Stafford out, the Cowboys should be able to control the game against the Lions. And no defense has given up more Fantasy points to opposing rushers than Detroit, so if the Cowboys get ahead, Zeke should be able to turn what could be a massive workload into a big day.
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
If Jordan Howard can't go, Miles Sanders should see a boost in snaps and touches, though the matchup is still a tough one against the Patriots. But the key to Sanders' value is his passing-game role, as he's been electric not just as a receiver but also as a pass blocker. Darren Sproles is also out, and Sanders should at the very least be the main receiving back. At his price point, a handful of targets and even 8-10 carries should be all he needs to return value, but the Eagles' willingness to use him on shot plays in the passing game provides plenty of upside.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Moore might be my favorite play on the slate. His price just doesn't rise nearly enough because he's struggled to find the end zone, and yet we're looking at a player in a great matchup who has seen at least eight targets in five straight games and seven of nine overall. He hasn't needed touchdowns to be consistently productive lately, and yet I do believe this is the week he finds the end zone. I'll also be considering Curtis Samuel in this same matchup.
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ridley had a penchant for explosive games in his rookie season, and has shown flashes of that again in Year 2 with a 10-8-105-1 line back in Week 2 and a 9-5-88-1 in Week 5. But the ceiling hasn't been as high, and it's been several weeks now where we've seen very little. Of course, that's meant his salary has fallen and he's not a popular option, despite Austin Hooper's injury following Mohamed Sanu's trade. Ridley is going to have some big games in the second half, and it's a great time to bet on that here.
Mohamed Sanu WR
NE New England • #14
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Ridley's former teammate Sanu also draws a plus matchup against the Eagles, and he's coming off a huge game with his new team before a bye may have dropped it out of our collective memory a bit. Sanu got legit No. 1 usage, not only out-targeting Julian Edelman 14-11 but also seeing 142 air yards to Edelman's 59. Sanu's 10-81-1 line from Week 9 was huge in PPR formats, and the masses may not yet realize how big of a role he appears to have in this passing offense.
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Thomas is difficult to play on DraftKings at $9,900, but his $9,000 price on FanDuel in a matchup with the Bucs is practically stealing. Thomas has at least eight receptions in six straight games and eight of nine overall, and looks like he's capable of legitimately threatening the all-time receptions record of 143 held by Marvin Harrison. Nobody can guard Mike, but least of all the Bucs' corners.
Ross Dwelley TE
SF San Francisco • #82
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I have to say, I'm genuinely baffled why I'm not seeing more about Dwelley this week. Yes, the Cardinals matchup has been a bit more difficult in recent weeks, but it can't be that difficult if even O.J. Howard produced! More importantly, though, it's not a difficult matchup, and Dwelley is affordably priced and in an offense missing not just their starting tight end in George Kittle but also potentially the No. 1 wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Meanwhile, Dwelley ran routes on 84% of dropbacks last week and saw seven targets. Tight end's a tough position, and this is about as comfortable as it gets at the lower price range.
Greg Olsen TE
CAR Carolina • #88
Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs.
I'm mostly paying down at tight end this week, and if it's not Dwelley, it'll likely be Olsen. Coming off an eight-catch game, Olsen draws a very beatable matchup with the Falcons. I mentioned in the intro how heavily concentrated the Panthers are, and I like their setup enough this week to make sure I have exposure to each of their four main options. If I'm not playing one of McCaffrey, Moore or Samuel, I'll likely have Olsen in at tight end, and I'll also be building plenty of double stacks that utilize Olsen along with Kyle Allen at quarterback.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 injury report: Stars in doubt
If you're looking for fresh running backs, you'll need a time machine to go back about 10 weeks....
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...