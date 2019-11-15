Week 11 NFL DFS: Tournament strategies and player picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Each week this season, I'll go through some tournament strategies for that week's slate, then give out some picks I like at each position. Let's start this week's article by discussing some strategies to consider for tournament lineups in Week 11.

Week 11 tournament strategy session

We know team context heavily influences who we might consider for Fantasy Football, and we know things like pass/run ratio — and how game script can impact that — plays a huge role in determining the ceiling games we're seeking for tournaments.

But analyzing the distribution of team's offensive touches can go a little under the radar, largely because it's mostly just a look at how much the depth players — none of whom are actually Fantasy-relevant themselves — are incorporated.

I like to use the word concentration to talk about offenses in this sense, and what I mean by that is whether a few central players in an offense account for a heavy percentage of the offense's overall opportunity, or if an offense tends to get weekly production from some unpredictable place deeper on their depth chart, like a backup tight end, a third-string running back or a depth wide receiver.

And this can fluctuate. Early this year, the Raiders were heavily reliant on Tyrell Williams and Darren Waller in the passing game. But rookie Hunter Renfrow has started to come on in recent weeks, while acquisition Zay Jones is now also a more involved fourth option.

We've seen similar in Green Bay, where things were fairly clear early but during Davante Adams' absence got spread a lot thinner. Adams is back now and has seen clear No. 1 volume the past two weeks, but everything behind him is far more opaque.

One of the best ways to look at passing concentration on a weekly basis is Weighted Opportunity Rating (WOPR), a stat developed by Josh Hermsmeyer, who runs the site airyards.com where you can search the WOPR(s) of any player or offense for any week or combination of weeks. WOPR looks at a player's share of targets and air yards within his passing game, and weights those two figures based on what's most predictive of Fantasy points (target share is weighted about twice as heavily as air yards share).

Analyzing the opportunity share of pass-catchers can provide teams to target, like the Falcons. Earlier this season, Atlanta really only used four downfield options. They recently traded one, Mohamed Sanu, then lost another, Austin Hooper, this past week. Julio Jones' shares of the targets and air yards have been trending up, while I expect Calvin Ridley's to as well. Russell Gage is a third receiver who has been playing big snaps in Sanu's vacated role and is a solid low-priced DFS option.

Moving away from WOPR, the Colts offer another way to look at volume concentration. Without T.Y. Hilton, they've incorporated multiple players at each major position, and a lot of it is dependent on the game script. Last week, Marlon Mack took a back seat to more Nyheim Hines snaps as the Colts played catch-up. Eric Ebron's role as a pass-catching force expanded, especially because the Colts ran a lot of plays in the red zone where they like to feature him.

But while Ebron's four red-zone targets do indicate upside, he ran routes on 80% of dropbacks in that game, 25 percentage points more than his previous season high. That's not something I expect to stick, nor do I expect Mack's 46% snap share to be indicative of his potential role the next time the Colts lead a game by a comfortable margin.

There's no real trend there with the Colts, because the usage is situational. But it's still important to recognize that players in the Colts offense have expected usage with a much wider range than players in most offenses, with lower floors and potentially higher ceilings than they may appear to have at first glance. They make the most sense to use in DFS tournaments when they project to be low-owned and script projects to favor their roles — which, as the Miami game evidenced, can be hard to pin down.

One final important thing to remember is this is still dependent on the success or failure of the offense. A highly concentrated but bad offense may not support much production. A good offense that spreads touches around from week to week — the Patriots come to mind — can still have plenty of upside.

But it is one crucial piece to consider, and especially among average offenses we want to target those that concentrate their volume to specific players. The Panthers, for example, are a team that scarcely incorporates anyone outside their main four cogs. It's a big reason to consider Christian McCaffrey every week, and it's why you'll find more of their players below.

Let's get to the player picks.

Week 11 DFS Picks Top players

Quarterbacks Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -4.5 O/U 49.5 DK Salary $5300 FD Salary $7200 YTD Stats PAYDS 1598 RUYDS 14 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 14.7 Until shutting down the Saints last week, the Falcons had been one of the better quarterback matchups in football. I'm not convinced that one game changes things, especially as they embark on their second straight road trip. Allen's had his moments as a passer, but has just 10 touchdowns in seven starts. This is a game where he should be able to string a couple together at a lower salary. Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU BAL -4 O/U 51.5 DK Salary $7700 FD Salary $8800 YTD Stats PAYDS 2036 RUYDS 702 TD 21 INT 5 FPTS/G 28.7 Jackson's salary keeps rising, but he also keeps producing, and it's a tough week at quarterback. Allen will likely be my cash game option, and then my other lineups will fluctuate based on whether I'm stacking individual games. But the other quarterback I'm going to make sure I have some of is Jackson, whose floor-to-ceiling range is just massive due to his rushing ability.

Running Backs Josh Jacobs RB OAK Oakland • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN OAK -11.5 O/U 48.5 DK Salary $6900 FD Salary $8000 YTD Stats RUYDS 811 REC 14 REYDS 132 TD 7 FPTS/G 16 We'll need some clarity on Jacobs' health, but he does seem good to go for Sunday. And with the Bengals coming to town, it's a perfect matchup for the Raiders to ride him, as they've shown they want to do. I'm expecting 20-plus carries, plenty of rushing yardage and upside for multiple touchdowns. Ideally we'll get a couple of catches, as well. Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -10 O/U 45 DK Salary $6100 FD Salary $6700 YTD Stats RUYDS 395 REC 14 REYDS 106 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.7 Matt Breida is doubtful and Raheem Mostert has been a bit banged up, but should go. But I expect Coleman to see a larger share of the RB touches this week in a perfect situation for RB production, as a double-digit home favorite. Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DAL -6.5 O/U 47 DK Salary $9000 FD Salary $8400 YTD Stats RUYDS 788 REC 26 REYDS 192 TD 6 FPTS/G 16.7 It's tough to write up Zeke, because playing him likely means forgoing both Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook. But that's also why Elliott projects for lower ownership than both. With Matthew Stafford out, the Cowboys should be able to control the game against the Lions. And no defense has given up more Fantasy points to opposing rushers than Detroit, so if the Cowboys get ahead, Zeke should be able to turn what could be a massive workload into a big day. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 45 DK Salary $4100 FD Salary $5600 YTD Stats RUYDS 336 REC 22 REYDS 305 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 If Jordan Howard can't go, Miles Sanders should see a boost in snaps and touches, though the matchup is still a tough one against the Patriots. But the key to Sanders' value is his passing-game role, as he's been electric not just as a receiver but also as a pass blocker. Darren Sproles is also out, and Sanders should at the very least be the main receiving back. At his price point, a handful of targets and even 8-10 carries should be all he needs to return value, but the Eagles' willingness to use him on shot plays in the passing game provides plenty of upside.

Wide Receivers D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -4.5 O/U 49.5 DK Salary $5900 FD Salary $6000 YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 79 REYDS 684 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.9 Moore might be my favorite play on the slate. His price just doesn't rise nearly enough because he's struggled to find the end zone, and yet we're looking at a player in a great matchup who has seen at least eight targets in five straight games and seven of nine overall. He hasn't needed touchdowns to be consistently productive lately, and yet I do believe this is the week he finds the end zone. I'll also be considering Curtis Samuel in this same matchup. Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -4.5 O/U 49.5 DK Salary $5500 FD Salary $5500 YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 56 REYDS 471 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.8 Ridley had a penchant for explosive games in his rookie season, and has shown flashes of that again in Year 2 with a 10-8-105-1 line back in Week 2 and a 9-5-88-1 in Week 5. But the ceiling hasn't been as high, and it's been several weeks now where we've seen very little. Of course, that's meant his salary has fallen and he's not a popular option, despite Austin Hooper's injury following Mohamed Sanu's trade. Ridley is going to have some big games in the second half, and it's a great time to bet on that here. Mohamed Sanu WR NE New England • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NE -3.5 O/U 45 DK Salary $5100 FD Salary $5800 YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 61 REYDS 417 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Ridley's former teammate Sanu also draws a plus matchup against the Eagles, and he's coming off a huge game with his new team before a bye may have dropped it out of our collective memory a bit. Sanu got legit No. 1 usage, not only out-targeting Julian Edelman 14-11 but also seeing 142 air yards to Edelman's 59. Sanu's 10-81-1 line from Week 9 was huge in PPR formats, and the masses may not yet realize how big of a role he appears to have in this passing offense. Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB NO -5.5 O/U 49.5 DK Salary $9900 FD Salary $9000 YTD Stats REC 86 TAR 103 REYDS 1027 TD 4 FPTS/G 23.2 Thomas is difficult to play on DraftKings at $9,900, but his $9,000 price on FanDuel in a matchup with the Bucs is practically stealing. Thomas has at least eight receptions in six straight games and eight of nine overall, and looks like he's capable of legitimately threatening the all-time receptions record of 143 held by Marvin Harrison. Nobody can guard Mike, but least of all the Bucs' corners.