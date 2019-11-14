Week 11 Quarterback Preview: Jacoby Brissett is back and you should start him
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this week.
Jacoby Brissett got in a full practice for the Colts on Wednesday and that means unless something changes he'll be their starting quarterback in Week 11. There's a good chance he should also be your starting quarterback.
Brissett has had a solid year this year, but he's been spectacular at home. Brissett has averaged 25.6 Fantasy points in homes games and just 14.6 on the road. That's partially because he's faced some bad defenses at home, but it's not uncommon at all for dome teams to have more offensive success indoors.
Brissett's 5.9% touchdown rate is something that stands out as unsustainable but it's become a feature of Frank Reich's offense the past three seasons: Last year, Andrew Luck had a 6.1% TD rate, and in 2018, Carson Wentz had a 7.5% rate.
I wouldn't be surprised if Brissett sees a little regression in this area but if you're telling me the Colts score three touchdowns on Sunday (and Vegas is), I'm projecting at least two of them to come from Brissett.
Can't add Brissett this late in the week? I have other streaming options for you below.
Week 11 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 8 - Pass attempts we've seen from Nick Foles in a Jaguars uniform. I'm optimistic, but this is a high-variance situation.
- 4.9 - Average completed air yards for Sam Darnold. He has another good matchup, but I just don't trust him or this offense.
- 66.7% - On-target percentage for Ryan Finley. Andy Dalton was at 72% this season as a point of reference.
- 25.7 - Rushing yards per game for Jeff Driskel in his past four starts. He's a fine starter in two-quarterback and superflex leagues.
- 14 - Interceptions for Jameis Winston this season. Those turnovers are the only thing keeping him from being a must-start Fantasy quarterback.
- 41.6 - Pass attempts per game for Tom Brady since Week 3. He could have a big day against the Eagles defense.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Derek Carr QB
OAK Oakland • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
IND Indianapolis • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Brissett should be a solid low-end starter this week and even better in Week 12 against the Texans.
Nick Foles QB
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Foles has a great set of weapons and a good matchup. The Jaguars believe he gives them the best chance to win and I'm certain I'd be starting Gardner Minshew, so it feels like we should do the same with Foles. He has a great finishing schedule and could be your starter for the Fantasy playoffs.
Like Foles, Allen has an outstanding upcoming schedule that starts with a home game against the Falcons. The Cardinals and Buccaneers are the only two teams Allen has faced who have allowed as many Fantasy points to quarterbacks as the Falcons. In those two games he combined for 489 passing yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Tannehill gets the Raiders and Texans in Week 14 and 15 so he's a solid hold for playoff teams who don't have sure things at quarterback.
DFS Plays
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The game of the week is the Texans and Ravens, and I'll play a ton of both quarterbacks. But if I have to choose one I'll take the savings with Watson who is coming off a bye and could have Will Fuller back.
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Falcons will be chasing the score in Carolina which should lead to 40-plus pass attempts for Ryan who may be playing without his starting running back.
Heath's projections
Rank
QB
FPTs
1
31.73
2
29.36
3
28.48
4
26.10
5
25.64
6
25.56
7
25.45
8
Jacoby Brissett
23.94
9
23.48
10
22.55
11
Tom Brady
22.28
12
22.24
13
Nick Foles
21.99
14
21.92
15
21.91
16
Carson Wentz
21.47
So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
