Week 11 Quarterback Preview: Streamers, projections, DFS plays, and more
We spend a lot of time talking about which quarterbacks to stream each week. Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11.
We spend a lot of time talking about which quarterbacks to stream each week based on which guys are available on the waiver wire. We probably don't spend enough time talking about the guys who are already rostered widely, but not generally started. Derek Carr is a perfect example in Week 11.
Carr is having a career year in his second season in Jon Gruden's system. His completion percentage (70.8%), yards per attempts (7.8) and quarterback rating (104.4) are all the highest marks of his career. It hasn't quite translated to consistent Fantasy success, but he had thrown for 285 yards and multiple scores in three straight games before his disappointing effort against the Chargers.
In Week 11, Carr faces a Bengals defense that as allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson just put up 38 on them, and every quarterback they've faced this season has scored at least 19 Fantasy points. The last five have all scored at least 22. I'm starting Carr with confidence against the Bengals over guys like Carson Wentz, Kyler Murray and Jameis Winston.
There are a couple of quality streaming options on the waiver wire this week too, and I'll get to them below. But if you have Carr on your roster already, you don't need to worry about adding anyone.
Week 11 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 8 - Pass attempts we've seen from Nick Foles in a Jaguars uniform. I'm optimistic, but this is a high-variance situation.
- 4.9 - Average completed air yards for Sam Darnold. He has another good matchup but I just don't trust him or the offense.
- 66.7% - On-target percentage for Ryan Finley. Andy Dalton was at 72% this season as a point of reference.
- 25.7 - Rushing yards per game for Jeff Driskel in his past four starts. He's a fine starter in two-quarterback and superflex leagues.
- 14 - Interceptions for Jameis Winston this season. Those turnovers are the only thing keeping him from being a must-start Fantasy quarterback.
- 41.6 - Pass attempts per game for Tom Brady since Week 3. He could have a big day against the Eagles defense.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Derek Carr QB
OAK Oakland • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Nick Foles QB
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Foles has a great set of weapons and a good matchup. The Jaguars believe he gives them the best chance to win and I'm certain I'd be starting Gardner Minshew, so it feels like we should do the same with Foles. He has a great finishing schedule and could be your starter for the Fantasy playoffs.
Like Foles, Allen has an outstanding upcoming schedule that starts with a home game against the Falcons. The Cardinals and Buccaneers are the only two teams Allen has faced who have allowed as many Fantasy points to quarterbacks as the Falcons. In those two games he combined for 489 passing yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Tannehill gets the Raiders and Texans in Week 14 and 15 so he's a solid hold for playoff teams who don't have sure things at quarterback.
DFS Plays
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The game of the week is the Texans and Ravens, and I'll play a ton of both quarterbacks. But if I have to choose one I'll take the savings with Watson who is coming off a bye and could have Will Fuller back.
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Falcons will be chasing the score in Carolina which should lead to 40-plus pass attempts for Ryan who may be playing without his starting running back.
Heath's projections
Rank
QB
FPTs
1
31.73
2
Lamar Jackson
29.36
3
28.48
4
Derek Carr
26.10
5
25.64
6
25.56
7
25.45
8
Nick Foles
23.19
9
22.55
10
22.28
11
Tom Brady
22.28
12
22.24
13
21.92
14
21.91
15
Carson Wentz
21.47
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...