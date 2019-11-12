Week 11 Quarterback Preview: Streamers, projections, DFS plays, and more

We spend a lot of time talking about which quarterbacks to stream each week based on which guys are available on the waiver wire. We probably don't spend enough time talking about the guys who are already rostered widely, but not generally started. Derek Carr is a perfect example in Week 11.

Carr is having a career year in his second season in Jon Gruden's system. His completion percentage (70.8%), yards per attempts (7.8) and quarterback rating (104.4) are all the highest marks of his career. It hasn't quite translated to consistent Fantasy success, but he had thrown for 285 yards and multiple scores in three straight games before his disappointing effort against the Chargers.

In Week 11, Carr faces a Bengals defense that as allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson just put up 38 on them, and every quarterback they've faced this season has scored at least 19 Fantasy points. The last five have all scored at least 22. I'm starting Carr with confidence against the Bengals over guys like Carson Wentz, Kyler Murray and Jameis Winston.

There are a couple of quality streaming options on the waiver wire this week too, and I'll get to them below. But if you have Carr on your roster already, you don't need to worry about adding anyone.

QB Preview Numbers to know

8 - Pass attempts we've seen from Nick Foles in a Jaguars uniform. I'm optimistic, but this is a high-variance situation.

4.9 - Average completed air yards for Sam Darnold. He has another good matchup but I just don't trust him or the offense.

66.7% - On-target percentage for Ryan Finley. Andy Dalton was at 72% this season as a point of reference.

25.7 - Rushing yards per game for Jeff Driskel in his past four starts. He's a fine starter in two-quarterback and superflex leagues.

14 - Interceptions for Jameis Winston this season. Those turnovers are the only thing keeping him from being a must-start Fantasy quarterback.

41.6 - Pass attempts per game for Tom Brady since Week 3. He could have a big day against the Eagles defense.

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -13.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2553 RUYDS 351 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.6 Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 1598 RUYDS 14 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 14.7 Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN OAK -10.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2202 RUYDS 31 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.1 Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 2060 RUYDS 144 TD 16 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.4

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Nick Foles QB JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownwership 28% Foles has a great set of weapons and a good matchup. The Jaguars believe he gives them the best chance to win and I'm certain I'd be starting Gardner Minshew, so it feels like we should do the same with Foles. He has a great finishing schedule and could be your starter for the Fantasy playoffs. Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Ownership 38% Like Foles, Allen has an outstanding upcoming schedule that starts with a home game against the Falcons. The Cardinals and Buccaneers are the only two teams Allen has faced who have allowed as many Fantasy points to quarterbacks as the Falcons. In those two games he combined for 489 passing yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

One to Stash Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 46% Tannehill gets the Raiders and Texans in Week 14 and 15 so he's a solid hold for playoff teams who don't have sure things at quarterback.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 11 Prices FanDuel $8,300 DraftKings $6,800 The game of the week is the Texans and Ravens, and I'll play a ton of both quarterbacks. But if I have to choose one I'll take the savings with Watson who is coming off a bye and could have Will Fuller back.

Top Contrarian Play Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Week 11 Prices FanDuel $7,600 DraftKings $6,200 The Falcons will be chasing the score in Carolina which should lead to 40-plus pass attempts for Ryan who may be playing without his starting running back.