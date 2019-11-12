Play

Week 11 Quarterback Preview: Streamers, projections, DFS plays, and more

We spend a lot of time talking about which quarterbacks to stream each week. Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11.

We spend a lot of time talking about which quarterbacks to stream each week based on which guys are available on the waiver wire. We probably don't spend enough time talking about the guys who are already rostered widely, but not generally started. Derek Carr is a perfect example in Week 11. 

Carr is having a career year in his second season in Jon Gruden's system. His completion percentage (70.8%), yards per attempts (7.8) and quarterback rating (104.4) are all the highest marks of his career. It hasn't quite translated to consistent Fantasy success, but he had thrown for 285 yards and multiple scores in three straight games before his disappointing effort against the Chargers

In Week 11, Carr faces a Bengals defense that as allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson just put up 38 on them, and every quarterback they've faced this season has scored at least 19 Fantasy points. The last five have all scored at least 22. I'm starting Carr with confidence against the Bengals over guys like Carson Wentz, Kyler Murray and Jameis Winston

There are a couple of quality streaming options on the waiver wire this week too, and I'll get to them below. But if you have Carr on your roster already, you don't need to worry about adding anyone. 

Numbers to know
  • 8 - Pass attempts we've seen from Nick Foles in a Jaguars uniform. I'm optimistic, but this is a high-variance situation.
  • 4.9 - Average completed air yards for Sam Darnold. He has another good matchup but I just don't trust him or the offense.
  • 66.7% - On-target percentage for Ryan Finley. Andy Dalton was at 72% this season as a point of reference.
  • 25.7 - Rushing yards per game for Jeff Driskel in his past four starts. He's a fine starter in two-quarterback and superflex leagues.
  • 14 - Interceptions for Jameis Winston this season. Those turnovers are the only thing keeping him from being a must-start Fantasy quarterback.
  • 41.6 - Pass attempts per game for Tom Brady since Week 3. He could have a big day against the Eagles defense.
Matchups that Matter
headshot-image
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -13.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
15.8
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2553
RUYDS
351
TD
14
INT
5
FPTS/G
20.6
headshot-image
Kyle Allen QB
CAR Carolina • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL CAR -5.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS QB
29th
PROJ PTS
20.6
QB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1598
RUYDS
14
TD
10
INT
5
FPTS/G
14.7
headshot-image
Derek Carr QB
OAK Oakland • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN OAK -10.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
28th
PROJ PTS
22
QB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2202
RUYDS
31
TD
14
INT
4
FPTS/G
17.1
headshot-image
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
14.4
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2060
RUYDS
144
TD
16
INT
4
FPTS/G
19.4
Waiver Wire Targets
Top Streamers
headshot-image
Nick Foles QB
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Ownwership
28%
Foles has a great set of weapons and a good matchup. The Jaguars believe he gives them the best chance to win and I'm certain I'd be starting Gardner Minshew, so it feels like we should do the same with Foles. He has a great finishing schedule and could be your starter for the Fantasy playoffs.
headshot-image
Kyle Allen QB
CAR Carolina • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Ownership
38%
Like Foles, Allen has an outstanding upcoming schedule that starts with a home game against the Falcons. The Cardinals and Buccaneers are the only two teams Allen has faced who have allowed as many Fantasy points to quarterbacks as the Falcons. In those two games he combined for 489 passing yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
One to Stash
headshot-image
Ryan Tannehill QB
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Ownership
46%
Tannehill gets the Raiders and Texans in Week 14 and 15 so he's a solid hold for playoff teams who don't have sure things at quarterback.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 11 Prices
FanDuel
$8,300
DraftKings
$6,800
The game of the week is the Texans and Ravens, and I'll play a ton of both quarterbacks. But if I have to choose one I'll take the savings with Watson who is coming off a bye and could have Will Fuller back.
Top Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Week 11 Prices
FanDuel
$7,600
DraftKings
$6,200
The Falcons will be chasing the score in Carolina which should lead to 40-plus pass attempts for Ryan who may be playing without his starting running back.
Heath's projections

Rank

QB

FPTs

1

Patrick Mahomes

31.73

2

Lamar Jackson

29.36

3

DeShaun Watson

28.48

4

Derek Carr

26.10

5

Dak Prescott

25.64

6

Drew Brees

25.56

7

Matt Ryan

25.45

8

Nick Foles

23.19

9

Philip Rivers

22.55

10

Josh Allen

22.28

11

Tom Brady

22.28

12

Jimmy Garoppolo

22.24

13

Jared Goff

21.92

14

Kyle Allen

21.91

15

Carson Wentz

21.47

