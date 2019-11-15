Week 11 Running Back Preview: Miles Sanders could be a star if Jordan Howard is out

We received two pieces of news about the Philadelphia Eagles' backfield Friday. First, Darren Sproles is out for the year with a torn hip flexor. Second. Jordan Howard still hasn't been cleared for contact after a stinger in Week 11. For a team that is already without DeSean Jackson and doesn't know the status of Alshon Jeffery, the injury news could not be much worse.

For Fantasy managers with Miles Sanders on their roster, the news could mean they have a new No. 1 running back for Week 11.

Sanders has been outstanding in his past two games. Against the Bills in Week 8 he totaled 118 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown. Against the Bears in Week 9 his performance was less impactful, but he still produced 10.3 Fantasy points on 13 touches. He could have a lot more than that this week in a matchup that is definitely more favorable.

The Patriots have surrendered 290 rushing yards just to. running backs in their past two games. Of course, Lamar Jackson ran all over them as well. For the year, opponents are rushing for 4.7 yards per carry against them.

As further evidence that Howard's status is in doubt, the Eagles have signed Jay Ajayi. While Ajayi did rush for 5.1 yards per carry in Philadelphia, he's also tried out for several teams this season and the Eagles are the first team to sign him. For now, at least, this move seems more about the Eagles desperation at the position than Ajayi's skill set. While he could have an impact later in the year, I wouldn't expect him to factor in much in Week 11.

That laves us with a distinct possibility that Sanders will see 16-20 touches against an outstanding matchup. That elevates Sanders into the conversation as a top-10 running back in all formats this week.

Note - We're still ranking the Eagles as if Howard will play, but the projections you'll see below are as if he's out. That way you can get an idea of how we'd handle them in either situation.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Brian Hill becomes the top waiver priority. Ty Johnson RB DET Detroit • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie J.D. McKissic is a solid flex without Johnson.

RB Preview Numbers to know

3.4 -Yards after contact per attempt for J.D. McKissic. Only Chris Carson and Nick Chubb have more.

-Yards after contact per attempt for J.D. McKissic. Only Chris Carson and Nick Chubb have more. 38 - Snaps for Kareem Hunt in his first game of 2019. That could b a problem

- Snaps for Kareem Hunt in his first game of 2019. That could b a 4 - Rush attempts for Alvin Kamara in Week 10. Hopefully they were just working him back slowly.

- Rush attempts for Alvin Kamara in Week 10. Hopefully they were just working him back slowly. 1 - Catch for Aaron Jones in two games since Davante Adams came back. The touchdowns were nice, but there's a little room for concern.

- Catch for Aaron Jones in two games since Davante Adams came back. The touchdowns were nice, but there's a little room for concern. 5 - This is a reminder that Sony Michel touched the ball five times in the Patriots last football game. Who knows what they have in store for us coming off the bye, but running has not been a good plan against the Eagles.

- This is a reminder that Sony Michel touched the ball five times in the Patriots last football game. Who knows what they have in store for us coming off the bye, but running has not been a good plan against the Eagles. 8 - Catches for Ronald Jones in Week 10. It won't matter that he's still sharing carries if he's used like this in the passing game.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Melvin Gordon RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #25

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 15.9 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 300 REC 15 REYDS 91 TD 5 FPTS/G 13 Brian Hill RB ATL Atlanta • #23

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 101 REC 3 REYDS 24 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.2 Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 309 REC 15 REYDS 111 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.7 David Johnson RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -13.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 302 REC 31 REYDS 323 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Adds J.D. McKissic RB DET Detroit • #41

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 58% The Lions have tried to give the ball to several other backs; now it's time to try their most efficient. McKissic is averaging nearly 6 yards per carry and about the same per target so far this year. He'll be sharing with Paul Perkins if Ty Johnson is sidelined. That should put McKissic in line for a floor of around 10 PPR Fantasy points with a ceiling that's much higher. Kalen Ballage RB MIA Miami • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 58% Ballage is not good. He was very bad on Sunday, but the Dolphins gave him 24 touches. He now he faces a Bills defense that has been a disaster against the run. He's a flex if you're desperate. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 11% Hines is a bit of a desperation play, but in PPR leagues he should be worth close to double-digit points.

Stashes Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownwership 57% You know the drill. Mattison is one Dalvin Cook injury away from being a top 10 running back. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 32% Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 13% Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down. Jay Ajayi RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 1% In very deep leagues, Ajayi is worth a speculative stash.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Dalvin Cook RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 11 Prices FanDuel $8,600 DraftKings $8,900 Cook is more than $1,500 cheaper that Christian McCaffrey on both sites, so he's a pretty easy choice.

Contrarian Plays Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Week 11 Prices FanDuel $6,500 DraftKings $6,000 I'll go right back to Singletary after a disappointing Week 10. The Bills can do whatever they want against the Dolphins, and I'd expect a heavy dose of the run game. Hopefully, Josh Allen lets his rookie running back have one of the touchdowns this time.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank RB FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Christian McCaffrey 25.51 30.37 2 2 Dalvin Cook 22.88 27.49 5 3 Alvin Kamara 17.30 23.85 3 4 Josh Jacobs 20.60 22.44 4 5 Ezekiel Elliott 18.90 21.92 6 6 Leonard Fournette 16.97 21.44 13 7 Le'Veon Bell 12.91 17.38 15 8 Brian Hill 12.20 17.05 7 9 Nick Chubb 14.62 16.94 10 10 Devin Singletary 13.20 16.21 9 11 Miles Sanders 13.26 15.75 20 12 Austin Ekeler 10.95 15.58 12 13 Tevin Coleman 13.19 15.56 14 14 Melvin Gordon 12.75 15.32 8 15 Marlon Mack 13.68 15.32 11 16 Mark Ingram 13.20 15.25 16 17 James Conner 12.10 15.14 17 18 Phillip Lindsay 11.57 14.80 18 19 Damien Williams 11.30 14.47 22 20 JD McKissic 10.43 13.76 19 21 David Montgomery 11.11 13.42 21 22 Ronald Jones 10.50 12.71 23 23 Joe Mixon 10.13 12.64 28 24 Duke Johnson 9.07 12.25 31 25 James White 7.69 12.16 26 26 Latavius Murray 9.86 12.02 29 27 Kenyan Drake 8.99 11.89 25 28 Todd Gurley 10.05 11.76 30 29 David Johnson 8.86 11.27 27 30 Sony Michel 9.74 10.51 24 31 Carlos Hyde 10.05 10.48 36 32 Nyheim Hines 6.42 9.95 37 33 Jaylen Samuels 6.29 9.89 32 34 Royce Freeman 7 9.43 47 35 Tarik Cohen 4.95 9.20 39 36 Kareem Hunt 6.14 8.83

