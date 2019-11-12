Play

Week 11 Running Back Preview: Waiver wire adds, matchups that matter, DFS plays, and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver wire add.

As we approach the Fantasy playoffs, and specifically the must-win games that lead up to them, the circle of trust starts to shrink. Players who just a few weeks ago you'd start because of their name or history you look at much closer. There's no consolation for having started the guy with the best career at this point, only for winning games.

That brings us to Todd Gurley and David Johnson

Gurley is coming off an outing with 12 carries for 73 yards and no catches or scores. That's his most total yards since Week 1 and his second consecutive game without a catch. There are a couple of things going on here. His volume is down and his efficiency has plummeted. He's averaging 14.9 touches per game, which seems like far too few. But his yards per carry average (4.1) is down 20% and his yards per target (2.9) is the second worst mark in the league. 

Johnson's most recent performance was even more troubling. He received only six touches and lost a fumble while Kenyan Drake carried the ball 10 times and caught six passes. Johnson does not look like himself and has battled a variety of injuries this season. The two best rushing games the Cardinals have had this year have come from Drake and Chase Edmonds

To make matters worse, Johnson faces the 49ers in Week 11 while Gurley takes on the Bears. I cannot advise starting Johnson with any confidence and list a couple of waiver-wire backs below I'd start over him this week. I'd also prefer Drake if I had both Cardinals. Gurley is a little bit harder to sit because he's at home and the Bears aren't as good as the 49ers. Still, he's no must-start.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

Devonta Freeman RB
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Brian Hill becomes the top waiver priority.
Ty Johnson RB
DET Detroit • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
J.D. McKissic is a solid flex without Johnson.
Numbers to know
  • 3.4 -Yards after contact per attempt for J.D. McKissic. Only Chris Carson and Nick Chubb have more. 
  • 38 - Snaps for Kareem Hunt in his first game of 2019. That could b a problem for Nick Chubb moving forward.
  • 4 - Rush attempts for Alvin Kamara in Week 10. Hopefully they were just working him back slowly.
  • 1 - Catch for Aaron Jones in two games since Davante Adams came back. The touchdowns were nice, but there's a little room for concern. 
  • 5 - This is a reminder that Sony Michel touched the ball five times in the Patriots last football game. Who knows what they have in store for us coming off the bye, but running has not been a good plan against the Eagles.
  • 8 - Catches for Ronald Jones in Week 10. It won't matter that he's still sharing carries if he's used like this in the passing game. 
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
Melvin Gordon RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #25
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
15.9
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
300
REC
15
REYDS
91
TD
5
FPTS/G
13
Brian Hill RB
ATL Atlanta • #23
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR CAR -5.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
14.5
RB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
RUYDS
101
REC
3
REYDS
24
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.2
Devin Singletary RB
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA BUF -5.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
26th
PROJ PTS
11.6
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
309
REC
15
REYDS
111
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.7
David Johnson RB
ARI Arizona • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -13.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
9.7
RB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
302
REC
31
REYDS
323
TD
5
FPTS/G
14.4
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 10 Adds
Brian Hill RB
ATL Atlanta • #23
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
2%
The most enticing thing about Hill is that the Falcons gave him 21 touches in Week 10. If this isn't a time share, Hill may just be a top-12 back until Devonta Freeman returns. He certainly is this week against a Panthers defense that has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. The only downside to Hill is that Freeman hasn't officially been ruled out yet.
J.D. McKissic RB
DET Detroit • #41
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
40%
The Lions have tried to give the ball to several other backs; now it's time to try their most efficient. McKissic is averaging nearly 6 yards per carry and about the same per target so far this year. He'll be sharing with Paul Perkins if Johnson is sidelined. That should put him him line for a floor of around 10 PPR Fantasy points with a ceiling that's much higher.
Kalen Ballage RB
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
62%
Ballage is not good. He was very bad on Sunday, but the Dolphins gave him 24 touches and now he faces a Bills defense that has been a disaster against the run. He's a flex if you're desperate.
Stashes
Derrius Guice RB
WAS Washington • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
58%
Guice is back this week, but I won't feel comfortable starting him until I see the split with Adrian Peterson. Still, he should be rostered in all leagues.
Alexander Mattison RB
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownwership
57%
You know the drill. Mattison is one Dalvin Cook injury away from being a top-10 running back.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
33%
Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
16%
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
Dalvin Cook RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 11 Prices
FanDuel
$8,600
DraftKings
$8,900
Cook is more than $1,500 cheaper that Christian McCaffrey on both sites, so he's a pretty easy choice.
Contrarian Plays
Devin Singletary RB
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Week 11 Prices
FanDuel
$6,500
DraftKings
$6,000
I'll go right back to Singletary after a disappointing Week 10. The Bills can do whatever they want against the Dolphins, and I'd expect a heavy dose of the run game. Hopefully, Josh Allen lets his rookie running back have one of the touchdowns this time.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

RB

FPTs

PPR FPTs

1

1

Christian McCaffrey

25.51

30.37

2

2

Dalvin Cook

23.68

28.09

6

3

Alvin Kamara

17.30

23.85

3

4

Josh Jacobs

20.60

22.44

5

5

Leonard Fournette

17.87

22.34

4

6

Ezekiel Elliott

18.90

21.92

11

7

Brian Hill

13.00

17.85

7

8

Nick Chubb

14.76

17.08

15

9

Le'Veon Bell

12.01

16.48

13

10

Devin Singletary

12.60

15.61

20

11

Austin Ekeler

10.95

15.58

9

12

Tevin Coleman

13.19

15.56

12

13

Melvin Gordon

12.75

15.32

8

14

Mark Ingram

13.20

15.25

14

15

James Conner

12.10

15.14

16

16

Phillip Lindsay

11.57

14.80

10

17

Marlon Mack

13.11

14.47

17

18

Damien Williams

11.30

14.47

22

19

JD McKissic

10.43

13.76

18

20

David Montgomery

11.11

13.42

21

21

Ronald Jones

10.50

12.71

23

22

Joe Mixon

10.13

12.64

28

23

Duke Johnson

9.07

12.25

31

24

James White

7.69

12.16

26

25

Latavius Murray

9.86

12.02

29

26

Kenyan Drake

8.99

11.89

25

27

Todd Gurley

10.05

11.76

19

28

Jordan Howard

11.01

11.75

30

29

David Johnson

8.86

11.27

27

30

Sony Michel

9.74

10.51

24

31

Carlos Hyde

10.05

10.48

32

32

Miles Sanders

7.66

10.16

37

33

Jaylen Samuels

6.29

9.89

33

34

Royce Freeman

7

9.43

46

35

Tarik Cohen

4.95

9.20

36

36

Kareem Hunt

6.33

9.02

34

37

Raheem Mostert

6.91

8.41

38

38

Kalen Ballage

6.23

8.17

41

39

Paul Perkins

5.85

8.10

35

40

Adrian Peterson

6.43

7.87

Our Latest Stories