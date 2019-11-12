Week 11 Running Back Preview: Waiver wire adds, matchups that matter, DFS plays, and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver wire add.
As we approach the Fantasy playoffs, and specifically the must-win games that lead up to them, the circle of trust starts to shrink. Players who just a few weeks ago you'd start because of their name or history you look at much closer. There's no consolation for having started the guy with the best career at this point, only for winning games.
That brings us to Todd Gurley and David Johnson.
Gurley is coming off an outing with 12 carries for 73 yards and no catches or scores. That's his most total yards since Week 1 and his second consecutive game without a catch. There are a couple of things going on here. His volume is down and his efficiency has plummeted. He's averaging 14.9 touches per game, which seems like far too few. But his yards per carry average (4.1) is down 20% and his yards per target (2.9) is the second worst mark in the league.
Johnson's most recent performance was even more troubling. He received only six touches and lost a fumble while Kenyan Drake carried the ball 10 times and caught six passes. Johnson does not look like himself and has battled a variety of injuries this season. The two best rushing games the Cardinals have had this year have come from Drake and Chase Edmonds.
To make matters worse, Johnson faces the 49ers in Week 11 while Gurley takes on the Bears. I cannot advise starting Johnson with any confidence and list a couple of waiver-wire backs below I'd start over him this week. I'd also prefer Drake if I had both Cardinals. Gurley is a little bit harder to sit because he's at home and the Bears aren't as good as the 49ers. Still, he's no must-start.
Week 11 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Brian Hill becomes the top waiver priority.
Ty Johnson RB
DET Detroit • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
J.D. McKissic is a solid flex without Johnson.
Numbers to know
- 3.4 -Yards after contact per attempt for J.D. McKissic. Only Chris Carson and Nick Chubb have more.
- 38 - Snaps for Kareem Hunt in his first game of 2019. That could b a problem for Nick Chubb moving forward.
- 4 - Rush attempts for Alvin Kamara in Week 10. Hopefully they were just working him back slowly.
- 1 - Catch for Aaron Jones in two games since Davante Adams came back. The touchdowns were nice, but there's a little room for concern.
- 5 - This is a reminder that Sony Michel touched the ball five times in the Patriots last football game. Who knows what they have in store for us coming off the bye, but running has not been a good plan against the Eagles.
- 8 - Catches for Ronald Jones in Week 10. It won't matter that he's still sharing carries if he's used like this in the passing game.
Matchups that matter
LAC L.A. Chargers • #25
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
ARI Arizona • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
The most enticing thing about Hill is that the Falcons gave him 21 touches in Week 10. If this isn't a time share, Hill may just be a top-12 back until Devonta Freeman returns. He certainly is this week against a Panthers defense that has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. The only downside to Hill is that Freeman hasn't officially been ruled out yet.
DET Detroit • #41
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Lions have tried to give the ball to several other backs; now it's time to try their most efficient. McKissic is averaging nearly 6 yards per carry and about the same per target so far this year. He'll be sharing with Paul Perkins if Johnson is sidelined. That should put him him line for a floor of around 10 PPR Fantasy points with a ceiling that's much higher.
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ballage is not good. He was very bad on Sunday, but the Dolphins gave him 24 touches and now he faces a Bills defense that has been a disaster against the run. He's a flex if you're desperate.
WAS Washington • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Guice is back this week, but I won't feel comfortable starting him until I see the split with Adrian Peterson. Still, he should be rostered in all leagues.
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
You know the drill. Mattison is one Dalvin Cook injury away from being a top-10 running back.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
DFS Plays
Dalvin Cook RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Cook is more than $1,500 cheaper that Christian McCaffrey on both sites, so he's a pretty easy choice.
I'll go right back to Singletary after a disappointing Week 10. The Bills can do whatever they want against the Dolphins, and I'd expect a heavy dose of the run game. Hopefully, Josh Allen lets his rookie running back have one of the touchdowns this time.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
RB
FPTs
PPR FPTs
1
1
Christian McCaffrey
25.51
30.37
2
2
Dalvin Cook
23.68
28.09
6
3
Alvin Kamara
17.30
23.85
3
4
Josh Jacobs
20.60
22.44
5
5
Leonard Fournette
17.87
22.34
4
6
Ezekiel Elliott
18.90
21.92
11
7
Brian Hill
13.00
17.85
7
8
Nick Chubb
14.76
17.08
15
9
Le'Veon Bell
12.01
16.48
13
10
Devin Singletary
12.60
15.61
20
11
Austin Ekeler
10.95
15.58
9
12
Tevin Coleman
13.19
15.56
12
13
Melvin Gordon
12.75
15.32
8
14
Mark Ingram
13.20
15.25
14
15
James Conner
12.10
15.14
16
16
Phillip Lindsay
11.57
14.80
10
17
Marlon Mack
13.11
14.47
17
18
Damien Williams
11.30
14.47
22
19
JD McKissic
10.43
13.76
18
20
David Montgomery
11.11
13.42
21
21
Ronald Jones
10.50
12.71
23
22
Joe Mixon
10.13
12.64
28
23
Duke Johnson
9.07
12.25
31
24
James White
7.69
12.16
26
25
Latavius Murray
9.86
12.02
29
26
Kenyan Drake
8.99
11.89
25
27
Todd Gurley
10.05
11.76
19
28
Jordan Howard
11.01
11.75
30
29
David Johnson
8.86
11.27
27
30
Sony Michel
9.74
10.51
24
31
Carlos Hyde
10.05
10.48
32
32
Miles Sanders
7.66
10.16
37
33
Jaylen Samuels
6.29
9.89
33
34
Royce Freeman
7
9.43
46
35
Tarik Cohen
4.95
9.20
36
36
Kareem Hunt
6.33
9.02
34
37
Raheem Mostert
6.91
8.41
38
38
Kalen Ballage
6.23
8.17
41
39
Paul Perkins
5.85
8.10
35
40
Adrian Peterson
6.43
7.87
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Start Carr?
We spend a lot of time talking about which quarterbacks to stream each week. Heath Cummings...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...