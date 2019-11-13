Fantasy Football Week 11: Starts and sits, sleepers and busts for every game

Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 77 REYDS 652 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.2 I noticed last week that the Browns had creative ways of getting Landry open, using pre-snap motion and unconventional routes to put him in space. Wish they'd do more of that for Beckham, who seems like a shot-play-or-bust receiver thus far, and one who still isn't on the same page as Baker Mayfield. The Browns have realized that Landry can make defenses pay for giving too much attention to Beckham, and it's showing up in his numbers. Through nine games, Beckham and Landry have the exact same yardage total from Mayfield (632), but Landry's catch rate from Mayfield is slightly higher (58% to 56%) and Landry has more touchdowns. In terms of Fantasy points, Landry has also outscored Beckham in five of their past six games. The matchup is actually tough on both of them -- Mayfield figures to be short on time to throw from a Steelers front ranked sixth in quarterback pressures and third in sacks. Pittsburgh's cornerbacks have also played well all season, especially against No. 1-type receivers. Beckham is better suited for a flex spot; honestly Landry is too in non-PPR but his recent track record puts him ahead of his teammate in all formats.