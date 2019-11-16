Fantasy Football Week 11: Starts, sits, sleepers and busts for every game
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays, sneaky sleepers and more for your Fantasy lineup.
Looking for some lineup advice? You've come to the right place. Go through every game right here to find out who Dave Richard is starting, sitting, and everything in between for all 28 teams on the Week 11 schedule, whether you got off to a slow start Thursday or are in good shape heading into Sunday's action.
Atlanta (2-7) at Carolina (5-4)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Panthers -5.5
Brian Hill RB
ATL Atlanta • #23
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
You might remember Hill from the first preseason game -- he was the one outplaying Ito Smith. He didn't beat him on the depth chart then but has found playing time in Weeks 8 and 10, scoring a touchdown in each game and flashing some speed, agility, balance and notably some physicality on inside runs. It's not a bad combination for the 6-1, 219-pound back, though his pass protection is clearly a work in progress and could cost him some snaps. It's not wrong to believe he could be in line for a workload close to what Devonta Freeman has had -- around 16 touches. That should mean good things against a Panthers defense that's afforded 5.2 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns to running backs over its past five games. Almost any running back with that number of anticipated touches belongs in Fantasy lineups.
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I hoped Ridley would shake free for a big play or two, or possibly a touchdown, last week against the Saints, but the game script flipped and the Falcons won without having to pass a ton. Matt Ryan attempted just five deep passes, including two to Ridley, one resulting in an interception. Nothing's really changed here, even with Mohamed Sanu traded out of town and with Austin Hooper unlikely to play. Ridley is a big-play-or-bust Fantasy receiver whose good stat lines (10-plus non-PPR, 14-plus PPR) are fueled heavily by touchdowns. When you start him, you're hoping he scores because he's not getting enough deep-ball completions (9 of 19 on deep throws this season, none more than for 34 yards). Carolina's allowed just five touchdowns to wideouts in 2019 and four 100-yard games. Ridley's risky even as a flex.
Dallas (5-4) at Detroit (3-5-1)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Cowboys -3.5
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
This feels like a get-right game for Ezekiel Elliott. The Lions defense stinks no matter how you slice it, including against tight ends, where it has allowed a touchdown to the position in each of the past four games (two to backup tight ends). But Witten's become a forgotten man in the end zone -- he's gone seven straight without a touchdown and has just three end-zone targets this season, according to Sports Info Solutions. Maybe he has some redeeming value in PPR since his targets have begun to rise (five-plus in three of his past four games), but I'd prefer a tight end with better odds at scoring and putting up decent yardage. Witten's been below 60 yards in every game this season.
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
If you start Jones with the idea that a good dose of targets can carry him to a decent stat line, you'll be OK. Jones was scarcely targeted until the final drive last week when he caught three balls for 43 yards, upping his stat line to a respectable 5-77-0. That actually made for his fourth-best PPR total of the year. The Cowboys have allowed 162 receiving yards and one score to a receiver over their past three games and should benefit from taking on Jeff Driskel, who is nowhere near as accurate a passer as Matthew Stafford. Tough matchup, bad quarterback, lowered expectations for Jones. You can find better in non-PPR.
DET Detroit • #41
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
McKissic has come through for 10 PPR points in each of his past two games. He also dominated playing time (70% of snaps) and touches (10 carries, six catches) among Lions running backs last week against the Bears. Notably, Driskel seemed to check down quite a bit, helping McKissic out. The Cowboys have had some liabilities covering running backs as receivers lately, allowing big games to Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley and Aaron Jones through the air. Fine, McKissic couldn't shine those guys' shoes, but he does have a good track record in the passing game and should continue to lead the Lions' running backs in touches and playing time.
Jacksonville (4-5) at Indianapolis (5-4)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Colts -3
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Over their past three games, the Colts have silenced the stats of DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Courtland Sutton and any other receiver they've faced. Alright, fine, their quarterbacks were Ryan Fitzpatrick, Mason Rudolph and Joe Flacco. Big whoop. Well, is Nick Foles that much better? Perhaps a little bit, but it's Foles' first game since Week 1 and the offensive line in front of him is anything but sturdy. The front five has allowed double-digit quarterback pressures in each of its past six games, and Foles tends to struggle when he's under duress. The Colts have 41 quarterback pressures in their past three games, according to Sports Info Solutions. Consider both solid flex options -- Chark especially in non-PPR, Westbrook in full PPR.
Buffalo (6-3) at Miami (2-7)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Bills -6
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Dolphins avoided giving up multiple passing touchdowns by the skin of their teeth in Weeks 9 and 10. Referees ruled Ryan Griffin didn't have control of the ball when he fell to the ground against the Fins two weeks ago, and Eric Ebron had a touchdown ripped out of his hands last week. These are lucky breaks against suspect offenses and/or suspect quarterbacks. It's not like Miami's defense has vastly improved. With Allen putting up just enough Fantasy points from week to week (19-plus in each of his past five), he's still very much in line as a starter in a favorable road matchup. It helps that he's thrown multiple touchdowns in each of three career meetings with the Dolphins.
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Last week was Parker's first test as the Dolphins' unquestioned No. 1 receiver. He didn't quite shine, catching five of 10 targets for 69 yards with a kinda-sorta drop on a short target in the end zone. It was only his second game since Week 4 where he didn't score. Parker does happen to be one of only four receivers to catch a touchdown on the Bills this season, but he didn't dunk on top cornerback Tre'Davious White, who was staying to one side of the field then. White, who hasn't given up a touchdown this year, has been traveling with opposing star receivers for the past three weeks and should shadow Parker plenty. That drops the likelihood of a touchdown for Parker significantly. In the five games Parker hasn't scored, he's averaged 8.0 PPR and 4.6 non-PPR Fantasy points. That's what we could be looking at on Sunday.
Houston (6-3) at Baltimore (7-2)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Ravens -4
Carlos Hyde RB
HOU Houston • #23
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Since Brandon Williams' return from injury in Week 5, only three running backs to face the Ravens had 10-plus Fantasy points. James Conner's goal-line score barely crossed the plane and saved his stat line in Week 5, James White got his first rushing touchdown of the year and also had over 70 receiving yards in Week 9, and Joe Mixon needed 30 carries to get 114 yards last week. Well, Hyde has potential to get over 15 carries in a game but has been over 20 carries twice all year. He's almost never involved in the passing game and, while he's a candidate for a short-yardage touchdown, has just three scores on the year. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson has four rushing and five passing touchdowns from inside the 5-yard line this year. A safer pick in non-PPR than PPR, Hyde has the troubling combination of a tough matchup and a lack of scoring opportunities to limit his Fantasy ceiling to single-digits.
Darren Fells TE
HOU Houston • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Can Fells catch a touchdown? That's basically the only way he comes up with Fantasy points -- he's scored six times, all in the red zone and three inside of 10 yards. The Ravens let up a touchdown to Tyler Eifert from short yardage last week, making him only the second tight end to score against them this season and the eighth in the past two seasons. The Ravens' stellar track record against tight ends is a deterrent, but their even better run defense could lead the Texans to at least try scheming up a target or two for Fells. It's not enough to trust him unless you're stuck.
Denver (3-6) at Minnesota (7-3)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Vikings -10.5
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Vikings have been known to give up the occasional big play to opposing rushers, but for the most part they've been good. They just slammed the door on Ezekiel Elliott last week. If there's a big-play running back on the Broncos, it's Phillip Lindsay and not Freeman. On the season, Freeman has one play of 20-plus yards (against the Raiders in Week 1). By comparison, Lindsay has seven. We've seen Lindsay begin to create some separation in carries from Freeman (they're close to even in playing time) and there's no reason for it to not continue after the bye. If you're starting Freeman, you're hoping he scores against this tough defense.
Stefon Diggs WR
MIN Minnesota • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Remember when Diggs was regularly cashing in for over 140 yards? Those games happened against teams with weak cornerbacks; this week against the Broncos is different. Cornerback Chris Harris has been shadowing top receivers all season and has been great, giving up just one touchdown on the season (Tyreek Hill). Only one No. 1-type receiver has exceeded 87 yards against Denver all season (Tyrell Williams, Week 1), and only three receivers have had even 80 yards. I know that Diggs can make his stat line pop with just one play, but Harris and the Broncos won't have a difficult time tilting coverage his way and having Kirk Cousins try to beat them with less explosive pass-catchers. With 53 total yards in his past two games combined, it's easy to see the downside with Diggs. Cautiously use him as a flex.
N.Y. Jets (2-7) at Washington (1-8)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Washington -1.5
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
The matchup says he should be a No. 1 receiver -- the Jets have given up 10 touchdowns to wideouts in their last three games. They're stuck with backups at cornerback and they're having a hard time pressuring opposing quarterbacks. The trepidation here involves McLaurin's quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. He's hesitated to throw it deep, attempting just five passes of 15-plus yards all year and seeing three of them get picked off -- and none completed. His longest completion to a wide receiver has been 13 yards. An optimist might believe this is the kind of matchup to let him cut it loose and connect long; a pessimist will figure he's just not good enough to complete those throws. A realist will note that the Redskins prefer to lean on their running backs anyway, and the team is getting Derrius Guice back to help take some work off of Adrian Peterson's plate. Know the risks before you commit him to your lineup.
New Orleans (7-2) at Tampa Bay (3-6)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Saints -5.5
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Drew Brees came out of the bye firing to his veteran tight end, creating season-highs across the board with a 6-74-0 line on 10 targets. Expect Brees to keep leaning on Cook -- he's behind only Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara in terms of reliability, and the Saints will find themselves in a matchup where running the ball will be difficult. Tampa Bay's pass defense has already been a massive liability and it's helped tight ends find 10 non-PPR points in six of their past eight games, including a 10-point bounty for Cook back in Week 5. He's basically a must-start.
Ronald Jones RB
TB Tampa Bay • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It's impossible to run away from a running back coming off of a 100-yard, one score game like Jones had. But you should know that despite the increased targets and added targets, he wasn't all that great. Some of it isn't on him -- the Buccaneers offensive line had a hard time cracking open lanes for him, which figures to continue on Sunday against the Saints' vaunted run defense. But it's clear he's not a natural pass catcher, with the case in point being his fumble late last week where he couldn't quite secure the football and it popped out. And after the game and during the week, coach Bruce Arians talked up Peyton Barber's work in the game. I'm a little nervous recommending Jones since the only way he'll be able to match Week 10's numbers is if he gets eight catches again.
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Was Week 10 an awakening for Howard, or was it a one-week blip thanks to a favorable matchup? Howard posted season-highs last week, but it came against one of the worst defenses in covering tight ends, something coach Bruce Arians acknowledged this week. If that's the case, he's set to see his numbers slide this week against the Saints. Not only have the Saints been good against the tight ends they've faced, but they've limited Howard to under 60 yards in three career meetings. Besides, the injury to Marshon Lattimore will make the matchups all the more appealing for the Bucs' receivers.
Arizona (3-6-1) at San Francisco (8-1)
4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: 49ers -11.5
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
This is a hunch play, not one I can easily back up with obvious stats. Let's start with the 49ers, who played into overtime on Monday and logged 74 snaps on defense and lost two role players along the defensive line. That unit is in a tough spot. It is also the same group that watched Kenyan Drake run all over it for 110 rush yards and 54 receiving yards in Week 9, so I'd assume there will be a priority on trying to slow down the Cardinals run game. Kliff Kingsbury continues to find ways to maneuver his offense to attack his opponents' weaknesses, so I think once he realizes that running the ball will be harder to do this time around, he'll lean on Murray to make plays. Technically, he had 24 Fantasy points against the Niners in their first meeting, but a lot of them came on a lucky play late. I expect Murray to play better over the course of 60 minutes this time.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
There's no George Kittle, Emmanuel Sanders isn't expected to play and the 49ers still have a juicy matchup against the Cardinals. Samuel's already seen his playing time increase since their Week 8 bye, but in his past two games he's received 19 and 24% of the target share from Jimmy Garoppolo. That's not going to shrivel, especially considering the drops by Kendrick Bourne last week. The Redbirds didn't allow a receiver to score last week but did give up over 200 yards to wideouts including 92 yards after the catch with five missed tackles by the secondary. That's notable since Samuel is best as a yards-after-catch receiver. He's worth taking the risk on, especially in PPR. He's also a tremendous bargain in DFS (4,000 on DraftKings, 5,600 on FanDuel).
Cincinnati (0-9) at Oakland (5-4)
4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Raiders -10.5
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Bengals don't have anyone else on offense as good as Mixon. And, believe it or not, he found some good rushing room courtesy of the right side of his offensive line against the tough Ravens defense. Now he plays against a softer Raiders front that was pummeled by the Chargers (and their weak O-line) last Thursday. In fact, Oakland has allowed 100 yards and/or a touchdown to a running back in five straight games, a skid that includes five receiving scores (something Mixon has proven to be able to do). Mixon has received at least 20 touches in each of his past two games, both blowout losses. This matchup has a chance to be a little bit closer, so it's probable he'll continue to see a nice amount of work.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
After a terrible matchup last week, Boyd finds himself in a good spot against a Raiders defense that ranks 30th against the pass and has allowed 12 touchdowns to receivers this season. There's more -- seven of the 11 receivers with at least seven targets against the Raiders have 14-plus PPR points. Boyd has seven or more targets in all but one of his games this season. Rookie Ryan Finley wasn't anything special last week against the Ravens but at least he did a good job leaning on Boyd. Expect that to continue, particularly against a Raiders defense that has had trouble covering slot receivers.
New England (8-1) at Philadelphia (5-4)
4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Patriots -3.5
Mohamed Sanu WR
NE New England • #14
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Eagles rank fourth in run defense, eighth in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs and have only allowed 100 total yards to one rusher this season. Suffice to say, expect the Patriots to pass a bunch. Philadelphia's cornerbacks are healthy again, but it shouldn't stop Tom Brady from throwing downfield. Since Sanu arrived he has caught 12 of 19 targets for 104 yards and a score. He'll probably need a touchdown to be good in non-PPR, but the target volume he's received has thrust him into PPR consideration. Sanu had five targets in his New England debut and 14 targets in their loss against the Ravens (another tough run defense). For context, the five targets he had was more than what Phillip Dorsett has seen in all but three games, and the 14 targets Sanu received were the second-most of any of Brady's receivers on the year. He should remain involved in this offense.
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We learned on Friday that Jordan Howard has a stinger and seems unlikely to play. We also learned Darren Sproles was placed on IR. With only scatback Boston Scott and the freshly re-signed Jay Ajayi on the roster (and DeAngelo Henderson on the practice squad), Sanders could be in line for a larger-than-normal workload against the Patriots. This comes on a week where the Eagles might take a page out of the Ravens' playbook and utilize the run game against the Patriots. In a way, they almost have to because the state of their passing game is pretty heinous with Alshon Jeffery not expected to play. Philadelphia's offensive line is one of the better squads in the league, so the team could lean on their big guys and use Sanders' speed, lateral agility and versatility as the primary force on offense. Another reason why they might roll that way: the Patriots have given up 5.8 yards per rush to running backs in their past three games. Sanders has strong No. 2 running back upside.
Chicago (4-5) at L.A. Rams (5-4)
8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Point spread: Rams -6.5
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Since Montgomery's 27-carry bonanza in Week 8 against the Chargers, he's seen a total of 31 rush attempts and has averaged 3.1 yards per try. It kind of feels like we're right back where we started with him as a powerful but not always elusive running back on a team with a disappointing offensive line and a quarterback who defenses dare to throw. It especially doesn't help that the Rams are sixth in the league in run defense, yielding just six rushing scores to running backs on the season. Of the six running backs to get double-digit Fantasy points against the Rams, all needed at least 20 touches, something Montgomery has done twice in 2019.
Kansas City (6-4) at L.A. Chargers (4-6)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Point spread: Chiefs -3.5
LAC L.A. Chargers • #17
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
No doubt about it, Rivers looked washed up last week against the Raiders. So why give him another shot against the Chiefs? When he's had a bad game with a bad completion percentage in his recent past, he's typically bounced back. He also had two mammoth games against the Chiefs last year, registering at least 300 yards and two scores in each. Four of the past five quarterbacks to take on Kansas City have had at least 22 Fantasy points against them (Joe Flacco couldn't get the job done), which isn't surprising considering the high-scoring nature Chiefs games tend to be. He deserves another start.
Pittsburgh (5-4) at Cleveland (3-6)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Point spread: Browns -3
CLE Cleveland • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I noticed last week that the Browns had creative ways of getting Landry open, using pre-snap motion and unconventional routes to put him in space. Wish they'd do more of that for Beckham, who seems like a shot-play-or-bust receiver thus far, and one who still isn't on the same page as Baker Mayfield. The Browns have realized that Landry can make defenses pay for giving too much attention to Beckham, and it's showing up in his numbers. Through nine games, Beckham and Landry have the exact same yardage total from Mayfield (632), but Landry's catch rate from Mayfield is slightly higher (58% to 56%) and Landry has more touchdowns. In terms of Fantasy points, Landry has also outscored Beckham in five of their past six games. The matchup is actually tough on both of them -- Mayfield figures to be short on time to throw from a Steelers front ranked sixth in quarterback pressures and third in sacks. Pittsburgh's cornerbacks have also played well all season, especially against No. 1-type receivers. Beckham is better suited for a flex spot; honestly Landry is too in non-PPR but his recent track record puts him ahead of his teammate in all formats.
Kareem Hunt RB
CLE Cleveland • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's fine to expect Hunt to deliver close to what he gave you last week -- seven non-PPR points and 14 in PPR. One huge advantage he'll have in this game is fresh legs -- he's only played one game all year; the Steelers defense has been banging' heads since September and is forced to play on the road on four days' rest. That should give Hunt a shot to make some plays, even if it's against a tough run defense that's been good at shutting down pass-catching backs. You might have some skepticism over whether or not the Browns will lean on Hunt, but he played 55% of the snaps, had 33% of the team's running back touches and 24% of the Browns' overall target share. It would be surprising if he were less involved. He's worth trusting as a borderline starter in PPR.
So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 injury report: Stars in doubt
If you're looking for fresh running backs, you'll need a time machine to go back about 10 weeks....
-
Week 11 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 11 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...