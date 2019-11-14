Fantasy Football Week 11 Wide Receiver Preview: Trust in touchdown regression candidates

The football season is too short to be able to count on regression in any specific instance, but that doesn't mean we should ignore it. There are a handful of wide receivers who have had terrible touchdown luck to start the year, and I'd fully expect they finish stronger than they currently rank. Maybe this well help you buy low, or maybe it just gives you the courage to keep starting them despite their disappointing play. Either way, don't give up on this crew reaching pay dirt.

D.J. Moore and John Brown are the only two receivers with more than 680 receiving yards and two scores or less. I'll talk about them in the DFS section, but they've also kind of met expectations in a weird way, so they don't quite fit this group.

Incredibly Davante Adams, Mike Williams and Robert Woods still don't have even one receiving touchdown. It's even stranger for Williams and Adams because they regularly reached the end zone in the past. They've both been on preseason touchdown regression lists in the past, but this is ridiculous. Williams even has 10 targets in the red zone, he just hasn't cashed in.

Adams and Woods have been victimized by usage and play calling in the red zone. For Adams specifically, it's mostly been Aaron Jones, and I'm not sure I see that changing. That's not to say he'll stay scoreless. He'll score plenty after the bye, just maybe not at the rate he did the past two years.

Odell Beckham and Tyler Boyd have both scored once, but their play has also been bad at times. I still have a lot of faith in Beckham finishing strong and finishing the year as a top-12 receiver. I'm less confident in Boyd due to his quarterback situation.

Send out some feelers to see if you can buy low on any of these receivers before the deadline.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

Emmanuel Sanders WR SF San Francisco • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Deebo Samuel could be a solid No. 3 or better.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ WAS -1.5 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 52 REYDS 497 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.6 Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -10.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 90 REYDS 598 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.1 Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU BAL -4 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 9.2 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 47 REYDS 454 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.4 Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 55 REYDS 353 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.1

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Adds Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 20% Samuel hauled in eight of 11 targets Monday night and could see a chunk of targets again in Week 11 with Emmanuel Sanders and George Kittle both hurt. He has 19 targets in his past two games, and he's catching 70% of his targets, so he's worth a speculative add even if Sanders or Kittle returns. If they're both out, and he's a solid No. 3 with upside. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 70% Crowder is still available in 30% of leagues and has 80 yards in each of his last two games. The schedule doesn't get difficult any time soon and Crowder looks solidified as Sam Darnold's No. 1 target. Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 54% Westbrook returns along with Nick Foles, and there's a chance he becomes the No. 1 in Jacksonville as we originally expected. At the very least, I expect Westbrook to be a solid No. 3 wide receiver with PPR upside.

Stashes Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 16% Slayton has been one of the best rookie receivers so far this season, and his targets exploded in Week 10. He caught 10 out of 14 targets and scored two more touchdowns without Evan Engram. The Giants can't run the ball right now, and Slayton has become the second option in the passing game. That's worth holding through a bye. Josh Gordon WR SEA Seattle • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 66% If Tyler Lockett's injury is serious, Gordon could find a significant role catching passes from Russell Wilson.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 11 Prices FanDuel $5,500 DraftKings $5,900 Moore has averaged 10 targets per game over the past month and topped 100 yards in each of his past two games. He's facing a Falcons defense that has surrendered monster numbers all season. The touchdowns will come for Moore, but he's a good value this week even if they don't.

Contrarian Plays John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 11 Prices FanDuel $5,900 DraftKings $6,400 As with Moore, I'm just going to keep betting on Brown's volume. The Dolphins are just the kind of defense that could give up a pair of bombs in a breakout game for Brown.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank WR NON PPR FPTS PPR FPTs 2 1 Michael Thomas 16.03 25.46 1 2 Tyreek Hill 17.72 24.10 3 3 Julio Jones 15.68 22.71 7 4 DeAndre Hopkins 12.98 21.63 8 5 Julian Edelman 12.47 20.57 6 6 Cooper Kupp 13.23 19.82 5 7 Amari Cooper 13.61 19.49 4 8 Mike Evans 13.77 19.37 9 9 D.J. Moore 11.94 18.75 11 10 John Brown 11.25 17.14 12 11 Keenan Allen 10.75 17.12 10 12 D.J. Chark 11.28 16.17 13 13 Chris Godwin 10.66 16.14 14 14 Odell Beckham 10.47 15.87 23 15 Allen Robinson 9.64 15.83 18 16 Courtland Sutton 10.21 15.45 24 17 Christian Kirk 9.46 15.26 29 18 Tyler Boyd 8.85 14.99 20 19 Jarvis Landry 9.85 14.84 17 20 Curtis Samuel 10.25 14.72 15 21 Zach Pascal 10.44 14.41 16 22 Stefon Diggs 10.39 14.30 21 23 Michael Gallup 9.81 14.23 25 25 Calvin Ridley 9.35 13.94 26 24 Sammy Watkins 9.31 14.03 19 26 Tyrell Williams 10.09 13.76 22 27 Kenny Golladay 9.71 13.70 27 28 Deebo Samuel 9.08 13.54 28 29 DeVante Parker 8.90 13.44 34 30 Jamison Crowder 8.04 13.33 30 31 Robert Woods 8.79 13.28 37 32 Mohamed Sanu 7.68 12.71 38 33 Alshon Jeffery 7.64 12.59 31 34 Marquise Brown 8.73 12.27 32 35 Terry McLaurin 8.51 12.22 39 36 Dede Westbrook 7.59 12.16

