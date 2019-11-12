Play

Week 11 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver adds, DFS plays, projections and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including his favorite DFS plays.

The football season is too short to be able to count on regression in any specific instance, but that doesn't mean we should ignore it. There are a handful of wide receivers who have had terrible touchdown luck to start the year, and I'd fully expect they finish stronger than they currently rank. Maybe this well help you buy low, maybe it just gives you the courage to keep starting them. Either way, don't give up on this crew reaching pay dirt.

D.J. Moore and John Brown are the only two receivers with more than 680 receiving yards and two scores or less. I'll talk about them in the DFS section, but they've also kind of met expectations in a weird way, so they don't quite fit this group.

Incredibly Davante Adams, Mike Williams and Robert Woods still don't have even one receiving touchdown. It's even stranger for Williams and Adams because they regularly reached the end zone in the past. They've both been on preseason touchdown regression lists in the past, but this is ridiculous. Williams even has 10 targets in the red zone, but he just hasn't cashed in. 

Adams and Woods have been victimized by usage and play calling in the red zone. For Adams specifically, it's mostly been Aaron Jones, and I'm not sure I see that changing. That's not to say he'll stay scoreless. He'll score plenty after the bye, just maybe not at the rate he did the past two years. 

Odell Beckham and Tyler Boyd have both scored once, but their play has also been bad at times. I still have a lot of faith in Beckham finishing strong and finishing the year as a top-12 receiver. I'm less confident in Boyd due to his quarterback situation. 

Send out some feelers to see if you can buy low on any of these receivers before the deadline. 

Week 11 WR Preview
WR Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Emmanuel Sanders WR
SF San Francisco • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Deebo Samuel could be a solid No. 3 or better.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ WAS -1.5 O/U 38
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
13.3
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
52
REYDS
497
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.6
headshot-image
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ OAK OAK -10.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
25th
PROJ PTS
12.9
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
57
TAR
90
REYDS
598
TD
1
FPTS/G
13.1
headshot-image
Marquise Brown WR
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU BAL -4 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
27th
PROJ PTS
9.2
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
47
REYDS
454
TD
4
FPTS/G
13.4
headshot-image
Alshon Jeffery WR
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
11.8
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
55
REYDS
353
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.1
Week 10 Adds
headshot-image
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
20%
Samuel hauled in eight of 11 targets Monday night and could see a chunk of targets again in Week 11 with Emmanuel Sanders and George Kittle both hurt. He has 19 targets in his past two games, and he's catching 70% of his targets, so he's worth a speculative add even if Sanders or Kittle returns. If they're both out, and he's a solid No. 3 with upside.
headshot-image
Jamison Crowder WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
70%
Crowder is still available in 30% of leagues and has 80 yards in each of his last two games. The schedule doesn't get difficult any time soon and Crowder looks solidified as Sam Darnold's No. 1 target.
headshot-image
Dede Westbrook WR
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
54%
Westbrook returns along with Nick Foles, and there's a chance he becomes the No. 1 in Jacksonville as we originally expected. At the very least, I expect Westbrook to be a solid No. 3 wide receiver with PPR upside.
Week 10 Adds
headshot-image
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
20%
Samuel hauled in eight of 11 targets Monday night and could see a chunk of targets again in Week 11 with Emmanuel Sanders and George Kittle both hurt. He has 19 targets in his past two games, and he's catching 70% of his targets, so he's worth a speculative add even if Sanders or Kittle returns. If they're both out, and he's a solid No. 3 with upside.
headshot-image
Jamison Crowder WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
70%
Crowder is still available in 30% of leagues and has 80 yards in each of his last two games. The schedule doesn't get difficult any time soon and Crowder looks solidified as Sam Darnold's No. 1 target.
headshot-image
Dede Westbrook WR
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
54%
Westbrook returns along with Nick Foles, and there's a chance he becomes the No. 1 in Jacksonville as we originally expected. At the very least, I expect Westbrook to be a solid No. 3 wide receiver with PPR upside.
Stashes
headshot-image
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
16%
Slayton has been one of the best rookie receivers so far this season, and his targets exploded in Week 10. He caught 10 out of 14 targets and scored two more touchdowns without Evan Engram. The Giants can't run the ball right now, and Slayton has become the second option in the passing game. That's worth holding through a bye.
headshot-image
Josh Gordon WR
SEA Seattle • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownership
66%
If Tyler Lockett's injury is serious, Gordon could find a significant role catching passes from Russell Wilson.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 11 Prices
FanDuel
$5,500
DraftKings
$5,900
Moore has averaged 10 targets per game over the past month and topped 100 yards in each of his past two games. He's facing a Falcons defense that has surrendered monster numbers all season. The touchdowns will come for Moore, but he's a good value this week even if they don't.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Week 11 Prices
FanDuel
$5,900
DraftKings
$6,400
As with Moore, I'm just going to keep betting on Brown's volume. The Dolphins are just the kind of defense that could give up a pair of bombs in a breakout game for Brown.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

WR

NON PPR FPTS

PPR FPTs

2

1

Michael Thomas

16.03

25.46

1

2

Tyreek Hill

17.72

24.10

3

3

Julio Jones

15.88

22.91

7

4

DeAndre Hopkins

12.98

21.63

8

5

Julian Edelman

12.47

20.57

6

6

Cooper Kupp

13.23

19.82

5

7

Amari Cooper

13.61

19.49

4

8

Mike Evans

13.77

19.37

9

9

D.J. Moore

11.94

18.75

15

10

Keenan Allen

10.75

17.12

12

11

Odell Beckham

11.52

16.93

13

12

John Brown

10.95

16.84

10

13

D.J. Chark

11.58

16.47

18

14

Chris Godwin

10.66

16.14

14

15

Jarvis Landry

10.85

15.84

24

16

Allen Robinson

9.64

15.83

11

17

Stefon Diggs

11.56

15.73

17

18

DeVante Parker

10.68

15.70

20

19

Courtland Sutton

10.21

15.45

25

20

Christian Kirk

9.46

15.26

29

21

Tyler Boyd

8.85

14.99

19

22

Curtis Samuel

10.25

14.72

16

23

Zach Pascal

10.74

14.71

22

24

Michael Gallup

9.81

14.23

27

25

Sammy Watkins

9.31

14.03

26

26

Calvin Ridley

9.32

13.92

21

27

Tyrell Williams

10.09

13.76

23

28

Kenny Golladay

9.71

13.70

28

29

Deebo Samuel

9.08

13.54

30

30

Robert Woods

8.79

13.28

40

31

Jamison Crowder

7.44

12.73

36

32

Mohamed Sanu

7.68

12.71

37

33

Alshon Jeffery

7.64

12.59

31

34

Marquise Brown

8.73

12.27

32

35

Terry McLaurin

8.51

12.22

38

36

Dede Westbrook

7.59

12.16

35

37

Marvin Jones

7.81

12.10

33

38

JuJu Smith-Schuster

8.21

11.93

34

39

Mike Williams

7.97

11.50

44

40

Danny Amendola

6.61

10.90

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Fantasy Football Today Podcast

fantasy-football-today.jpg
11/12: Waiver Wire - Brian Hill and Who Else? (Fantasy Football Podcast)
All Podcasts

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories