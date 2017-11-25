Week 12 Fantasy Football DFS plays: Starting with Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowski
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowski.
Contrarian plays are fun and everyone likes to talk about them but it's okay to have a little chalk in your lineup as well. There are occasions where the guy everyone is talking about just makes sense. That would be the case with both Tom Brady and Russell Wilson this week. Of course they're going to be highly owned. But Ben Roethlisberger seems just as obvious to me.
Roethlisberger faces a bad pass defense that just happens to be playing very well against the run. That fits well because the Steelers are really struggling to run the ball and are at home, where they like to air it out. The loss of Juju Smith-Schuster is a blessing and a curse. The curse is that it could hurt Roethlisberger. The blessing is that it gives us Martavis Bryant as a nice contrarian option stack with.
Rob Gronkowski is my other favorite play and fits in the same mold as Kareem Hunt and Julio Jones. These are elite options that haven't been elite for some time but they have great matchups.
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Ben Roethlisberger PIT QB
|7,900
|4.56%
|NA
|NA
Russell Wilson SEA QB
|8,600
|6.75%
|7,000
|11.55%
Andy Dalton CIN QB
|7,200
|2.45%
|6,000
|2.61%
Tom Brady NE QB
|9,100
|15.19%
|7,700
|17.77%
Matt Ryan ATL QB
|7,600
|8.22%
|6,400
|7.9%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Kareem Hunt KC RB
|7,700
|17.89%
|8,000
|27.97%
Dion Lewis NE RB
|6,200
|5.19%
|4,800
|9.08%
Todd Gurley LAR RB
|8,500
|34.42%
|8,800
|28.86%
J.D. McKissic SEA RB
|5,500
|0.86%
|3,700
|1.03%
Carlos Hyde SF RB
|6,600
|3.48%
|5,500
|6.69%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Julio Jones ATL WR
|7,800
|12.72%
|7,700
|13.97%
A.J. Green CIN WR
|8,300
|5.56%
|8,000
|5.56%
Antonio Brown PIT WR
|9,600
|20.76%
|NA
|NA
Corey Davis TEN WR
|5,400
|3.18%
|4,900
|5.17%
Martavis Bryant PIT WR
|5,200
|0.87%
|NA
|NA
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Rob Gronkowski NE TE
|7,700
|11.8%
|6,900
|11.23%
Delanie Walker TEN TE
|5,900
|5.67%
|5,000
|4.89%
Jack Doyle IND TE
|5,700
|4.88%
|4,500
|4.63%
Travis Kelce KC TE
|7,500
|12.92%
|7,300
|8.55%
Jimmy Graham SEA TE
|7,000
|11.52%
|5,800
|6.98%
