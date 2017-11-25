Week 12 Fantasy Football DFS plays: Starting with Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowski

Contrarian plays are fun and everyone likes to talk about them but it's okay to have a little chalk in your lineup as well. There are occasions where the guy everyone is talking about just makes sense. That would be the case with both Tom Brady and Russell Wilson this week. Of course they're going to be highly owned. But Ben Roethlisberger seems just as obvious to me.

Roethlisberger faces a bad pass defense that just happens to be playing very well against the run. That fits well because the Steelers are really struggling to run the ball and are at home, where they like to air it out. The loss of Juju Smith-Schuster is a blessing and a curse. The curse is that it could hurt Roethlisberger. The blessing is that it gives us Martavis Bryant as a nice contrarian option stack with.

Rob Gronkowski is my other favorite play and fits in the same mold as Kareem Hunt and Julio Jones. These are elite options that haven't been elite for some time but they have great matchups.

As always, ownership estimates come from @UFCollective. You can get all of their estimates here: