Week 12 Fantasy Football News and Notes, including important Colts and Texans updates

Thursday night's AFC South showdown between the 6-4 Colts and 6-4 Texans will determine who has the inside track in the divisional race as we come down the home stretch. It also has major Fantasy Football implications, with several players banged up and statuses unclear.

Colts Updates

Let's start with Indianapolis, who will be without lead running back Marlon Mack, who broke his hand in Week 11. After Mack exited, Jonathan Williams went on to rush for more than 100 yards, averaging nearly 9 yards per carry thanks in large part to a 48-yard run. He also broke off a 31-yard reception earlier in the win over Jacksonville.

But Williams might have more company in the backfield for Week 12, as Jordan Wilkins — who missed Week 11 due to an ankle injury but had played ahead of Williams as Mack's backup earlier in the season — is getting in limited practices this week.

It's not clear whether Williams did enough in Week 11 to move ahead of Wilkins, or whether Wilkins will even be ready to play four days after missing the Jaguars game, but Mack's injury has accelerated the Colts' need for healthy backs.

Another key factor here is the matchup with a Texans team that has been pretty good against early-down backs this year, but has given up the most receptions to the position. Perhaps no team is more sensitive to game script than the Colts, and should Indianapolis fall behind we could see a lot of Nyheim Hines, who is my favorite of the three backs in PPR formats. In standard formats, Williams or Wilkins could both be in play, but we'll be hoping to get more information about how the carries might split out. If it's a timeshare, and considering the presence of a pass-catching back in Hines, there's not a lot of appeal here.

As for the receiving options, T.Y. Hilton appears headed for a game-time call. Hilton didn't practice Tuesday with his calf issue, and neither did Eric Ebron as he nurses an ankle injury. If both are inactive, Jack Doyle becomes a solid streamer, while Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson would be the main outside receiving options for the Colts. If either Hilton or Ebron plays, they both obviously have the potential to lead the team in targets and would limit the viability of the deeper options for the Colts.

Can we trust Fuller?

The big question on Houston's side is whether Will Fuller will make his much-anticipated return from a hamstring injury. Including the Week 7 game Fuller exited early, DeAndre Hopkins has seen a massive 37% target share over the past four games, as none of the secondary pieces in the Texans' passing attack have stepped up to fill the void. Kenny Stills has been more involved, most notably going over 100 yards in the game Fuller left, but has since produced just 101 yards in three games.

Over the first six games of the season, Hopkins was seeing 28% of the targets, so Fuller's return could limit his huge share of the passing game. But overall, the Texans passing game looks like it is need of Fuller's services, as Deshaun Watson has thrown for just 370 yards combined over the past two weeks.

Fuller would be a risky play if active, given he's returning from a hamstring injury. For a speed receiver, and especially for Fuller who has a history with hamstring issues, there's always the concern of re-injury. But that also explains the Texans' cautious approach with Fuller.

The reality is we can't know whether he'll be on a snap count without more information. Bill O'Brien has said there's "a chance" he suits up, and Fuller sounds like a game-time decision. But he's getting in limited practices, and he was getting in limited practices last week as well before sitting out Week 11. He'll be a high-risk Fantasy option but one with plenty of upside, and his presence would be a boost for Watson while perhaps a slight knock to Hopkins.

Here are some more situations to monitor for Week 12.