There are no teams on bye in Week 12, but we have a unique week with a game Wednesday night, three games on Thanksgiving Day and a game Friday. Make sure you get your waiver wire moves in on time.

The biggest injury for Week 12 that could impact the waiver wire is Bhayshul Tuten (ankle), but Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Monday that Tuten isn't "too bad." That said, make sure you add Chris Rodriguez Jr. (72 percent rostered on CBS Sports) wherever he's available. He would be a must-start running back in all leagues if he starts for Jacksonville in Week 12 against Tennessee.

Aside from Rodriguez, the other running backs to add for Week 12 are Justice Hill (63 percent), Dylan Sampson (49 percent) and Will Shipley (5 percent). Saquon Barkley (neck) is also banged up, but he's expected to play Thursday at Dallas.

At receiver, the top player to add -- and maybe the No. 1 free agent this week -- is Antonio Williams (63 percent), who had a breakout game against Cincinnati on Monday night. And there are several players who could be started in three-receiver leagues, including Konata Mumpfield (23 percent), Chimere Dike (5 percent), Demario Douglas (64 percent), Germie Bernard (54 percent), Jack Bech (2 percent) and Ted Hurst (5 percent).

Some quarterbacks who could be useful in Week 12 include Deshaun Watson (31 percent), Geno Smith (34 percent) and Fernando Mendoza (46 percent), who are either playing well or have great matchups. Joe Milton III (18 percent) has an amazing matchup -- and revenge game -- against the Cowboys, and Anthony Richardson (4 percent) should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

There are two tight ends who should be considered starters in Week 12 with Chigoziem Okonkwo (60 percent) and Tyler Higbee (28 percent). And I also like some streamers in Darren Waller (43 percent), Evan Engram (7 percent), Mason Taylor (13 percent) and Noah Fant (2 percent).

Finally, this is a great week for streaming DSTs. My two favorites are the Giants (20 percent), who face the Colts, and the Commanders (15 percent), who face the Cardinals. Both could be the best Fantasy options to add in Week 12, regardless of position.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Justin Herbert (concussion), Drake Maye (ankle), Malik Willis (groin), Sam Darnold (quadriceps) and Lamar Jackson (thumb).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Cam Ward (72 percent rostered). Ward scored 26.2 Fantasy points against Dallas in Week 11 and has now scored at least 23.1 points in three games in a row. He hit that total in Week 10 against Jacksonville and now faces the Jaguars again in Week 12, but this should be a tougher matchup. That said, Ward is still worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues, and then he faces Washington, Detroit, Indianapolis and Las Vegas in his next four games.

Drop candidates: Drake Maye (74 percent rostered), Jacoby Brissett (57 percent) and Aaron Rodgers (51 percent). We don't know when Maye (ankle) is going return this season, if he comes back at all. You can safely drop him in all redraft leagues. ... Brissett has scored 15.7 Fantasy points or less in each of his two starts with the Ravens against the Chargers and Panthers, and you're not starting him in Week 12 at Houston. Baltimore is on bye in Week 13, and you can drop him in all one-quarterback leagues. ... Rodgers has scored 19.6 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row, including three outings with one touchdown or less over that span. His upcoming schedule isn't ideal against Denver, Houston and Jacksonville, and you can drop Rodgers in all one-quarterback leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats PAYDS 2118 RUYDS 266 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 17 Watson hasn't thrown a touchdown in four games in a row, but he has three games in a row with at least 308 passing yards. He has two rushing touchdowns over that span and has run for at least 22 yards in seven of nine games. This week, Watson is facing a Raiders defense that is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks and has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in eight of the past nine games. Watson is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB, and he has a favorable remaining schedule against Cincinnati in Week 13, Atlanta in Week 14, the Giants in Week 15, Baltimore in Week 16 and Indianapolis in Week 17. Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats PAYDS 2402 RUYDS 58 TD 15 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.9 Smith scored 25.4 Fantasy points in Week 11 at the Chargers, and he has now scored at least 22 points in three of his past five games. One of those outings was against Miami in Week 7, and he faces the Dolphins again in Week 12, which makes Smith worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. The Jets have a bye in Week 13 and face Denver in Week 14, but then Smith gets a favorable matchup against Arizona in Week 15 if you're looking ahead. Fernando Mendoza QB LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats PAYDS 458 RUYDS 47 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 15 Mendoza was fantastic in his second NFL start in Week 11 at Denver with 28.9 Fantasy points, and he did that without Brock Bowers (ankle). We hope Bowers will return in Week 12 against Cleveland, and Mendoza is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. The Raiders have a bye in Week 13, but Mendoza comes off his bye with favorable matchups against the Chargers in Week 14, a rematch with the Broncos in Week 15, Tennessee in Week 16 and Arizona in Week 17. Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 8 RUYDS 6 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.5 The Colts cut Daniel Jones, and Richardson will now be the starting quarterback in Indianapolis. He should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and Richardson might emerge as a starter in deeper, one-quarterback formats as well. He's stepping into a tough situation with a terrible receiving corps aside from Tyler Warren, and the offensive line is less than ideal. But Richardson can make plays with his legs -- he averaged 45.4 rushing yards per game in 2024 -- and hopefully prove he deserves the chance to start next season for the Colts. He should be added for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues and 1 percent in one-quarterback formats. Joe Milton III QB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats PAYDS 310 RUYDS 71 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 9.7 Milton hasn't been a great Fantasy quarterback so far in two starts against the Giants and Steelers, scoring 13.2 points or less in each outing. But this week Milton has a dream matchup against the Cowboys, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Milton was on Dallas' practice squad this season, so this is a revenge game as well. In deeper leagues, Milton is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB, and he should be rostered in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 10 percent. Tommy DeVito QB NE New England • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 132 RUYDS 21 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 3.8 DeVito is expected to start for the Patriots with Drake Maye (ankle) out, and DeVito should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. He won't have A.J. Brown (hamstring), and the Patriots will probably try to rely on their run game and defense moving forward. But DeVito can still be helpful in deeper formats if you need a No. 2 quarterback, especially in Week 12 against the Chargers and Week 16 against the Jets. Josh Johnson QB ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 40 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 155 RUYDS 5 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 12.7 Johnson could start for the Cardinals again in Week 12 against Washington if Carson Beck (back) remains out, and Johnson is worth adding in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. He started in Week 11 at Kansas City and scored 12.7 Fantasy points, but he has an easier matchup against the Commanders, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Arizona could also opt to start Johnson in Week 13 against Philadelphia as well with a bye in Week 14, so Johnson could be reliable for more than one week, depending on Beck's health. DJ Uiagalelei QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LAC -1.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 24 RUYDS 0 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 6.9 Justin Herbert (concussion) could miss Week 12 against New England, so Uiagalelei could start for the Chargers. He's worth adding in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. I wouldn't have high expectations for Uiagalelei since Herbert has topped 20 Fantasy points just once this season, and the Patriots defense is tough, especially coming off a bye. Uiagalelei is only worth a look in deeper leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Bhayshul Tuten (ankle), Kenneth Walker III (groin), Saquon Barkley (neck), Kyren Williams (toe), Woody Marks (concussion), Josh Jacobs (finger), Seth McGowan (hamstring), Keaton Mitchell (knee), TreVeyon Henderson (illness), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring), RJ Harvey (knee), Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), Jonathon Brooks (groin), Tank Bigsby (abdomen), Isiah Pacheco (back), Tyjae Spears (knee) and James Conner (foot)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Kaelon Black (81 percent rostered), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (77 percent), Kenneth Gainwell (76 percent) and Chris Rodriguez Jr. (72 percent). Black had a down game in Week 11 against Minnesota with six carries for 8 yards and one catch for 7 yards on one target, but he had at least 11 carries in each of his three previous outings and scored at least 10.9 PPR points twice over that span. He has a difficult upcoming schedule against Seattle, the Giants and the Rams, but Black is the ultimate lottery ticket as the handcuff to Christian McCaffrey. ... Croskey-Merritt was awesome in Week 11 against the Bengals after missing the past four games with a groin injury with 13 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 23 yards on three targets. His upcoming schedule is fantastic against Arizona, Tennessee, Houston and Atlanta, and he should be added in all leagues. Croskey-Merritt could be a weekly No. 2 Fantasy running back to close the season. ... Gainwell has done a nice job working in tandem with Bucky Irving, scoring at least 8.8 PPR points in four games in a row. He has seven catches for 103 yards on eight targets in his past two games, and he had 14 carries for 88 yards in Week 7 at Carolina, with a rematch against the Panthers in Week 12. ... It appears like Tuten will be fine for Week 12 against Tennessee, but if he's out then Rodriguez would be a starter in all leagues since the Titans have allowed a running back to score at least 12.5 PPR points in eight games in a row. Rodriguez has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in two of his past four games.

Drop candidates: Rachaad White (87 percent rostered), Tyler Allgeier (82 percent) and J.K. Dobbins (64 percent). Maybe White got no touches in Week 11 against the Bengals because he was dealing with a heel injury, but it was bad timing with Croskey-Merritt back from his groin injury, as well as a solid game from Austin Ekeler (seven carries for 41 yards and two catches for 3 yards on three targets). White has now scored 6.9 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and he might be the odd man out in Washington's backfield. ... Allgeier scored 36.1 PPR points in Week 8 against Dallas. He has combined for 10.3 PPR points in his past three games against Seattle, the Rams and Kansas City. He's sharing work with Zonovan Knight, but neither Cardinals running back is worth rostering in most leagues. ... Dobbins had one carry for no yards in Week 11 against Las Vegas and has now combined for 18 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 4 yards on one target in his past four games. Jonah Coleman is dominating touches for the Broncos, and Harvey (knee) could return in Week 13. There's little reason to roster Dobbins in most formats.

Add in this order:

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 313 REC 29 REYDS 172 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 Hill could have had a monster game in Week 11 at Carolina, but he lost a fumble going into the end zone. Still, he had six carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 27 yards on five targets. In two games with Jacoby Brissett, Hill has nine catches for 61 yards on 12 targets, and he has scored at least 8.8 PPR points in each outing. He actually has at least three catches in six games in a row, and he has scored at least 6.3 PPR points in five consecutive outings. Hill can be a flex option in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR, and he's worth adding for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Dylan Sampson RB CLE Cleveland • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 79 REC 16 REYDS 152 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Since coming back from a five-game absence with a knee injury in Week 7, Sampson has gone four games in a row with at least three catches, and he has scored at least 7.7 PPR points in each game over that span. He also has three games in a row with at least six targets, and he should remain a fixture in the passing game moving forward while working in tandem with Quinshon Judkins. Sampson's upcoming schedule is favorable against Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Atlanta, the Giants, Baltimore and Indianapolis to close the Fantasy season, and Sampson could be a flex option in all leagues in those matchups, with his value higher in PPR. He should be added for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Will Shipley RB PHI Philadelphia • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats RUYDS 66 REC 5 REYDS 31 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.5 Saquon Barkley (neck) should be fine for Thursday's game at Dallas, but if he's out then Shipley would be at least a flex option in all leagues. He returned from a four-game absence with a foot injury in Week 11 against Pittsburgh and had four carries for 9 yards in tandem with Barkley, but keep an eye on his injury with the short week. It's a great matchup against the Cowboys, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Shipley is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Mike Washington Jr. RB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats RUYDS 340 REC 4 REYDS 15 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.2 Washington continues to work in tandem with Ashton Jeanty, and Week 12 against Cleveland could be a chance for Washington to get an increased workload. The last time the Raiders had a favorable matchup was Week 8 at the Jets, and Washington had 25 carries for 83 yards in that outing. He had 17 carries for 65 yards and one catch for 4 yards on one target in his past two games combined against Seattle and Denver, but those were tough matchups. The Browns are tied for fifth in yards per carry allowed at 4.6, and Washington could be a flex option in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND NYG -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 55 REC 5 REYDS 54 TD 3 FPTS/G 4.6 Tracy (hamstring) has to miss at least one more game before he can come off IR, but he's worth stashing now if you have an open roster spot. He's a great stash candidate if you have an IR spot in your Fantasy league, and he could get plenty of work in tandem with Cam Skattebo when healthy. Skattebo lost another fumble in Week 11 against Jacksonville, and if Skattebo gets hurt or has another costly turnover then Tracy could be the starter for the Giants. He should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kaleb Johnson RB GB Green Bay • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats RUYDS 214 REC 1 REYDS 10 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.5 I'd like to avoid the Packers backfield if possible in Week 12 against the Rams, even with Josh Jacobs (finger) out. It will likely be a three-headed committee with Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd and Christopher Brooks, and Johnson has the most upside given his recent body of work. Jacobs was injured in Week 9 at New England, and Johnson has 24 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown in his past two games against the Patriots and Vikings. He is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB, but keep in mind the Rams are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Ty Johnson RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC BUF -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats RUYDS 13 REC 25 REYDS 269 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 Johnson could be worth a look in deeper PPR leagues since the Bills could be in a shootout with the Chiefs in Week 12. Johnson just had seven catches for 55 yards on eight targets in Week 11 against Miami, and he has scored at least 5.3 PPR points in three of his past four games. We could see Johnson continue to be a favorite target for Josh Allen if Dalton Kincaid (thumb) is out Thursday night, and Johnson is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.

Handcuffs to stash: These are handcuffs to stash on your bench that we didn't already mention above if you have an open roster spot. They could be league winners if the starter ever got hurt, but these running backs mostly have minimal Fantasy value as backups. They are listed in the order that I want to stash them on my bench.

Samaje Perine - 36 percent rostered

Ray Davis - 8 percent rostered

Sione Vaki - 9 percent rostered

Kimani Vidal - 34 percent

Khalil Herbert - 4 percent

WAIVER WIRE WIDE RECEIVERS

Injuries: Puka Nacua (knee), Davante Adams (hamstring), A.J. Brown (hamstring), Romeo Doubs (shoulder), Jordan Addison (thumb), Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring), Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), Michael Pittman (foot), Alec Pierce (heel), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Jalen McMillan (knee), Christian Kirk (knee) and Chris Bell (knee).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Ladd McConkey (81 percent rostered), Khalil Shakir (80 percent), Jakobi Meyers (76 percent), Denzel Boston (75 percent), KC Concepcion (75 percent) and Caleb Douglas (75 percent). I hope Justin Herbert (concussion) can play in Week 12 against New England because McConkey finally had a solid game in Week 11 against the Jets with five catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. With Herbert, McConkey will be a borderline starter in all leagues, but he's just a No. 3 receiver if Herbert is out against the Patriots. ... Shakir was a star in Week 11 against Miami with five catches for 101 yards on nine targets, and he has now scored at least 11 PPR points in five of his past seven games. With a potential shootout looming in Week 12 against Kansas City, along with Dalton Kincaid (thumb) injured, Shakir could have another solid showing on Thanksgiving night. ... Meyers had a solid game in Week 11 at the Giants with 12.5 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 10.5 PPR points in three of his past five games. He's clearly the No. 2 receiver in Jacksonville behind Parker Washington, and Meyers should be a regular starter in all three-receiver leagues. ... I'm excited to see how Concepcion and Boston finish their rookie campaign, and the Browns have a favorable schedule overall against Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Atlanta, the Giants, Baltimore and Indianapolis. Concepcion has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in three of his past four games, and Boston has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in five of 10 games this season. ... Douglas has struggled in his past two starts with Kyle McCord, but it's not for a lack of trying. Douglas has 18 targets against the Colts and Bills in his past two games, but he only has five catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns over that span. He should still be added in all leagues, and hopefully the connection with McCord improves. After a rematch with the Jets in Week 12 -- Douglas scored 21 PPR points against New York in Week 7 -- he closes the season with Green Bay in Week 15 and the Chargers in Week 16, and Malik Willis (groin) could return by then.

Drop candidates: A.J. Brown (85 percent rostered), Puka Nacua (83 percent), Courtland Sutton (83 percent), Jordan Addison (65 percent) and Alec Pierce (49 percent). Brown (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Week 12 at the Chargers, and we don't know when he'll return this season. He has struggled all year with injuries, and now the Patriots don't have Drake Maye (ankle). There's little reason to hold onto Brown in most seasonal formats. ... Nacua (knee) is out for the season, and he won't return to action until 2027. He should be dropped in all redraft leagues. ... Sutton's best game this season was Week 9 at Carolina with 15.5 PPR points, and Jaylen Waddle left early in that game with a concussion. Sutton only has two touchdowns this season and one game with double digits in PPR points. He just had no catches on two targets in Week 11 against Las Vegas, and he's not worth keeping on your roster in most formats. ... Addison has missed the past two games with a thumb injury and isn't expected to play in Week 12. I'd like to see what he does with Kirk Cousins, but Addison only has two games this season with double digits in PPR points and one touchdown. He can be dropped on most redraft leagues. ... Shane Steichen said Monday that Pierce (heel) hasn't been shut down for the season, but NFL Network reported Sunday that Pierce is done for the year. You can continue to stash Pierce in an IR spot if available, but it's hard to imagine him making an impact even when healthy. He should not take up a bench spot if you can't stash him on IR in your league.

Add in this order:

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Antonio Williams WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI WAS -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 52 REYDS 448 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 Williams had the breakout game we were waiting for in Week 11 against Cincinnati with nine catches for 122 yards on 11 targets for 21.2 PPR points. He has now scored at least 10.4 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has at least six targets in three games over that span. Jayden Daniels should continue to lean on Williams as one of his top playmakers, along with Stefon Diggs and Chigoziem Okonkwo, and the upcoming schedule for Washington is fantastic against Arizona, Tennessee, Houston and Atlanta. Williams should be added in all leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAAB, and he should be considered a borderline starter in all formats moving forward. Konata Mumpfield WR LAR L.A. Rams • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB LAR -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 27 REYDS 243 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.4 Mumpfield scored 11.1 PPR points in Week 10 at Arizona in the first game without Puka Nacua (knee), and Nacua is out for the rest of the season. Davante Adams (hamstring) is hopeful to return in Week 13, but that's not a guarantee. We could see Mumpfield in a prominent role for the Rams for a while, and he's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. He has two games this season with at least four targets, and he scored at least 11.1 PPR points in both. You can expect Matthew Stafford to be throwing a lot moving forward with upcoming games against Green Bay, Kansas City, San Francisco and Dallas, and Mumpfield will be a starter in three-receiver leagues, at least until Adams is back. Chimere Dike WR TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -14.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 24 REYDS 209 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.3 Dike stepped up in Week 11 at Dallas in the first game without Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) with six catches for 69 yards on seven targets, and Dike is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. He now has two games this season with at least six targets, and he has scored at least 13.3 PPR points in both. The upcoming schedule overall is favorable against Jacksonville, Washington, Detroit, Indianapolis and Las Vegas, and Dike should be considered a starter in three-receiver leagues since Robinson is out for the season. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 49 REYDS 438 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.8 Douglas is more of a speculative add then anything else because I'm concerned about the quarterback play for the Patriots with Drake Maye (ankle) out, and Tommy DeVito (for now) will start. A.J. Brown (hamstring) also hasn't been ruled out for the season, and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) could return off IR in Week 12. That said, Douglas has scored at least 15.2 PPR points in four of his past six games, and he has two outings over that span with at least eight targets. He could remain the No. 1 option in the passing game while Brown is out, and hopefully DeVito will continue to get Douglas the ball. He should be added for at least 5-10 percent of you remaining FAAB. Doubs (41 percent rostered) is also worth adding, as is Mack Hollins (14 percent), in deeper leagues. Doubs scored at least 11.2 PPR points in three of his past five games before getting hurt in Week 6. Hollins has scored at least 12.6 PPR points in two of his past four games. Both are worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Jack Bech WR LV Las Vegas • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 24 REYDS 155 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.2 Bech has 16 targets in two games with Fernando Mendoza as the starting quarterback, and that connection is something to monitor moving forward. It paid off in Week 11 at Denver with eight catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, but Brock Bowers (ankle) was out against the Broncos. We'll see if Bech continues to be go-to option when Bowers is healthy, but I would speculate on Bech with up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. He could emerge as a starter in three-receiver leagues to close the season. Ted Hurst WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 32 REYDS 224 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.6 Tampa Bay needs someone to make plays in the passing game, and Hurst stepped up in Week 11 at Detroit with five catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets for 22.6 PPR points. To put that in perspective, that's a better Fantasy performance than Emeka Egbuka or Chris Godwin had this season, and we'll see if Baker Mayfield continues to lean on Hurts moving forward. It's hard to trust Mayfield right now since he's playing through a foot injury, but that didn't stop Hurst against the Lions. He's worth speculating on with up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB, and Hurst could emerge as a starter in three-receiver leagues. Germie Bernard WR PIT Pittsburgh • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 55 REYDS 324 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 The Steelers have a lot of moving parts at receiver with DK Metcalf getting ejected in Week 11 at Philadelphia -- he won't be suspended by the NFL but Pittsburgh might discipline him -- and Roman Wilson returned in Week 11 from a four-game absence with a finger injury. Michael Pittman (foot) could also return in Week 12, and Aaron Rodgers is struggling. Bernard just had 10 targets against the Eagles and finished with six catches for 40 yards. It's not a huge game, but it would be great if the volume continues for Bernard moving forward. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. And I would speculate on Wilson in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. He only had three catches for 43 yards against the Eagles, but he had six targets. Prior to getting hurt in Week 5, Wilson had scored at least 15 PPR points in each of his previous two games, and he could go back to being a go-to option for Rodgers down the stretch. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 45 REYDS 354 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 The Steelers have a lot of moving parts at receiver with DK Metcalf getting ejected in Week 11 at Philadelphia -- he won't be suspended by the NFL but Pittsburgh might discipline him -- and Roman Wilson returned in Week 11 from a four-game absence with a finger injury. Michael Pittman (foot) could also return in Week 12, and Aaron Rodgers is struggling. Bernard just had 10 targets against the Eagles and finished with six catches for 40 yards. It's not a huge game, but it would be great if the volume continues for Bernard moving forward. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. And I would speculate on Wilson in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. He only had three catches for 43 yards against the Eagles, but he had six targets. Prior to getting hurt in Week 5, Wilson had scored at least 15 PPR points in each of his previous two games, and he could go back to being a go-to option for Rodgers down the stretch. Xavier Hutchinson WR HOU Houston • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL HOU -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 57 REYDS 358 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Hutchinson had a bad game in Week 11 against Indianapolis, but he scored at least 11.9 PPR points in each of his previous three games. He needed a touchdown in each outing to boost his production, but he should continue to be a go-to option for C.J. Stroud. Hutchinson averaged 6.7 targets per game prior to facing the Colts, and he should remain a starter in three-receiver leagues heading into Week 12 against Baltimore. He should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Jauan Jennings WR MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 16 REYDS 74 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.3 Jennings and Tai Felton (1 percent) are worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB since both should remain involved in the passing game for the Vikings with Jordan Addison (thumb) hurt. Jennings returned from a two-game absences with a calf injury in Week 11 against San Francisco and caught three passes for 20 yards on six targets, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 12 against Atlanta. Felton has 17 targets in two games with Kirk Cousins but only nine catches for 75 yards and no touchdowns over that span. That said, if Felton continues to get that many chances to make plays then he could emerge as a starter in three-receiver leagues. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -10 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 61 REYDS 455 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Vele could benefit with Juwan Johnson (hamstring) hurt since he had seven catches for 76 yards on seven targets in Week 11 at Chicago in the game Johnson was injured. Just keep in mind that prior to that, in two games with Jordyn Tyson, Vele combined for four catches for 31 yards on six targets. I'd be hesitant to start Vele in Week 12 at Cincinnati even if Johnson is out, but you can speculate on Vele in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB just in case the Saints lean on Vele as a third option behind Chris Olave and Tyson. Harrison Wallace III WR ARI Arizona • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 66 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.9 The Cardinals need someone to step up at receiver with Michael Wilson (neck) out, and Wallace did well in Week 11 at Kansas City with Josh Johnson at quarterback. Wallace had four catches for 57 yards on seven targets, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. The upcoming schedule for Wallace is favorable against Washington in Week 12 and Philadelphia in Week 13, and Wallace could help Fantasy managers in deeper formats if he continues to connect with Johnson or Carson Beck given the lack of talent at receiver for the Cardinals. Max Hurleman WR PIT Pittsburgh • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 7 REYDS 61 TD 1 FPTS/G 18.1 Hurleman is worth a look in the deepest of leagues in case his performance in Week 11 against Philadelphia leads to an increased role. He was promoted off the practice squad prior to facing the Eagles and had six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He played 22 of 71 offensive snaps, and the Steelers might want to use him again in Week 12 against Denver. There's a chance he never sees the active roster again, but he could be valuable in deeper formats for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: Brock Bowers (ankle), Dalton Kincaid (thumb), Juwan Johnson (hamstring), Jake Ferguson (knee) and Terrance Ferguson (hamstring).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Mark Andrews (80 percent rostered), Mike Gesicki (75 percent) and Kyle Pitts (68 percent). Andrews was great in Week 10 against the Chargers with eight catches for 82 yards on eight targets in the first start with Jacoby Brissett. Then Andrews disappointed in Week 11 at Carolina with two catches for 14 yards on three targets. I'd like to see what happens in Week 12 at Houston before giving up on Andrews, so stash him if you have an open roster spot with the hope Brissett gives him more chances against the Texans. ... Gesicki has gone three games in a row without a touchdown, but he was great in Week 11 at Washington with five catches for 77 yards on six targets. He's an inconsistent Fantasy option, especially when he's not scoring touchdowns, but his upcoming schedule is great against New Orleans, Cleveland, Kansas City, Carolina, Indianapolis and Baltimore. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in those matchups. ... Pitts has a brutal matchup in Week 12 against Minnesota, but then he faces Detroit, Cleveland, Washington, Tampa Bay and New Orleans to close the Fantasy season. Pitts has scored 7.0 PPR points or less in three games in a row prior to his Week 11 bye, but the upcoming schedule is worth giving him a look where he's available.

Drop candidates: Brenton Strange (83 percent rostered), Juwan Johnson (67 percent) and Michael Mayer (42 percent). Strange has scored 8.9 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he has three targets or less in each outing over that span, which is troubling. He did score against Tennessee in Week 10, and he faces the Titans again in Week 12. But it's tough to trust Strange in most leagues if he's not earning targets from Trevor Lawrence. ... Johnson (hamstring) was injured in Week 11 against Chicago, and he could be out for Week 12 against Cincinnati. Prior to his injury, Johnson had scored 5.6 PPR points or less in four of his past five games. He is not worth rostering in most leagues, especially if he's not 100 percent. ... Mayer failed to take advantage of Bowers (ankle) being out in Week 11 at Denver with one catch for 4 yards, and Mayer now has three catches for 20 yards on seven targets in two starts with Fernando Mendoza. Bowers is expected to play in Week 12, and Mayer can be dropped in all leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Chigoziem Okonkwo TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI WAS -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 44 REYDS 329 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.7 Okonkwo had another solid game in Week 11 against Cincinnati with four catches for 66 yards on five targets, and he has now scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past six games. He has a favorable upcoming schedule against Arizona in Week 12 and Tennessee in Week 13, and Okonkwo should be considered a low-end starter in each matchup. He's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB LAR -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 43 REYDS 304 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.9 Puka Nacua (knee) and Terrance Ferguson (hamstring/ankle) are out for the season, and Davante Adams (hamstring) might not return until Week 13 at the earliest. That should keep Higbee in a prominent role for Week 12 against the Packers, but maybe the rest of the season as well. He has six games this season with at least four targets, and he has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in four of them. Higbee should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues against Green Bay, and he is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Darren Waller TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 42 REYDS 365 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.9 Waller is competing with Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans for tight end targets in Carolina, but Waller still has the most upside of that trio. He had three catches for 42 yards on three targets in Week 11 against Baltimore, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 12 against Tampa Bay. Waller caught a 50-yard touchdown against the Buccaneers in Week 7 for his lone catch on two targets, and Tampa Bay is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. I would use Waller as a low-end starter in deeper leagues, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Evan Engram TE DEN Denver • #1

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT DEN -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 38 REYDS 243 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.3 Engram had six catches for 74 yards on eight targets in Week 11 against Las Vegas, and he now has 13 targets in his past two games against the Raiders and Panthers, with at least 7.3 PPR points in each outing. We'll see if he continues to be a popular target for Bo Nix, but Engram is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 12 at Pittsburgh, but then Engram faces Miami, the Jets and Las Vegas in his next three games. He could emerge as a low-end starter in all leagues if he continues to get targets from Nix. Mason Taylor TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 31 REYDS 192 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.4 Taylor has faced the Dolphins three times in his career, and he has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in each outing. His father, Jason Taylor, was a Hall of Fame defensive end for the Dolphins, and Taylor must love showing off against his dad's former team. He had five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns on six targets against Miami in Week 7, and the Dolphins are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Keep in mind that Taylor has scored just 6.0 PPR points or less in four games in a row, but the matchup and intangibles make Taylor worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. He should be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Noah Fant TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -10 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 24 REYDS 115 TD 3 FPTS/G 4.8 Fant is worth a look in deeper leagues with Juwan Johnson (hamstring) injured. Johnson was hurt in Week 11 at Chicago, and Fant earned five targets but finished with just two catches for 19 yards. He has a favorable matchup in Week 12 against Cincinnati if Johnson is out, and the Bengals are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Fant is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.

DST streamers

Giants (20 percent rostered) at IND

Commanders (15 percent rostered) at ARI

Buccaneers (48 percent rostered) vs. CAR

Patriots (33 percent rostered) at LAC

Jets (64 percent rostered) at MIA)

Kicker streamers