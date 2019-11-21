Play

Week 12 Fantasy Start or Sit (AFC), Rankings Disputes

The Fantasy Football Today crew previews the Week 12 AFC home games on today's podcast.

Revisiting the IND-HOU game which we previewed yesterday. We've got some updated injury information and some updated thoughts on the game. We'll also take a look at some players who might need to be added and are widely available like David Njoku, Benny Snell and N'Keal Harry … Giving you all the news updates you can handle! Who's in? Who's out? Then we've got some stats to know for Week 12 including how good the LAR run defense has been recently. And Dave, Jamey and Heath get into some rankings debates: Baker Mayfield, Cooper Kupp, Tom Brady and more! We finish with in-depth previews of the AFC home games, including the showdown between the Cowboys and Patriots.

