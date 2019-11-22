Week 12 Injury Report: Niners highlight lineup dilemmas; Tom Brady makes a surprise appearance
As Fantasy managers face crucial Week 12 matchups, a bunch of important NFL players are either questionable to play or expected to return but don't have great outlooks.
Setting your lineups for make-or-break weeks like Week 12 might cause some stress, but it helps to know who's in and who's out. Here are some important injury tidbits before we dig into the most impactful injuries:
Fringe Fantasy starters who are questionable include Phillip Dorsett (concussion), Mohamed Sanu (ankle), Nelson Agholor (knee). Julian Edelman (shoulder) is also questionable but it would be a shocker if he was made inactive on Sunday.
Julio Jones (foot), Amari Cooper (knee), Davante Adams (toe), Dede Westbrook (illness), Corey Davis (hip) all got in some practice this week and are slated to play.
Notables who will miss Week 12 include Devonta Freeman (foot), Austin Hooper (knee) and, of course, A.J. Green (ankle).
Key offensive line injuries: Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) and Bills right tackles Ty Nsehke are slated to miss their games. Both are important pass protectors, and both of their teams will miss them against improving pass rushes.
Key defensive injuries: Leighton Vander Esch (neck) will be sorely missed in the middle of the Cowboys run defense. It improves the matchup for Sony Michel and his teammates.
Kittle practiced all week, albeit in a non-contact jersey, and seems like he's got a shot to play on Sunday against the Packers. It's a tricky situation, though, because if he ends up being made inactive, Fantasy managers won't have many options to replace him. Of course, Ross Dwelley would make sense as the "handcuff" for him, but so would Nick Boyle in case Dwelley isn't available. If he's active, Kittle is a must-start against a Packers pass defense that's allowed 8.8 non-PPR Fantasy points per game to tight ends, fourth most in football.
Deebo Samuel WR
Both Sanders and Samuel practiced with non-contact jerseys this week, but there's cautious optimism about their chances to play against the Packers on Sunday night. Samuel has 11-plus PPR points in each of his past two games, a streak we'd all like to see continue, but if he plays with Sanders and Kittle, his target share is sure to decline. Sanders was monstrous upon his arrival to the Niners but has slowed since with the rib injuries. Both are in the No. 3 receiver/flex conversation.
Tom Brady QB
Leave it to the Patriots to give us a Friday injury report surprise. Brady popped up on the practice report on Friday and is listed as questionable for the first time this year. However, ESPN reported Friday that he's expected to play. However, it is worth noting that Brady did not look like his normal self last week, completing just 55.3% of his throws (his second-lowest rate of the season). I'm not as high on Brady as my colleagues are -- they view him as a top-12 quarterback -- but my ranking is based on his depleted receiving corps and the matchup against the not-too-bad Cowboys defense. Being on the injury report doesn't help.
It sounds like Jeffery has a good chance to play against the Seahawks this Sunday. He practiced on a limited basis all week and coach Doug Pederson said Friday he was trending in the right direction. Pederson also noted how Jeffery had a tough mindset that helped him play through tough injuries. Did Pederson accidentally hinted that Jeffery won't be close to 100% for the game? The Seahawks pass defense has allowed over 750 yards and three touchdowns to receivers in its past three games, so it's not like the matchup will be tough. Hopefully Jeffery gets enough opportunities to come through -- he's been at 10 PPR points or less in each of his past three.
The good news: Cooks is expected to play Monday. The bad news: He's playing the Ravens, a defense that's allowed six scores, seven pass plays of 40-plus yards and three 100-yard games to receivers this season. Cooks has been pretty disappointing all season, so his first game back from a concussion against a feisty Ravens defense probably isn't the matchup to trust him in.
Without Smith-Schuster, the Steelers are expected to roll out Diontae Johnson and James Washington as their top two receivers in a terrific matchup against the Bengals pass defense. Both Johnson and Washington have flashed and seen some consistency in PPR, but not in non-PPR. Interestingly, Washington has more targets than Johnson in three straight games, but not by much. Neither one can be considered anything more than a No. 3 receiver.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson called Howard's injury "tough" and "tricky," adding that he still needs to be cleared in order to play. It's the same story as last week. Chances are he won't play. Referring to recent signee Jay Ajayi, Pederson told the media he expects "to play him a little bit more possibly." We could be headed toward a two- or three-headed backfield with Miles Sanders and Boston Scott working with Ajayi. Hard to trust any of them in Fantasy this week.
Evan Engram TE
Not only is Engram out, but so is his backup, Rhett Ellison (concussion). That could mean an extended role for Scott Simonson (10 career receptions) and Kaden Smith (a rookie with one reception in 2019). There's a shot-in-the-dark cheap DFS feel to Simonson, but otherwise neither tight end should be trusted in Fantasy lineups. Know who could? Ryan Griffin (57% owned), Vance McDonald (51%), Jacob Hollister (55%), Cameron Brate (29%) and if you're desperate Dawson Knox (4%) all have a chance to score.
