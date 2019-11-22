Week 12 Thursday Night Football recap, plus injury updates including James Conner and George Kittle

Welcome to Stealing Signals, your look at snaps, touches, game flow, efficiency and everything in between. Stealing Signals is a game-by-game breakdown of everything you saw in your Fantasy box score, identifying what is signal and what is noise to help you make decisions for future weeks.

As we approach the holidays and everyone's time gets cut a little thinner, we'll be doing something a bit different with Stealing Signals. Through the remainder of the season, I'll be replacing the main portion of each game's writeup with quick-hitting bullet points of trends and other notes.

The snaps, key stat, signal and noise will remain. The idea is this will be a bit easier to consume as we approach the home stretch. Also, keep an eye out after the season, when I'll be recapping the trends in a seasonal wrap for each team. I'll be striving to give you Dynasty players plenty to consider for the offseason and provide a reference point for next summer when Redraft season ramps back up.

Hope you enjoy the new format!

Week 12 Texans 20 - Colts 17

Snap Notes: Will Fuller: 90% (return from hamstring injury), Kenny Stills: 63% (-22 vs. four-game low when Fuller was hurt), Jonathan Williams: 67% (+23 vs. Week 11 season high), Nyheim Hines: 33% (+4 vs. season average), Jordan Wilkins: 1% (-12 vs. season average), Zach Pascal: 88% (lowest since Week 7), Marcus Johnson: 63% (lowest since Week 10 season debut), T.Y. Hilton: 37% (-46 vs. season average)

Key Stat: Will Fuller — 90% snap share, 11 targets, 164 air yards

Will Fuller was fantastic in his return, going 7-140 on 11 targets and 164 air yards to easily lead the game in receiving opportunity. DeAndre Hopkins' 6-94-2 came on great volume as well — eight targets and 114 air yards — and both Texans receivers made multiple electric plays as the passing game was very concentrated between those two. The rest of the team combined for just nine targets.

Darren Fells and Jordan Akins still had roles, but Akins' presence limited Fells as usual. Texans tight end Jordan Thomas also made his season debut, playing seven snaps. Thomas caught four touchdowns in his 2018 rookie season and could grow into a role that further dilutes Texans tight end targets.

Jordan Wilkins returned for the Colts but played just one snap, as Jonathan Williams got the feature back treatment and Nyheim Hines' role was unchanged.

Colts gave Jonathan Williams better usage last night than Marlon Mack has gotten all season:



* 67% of the snaps

* Ran 17 routes on 29 Brissett dropbacks

* Handled 26 carries plus 3 targets — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) November 22, 2019

The Colts ran 39 times against just 25 pass attempts. We always talk about how game script sensitive they are, but they leaned heavily toward the run despite neutral script in this one. There was a lot of commentary on Twitter about how efficient they were on the ground — and they were, averaging 4.5 yards per rush — and yet runs are inherently more conservative than passes. There's really no better argument for throwing more than running than looking at the Colts being so effective on the ground yet being out-gained by 100 yards, scoring just 17 points and losing.

T.Y. Hilton returned to a limited role, but still led the Colts in targets and air yards. Marcus Johnson gave up more snaps than Zach Pascal to accommodate Hilton, and Pascal's full-time role notably began before Hilton's injury. Hilton should be ready for more playing time in Week 13 after 10 days off, and I'd expect Pascal to play a solid number of snaps as the No. 2 when Hilton's back to full strength.

Signal: Jonathan Williams — heavy usage as lead back; Will Fuller — healthy, played full snap share, tons of opportunity led to concentrated Texans pass attack

Noise: T.Y. Hilton — 6 targets, 18 yards (played limited snaps, still led team, should be clear No. 1 going forward)

Friday news and notes