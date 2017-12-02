Week 13 Fantasy Football DFS plays: Philip Rivers and the Chargers will be the chalk, but they aren't the only good plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in DFS.
The Los Angeles Chargers have a home game against the Cleveland Browns this week. You don't find many better situations in DFS than home in good weather against the Browns, so they're going to be very popular. There will be plenty of stacks with Philip Rivers, Keenan Allen and/or Hunter Henry. The Chargers defense is going to be highly owned as well. It does look like on FanDuel Melvin Gordon could be under-owned, however, and I plan on taking advantage of that.
In fact, in a tournament I really like the idea of stacking the explosive Patriots passing game against the Bills and playing Gordon at running back. That means you're going to need a couple of value plays. Thankfully Alex Collins is only $5,900 in a prime matchup against the Detroit Lions. Collins is at home against a bad run defense and he should get 18-plus carries. It's a perfect spot. Kenyan Drake is another option who should get big volume against a beat-up Broncos defense.
As always, ownership estimates come from @UFCollective. You can get all of their estimates here:
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Philip Rivers LAC QB
|8,000
|10.11%
|7,000
|14.03%
Tom Brady NE QB
|9,300
|14.44%
|7,800
|15.31%
Brett Hundley GB QB
|6,400
|1.48%
|5,100
|6.38%
Tyrod Taylor BUF QB
|7,300
|3.04%
|5,400
|7.65%
Marcus Mariota TEN QB
|7,400
|6.82%
|6,200
|3.95%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Alex Collins BAL RB
|5,900
|8.21%
|4,500
|16.08%
Melvin Gordon LAC RB
|7,900
|5.22%
|7,400
|22.83%
Kenyan Drake MIA RB
|5,800
|2.99%
|4,900
|12.99%
Kareem Hunt KC RB
|6,900
|2.95%
|6,900
|3.94%
Marshawn Lynch OAK RB
|6,200
|4.33%
|4,800
|6.21%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Davante Adams GB WR
|6,500
|10.27%
|6,500
|8.66%
Keenan Allen LAC WR
|8,100
|15.93%
|8,300
|13.19%
Mike Evans TB WR
|7,500
|17.81%
|7,100
|16.11%
Cooper Kupp LAR WR
|6,300
|9.99%
|6,400
|18.57%
Brandin Cooks NE WR
|7,600
|32.48%
|7,700
|22.55%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Rob Gronkowski NE TE
|8,100
|21.27%
|7,300
|15.42%
Travis Kelce KC TE
|7,000
|10.07%
|7,000
|5.10%
Delanie Walker TEN TE
|6,400
|4.25%
|5,600
|4.75%
Hunter Henry LAC TE
|5,400
|3.37%
|4,700
|2.84%
Jared Cook OAK TE
|5,500
|10.42%
|5,400
|11.02%
