Week 13 Fantasy Football DFS plays: Philip Rivers and the Chargers will be the chalk, but they aren't the only good plays

The Los Angeles Chargers have a home game against the Cleveland Browns this week. You don't find many better situations in DFS than home in good weather against the Browns, so they're going to be very popular. There will be plenty of stacks with Philip Rivers, Keenan Allen and/or Hunter Henry. The Chargers defense is going to be highly owned as well. It does look like on FanDuel Melvin Gordon could be under-owned, however, and I plan on taking advantage of that.

In fact, in a tournament I really like the idea of stacking the explosive Patriots passing game against the Bills and playing Gordon at running back. That means you're going to need a couple of value plays. Thankfully Alex Collins is only $5,900 in a prime matchup against the Detroit Lions. Collins is at home against a bad run defense and he should get 18-plus carries. It's a perfect spot. Kenyan Drake is another option who should get big volume against a beat-up Broncos defense.

As always, ownership estimates come from @UFCollective. You can get all of their estimates here

Quarterback
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Philip Rivers LAC QB
8,000 10.11% 7,000 14.03%
Tom Brady NE QB
9,300 14.44% 7,800 15.31%
Brett Hundley GB QB
6,400 1.48% 5,100 6.38%
Tyrod Taylor BUF QB
7,300 3.04% 5,400 7.65%
Marcus Mariota TEN QB
7,400 6.82% 6,200 3.95%
Running Back
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Alex Collins BAL RB
5,900 8.21% 4,500 16.08%
Melvin Gordon LAC RB
7,900 5.22% 7,400 22.83%
Kenyan Drake MIA RB
5,800 2.99% 4,900 12.99%
Kareem Hunt KC RB
6,900 2.95% 6,900 3.94%
Marshawn Lynch OAK RB
6,200 4.33% 4,800 6.21%
Wide Receiver
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Davante Adams GB WR
6,500 10.27% 6,500 8.66%
Keenan Allen LAC WR
8,100 15.93% 8,300 13.19%
Mike Evans TB WR
7,500 17.81% 7,100 16.11%
Cooper Kupp LAR WR
6,300 9.99% 6,400 18.57%
Brandin Cooks NE WR
7,600 32.48% 7,700 22.55%
Tight End
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Rob Gronkowski NE TE
8,100 21.27% 7,300 15.42%
Travis Kelce KC TE
7,000 10.07% 7,000 5.10%
Delanie Walker TEN TE
6,400 4.25% 5,600 4.75%
Hunter Henry LAC TE
5,400 3.37% 4,700 2.84%
Jared Cook OAK TE
5,500 10.42% 5,400 11.02%
DST
Team NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
TEN
4,700 2.69% 3,400 2.16%
OAK
4,600 1.43% 3,100 6.38%
LAC
5,300 23.42% 3,600 19.96%
JAC
5,600 23.22% 4,500 19.28%
LAR
5,000 3.35% 3,600 2.12%
