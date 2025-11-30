It's a fascinating week on the injury front, as there are plenty of noteworthy returns, particularly at quarterback, at a critical juncture in the fantasy season. However, there are also several big names still sidelined or uncertain to play, giving us plenty to dive into as of early Sunday morning:

Week 13 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB The Steelers' Aaron Rodgers is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bills after finishing the week with consecutive full practices following a Week 12 absence due to a wrist injury. Rodgers' return improves the outlook for Pittsburgh's skill-position weapons, and it also bumps Mason Rudolph back down to his customary No. 2 role. C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB The Texans' C.J. Stroud is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in full all week and clearing protocol following a three-game absence due to a concussion. Stroud will return to a fully healthy pass-catching corps that features a surging rookie in Jayden Higgins, who posted a 13-135-2 line on 23 targets while working with Davis Mills as his quarterback the last three games. Jaxson Dart New York Giants QB The Giants' Jaxson Dart is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Patriots after practicing in full all week and clearing protocol following a two-game absence due to a concussion. Dart's return will lead to Jameis Winston bumping down to a No. 2 role after filling capably for the rookie the last two weeks, as well as Russell Wilson likely being made a healthy scratch and perhaps designated as the emergency No. 3 quarterback. Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB The Commanders' Jayden Daniels (elbow) is out for Sunday night's game against the Broncos despite putting in three limited practices this week. Head coach Dan Quinn said at the end of the week that Daniels had made considerable progress and could potentially play in Week 14, but in the second-year signal-caller's ongoing absence, Marcus Mariota will draw a fourth consecutive start and will have Terry McLaurin at his disposal due to the latter being cleared to return from a three-game absence due to a quadriceps injury. Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB The Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but finished the week with a full practice Friday after logging an absence Wednesday and limited participation Thursday. As per head coach Todd Bowles' comments Friday and a subsequent Saturday night report, Mayfield is expected to play. J.J. McCarthy Minnesota Vikings QB The Vikings' J.J. McCarthy (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing in limited fashion all week. In his absence, rookie Max Brosmer will make his first NFL start against a Seattle defense surprisingly allowing the eighth-most total yards per home game (336.6) but still ranked in the top 10 in that split with just 4.9 yards per play allowed. Brosmer's inexperience and the fact the Seahawks have nine interceptions and 36 sacks helps downgrade the fantasy outlook for Minnesota's primary skill-position weapons such as Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns QB The Browns' Dillon Gabriel is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in full all week and clearing protocol following a one-game absence due to a concussion. However, Gabriel will be slotting into the No. 2 role versus San Francisco, as Shedeur Sanders, who threw for 209 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start in Week 12 against the Raiders, will once again be under center for Cleveland.

Running Backs Bucky Irving Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB The Buccaneers' Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but managed to practice in full all week. As per late-week and Saturday night reports, Irving is expected to play, but he's expected to handle fewer snaps than he normally would in his No. 1 role. That should equate to Rachaad White and Sean Tucker also having roles of some significance in the ground attack, but the work may be spread out enough to where each back's individual fantasy value is notably capped despite a favorable matchup against a Cardinals defense surrendering 130.2 rushing yarsd per road game. Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie Devin Neal will serve as the No. 1 back against a Miami defense allowing 142.6 rushing yards per game, while Audric Estime will rotate in for complementary snaps. Zonovan Knight Arizona Cardinals RB The Cardinals' Bam Knight (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Knight is expected to play. If there were to be any setbacks, Michael Carter would be in line to serve as Arizona's top backfield option since Emari Demercado is ruled out again due to his ankle injury. Emari Demercado Arizona Cardinals RB The Cardinals' Emari Demercado (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after once again missing practice all week. In his absence, Jermar Jefferson could bump up to the No. 2 role behind Michael Carter if Bam Knight (knee) is unable to play through his questionable designation.

Wide Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. Arizona Cardinals WR The Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Harrison is expected to make his return from a two-game absence. If the 2024 first-round pick does indeed suit up, it will represent a hit to some degree to the target count for Michael Wilson saw 33 looks from Jacoby Brissett in Harrison's two absences, while Greg Dortch, who'd logged his two highest target counts of the season – six and nine – in that pair of contests, will revert to a No. 3 role. Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR The Falcons' Drake London (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. In his second consecutive absence, Darnell Mooney and David Sills, who each caught a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins in Week 12, will once again serve as the veteran signal-caller's top two wideout targets, while Kyle Pitts could also be due for some extra looks. Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR The Saints' Chris Olave (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after suffering his injury in Wednesday's practice and then getting just a limited Friday session in the rest of the week. As per Saturday night reports, there is optimism that Olave will be able to suit up and fill his usual No. 1 role. If he were to have any setbacks, Devaughn Vele and Mason Tipton would likely serve as the top two wideouts for Tyler Shough. Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders WR The Commanders' Terry McLaurin is off the injury report for Sunday night's game against the Broncos after putting in a limited and full practice apiece this week following a three-game absence due to a quadriceps injury. In his return, McLaurin will be working with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, who'll remain the starter versus Denver in place of Jayden Daniels (elbow). Brian Thomas Jr. Jacksonville Jaguars WR The Jaguars' Brian Thomas is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Titans after putting in a limited practice and two full sessions following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. In his return, Thomas should slot back into a No. 1 receiver role, although veteran Jakobi Meyers came aboard via trade during the former's absence and posted a 12-155-1 line on 15 targets over that span. Meyers will likely operate as the de facto No. 2 receiver with Thomas back but should still have a meaningful role in the air attack. Elic Ayomanor Tennessee Titans WR The Titans' Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Ayomanor is expected to make his return from a one-game absence. If he suits up as expected, Ayomanor should serve as Cam Ward's No. 1 receiver, with fellow rookie Chimere Dike and Van Jefferson bumping back down to the No. 2 and No. 3 roles, respectively. Josh Palmer Buffalo Bills WR The Bills' Joshua Palmer (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a Thursday absence this week. If Palmer can't suit up, new arrival Brandin Cooks, who just joined the roster Tuesday, could serve in the No. 2 role or at least share those snaps with the likes of Tyrell Shavers, Gabe Davis or Keon Coleman. Allen Lazard New York Jets WR The Jets' Allen Lazard (neck) was added to the injury report Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons despite practicing in full all week. If Lazard can't play, Isaiah Williams is likely to slot into the No. 3 receiver role behind starters John Metchie and Adonai Mitchell. Curtis Samuel Buffalo Bills WR The Bills' Curtis Samuel (elbow) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. His absence should equate to nominally more opportunities for reserves such as Keon Coleman, Tyrell Shavers or Gabe Davis.

Tight Ends Tyler Warren Indianapolis Colts TE The Colts' Tyler Warren (illness) was added to the injury report Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans despite practicing in full all week. If Warren is ultimately unable to play, more targets will be available for the likes of Josh Downs, who can fill a similar short-to-mid-range role as Warren, and Michael Pittman. Meanwhile, the trio of Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory would be in line to handle tight-end snaps. Dalton Kincaid Buffalo Bills TE The Bills' Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers but finished the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. If Kincaid is able to return Sunday, Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes will revert to reserve roles. Darren Waller Miami Dolphins TE The Dolphins' Darren Waller (pectoral) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Waller is able to return from a four-game absence, he'll likely jump back into a sizable role in Miami's offense after recording four touchdowns in the three non-injury-shortened games he played before being sidelined. Chigoziem Okonkwo Tennessee Titans TE The Titans' Chig Okonkwo (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a Thursday absence this week. As per Saturday night reports, Okonkwo is expected to play. However, if he were to have any setbacks, Gunnar Helm would see an even bigger role as the unquestioned No. 1 tight end while David Martin-Robinson would slide into the No. 2 role. Michael Mayer Las Vegas Raiders TE The Raiders' Michael Mayer (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Los Angeles, journeyman Ian Thomas is likely to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Brock Bowers. Hunter Long Jacksonville Jaguars TE The Jaguars' Hunter Long is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a hip injury. In his return, Johnny Mundt and Quintin Morris are likely to revert to deep reserve roles.

Kickers

The 49ers' Eddy Pineiro (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his absence against Cleveland, Matt Gay, who converted two field-goal and extra-point attempts apiece during Monday night's win over the Panthers, will once again serve as San Francisco's placekicker.

Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The Giants' Paulson Adebo is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Patriots after a five-game absence due to a knee injury.

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Jets' Jarvis Brownlee (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Dolphins' Rasul Douglas (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Panthers' Jaycee Horn (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Cardinals' Will Johnson is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after a three-game absence due to a back injury.

The Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Titans after a three-game absence due to a neck injury.

Safeties

The Vikings' Theo Jackson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Rams' Kamren Kinchens (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Vikings' Josh Metellus (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks' Ty Okada (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Giants' Tyler Nubin is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Patriots after a two-game absence due to a neck injury.

The Titans' Xavier Woods (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Defensive Linemen

The Jaguars' Travon Walker (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Browns' Alex Wright (quadriceps) remains out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Raiders' Adam Butler (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Rams' Poona Ford (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Steelers' Derrick Harmon (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Jets' Harrison Phillips (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Vikings' Jalen Redmond (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Cardinals' Walter Nolen (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Linebackers

The Bills' Terrel Bernard (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The 49ers' Tatum Bethune (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Vikings' Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Steelers' Alex Highsmith is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bills after a one-game absence due to a pectoral injury.

The Seahawks' Ernest Jones is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Vikings after a one-game absence due to a knee injury.

The Seahawks' Tyrice Knight is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Vikings after a one-game absence due to a concussion.

The Buccaneers' Haason Reddick (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. As per Saturday night reports, Reddick is expected to play.

The Patriots' Harold Landry (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants.

The Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) remains out for Monday night's game against the Patriots.

The Panthers' Christian Rozeboom (hip) remains out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Panthers' Trevin Wallace is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams after a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury.