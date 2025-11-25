It's Thanksgiving week, which means you're getting ready for the holiday and potentially traveling. There's a lot on your plate -- no pun intended -- and we have three games on Thursday and a game Friday. Don't forget about your Fantasy rosters.



Thankfully, we don't have any teams on a bye, but we still have some injuries to monitor, which will impact your waiver moves. Tee Higgins (concussion) was already ruled out for Thursday's game at Baltimore, and we'll be watching injury reports for Ashton Jeanty (ankle), Alvin Kamara (knee), Baker Mayfield (shoulder), and J.J. McCarthy (concussion) throughout the week, among others.



The Fantasy playoffs are getting close, and you want your roster ready to go. It could be time to spend what's left of your FAB, especially if a player can put you over the top, so let's dive into the Week 13 waiver wire.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Baker Mayfield (shoulder), J.J. McCarthy (concussion), Joe Burrow (toe), Jaxson Dart (concussion), Jayden Daniels (elbow), Aaron Rodgers (wrist), C.J. Stroud (concussion), Kyler Murray (foot), Dillon Gabriel (concussion and Anthony Richardson (eye).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jacoby Brissett (76 percent rostered), Trevor Lawrence (75 percent), and Jayden Daniels (70 percent). Brissett has scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in six starts in a row for Kyler Murray (foot), and Brissett has another favorable matchup in Week 13 at Tampa Bay. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. ... Lawrence scored 23.1 Fantasy points in Week 12 at Arizona and has a favorable matchup in Week 13 at Tennessee. He's worth starting in deeper leagues against the Titans. ... Daniels isn't expected to play in Week 13 against Denver, but he could return for Week 14 at Minnesota and then faces the Giants in Week 15. Stash him now if you can for the Fantasy playoffs.



Drop candidates: Joe Flacco (60 percent rostered), Aaron Rodgers (49 percent), and J.J. McCarthy (39 percent). Joe Burrow is expected to play Thursday, which means you can drop Flacco in the majority of leagues. ... Rodgers missed Week 12 at Chicago with a wrist injury, but he might be able to play in Week 13 against Buffalo. That said, he doesn't have enough upside to warrant starting him in one-quarterback leagues in that matchup. ... McCarthy is in the concussion protocol and could miss Week 13 at Seattle. But even when healthy, McCarthy has limited upside in all one-quarterback leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 13 Waiver Priority List Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 2123 RUYDS 38 TD 17 INT 13 FPTS/G 15 Tagovailoa has scored 14.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row and in five of his past six outings, so he'll be tough to trust in most one-quarterback leagues. But he does have an amazing upcoming schedule against New Orleans in Week 13, the Jets in Week 14, Pittsburgh in Week 15, Cincinnati in Week 16, and Tampa Bay in Week 17. He could finish the season strong as a surprise starting option, and he's worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats PAYDS 1702 RUYDS 189 TD 11 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.8 Stroud remains in the concussion protocol as of Monday, but hopefully he'll be able to return in Week 13 at Indianapolis. Prior to getting hurt in Week 9 against Denver, Stroud had scored at least 22.4 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. And Davis Mills scored at least 18.3 Fantasy points in three games in a row with Stroud out. Stroud can be a low-end starter in deeper leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. And if Stroud remains out, then you can pivot to Mills (11 percent rostered) in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for 1 percent. Cam Ward QB TEN Tennessee • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -6.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats PAYDS 2210 RUYDS 116 TD 8 INT 6 FPTS/G 11.3 Ward had his best game of the season in Week 12 against Seattle with 28-of-42 passing for 256 yards and a touchdown, and 37 rushing yards and a touchdown for 25.9 Fantasy points. He hasn't thrown an interception in three games in a row, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 13 against the Jaguars, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. It would be risky to trust him in one-quarterback leagues, but given his most recent performance and the opponent, Ward might reward Fantasy managers who invest in him for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Max Brosmer QB MIN Minnesota • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -10.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 852 RUYDS 144 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Brosmer could start for the Vikings in Week 13 at Seattle with J.J. McCarthy (concussion) hurt. It's a brutal matchup against the Seahawks, and we don't know how Brosmer will perform, if he starts at all. But if Brosmer does start and happens to play well, maybe the Vikings will stick with him over the struggling McCarthy. Minnesota also has an amazing schedule to close the season with Washington in Week 14, Dallas in Week 15, the Giants in Week 16, and Detroit in Week 17. Brosmer could be a nice surprise and is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Brosmer is worth adding for 5-10 percent. Teddy Bridgewater QB TB Tampa Bay • #10

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI TB -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 62 RUYDS 4 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.8 Baker Mayfield (shoulder) left Week 12 at the Rams, but it appears like avoided a serious injury and could play in Week 13 against Arizona. That said, if Mayfield is out, Bridgewater would start against the Cardinals, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Bridgewater is worth adding for 5-10 percent. Bridgewater was 8-of-15 passing for 62 yards against the Rams, and he added 6 rushing yards. It's not an easy matchup against the Cardinals, but Bridgewater can be a low-end starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if Mayfield can't play. Shedeur Sanders QB CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats PAYDS 256 RUYDS 15 TD 1 INT 2 FPTS/G 6.9 Sanders will start again for the Browns in Week 13 against San Francisco, and he should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. He didn't do much in his first start against the Raiders with 11-of-20 passing for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, but he might have to throw more against the 49ers. Hopefully, Sanders will keep the job for the rest of the season, and he could be useful in deeper leagues to close out the year.



WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Ashton Jeanty (ankle), Alvin Kamara (knee), Josh Jacobs (knee), Bucky Irving (shoulder), Omarion Hampton (ankle), Trey Benson (knee), Isiah Pacheco (knee), Emari Demercado (ankle), Samaje Perine (ankle), J.K. Dobbins (foot), Braelon Allen (knee) and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Bhayshul Tuten (77 percent rostered), Tyler Allgeier (76 percent), and Zonovan Knight (71 percent). Tuten had a quiet game in Week 12 at Arizona with seven carries for 17 yards and no catches on one target, but he should still be stashed on your bench as a handcuff for Travis Etienne. ... Allgeier didn't score a touchdown in Week 12 at New Orleans, but he had 12 carries for 44 yards and one catch for 5 yards on one target. He's a high-end handcuff for Bijan Robinson, but Allgeier also has a touchdown in five of his past eight games heading into Week 13 at the Jets. ... Knight had 10 carries for 12 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 20 yards on five targets in Week 12 against Jacksonville, and he has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in each of his past two games. We don't know if Trey Benson (knee) will play in Week 13 at Tampa Bay, and Emari Demercado (ankle) is also hurt. Stash Knight where available if you have an open roster spot.



Drop candidates: Rachaad White (90 percent rostered), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (71 percent), Nick Chubb (55 percent), and Joe Mixon (41 percent). Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) is expected to return for Tampa Bay in Week 13 against Arizona, and Sean Tucker is now No. 2 on the depth chart for the Buccaneers. You can drop White in all 10-team leagues, and he has 8.4 PPR points or less in four of his past five games. ... Croskey-Merritt scored 5.8 PPR points or less in six games in a row prior to Washington's bye in Week 12, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. looks like the lead back for the Commanders moving forward. It's safe to drop Croskey-Merritt in the majority of leagues. ... Chubb has combined for 14 carries and two catches in his past three games, and Woody Marks has taken over the Houston backfield. Chubb is not worth rostering in the majority of leagues. ... The NFL Network reported that Mixon is not expected to play this season due to his foot injury. He refuted the report, so you can continue to stash Mixon on IR if you want. But it's hard to expect Mixon to make an impact this season if he does play, and he's droppable in most formats.

Add in this order:

Week 13 Waiver Priority List Devin Neal RB NO New Orleans • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -6 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats RUYDS 61 REC 12 REYDS 64 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.5 Alvin Kamara (knee) might be able to play in Week 13 at Miami, but if he's out, then the Saints will turn to Neal, who is worth adding in all leagues for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB. Kamara was injured in Week 12 against Atlanta, and Neal filled in with seven carries for 18 yards and five catches for 43 yards on seven targets. If Kamara is out, then Neal will share touches with Taysom Hill, so keep that in mind, but the upcoming schedule for New Orleans is favorable with matchups against the Dolphins, Tampa Bay, Carolina, the Jets, and Tennessee in the next five games. Neal should be considered at least a flex option in all leagues if he starts in place of Kamara in any of those outings, and he could be a significant factor in the passing game. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 1 REYDS 6 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.3 As we said last week prior to Washington's bye in Week 12, Rodriguez should be viewed as the No. 1 running back for the Commanders moving forward, and he's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Against the Dolphins in Week 10, Rodriguez had 15 carries for 79 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target. Even prior to Week 11, Rodriguez had 18 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns combined against Seattle and Detroit, and he didn't finish the Lions game in Week 10 with a shoulder injury. He doesn't offer much in the passing game, and we'll see what happens with Jayden Daniels (elbow). But in this role, Rodriguez can be at least a flex option in the majority of leagues for the rest of the season. Raheem Mostert RB LV Las Vegas • #31

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats RUYDS 92 REC 9 REYDS 63 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.1 Ashton Jeanty (ankle) was injured in the fourth quarter of Week 12 against Cleveland, but coach Pete Carroll said Jeanty should "be OK" for Week 13 at the Chargers. That said, you should plan to add Mostert for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB just in case Jeanty is out. Mostert hasn't done much this season playing behind Jeanty, with 8.3 PPR points in Week 4 against Chicago his best output of the year, but Mostert would be a flex option in all leagues if he started for the Raiders in place of Jeanty. Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN Denver • #38

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DEN -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats RUYDS 19 REC 1 REYDS -5 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 McLaughlin should be considered the No. 2 running back for the Broncos moving forward behind RJ Harvey, and McLaughlin is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. We had one game without J.K. Dobbins (foot) for Denver in Week 10 against Kansas City, and McLaughlin had six carries for 19 yards and a touchdown and one catch for minus-5 yards on one target. Harvey is the only Denver running back to consider starting for the foreseeable future, but McLaughlin is worth stashing on your bench. If Harvey were to miss any time, then McLaughlin would be considered at least a flex option in the majority of leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Tee Higgins (concussion), Drake London (knee), Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix), Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle), Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), Garrett Wilson (knee), Jayden Reed (foot), Matthew Golden (shoulder), Rashod Bateman (ankle), Elic Ayomanor (hamstring), Tory Horton (groin), Mike Evans (collarbone), Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jalen McMillan (neck).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Terry McLaurin (80 percent rostered), Christian Watson (74 percent), Parker Washington (72 percent), and Chris Godwin (68 percent). McLaurin (quadriceps) is expected to play in Week 13 after missing the past three games, and hopefully, he can be productive to close the season. He's only appeared in four outings so far this year, and we don't know the status of Jayden Daniels (elbow). But I still want to stash McLaurin in all leagues, and he has upcoming games against the Giants in Week 15 and Dallas in Week 17, which are favorable. ... Watson had a season-high seven targets in Week 12 against Minnesota, and he finished with five catches for 49 yards. We want to see more opportunities for Watson moving forward, but he's a good receiver to stash on your bench given his potential, especially with upcoming matchups against Detroit in Week 13, Chicago in Weeks 14 and 16 and Baltimore in Week 17. ... Washington had five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in Week 12 at Arizona on seven targets, and he's now scored at least 11.9 PPR points in three of his past four games, with two touchdowns. We'll see what happens when Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) is healthy, but Washington is worth stashing on your bench in the majority of leagues. ... Godwin returned from his five-game absence with a leg injury in Week 12 at the Rams and had two catches for 9 yards on four targets. I'm hoping he'll improve the more he plays, but keep an eye on Baker Mayfield (shoulder). I still want to stash Godwin in all leagues, and he could emerge as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver to close the season.



Drop candidates: Rashid Shaheed (74 percent), Jerry Jeudy (60 percent), Cooper Kupp (55 percent), and Keon Coleman (45 percent). Shaheed has three catches for 30 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets in three games with the Seahawks. He'll start making plays at some point for Seattle, but you can drop him now in 10-team leagues. ... The same goes for Kupp, who has seven catches for 121 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets since Shaheed joined the Seahawks. Kupp also has just one touchdown this season. ... Jeudy had one catch for 39 yards on three targets in Week 12 at Las Vegas, and he fumbled. He's now scored 9.3 PPR points or less in all but two games this season, and he can be dropped in the majority of leagues. ... Coleman has been inactive for two games in a row, and there's little reason to roster him in Fantasy leagues if the Bills don't plan to play him.

Add in this order:

Week 13 Waiver Priority List Andrei Iosivas WR CIN Cincinnati • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 42 REYDS 317 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.6 Iosivas stepped in for Ja'Marr Chase (suspension) in Week 12 against New England, and now Iosivas will fill in for Tee Higgins (concussion) in Week 13 at Baltimore with Chase back in action. It helps that Joe Burrow (toe) will play also, and Iosivas is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Against the Patriots, Iosivas had four catches for 61 yards on seven targets, and he should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Ravens. He has three games this season with seven targets, and he's averaging 13.9 PPR points in all three outings. Chimere Dike WR TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -6.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 43 REYDS 252 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.1 Dike had a solid game in Week 12 against Seattle with five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he should continue to be the No. 1 receiver in Tennessee with Calvin Ridley (leg) out for the season. This is now two games this season with at least seven targets, and Dike scored at least 15.4 PPR points in each contest. The Titans have some favorable upcoming games against Jacksonville in Week 13, San Francisco in Week 15, and New Orleans in Week 17, and Dike can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in those matchups. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Jayden Higgins WR HOU Houston • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 45 REYDS 294 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.3 Higgins had another solid outing in Week 12 against Buffalo with four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and this is now three games in a row with at least seven targets. He also has three touchdowns in his past five games, and hopefully he continues to build toward a strong finish. We'll see if C.J. Stroud (concussion) can play in Week 13 at Indianapolis, but Higgins is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. John Metchie III WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 66 REYDS 335 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 Garrett Wilson (knee) remains out until at least Week 15, which means Metchie might be the No. 1 receiver for the Jets for two more games. It's worked out well for Metchie joining the Jets via trade from Philadelphia prior to Week 10, and he has 10 targets in his past two games against the Patriots and Ravens for nine catches, 110 yards, and two touchdowns. We'll see how long Metchie can keep this up, but he has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues heading into Week 13 against Atlanta and is worth adding for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 45 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 The Packers designated Reed (foot/shoulder) for return from injured reserve prior to Week 12, but he didn't play against the Vikings. He could be activated in Week 13 at Detroit, and he should be added in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. The Packers have a crowded receiving corps, but Reed could still emerge as the No. 1 option for Jordan Love to close the season. In his only healthy game in Week 1 against the Lions, Reed had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 31 REYDS 192 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.6 In two games without Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix), Dortch has 12 catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets, and he scored at least 16.8 PPR points in each outing against San Francisco and Jacksonville. We'll see what happens when Harrison is active, but until then, Dortch should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ ATL -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 45 REYDS 298 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 We don't know if Drake London (knee) will return to action in Week 13 at the Jets after missing Week 12 at New Orleans, but Mooney stepped up against the Saints with three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He now has 18 targets in his past three games, and Mooney can be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues if London remains out against the Jets. Mooney is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: Dalton Kincaid (78 percent rostered), Sam LaPorta (back), and Darren Waller (pectoral).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Cade Otton (78 percent rostered), Juwan Johnson (76 percent), Theo Johnson (72 percent) and Harold Fannin Jr. (66 percent). ... Otton had a rough game in Week 12 at the Rams with just four catches for 21 yards on seven targets, and two things worked against him in that game. For starters, Chris Godwin (leg) was active, which could be a negative for Otton moving forward. And, more importantly, Baker Mayfield (shoulder) was injured, although he's expected to be fine. That said, Otton still has at least seven targets in three of his past five games, and I like his upcoming schedule against Arizona in Week 13 and New Orleans in Week 14. He should be added in all leagues. ... Juwan Johnson had another solid outing in Week 12 against Atlanta with six catches for 46 yards on seven targets, and he has now scored at least 10.3 PPR points in all but three games this season, including five in a row. He should be added in all leagues and has top-five upside in Week 13 at Miami. ... Theo Johnson had three catches for 77 yards on five targets in Week 12 at Detroit, and he has now scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three of his past four games. He has a solid schedule to close the season with the Patriots in Week 13, Washington in Week 15, and Minnesota in Week 16, and Johnson should be added in all leagues. ... Shedeur Sanders only attempted 20 passes in Week 12 at Las Vegas, and six of them went to Fannin, who finished with four catches for 40 yards. He scored 8.4 PPR points or less in three games in a row, but I still like him as a low-end starter in deeper leagues heading into Week 13 against San Francisco.



Drop candidates: Sam LaPorta (70 percent rostered), David Njoku (55 percent), and T.J. Hockenson (55 percent). LaPorta (back) is not expected to play again in the regular season, so Fantasy managers in redraft leagues can drop him. ... Njoku played a season-low 25 snaps in Week 12 at Las Vegas and has no targets. There's little reason to roster him in the majority of leagues if the Browns are going to phase him out of the offense. ... We'll see if Hockenson's Fantasy value will improve if Max Brosmer starts for J.J. McCarthy (concussion) in Week 13 at Seattle, but Hockenson has scored 6.9 PPR points or less in three games in a row and only has two touchdowns this season.

Add in this order:

Week 13 Waiver Priority List Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN JAC -6.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 29 REYDS 297 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 Strange returned from his five-game absence with a hip injury with a bang in Week 12 at Arizona with five catches for 93 yards on five targets. That's now three healthy games in a row with at least 10.5 PPR points going back to Week 4, and he should continue to be a big factor for the Jaguars, especially with Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) hurt. Strange is worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB, and he could be a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 13 at Tennessee. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 72 REYDS 497 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.8 Schultz had a down game in Week 12 against Buffalo with one catch for 8 yards, but the Bills are the best team in the NFL at defending tight ends. Prior to Week 12, Schultz had scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three games in a row, with 28 targets over that span. Schultz should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 13 at Indianapolis, and he's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 378 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 Loveland had four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 12 against Pittsburgh, and he has now scored at least 9.5 PPR points in three of his past five games. The upcoming schedule for Chicago is tough with Philadelphia, Green Bay, Cleveland, and Green Bay in the next four games, but Loveland is becoming a bigger option in the passing game for the Bears, which is ideal. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7 O/U 52 OPP VS TE 7th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 22 REYDS 96 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.1 Tee Higgins (concussion) is out for Week 13 at Baltimore, and that could be huge for Gesicki. Last year, Higgins missed five games due to injury, and Gesicki averaged 13.4 PPR points over that span, with at least six targets in four of those outings. Joe Burrow (toe) is back for this game as well, and Gesicki just had four catches for 35 yards on six targets in Week 12 against New England after missing four games with a pectoral injury. Gesicki should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues against the Ravens, and he's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Darren Waller TE MIA Miami • #83

Age: 33 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO MIA -6 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 12 REYDS 117 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.4 Waller (pectoral) will return to practice Wednesday, and he could be activated off injured reserve for Week 13 against New Orleans. Waller appeared in four games for the Dolphins this season, and he scored four touchdowns. He could be a low-end starter in all leagues to close the season, and he's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 35 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -6 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 18 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.7 With Alvin Kamara (knee) hurt, Hill could have a bigger role in the backfield for the Saints heading into Week 13 at Miami. Kamara was injured in Week 12 against Atlanta, and Hill had 10 carries for 17 yards, while also attempting two passes. I wouldn't have high hopes for Hill unless he finds the end zone, which he's only done once this season, but Kamara's absence should help Hill get more touches. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Gunnar Helm TE TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -6.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 37 REYDS 267 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 Helm played a season-high 48 snaps in Week 12 against Seattle, and he finished with six catches for 51 yards on seven targets, which are all season highs. Helm now has 12 targets in his past two games, and he should continue to get a bigger role as the season goes on. He's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB heading into Week 13 against Jacksonville. Colby Parkinson TE LAR L.A. Rams • #84

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR LAR -10.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 21 REYDS 164 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.8 Parkinson has quietly scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he should continue to be a factor for the Rams and Fantasy managers with Tyler Higbee (ankle) on injured reserve. Parkinson had four catches for 41 yards on four targets against Tampa Bay in Week 12, and he's playing with arguably the best quarterback in the NFL right now with Matthew Stafford. While Puka Nacua and Davante Adams should continue to dominate targets, Parkinson could help Fantasy managers in deeper leagues and is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

DST streamers

Chargers (48 percent rostered) vs. LV

Jaguars (47 percent rostered) at TEN

Falcons (64 percent rostered) at NYJ

49ers (58 percent) at CLE

Dolphins (10 percent) vs. NO

Kicker streamers