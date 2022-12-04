Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR

Williams (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after once again missing practice all week. Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter will continue to fill the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles for Los Angeles versus Las Vegas.

Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR

Samuel (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session. As per early Sunday reports, Samuel is shaping up as a true game-time decision, with the fact he didn't get much done in Friday's practice following the absence a day prior clouding his outlook. If Samuel ultimately sits, the likes of Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, George Kittle and even elite pass-catching back Christian McCaffrey would all benefit.

Chase (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs but worked back to a full practice by Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Chase is expected to make his return from a four-game absence and fill his usual starting role versus Kansas City. Assuming no setbacks, the star wideout will be getting another crack at a defense that he eviscerated for 266 yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptions in a Week 17 win last season.

Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos WR

Sutton (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing Friday's practice. If Sutton were to sit and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) were to be active as expected, then the latter would slide into Sutton's No. 1 receiver role while Kendall Hinton would bump up to the No. 2 receiver spot.

Jerry Jeudy Denver Broncos WR

Jeudy (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Jeudy is expected to make his return from a two-game absence versus Baltimore, barring any pregame setbacks. With KJ Hamler (hamstring) on injured reserve and Courtland Sutton (illness) questionable, Jeudy could step into a No. 1 receiver role in his return, with Kendall Hinton bumping up to No. 2.

Jameson Williams Detroit Lions WR

Williams (knee) was activated from the Non-Football Injury List on Saturday, leaving him poised to make his NFL debut in Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Williams was projected to potentially be the top wide receiver taken in April's draft before tearing his ACL while playing for the Crimson Tide in the National Championship Game on January 10th. It remains to be seen how many snaps Williams will play in his first game action in nearly 11 months, however, as Detroit can afford to ease him given the full health of its receiving corps.

Darius Slayton New York Giants WR

Slayton (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing the last two practices of the week. If Slayton can't go, anyone from Richie James (knee), Isaiah Hodgins, Kenny Golladay (illness) or Marcus Johnson could be set to operate as a de facto No. 1 receiver versus Washington.

Michael Gallup Dallas Cowboys WR

Gallup (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Colts after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Gallup is expected to play. However, if he were to have a setback, Noah Brown would be in line to bump up to the No. 2 receiver role behind CeeDee Lamb.

Zay Jones Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Jones (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jones is unable to suit up, Marvin Jones could be set to operate as the No. 2 receiver alongside Christian Kirk against one of his former teams.

Brandin Cooks Houston Texans WR

Cooks (calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Browns after only getting in a limited Thursday practice in this week. In Cooks' absence, Nico Collins will be in line to serve as Houston's No. 1 receiver, while Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett will each bump up a spot on the depth chart directly behind him.

Kadarius Toney Kansas City Chiefs WR

Toney (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. With Mecole Hardman (IR-foot) also out, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore should split the No. 3 receiver role behind the top duo of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Hamler (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, likely sidelining him the rest of the season. In his absence, Kendall Hinton would be in line to serve as the No. 3 receiver if both Courtland Sutton (illness) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) are available versus the Ravens on Sunday, with Montrell Washington next in line behind him.

Allen Robinson Los Angeles Rams WR

Robinson (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for the remainder of the season. Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek will serve as the top two targets in the air attack moving forward, while Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell will likely split No. 3 receiver reps on Sunday versus the Seahawks with Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) sidelined.

Darnell Mooney Chicago Bears WR

Mooney (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. In his absence the rest of the way, Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis are in line to serve as the top three wideout targets beginning with Sunday's game against the Packers, while tight end Cole Kmet could also be a beneficiary.

Russell Gage Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Gage (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints but worked back to a full practice by Saturday. If Gage sits out again, Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman would be in line to split No. 4 receiver reps versus New Orleans.

Richie James New York Giants WR

James (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after finishing the week with two limited practices. If James isn't able to suit up, some combination of whoever is available among Darius Slayton (illness), Kenny Golladay (illness), Isaiah Hodgins and Marcus Johnson will stand to benefit.

Kenny Golladay New York Giants WR

Golladay (illness) was added to the injury report Saturday with a questionable designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders. If Golladay sits out, Isaiah Hodgins and Marcus Johnson could be in line for some extra snaps.

Romeo Doubs Green Bay Packers WR

Doubs (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Doubs sits out a fourth straight contest, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins could see some extra reps behind the top duo of Christian Watson and Allen Lazard.

Lance McCutcheon Los Angeles Rams WR

McCutcheon (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. His absence should lead to a splitting of No. 3 receiver reps between Brandon Powell and Tutu Atwell.