Week 14 Fantasy Football: Contrarian DFS plays for FanDuel and DraftKings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

It's a fascinating week of DFS with cheap running backs like Jeff Wilson, Jaylen Samuels and Justin Jackson headlining the slate. Seemingly everyone is going to have at least one of them in their lineup, especially when you take into account the flex position. That probably leads to a chalkier week than normal, but it also gives us some fascinating upside plays at ridiculously low ownership. None of the guys below will make it into my cash lineups, but they have the upside to blow the roof off a GPP.

As always, I'm using ownership projections from @UFCollective. You can get their full projected ownership here.

QB

View Profile Matt Ryan ATL • QB • 2 Projected FD Ownership 1.69% Projected DK Ownership 1.83%

Matt Ryan is in what would generally be a pretty popular spot in Week 14 against the Packers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV). We're talking about a top-seven quarterback facing a mediocre pass defense in a game with an over/under of 51. Of course, the elephant in the room is that he's on the road, outdoors.

Ryan struggled at Philadelphia and Pittsburgh early in the season but he lit up Washington to the tune of 350 yards and four touchdowns. He wasn't bad at Cleveland either. Some may be worried about the weather, but Ryan played his high school football in Pennsylvania and then went to Boston College. This isn't a Jared Goff or Derek Carr situation.

This game could turn into a track meet; in fact, I expect it to.

RB

View Profile Gus Edwards BAL • RB • 35 Projected FD Ownership 2.02% Projected DK Ownership 2.36%

You don't ever get a player with Gus Edwards' workload and matchup at this type of ownership. Edwards has at least 17 carries in three straight games. Five running backs have at least 17 carries against the Chiefs this season. They've averaged 20.9 FanDuel points in those games. The worst was Doug Martin, who scored 11.7 (with a fumble).

Game script is a concern, but if you really want to get wild, pair Edwards up with the Ravens defense.

WR

View Profile Dante Pettis SF • WR • 18 Projected FD Ownership 2.33% Projected DK Ownership 2.62%

All Dante Pettis has done the past two weeks is catch nine passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Now he gets a Broncos defense who just lost their best corner, Chris Harris. Harris' injury is especially important to Pettis, who is doing most of his damage over the middle of the field. Pettis' ownership is being held down by a receiver in this same game, Courtland Sutton. I do like Sutton better as a cash game play, but their projections are pretty close and Pettis has just as much upside.

View Profile Calvin Ridley ATL • WR • 18 Projected FD Ownership 1.72% Projected DK Ownership 1.78%

I'd assume anyone who plays Ryan in tournaments will pair him with Julio Jones, and that makes sense. But don't forget about Calvin Ridley. Ridley has been the definition of a tournament play this season, with seemingly unlimited upside and almost no floor at all. He has four games with more than 19 DraftKings points and another four with fewer than seven. There's nothing to feel safe about with Ridley, but you can go pretty chalky with your lineup if you stack Ryan and Ridley.

Want to set the right lineup for Week 14 DFS? Head to SportsLine.com for advice from Heath Cummings, Mike McClure, and Jacob Gibbs, as well as projections to make sure you're getting the best values.