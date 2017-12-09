Week 14 Fantasy Football DFS plays: Jameis Winston, Giovani Bernard offer big value
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this week. But are there any available on the main slate?
As the season winds down we have surprising amount of value popping up on both daily sites. Giovani Bernard should be the most obvious with Joe Mixon ruled out for Week 14. But he's far from the only option. The passing game in San Francisco offers multiple options in Jimmy Garoppolo, Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor. Of course, if you're going to save money on bargains you have to figure out how to spend that money and that's a tough question in Week 14.
Here's an incomplete list of the players not available on the main slate on either site: Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, Devonta Freeman, Rob Gronkowski, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown. Wow.
In other words, you probably don't want to go complete stars and scrubs because there just aren't that many stars available to you.
As always, ownership estimates come from @UFCollective. You can get all of their estimates here:
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Jameis Winston TB QB
|7,200
|6.74%
|5,900
|5.8%
Philip Rivers LAC QB
|8,100
|7.14%
|6,800
|5.51%
Andy Dalton CIN QB
|7,300
|1.44%
|5,400
|0.74%
Alex Smith KC QB
|8,200
|10.71%
|6,500
|10.95%
Jared Goff LAR QB
|7,700
|5.79%
|6,600
|6.75%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Giovani Bernard CIN RB
|5,100
|6.58%
|3,100
|21.56%
Lamar Miller HOU RB
|6,600
|12.06%
|5,800
|7.7%
Marshawn Lynch OAK RB
|6,400
|3.51%
|5,700
|3.98%
Todd Gurley LAR RB
|8,500
|37.1%
|8,100
|42.92%
Jay Ajayi PHI RB
|5,800
|1.12%
|4,500
|1.66%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Keenan Allen LAC WR
|8,400
|13.7%
|8,300
|16.2%
DeAndre Hopkins HOU WR
|8,600
|24.83%
|8,500
|22.61%
Mike Evans TB WR
|7,300
|16.29%
|6,900
|13.35%
Marquise Goodwin SF WR
|5,700
|1.42%
|5,100
|4.08%
Trent Taylor SF WR
|4,500
|0.22%
|3,300
|0.64%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Hunter Henry LAC TE
|5,600
|4.29%
|4,600
|2.85%
Stephen Anderson HOU TE
|4,500
|2.63%
|3,200
|4.98%
Ricky Seals-Jones ARI TE
|4,500
|3.79%
|3,400
|1.21%
Travis Kelce KC TE
|8,000
|18.14%
|7,400
|10.71%
Delanie Walker TEN TE
|6,600
|6.9%
|5,700
|7.32%
-
